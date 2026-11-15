Sam LaPorta Has Another Disappointing Fantasy Outing in Week 10
Nov 15, 2026, 4:04 PM ETDetroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta was expected to have a bounce-back performance in Week 10 against a 25th-ranked New England Patriots' passing defense. Instead, the 25-year-old caught just one pass on four targets for 16 yards in the 35-10 win in Munich. The Lions have been leaning more on Jahmyr Gibbs and the run game in recent weeks, which has impacted LaPorta's production since Detroit's Week 6 bye. Then again, Gibbs topped the receiving corps with seven catches for 99 yards, while Amon-Ra St. Brown hauled in two touchdowns. The Lions will face a decent Tampa Bay Buccaneers defense in Week 11, making LaPorta's bust performance in Week 10 sting a little more.--Chelena Goldman
Source: ESPN
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Amon-Ra St. Brown Ends Touchdown Drought With Two Scores in Munich
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Nov 15, 2026, 4:04 PM ETDetroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown scored twice on third-and-long in Sunday's 35-10 win over the New England Patriots in Munich, ending a five-game receiving touchdown drought. Jared Goff went to him on consecutive plays to close Detroit's opening drive. St. Brown gained seven yards on second-and-16 before turning another short throw into a 56-yard touchdown on third-and-nine. His only target after halftime came on third-and-10, when he caught a short pass over the middle and got a push from teammates to finish a 28-yard score. St. Brown caught four of five targets for 98 yards after Detroit listed him as questionable Friday following three limited practices with a rib injury. Jahmyr Gibbs drew eight targets and Jameson Williams saw seven. St. Brown remains a WR1 when Detroit hosts the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 11. Sunday was his first game all season with fewer than eight targets. Against the Miami Dolphins in Week 9, he caught eight passes for 86 yards and drew twice as many targets as any teammate.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Drake London (concussion) Questionable to Return
Drake London is being evaluated for a concussion. His return is questionable.— Tori McElhaney (@tori_mcelhaney) November 15, 2026
Fantasy analysis coming soon
Nov 15, 2026, 3:58 PM ET
Geno Smith Ruled Out With Ankle Injury
Chelena Goldman
Chelena Goldman
Nov 15, 2026, 3:54 PM ETNew York Jets quarterback Geno Smith (ankle) has been ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's home game against the Buffalo Bills. Smith, 36, did not start the second half after taking a hard hit at the end of the second quarter. He briefly returned in the third after clearing concussion protocol, but limped back to the medical tent after one drive. The veteran completed 13 of 21 passes for 148 yards and no touchdowns before exiting Sunday's game. Rookie quarterback Cade Klubnik, who had only played in the season opener, took over for Smith to start the second half and remains in the game.--Chelena Goldman
Source: Mike Garafolo via X.com
Jahmyr Gibbs Has Two TDs in Big Win vs. Patriots
Chelena Goldman
Chelena Goldman
Nov 15, 2026, 3:49 PM ETDetroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs had 22 carries for 153 yards and two touchdowns in a 35-10 win against the New England Patriots in Week 10. He added seven catches on eight targets for 99 yards that helped propel Detroit to victory. That brings Gibbs to a league-leading 177 carries this season for the third-most rushing yards (847) and the second-most rushing touchdowns (9). New England entered the matchup with the 10th-ranked run defense in the NFL, but struggled all game to contain Gibbs and the Lions' offense. Gibbs lived up to his must-start status in Week 10 and will now prepare for a tall task facing the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 11.--Chelena Goldman
Source: ESPN
Xavier Hutchinson Being Evaluated for a Concussion
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Nov 15, 2026, 3:46 PM ETHouston Texans wide receiver Xavier Hutchinson is being evaluated for a concussion after leaving Sunday's Week 10 game against the Cleveland Browns, according to Aaron Wilson. Hutchinson was injured on a deep pass intended for him that drew a defensive pass interference penalty with 10:53 left in the fourth quarter. He caught four of seven targets for 58 yards before leaving, including an 11-yard touchdown in the second quarter. It was his third straight game with a touchdown catch.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Aaron Wilson
Woody Marks Ruled Out With Concussion
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Nov 15, 2026, 3:38 PM ETHouston Texans running back Woody Marks (concussion) has been ruled out for the rest of Sunday's Week 10 game against the Cleveland Browns with a concussion, according to DJ Bien-Aime. Marks was injured on a three-yard run early in the third quarter and finished with 12 carries for 50 yards and one catch for 15 yards. With David Montgomery (groin) inactive, Emari Demercado and Dare Ogunbowale are Houston's remaining running backs against Cleveland. Marks could miss Thursday night's Week 11 game against the Indianapolis Colts, which comes four days after his injury. He must clear the NFL's concussion protocol before he can play.--Bruno Mulé
