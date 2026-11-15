Woody Marks Questionable to Return Against Browns
Nov 15, 2026, 3:04 PM ETHouston Texans running back Woody Marks (head) is questionable to return to Sunday's Week 10 game against the Cleveland Browns while being evaluated for a concussion, the team announced. Marks was hurt on a three-yard run early in the third quarter. He had 12 carries for 50 yards and one catch for 15 yards before leaving. Emari Demercado and Dare Ogunbowale each had a first-half carry with David Montgomery inactive due to a groin injury.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Houston Texans
More Recent News
Geno Smith Clearance Concussion Protocol, Back in Sunday's Game
Geno Smith has cleared protocol https://t.co/N91ziLJBXY— New York Jets (@nyjets) November 15, 2026
Nov 15, 2026, 3:06 PM ET
Omar Cooper Jr. Ruled Out With Ankle Injury
Bruno Mulé
Nov 15, 2026, 2:57 PM ETNew York Jets rookie first-round wide receiver Omar Cooper Jr. (ankle) has been ruled out for the rest of Sunday's Week 10 game against the Buffalo Bills with an ankle injury, according to Sal Capaccio. Cooper was hurt blocking for Kenyon Sadiq in the first quarter and left without a target or reception. He entered the game questionable after a full practice Friday, up from limited Thursday. The Jets initially listed him as questionable to return.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Sal Capaccio
Brandin Cooks Inactive vs. Cowboys
#49ers inactives vs. Cowboys:— Nick Wagoner (@nwagoner) November 15, 2026
QB Kurtis Rourke (3rd QB)
WR Mike Evans (Achilles)
OT Enrique Cruz Jr.
LB Tatum Bethune
WR Brandin Cooks
Nov 15, 2026, 2:56 PM ET
Woody Marks Going to Blue Medical Tent
#Texans running back Woody Marks walked off under own power, in blue medical tent now— Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) November 15, 2026
Nov 15, 2026, 2:54 PM ET
Emanuel Wilson Inactive Against Raiders
Bruno Mulé
Nov 15, 2026, 2:50 PM ETSeattle Seahawks running back Emanuel Wilson is a healthy scratch for Sunday's Week 10 game against the Las Vegas Raiders. Wilson played only on special teams against Chicago in Week 8 and did not play against Arizona last week, leaving little offensive work for Zach Charbonnet and Jadarian Price to pick up. Price had 10 carries to Charbonnet's six against Chicago. Charbonnet led Seattle with 16 carries for 77 yards against Arizona. Price had nine carries and caught four passes for a team-high 54 receiving yards in that game.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Seahawks PR
Ladd McConkey Out vs. Baltimore
Los Angeles WR Ladd McConkey will not travel to Baltimore with the team. his status for monday’s game has been downgraded from questionable to out. https://t.co/0Hqpcn4JpZ— Los Angeles Chargers (@chargers) November 15, 2026
Nov 15, 2026, 2:46 PM ET
Dont'e Thornton Jr. (back) Inactive for Raiders
#Raiders inactives: WR Dont'e Thornton Jr., Malik Benson, Safety Tristin McCollum, Safety Dalton Johnson, Guard Bryce Cabeldue and DT Thomas Booker IV.— Ryan McFadden (@ryanmcfadden_) November 15, 2026
Nov 15, 2026, 2:44 PM ET
Geno Smith Goes to Medical Tent After Late First-Half Hit
Bruno Mulé
Nov 15, 2026, 2:41 PM ETNew York Jets quarterback Geno Smith went to the medical tent after taking a hit on a third-down incompletion with 25 seconds left in the first half of Sunday's Week 10 game against the Buffalo Bills. Trainers helped Smith off the field, and he returned to the bench before halftime, according to Zack Rosenblatt. Smith completed nine of 16 passes for 113 yards with no touchdowns or interceptions. He took one sack before leaving. Rookie quarterback Cade Klubnik replaced Smith, who is being evaluated for a concussion.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Zack Rosenblatt
Lions Fear Aidan Hutchinson Suffered Significant Knee Injury
Bruno Mulé
Nov 15, 2026, 2:19 PM ETDetroit Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson is feared to have suffered a significant knee injury that could sideline him for the foreseeable future, according to Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo. Hutchinson landed awkwardly while celebrating a first-quarter sack of Drake Maye in Sunday's 35-10 Week 10 win over the New England Patriots. He recorded one solo tackle and one sack in nine defensive snaps before leaving, bringing his season total to six sacks. Head coach Dan Campbell said after the game that he expected to learn more once the team returned to the United States. Detroit recorded four more sacks after Hutchinson exited. Rookie Derrick Moore had two, and DJ Wonnum and Alim McNeill had one apiece. Moore also recorded two sacks last week against Miami while Wonnum was inactive.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Ian Rapoport
