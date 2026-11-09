Gardner Minshew II Feared to Have Torn UCL in Right Elbow
Nov 9, 2026, 6:52 PM ETArizona Cardinals veteran quarterback Gardner Minshew II (elbow) is feared to have torn the UCL in his right throwing elbow in Sunday's Week 9 loss to the division-rival Seattle Seahawks, according to Bo Brack of PHNX Cardinals. Rookie Carson Beck is now the likely QB1 for the Cardinals moving forward after they traded former starting QB Jacoby Brissett to the Baltimore Ravens. If the 30-year-old Minshew's torn UCL is confirmed, he will need season-ending surgery. Minshew predictably struggled in Seattle against the reigning Super Bowl champions in the 17-3 loss, going 21-for-30 passing for 166 yards with no touchdowns or interceptions. Not only are the Cardinals likely losing Minshew for the rest of the year, but they will also be without top receiver Michael Wilson for the remainder of the 2026 campaign due to a neck fracture. Beck, a third-round pick in April from the University of Miami, is going to be thrown into the deep end with limited receiving options available to him outside of All-Pro tight end Trey McBride, so fantasy managers considering using him in superflex leagues should expect a steep learning curve, especially in his NFL debut this Sunday against the division-rival Los Angeles Rams.--Keith Hernandez
Source: PHNX Cardinals - Bo BrackComments · Join ChatOpen App
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"No Doubt About It" That Rams Rookie WR CJ Daniels Will See More Snaps
Sean McVay: "No doubt about it" rookie WR CJ Daniels will be someone who will get opportunities to see more snaps/field time moving forward— Stu Jackson (@StuJRams) November 9, 2026
Nov 9, 2026, 6:29 PM ET
Malik Nabers (knee) Full Participant, Cam Skattebo (hamstring) Limited in Monday Walkthrough
Giants Injury Report 11/9— Dan Salomone (@Dan_Salomone) November 9, 2026
(Participation is a projection; the Giants conducted a walkthrough.)
Limited:
▪️OLB Abdul Carter (Knee/Back)
▪️LB Malik Harrison (Groin)
▪️WR Charlie Jones (Thumb)
▪️QB J.J. McCarthy (Hip)
▪️WR Darnell Mooney (Chest)
▪️RB Cam Skattebo (Hamstring)… pic.twitter.com/mukV2srEWW
Nov 9, 2026, 6:22 PM ET
49ers Expect More Resolution in Brandon Aiyuk Situation This Week
Keith Hernandez
Nov 9, 2026, 6:22 PM ETSan Francisco 49ers general manager John Lynch said last week on KNBR radio that there should be enough resolution in the wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk saga to discuss the process of reinstatement in more detail this week, according to David Lombardi of The San Francisco Standard. Since Aiyuk applied for reinstatement before Tuesday's Nov. 10 trade deadline, the 49ers could not deny the application. The 28-year-old former first-rounder from Arizona State was officially reinstated from the left-squad list on Monday, and the 49ers were granted a two-week roster exemption for him. The 49ers now have until Nov. 23 to either trade Aiyuk, release him, or add him to their active 53-man roster. Aiyuk will find it more difficult to be straight up released since he now owes around $13 million in bonus forfeitures. What we do know is that the 49ers do not have any interest in patching things up with Aiyuk, who has not played since tearing his ACL and MCL in his right knee in October of 2024. Whether another team is interested in securing Aiyuk's services if he becomes a free agent is another question entirely, which makes him a wait-and-see long shot in fantasy football in 2026.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The San Francisco Standard - David Lombardi
Ladd McConkey (back) Considered Day to Day
Chargers HC Jim Harbaugh says WR Ladd McConkey is "day to day" with back spasms.— Alex Insdorf (@alexinsdorf99) November 9, 2026
DT Justin Eboigbe, CB Cam Hart, and CB Isas Waxter experienced ankle injuries.