Source: DJ Bien-Aime
Geno Smith Questionable to Return with Ankle Injury
Chelena Goldman
Chelena Goldman
Nov 15, 2026, 3:35 PM ETNew York Jets quarterback Geno Smith (ankle) is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Buffalo Bills with an apparent ankle injury. The 36-year-old veteran previously exited the Week 10 matchup after taking a hard hit at the end of the first half. He briefly returned in the third quarter after clearing concussion protocol, but was seen limping back to the medical tent after one drive and subsequently went to the locker room. Smith completed 13 of 21 pass attempts for 148 yards before exiting the game. Rookie quarterback Cade Klubnik started the second half for Smith and is playing in just his second game of the season.--Chelena Goldman
Source: Zack Rosenblatt via X.com
Brandin Cooks Inactive Against Cowboys
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Nov 15, 2026, 3:28 PM ETSan Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandin Cooks is inactive for Sunday's Week 10 game against the Dallas Cowboys, according to Nick Wagoner. Deebo Samuel Sr. returns after missing three games with a hamstring injury, and Keenan Allen is active for his 49ers debut after arriving in a trade from Indianapolis. Cooks started against Las Vegas last week with Samuel and Mike Evans sidelined. He played 32 offensive snaps and caught both of his targets for 25 yards. Evans (Achilles) remains out.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Nick Wagoner
Geno Smith Back in Medical Tent vs. Bills
Chelena Goldman
Chelena Goldman
Nov 15, 2026, 3:27 PM ETNew York Jets quarterback Geno Smith (undisclosed) went back to the medical tent in the third quarter of his team's Week 10 matchup against the Buffalo Bills. The 36-year-old veteran previously went to the tent after a hit late in the first half of Sunday's home game, and he briefly returned in the third quarter after clearing concussion protocol. Smith completed 11 of 18 passes for 145 yards before going into the tent a second time. Rookie quarterback Cade Klubnik started the second half, completing two of four passes for 39 yards before Smith briefly returned.--Chelena Goldman
Source: Brian Costello via X.com
Dont'e Thornton Jr. Inactive Against Seahawks
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Nov 15, 2026, 3:20 PM ETLas Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dont'e Thornton Jr. (back) is inactive for Sunday's Week 10 game against the Seattle Seahawks, according to Ryan McFadden. Thornton was added to the injury report Friday, did not practice that day and was listed as questionable. The Raiders activated him from injured reserve on Oct. 27, and he has yet to make his season debut. Tre Tucker caught four of eight targets for 55 yards against San Francisco last week, and Jalen Nailor led Raiders wide receivers with 37 offensive snaps. Both are available for Fernando Mendoza's first NFL start.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Ryan McFadden
Ladd McConkey Ruled Out Against Ravens
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Nov 15, 2026, 3:12 PM ETLos Angeles Chargers wide receiver Ladd McConkey (back) was downgraded from questionable to out for Monday night's Week 10 game against the Baltimore Ravens and will not travel with the team. McConkey did not practice Thursday, Friday, or Saturday. He was active against Houston in Week 9, then developed back spasms during warmups and did not play a snap. He leads the Chargers with 286 receiving yards on 17 catches in six games. Keandre Lambert-Smith went from two offensive snaps against the Rams in Week 8 to 40 against Houston, where he caught a 50-yard pass on fourth-and-one. Quentin Johnston scored a 58-yard touchdown on his only catch, and both receivers drew four targets. Tre' Harris led the team with seven targets and caught three passes for six yards. He practiced in full Friday and Saturday after being limited Thursday with a shoulder injury. Harris and Johnston played 60 snaps apiece against Houston, and Lambert-Smith is in line for another game as the third receiver with Brenen Thompson (hamstring) also out.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Los Angeles Chargers
Geno Smith Clearance Concussion Protocol, Back in Sunday's Game
Geno Smith has cleared protocol https://t.co/N91ziLJBXY— New York Jets (@nyjets) November 15, 2026
Fantasy analysis coming soon
Nov 15, 2026, 3:06 PM ET
Woody Marks Questionable to Return Against Browns
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Nov 15, 2026, 3:04 PM ETHouston Texans running back Woody Marks (head) is questionable to return to Sunday's Week 10 game against the Cleveland Browns while being evaluated for a concussion, the team announced. Marks was hurt on a three-yard run early in the third quarter. He had 12 carries for 50 yards and one catch for 15 yards before leaving. Emari Demercado and Dare Ogunbowale each had a first-half carry with David Montgomery inactive due to a groin injury.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Houston Texans