KC Concepcion Jr. Returns to Sunday's game
Ryan O'Bleness
Nov 15, 2026, 2:15 PM ETCleveland Browns rookie first-round wide receiver KC Concepcion Jr. (undisclosed) has returned to the Week 10 game against the Houston Texans, Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com reports. Concepcion went into the blue medical tent in the first half, according to Camryn Justice of News 5 Cleveland. ESPN's Daniel Oyefusi then noted that Concepcion was spotted out of the medical tent with his helmet on the bench. Concepcion then returned on the field for the first play of Cleveland's ensuing drive. The exact injury has not been disclosed as of this time, but it does not appear to be anything serious, as Concepcion quickly reentered the contest. Concepcion currently has one reception (on four targets) for six yards against the Texans.--Ryan O'Bleness
Source: Mary Kay Cabot - Cleveland.com
Travis Kelce Returns Against Falcons After Ankle Injury
Bruno Mulé
Nov 15, 2026, 2:10 PM ETKansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (ankle) returned to Sunday's Week 10 game against the Atlanta Falcons after leaving with an ankle injury, according to Matt McMullen. Kelce's only catch before exiting went for 23 yards on Kansas City's opening drive and ended with a tackle by DeMarcco Hellams. Kelce went to the locker room and was initially listed as questionable to return. Fellow Chiefs tight end Jared Wiley was ruled out with an ankle injury.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Matt McMullen
Skyy Moore Questionable to Return With Ankle Injury
Bruno Mulé
Nov 15, 2026, 2:06 PM ETGreen Bay Packers wide receiver Skyy Moore is questionable to return to Sunday's Week 10 game against the Minnesota Vikings with an ankle injury, the team announced. Before exiting, Moore had no receptions, two kickoff returns for 51 yards and one punt return for five yards. He was playing his first game since Week 5 after Green Bay activated him from injured reserve Saturday.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Green Bay Packers
Omar Cooper Jr. Questionable to Return Vs. Bills
Ryan O'Bleness
Nov 15, 2026, 2:00 PM ETNew York Jets rookie first-round wide receiver Omar Cooper Jr. (ankle) is questionable to return to a Week 10 game against the Buffalo Bills, the team announced. Cooper limped off the field in the first quarter, following a play in which he appeared to get rolled up on when he was blocking for tight end Kenyon Sadiq on a catch-and-run. Cooper did not record any statistics before leaving the game. Cooper entered Sunday's contest already dealing with an ankle issue after tweaking it in a Week 9 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. He initially injured his ankle in the 2026 season opener against the Tennessee Titans and was placed on injured reserve following that first game. Cooper returned in Week 6 against the New England Patriots. Leading up to Week 10, Cooper was limited in practice Wednesday and Thursday before getting in a full session Friday. While Cooper is out of the lineup, the Jets will rely on wide receivers Garrett Wilson, Adonai Mitchell, and Isaiah Williams, and tight ends Sadiq and Mason Taylor in the passing game.--Ryan O'Bleness
Source: New York Jets
KC Concepcion Jr. Headed into the Medical Tent
Alex Roberts
#Browns WR KC Concepcion headed into the medical tent.— Camryn Justice (@camijustice) November 15, 2026
Nov 15, 2026, 1:52 PM ET--Alex Roberts
Travis Kelce Questionable to Return with Ankle Injury
Ryan O'Bleness
Nov 15, 2026, 1:49 PM ETKansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (ankle) is questionable to return to the Week 10 contest against the Atlanta Falcons due to an ankle injury, according to Pete Sweeney of The Kansas City Star. The Chiefs have officially deemed Kelce questionable as well. Kelce caught a 23-yard pass early in the first quarter and hobbled off to the sideline after the play. He was then seen walking to the locker room. Kelce was already nursing an ankle injury, although he was able to practice in full throughout the week leading up to the game against the Falcons. Fellow Kansas City tight end Jared Wiley (ankle) has been ruled out for the game as well. The Chiefs have Noah Gray and Jake Briningstool available at tight end.--Ryan O'Bleness
Source: Pete Sweeney - The Kansas City Star
Omar Cooper Jr. Limps Off the Field With Ankle Injury
Ryan O'Bleness
