Oct 26, 2026, 5:26 PM ET

After doing just enough to sneak into the top 50 in the FedEx Cup with a decent summer run, Ben Griffin is hitting up the fall events with a trip to Vidanta Vallarta this week to revisit the track where he finished T4 last season. A long course used to be exactly the kind of place where the former Tarheel could flex his muscle, especially when putting was the ultimate decider. However, 2026 has been different than the previous breakout season. The 30-year-old has seen a significant decline in long-iron performance, with a 30% drop since January in strokes gained per shot, greens in regulation, and proximity to the hole from beyond 200 yards from his two-year baseline. Not only that, but despite closing the regular season ranked 45th in strokes gained putting, he lost strokes in four of his final five starts. All of this suggests a hefty amount of work was needed between then and now, which seems far-fetched given the time of year. It's okay to keep Griffin on the shelf this week.