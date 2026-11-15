Denzel Boston Still Dealing With Toe Injury In Bust Performance vs. Texans
Nov 15, 2026, 5:04 PM ETCleveland Browns wide receiver Denzel Boston (toe) caught just one pass for 16 yards in a 27-24 win against the Houston Texans in Week 10. The 22-year-old missed practice time and was questionable to play on Sunday due to the toe injury he sustained in Week 9 against the New Orleans Saints, but he told reporters after the win against Houston that his toe is "going to be okay," according to Browns reporter Ashley Bastock. Boston has 32 catches for 507 yards and three touchdowns this season, and doesn't have a catch in the end zone in five straight games. RotoBaller lists Boston at WR26 and recommends only starting him in deep leagues, but his lingering injury woes and bust performance in Week 10 likely give fantasy managers pause about starting him in the near future.--Chelena Goldman
Source: Ashley Bastock via x.com
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Daniel Jones to Start Thursday Against Houston
Bruno Mulé
Nov 15, 2026, 5:04 PM ETIndianapolis Colts quarterback Daniel Jones will remain the starter for Thursday night's Week 11 game at the Houston Texans, head coach Shane Steichen said after Sunday's win over the Miami Dolphins, according to Kevin Bowen. Jones completed 11 of 22 passes for 108 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions in the 24-22 win that snapped a five-game losing streak. His seven-yard touchdown pass to Laquon Treadwell put Indianapolis ahead late in the first half. Miami cornerback Chris Johnson returned one of Jones' interceptions 59 yards for a touchdown in the third quarter. Jones has thrown five interceptions in his last three games and has finished below 200 passing yards in four straight. Houston sacked him four times in the teams' Week 3 meeting, a 19-17 Colts win in which he threw an interception and lost two fumbles. The Colts have since traded Josh Downs and Keenan Allen, who combined for 140 of Jones' 235 passing yards in that game. Jones is a low-end QB2 in superflex leagues for the rematch.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Kevin Bowen
Brock Bowers Headed Back to Locker Room
Brock Bowers is headed back to the Raiders locker room.— Sam Warren (@samwarren83) November 15, 2026
A lower body injury is clearly nagging him. He was testing his mobility a bunch on the sidelines.
Nov 15, 2026, 5:00 PM ET
Brock Bowers Returns in Week 10
Chelena Goldman
Nov 15, 2026, 4:52 PM ETLas Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (ankle) has returned to Sunday's game against the Seattle Seahawks. The 25-year-old exited in the first half of the Week 10 matchup and was previously questionable to return. Bowers missed the first two weeks of the 2026 season as he recovered from a knee injury, but has since led the Raiders' receiving corps with 48 catches for 658 yards and six touchdowns. Las Vegas faces big challenges in Week 10 as Fernando Mendoza makes his first NFL start against a stingy Seahawks defense.--Chelena Goldman
Source: Gregg Bell via X.com
Jalen Coker a Massive Bust in Week 10 Win
Chelena Goldman
Nov 15, 2026, 4:45 PM ETCarolina Panthers wide receiver Jalen Coker was a non-factor in a Week 10 win against the New Orleans Saints, failing to catch any of his four targets on the day. It's a season low for the 25-year-old, whose production and efficiency have declined over the 2026 campaign. Carolina's receiving corps as a whole failed to score a touchdown in Sunday's game, but Coker's lack of production was emblematic of his season-long struggles. The Panthers' receiving room is healthy right now, including tight ends Tommy Tremble and Darren Waller, and starting running back Chuba Hubbard has contributed to the passing game, which challenges Coker's target share going forward. Coker has fallen to WR21 in RotoBaller's position standings.--Chelena Goldman
Source: ESPN
Brock Bowers Questionable to Return With Ankle Injury
Bruno Mulé
Nov 15, 2026, 4:37 PM ETLas Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (ankle) is questionable to return against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 10, ESPN's Ryan McFadden reported. Bowers was hurt on an Ashton Jeanty run with 11:31 left in the first quarter. He walked off under his own power, went to the medical tent, and returned by the 8:29 mark. He then went to the locker room after Fernando Mendoza's 10-yard touchdown run capped the Raiders' opening drive. Bowers had caught his only target, a six-yard pass from Mendoza, before leaving.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Sam Warren
Christian Watson Has Bust Performance in Lopsided Week 10 Loss
Chelena Goldman