Nov 15, 2026, 1:35 PM ETNew York Jets wide receiver Omar Cooper Jr. (ankle) limped off the field in the first quarter of a Week 10 matchup against the Buffalo Bills with an ankle injury, according to SNY's Connor Hughes. According to Hughes, Cooper was blocking on a play after a Kenyon Sadiq catch-and-run and potentially got "rolled up on." Cooper did not have a target before exiting. Cooper was already dealing with an ankle issue and was limited in practice Wednesday and Thursday before upgrading to a full session Friday. Cooper originally injured his ankle in the season opener against the Tennessee Titans and spent time on injured reserve before returning in Week 6 against the New England Patriots. He tweaked his ankle in Week 9 against the Kansas City Chiefs. With Cooper out, other pass-catchers for the Jets include tight ends Sadiq and Mason Taylor, and wide receivers Garrett Wilson and Adonai Mitchell, among others.--Ryan O'Bleness
Source: Connor Hughes - SNY
A.J. Brown Leaves Locker Room with a Limp in Germany
Ryan O'Bleness
Nov 15, 2026, 1:18 PM ETNew England Patriots wide receiver A.J. Brown (hamstring) was spotted leaving the locker room with a limp and did not speak with media members following a 35-10 loss to the Detroit Lions in Germany, Andrew Callahan of the Boston Herald reports. Brown left the game against the Lions in the second half with a hamstring injury. He was initially listed as questionable to return, but he eventually ended up being ruled out for the game. Brown played 28 offensive snaps in Week 10, according to Pro Football Focus, and recorded two receptions (on six targets) for 27 yards. Brown trailed only Mack Hollins in receiving yards (48) on a day that New England quarterback Drake Maye (ankle) exited the game in the first quarter. Brown missed the two contests prior to Week 10 due to lingering ankle and knee issues, and has only appeared in four games total in 2026. The Patriots have a bye week in Week 11, and Brown's next opportunity to get back on the field will be in Week 12 against the Los Angeles Chargers.--Ryan O'Bleness
Source: Andrew Callahan - Boston Herald
Travis Kelce (ankle) Seen Walking to the Locker Room
#Chiefs TE Travis Kelce headed back to the locker room to get further looked at— Darren Smith (@DarrenSmithNFL) November 15, 2026
Nov 15, 2026, 1:17 PM ET
Drake Maye's Ankle Injury Requires More Testing to Determine Severity
Keith Hernandez
Nov 15, 2026, 12:59 PM ETNew England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel said that the team will need to have more tests run to determine the severity of the ankle injury that quarterback Drake Maye suffered in Sunday's Week 10 loss to the Detroit Lions in Munich, Germany, according to Doug Kyed of the Boston Herald. After leaving in the first quarter after just four pass attempts on Sunday, the 24-year-old was quickly ruled out for the remainder of the contest, leaving backup Tommy DeVito to lead an offense that also lost top receiver A.J. Brown to a hamstring injury. Before leaving, Maye completed three of his four pass attempts for 48 yards and had one carry for 11 yards. Obviously, his ankle injury is a huge concern for fantasy managers, but the good news is that the Patriots will be on their bye in Week 11 before facing the Los Angeles Chargers on the road in Week 12. The best-case scenario would be for Maye's ankle injury to be minor and allow him not to miss any games at all. In the event that he has to miss some time, New England's offense would take a huge hit with DeVito running the show, especially if Brown misses more time with another lower-body injury. Fantasy managers should check back on Maye's status on Monday after he undergoes more testing.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Boston Herald - Doug Kyed
Jordyn Tyson Works With Saints Starters in Pregame Warmups
Bruno Mulé
Nov 15, 2026, 12:49 PM ETNew Orleans Saints wide receiver Jordyn Tyson worked with the starters in pregame warmups for Sunday's Week 10 game against the Carolina Panthers, according to Nick Underhill. Bryce Lance started against the Cleveland Browns last week and played 38 offensive snaps. Tyson played 18 and finished second on the team with five targets, behind Chris Olave's 12. He caught four passes for 30 yards in his NFL debut after missing the first seven games with a hamstring injury. Tyson was off the Week 10 injury report, and head coach Kellen Moore said Wednesday that he planned to give the rookie more snaps against Carolina. New Orleans has used three-receiver sets on 69.1% of its offensive snaps this season, giving Tyson room to play alongside Olave and Devaughn Vele. Vele drew four targets on 70 snaps against Cleveland. Tyson's work underneath gives him a case as a flex in deeper PPR leagues. Tyler Shough targeted him three times on the fourth-quarter drive that put New Orleans ahead 9-6, including a five-yard catch that converted third-and-three.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Nick Underhill