Omar Cooper Jr. Ruled Out With Ankle Injury
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Nov 15, 2026, 2:57 PM ETNew York Jets rookie first-round wide receiver Omar Cooper Jr. (ankle) has been ruled out for the rest of Sunday's Week 10 game against the Buffalo Bills with an ankle injury, according to Sal Capaccio. Cooper was hurt blocking for Kenyon Sadiq in the first quarter and left without a target or reception. He entered the game questionable after a full practice Friday, up from limited Thursday. The Jets initially listed him as questionable to return.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Sal Capaccio
Woody Marks Going to Blue Medical Tent
#Texans running back Woody Marks walked off under own power, in blue medical tent now— Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) November 15, 2026
Fantasy analysis coming soon
Nov 15, 2026, 2:54 PM ET
Emanuel Wilson Inactive Against Raiders
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Nov 15, 2026, 2:50 PM ETSeattle Seahawks running back Emanuel Wilson is a healthy scratch for Sunday's Week 10 game against the Las Vegas Raiders. Wilson played only on special teams against Chicago in Week 8 and did not play against Arizona last week, leaving little offensive work for Zach Charbonnet and Jadarian Price to pick up. Price had 10 carries to Charbonnet's six against Chicago. Charbonnet led Seattle with 16 carries for 77 yards against Arizona. Price had nine carries and caught four passes for a team-high 54 receiving yards in that game.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Seahawks PR
Geno Smith Goes to Medical Tent After Late First-Half Hit
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Nov 15, 2026, 2:41 PM ETNew York Jets quarterback Geno Smith went to the medical tent after taking a hit on a third-down incompletion with 25 seconds left in the first half of Sunday's Week 10 game against the Buffalo Bills. Trainers helped Smith off the field, and he returned to the bench before halftime, according to Zack Rosenblatt. Smith completed nine of 16 passes for 113 yards with no touchdowns or interceptions. He took one sack before leaving. Rookie quarterback Cade Klubnik replaced Smith, who is being evaluated for a concussion.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Zack Rosenblatt
Lions Fear Aidan Hutchinson Suffered Significant Knee Injury
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Nov 15, 2026, 2:19 PM ETDetroit Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson is feared to have suffered a significant knee injury that could sideline him for the foreseeable future, according to Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo. Hutchinson landed awkwardly while celebrating a first-quarter sack of Drake Maye in Sunday's 35-10 Week 10 win over the New England Patriots. He recorded one solo tackle and one sack in nine defensive snaps before leaving, bringing his season total to six sacks. Head coach Dan Campbell said after the game that he expected to learn more once the team returned to the United States. Detroit recorded four more sacks after Hutchinson exited. Rookie Derrick Moore had two, and DJ Wonnum and Alim McNeill had one apiece. Moore also recorded two sacks last week against Miami while Wonnum was inactive.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Ian Rapoport
KC Concepcion Jr. Returns to Sunday's game
Ryan O'Bleness
Ryan O'Bleness
Nov 15, 2026, 2:15 PM ETCleveland Browns rookie first-round wide receiver KC Concepcion Jr. (undisclosed) has returned to the Week 10 game against the Houston Texans, Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com reports. Concepcion went into the blue medical tent in the first half, according to Camryn Justice of News 5 Cleveland. ESPN's Daniel Oyefusi then noted that Concepcion was spotted out of the medical tent with his helmet on the bench. Concepcion then returned on the field for the first play of Cleveland's ensuing drive. The exact injury has not been disclosed as of this time, but it does not appear to be anything serious, as Concepcion quickly reentered the contest. Concepcion currently has one reception (on four targets) for six yards against the Texans.--Ryan O'Bleness
Source: Mary Kay Cabot - Cleveland.com
Travis Kelce Returns Against Falcons After Ankle Injury
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Nov 15, 2026, 2:10 PM ETKansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (ankle) returned to Sunday's Week 10 game against the Atlanta Falcons after leaving with an ankle injury, according to Matt McMullen. Kelce's only catch before exiting went for 23 yards on Kansas City's opening drive and ended with a tackle by DeMarcco Hellams. Kelce went to the locker room and was initially listed as questionable to return. Fellow Chiefs tight end Jared Wiley was ruled out with an ankle injury.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Matt McMullen