Nov 15, 2026, 4:27 PM ETGreen Bay Packers wide receiver Christian Watson had just three catches for 37 yards in a 30-10 home loss to the Minnesota Vikings. The 27-year-old entered Sunday's NFC North showdown posting over 100 receiving yards in back-to-back games, and a touchdown in Week 9 against the New England Patriots to tie him for the second-most receiving TD's in the NFL (7). Matthew Golden led Green Bay's receiving corps with five catches for 70 yards, and rookie J. Michael Sturdivant had the Packers' only receiving touchdown on the day. It was an all-around rough day for the Packers' offense, with Jordan Love getting sacked eight times. Watson will face another tough defense in Week 11 when the Packers visit the Rams, making his bust performance in Week 10 all the more disappointing.--Chelena Goldman
Source: ESPN
Geno Smith, Omar Cooper Jr. Both Have Ankle Injuries
Aaron Glenn says that Geno Smith and Omar Cooper both have ankle injuries. They are both ankle injuries. He doesn’t know yet if high or low. pic.twitter.com/QxPoJo0mF9— Connor Hughes (@Connor_J_Hughes) November 15, 2026
Nov 15, 2026, 4:24 PM ET
Rhamondre Stevenson Held to Five Scrimmage Yards in Week 10
Bruno Mulé
Nov 15, 2026, 4:22 PM ETNew England Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson managed 1.5 PPR points in Sunday's 35-10 loss to the Detroit Lions in Munich. He ran six times for four yards and caught his only target for one yard. His first carry went for four yards from Detroit's seven-yard line, and his other five netted zero. The Patriots settled for a field goal on that opening drive after losing Drake Maye to an ankle injury. Stevenson (knee) missed Wednesday's practice, was limited Thursday and Friday and played after being listed as questionable. Corey Kiner took three carries on the opening drive and had six by halftime to Stevenson's three. Kiner finished with 10 carries for 25 yards, and Stevenson played no fourth-quarter snaps. Seven of Kiner's eight carries against the Green Bay Packers in Week 9 came after Stevenson hurt his knee. Stevenson caught three passes for 46 yards and a touchdown before leaving that game. Kiner's first-half workload in Munich puts Stevenson in flex range for Week 12 at the Los Angeles Chargers.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Brock Bowers Has Returned to the Game
Brock Bowers is back in the game for the Raiders.— Sam Warren (@samwarren83) November 15, 2026
Nov 15, 2026, 4:18 PM ET
Brock Bowers Injured, in Blue Tent
Raiders 2024 All-Pro TE Brock Bowers down injured after #Seahawks' Nick Emmanwori got off his block to tackle Jeanty to end his run for a 1st down on 3rd and 2 out of shotgun.— Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) November 15, 2026
Bowers jogged off but is in the blue tent. LV 1st down at SEA 20 early off Drew Lock's lost fumble
Nov 15, 2026, 4:17 PM ET
Drake London Questionable to Return with Concussion
Chelena Goldman
Nov 15, 2026, 4:12 PM ETAtlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London (concussion) is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Kansas City Chiefs. The 25-year-old exited the Week 10 matchup in the fourth quarter after catching six of 12 targets for a game-leading 109 yards. Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. isn't short on targets for the remainder of Sunday's game, with receiver Jahan Dotson and tight end Kyle Pitts Jr. still in the mix. Running backs Bijan Robinson and Khalil Herbert have also caught passes from Penix in Week 10.--Chelena Goldman
Source: Tori McElhaney
Amon-Ra St. Brown Ends Touchdown Drought With Two Scores in Munich
Bruno Mulé
Nov 15, 2026, 4:04 PM ETDetroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown scored twice on third-and-long in Sunday's 35-10 win over the New England Patriots in Munich, ending a five-game receiving touchdown drought. Jared Goff went to him on consecutive plays to close Detroit's opening drive. St. Brown gained seven yards on second-and-16 before turning another short throw into a 56-yard touchdown on third-and-nine. His only target after halftime came on third-and-10, when he caught a short pass over the middle and got a push from teammates to finish a 28-yard score. St. Brown caught four of five targets for 98 yards after Detroit listed him as questionable Friday following three limited practices with a rib injury. Jahmyr Gibbs drew eight targets and Jameson Williams saw seven. St. Brown remains a WR1 when Detroit hosts the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 11. Sunday was his first game all season with fewer than eight targets. Against the Miami Dolphins in Week 9, he caught eight passes for 86 yards and drew twice as many targets as any teammate.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Sam LaPorta Has Another Disappointing Fantasy Outing in Week 10
Chelena Goldman
Nov 15, 2026, 4:04 PM ETDetroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta was expected to have a bounce-back performance in Week 10 against a 25th-ranked New England Patriots' passing defense. Instead, the 25-year-old caught just one pass on four targets for 16 yards in the 35-10 win in Munich. The Lions have been leaning more on Jahmyr Gibbs and the run game in recent weeks, which has impacted LaPorta's production since Detroit's Week 6 bye. Then again, Gibbs topped the receiving corps with seven catches for 99 yards, while Amon-Ra St. Brown hauled in two touchdowns. The Lions will face a decent Tampa Bay Buccaneers defense in Week 11, making LaPorta's bust performance in Week 10 sting a little more.--Chelena Goldman
Source: ESPN
Geno Smith Ruled Out With Ankle Injury
Chelena Goldman
Nov 15, 2026, 3:54 PM ETNew York Jets quarterback Geno Smith (ankle) has been ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's home game against the Buffalo Bills. Smith, 36, did not start the second half after taking a hard hit at the end of the second quarter. He briefly returned in the third after clearing concussion protocol, but limped back to the medical tent after one drive. The veteran completed 13 of 21 passes for 148 yards and no touchdowns before exiting Sunday's game. Rookie quarterback Cade Klubnik, who had only played in the season opener, took over for Smith to start the second half and remains in the game.--Chelena Goldman
Source: Mike Garafolo via X.com
Jahmyr Gibbs Has Two TDs in Big Win vs. Patriots
Chelena Goldman
Nov 15, 2026, 3:49 PM ETDetroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs had 22 carries for 153 yards and two touchdowns in a 35-10 win against the New England Patriots in Week 10. He added seven catches on eight targets for 99 yards that helped propel Detroit to victory. That brings Gibbs to a league-leading 177 carries this season for the third-most rushing yards (847) and the second-most rushing touchdowns (9). New England entered the matchup with the 10th-ranked run defense in the NFL, but struggled all game to contain Gibbs and the Lions' offense. Gibbs lived up to his must-start status in Week 10 and will now prepare for a tall task facing the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 11.--Chelena Goldman
Source: ESPN
Xavier Hutchinson Being Evaluated for a Concussion
Bruno Mulé
Nov 15, 2026, 3:46 PM ETHouston Texans wide receiver Xavier Hutchinson is being evaluated for a concussion after leaving Sunday's Week 10 game against the Cleveland Browns, according to Aaron Wilson. Hutchinson was injured on a deep pass intended for him that drew a defensive pass interference penalty with 10:53 left in the fourth quarter. He caught four of seven targets for 58 yards before leaving, including an 11-yard touchdown in the second quarter. It was his third straight game with a touchdown catch.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Aaron Wilson
Woody Marks Ruled Out With Concussion
Bruno Mulé
Nov 15, 2026, 3:38 PM ETHouston Texans running back Woody Marks (concussion) has been ruled out for the rest of Sunday's Week 10 game against the Cleveland Browns with a concussion, according to DJ Bien-Aime. Marks was injured on a three-yard run early in the third quarter and finished with 12 carries for 50 yards and one catch for 15 yards. With David Montgomery (groin) inactive, Emari Demercado and Dare Ogunbowale are Houston's remaining running backs against Cleveland. Marks could miss Thursday night's Week 11 game against the Indianapolis Colts, which comes four days after his injury. He must clear the NFL's concussion protocol before he can play.--Bruno Mulé
Source: DJ Bien-Aime
Geno Smith Questionable to Return with Ankle Injury
Chelena Goldman
Nov 15, 2026, 3:35 PM ETNew York Jets quarterback Geno Smith (ankle) is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Buffalo Bills with an apparent ankle injury. The 36-year-old veteran previously exited the Week 10 matchup after taking a hard hit at the end of the first half. He briefly returned in the third quarter after clearing concussion protocol, but was seen limping back to the medical tent after one drive and subsequently went to the locker room. Smith completed 13 of 21 pass attempts for 148 yards before exiting the game. Rookie quarterback Cade Klubnik started the second half for Smith and is playing in just his second game of the season.--Chelena Goldman
Source: Zack Rosenblatt via X.com
Brandin Cooks Inactive Against Cowboys
Bruno Mulé
Nov 15, 2026, 3:28 PM ETSan Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandin Cooks is inactive for Sunday's Week 10 game against the Dallas Cowboys, according to Nick Wagoner. Deebo Samuel Sr. returns after missing three games with a hamstring injury, and Keenan Allen is active for his 49ers debut after arriving in a trade from Indianapolis. Cooks started against Las Vegas last week with Samuel and Mike Evans sidelined. He played 32 offensive snaps and caught both of his targets for 25 yards. Evans (Achilles) remains out.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Nick Wagoner
Geno Smith Back in Medical Tent vs. Bills
Chelena Goldman
Nov 15, 2026, 3:27 PM ETNew York Jets quarterback Geno Smith (undisclosed) went back to the medical tent in the third quarter of his team's Week 10 matchup against the Buffalo Bills. The 36-year-old veteran previously went to the tent after a hit late in the first half of Sunday's home game, and he briefly returned in the third quarter after clearing concussion protocol. Smith completed 11 of 18 passes for 145 yards before going into the tent a second time. Rookie quarterback Cade Klubnik started the second half, completing two of four passes for 39 yards before Smith briefly returned.--Chelena Goldman
Source: Brian Costello via X.com