Nov 9, 2026, 6:21 PM ET
Justin Herbert Avoided Fracture on Left Middle Finger
Chargers HC Jim Harbaugh announced QB Justin Herbert's imaging came back "negative" and that he avoided a fracture on his left middle finger.— Alex Insdorf (@alexinsdorf99) November 9, 2026
Nov 9, 2026, 6:21 PM ET
Sam Darnold (quad) Expected Back Nov. 29 vs. 49ers
Coach Mike Macdonald says the #Seahawks believe Sam Darnold will be able to play coming out of their bye and start Nov. 29 at San Francisco, says his quad injury just needs more time right now.— Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) November 9, 2026
Drew Lock to start Sunday at Las Vegas, managing his new oblique injury similarly to…
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Lions Received Calls on Sam LaPorta but Prefer to Keep Him
The Lions have received calls on TE Sam LaPorta, but teams have gotten the impression that Detroit would like to keep him and try to work out a long-terms deal eventually. pic.twitter.com/1OYQbcqq1U— Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) November 9, 2026
Nov 9, 2026, 6:16 PM ET
Rams Will "Explore All Avenues" to Improve WR Room
Keith Hernandez
Nov 9, 2026, 6:10 PM ETLos Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay had previously ruled out a trade-deadline move or adding a new receiver but said on Monday that the Rams will "explore all avenues" as they try to figure out how to move forward after Puka Nacua's (knee, toe) injuries, according to Adam Grosbard of the Los Angeles Daily News. Nacua is likely to land on Injured Reserve, which will require him to miss at least four games, after spraining his MCL/PCL and suffering a turf-toe injury in Sunday's Week 9 win over the Washington Commanders. Veteran Davante Adams (hamstring) is also out for the foreseeable future, so the Rams are now without their two star pass-catchers as they head into a Week 10 matchup against the division-rival Arizona Cardinals. If the Rams cannot swing a trade for a receiver by Tuesday's Nov. 10 deadline, Konata Mumpfield, Tutu Atwell, and Jordan Whittington would be their top three receivers. Regardless of whether the Rams swing a trade for a new WR, tight ends Tyler Higbee and Colby Parkinson will also become much more valuable streaming options at TE in fantasy going forward with both Nacua and Adams sidelined.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Los Angeles Daily News - Adam Grosbard
Joshua Palmer Placed on Injured Reserve
Keith Hernandez
Nov 9, 2026, 6:00 PM ETThe Buffalo Bills placed wide receiver Joshua Palmer (hamstring) on Injured Reserve on Monday, according to Sal Capaccio of WGR 550. In a corresponding move, receiver Trent Sherfield Sr. was elevated to the active roster for the Monday night game against the Minnesota Vikings. Palmer played in only 12 games (eight starts) in 2025 in his first year with the Bills due to injuries and has had a tough time staying on the field again in 2026. The 27-year-old has played in six games so far this year and has been almost non-existent on offense, catching just four of his 12 targets for 117 yards, although he has found the end zone twice on his four catches. It was always going to be an uphill battle for Palmer to return to fantasy relevance in Buffalo this year after the Bills acquired DJ Moore in an offseason trade from the Chicago Bears. Palmer will not be eligible to return from IR until the Dec. 6 game on the road against the division-rival New England Patriots. In most single-year fantasy football leagues, Palmer should be on the waiver wire.--Keith Hernandez
Source: WGR 550 - Sal Capaccio
Tyler Goodson to Miss Multiple Weeks Due to Knee Injury
Keith Hernandez
Nov 9, 2026, 5:52 PM ETDallas Cowboys backup running back Tyler Goodson (knee) "should miss multiple weeks" with a knee injury that he suffered in Sunday's Week 9 win over the Indianapolis Colts, head coach Brian Schottenheimer told The Dallas Morning News' Joseph Hoyt. At the very least, Goodson will miss the Week 10 game this Sunday against the San Francisco 49ers and could also miss the Week 11 contest at home against the Tennessee Titans before the annual Thanksgiving Day game the following Thursday at home versus the division-rival Philadelphia Eagles. The 25-year-old has not really had any standalone fantasy value as the backup to starter Javonte Williams this year, but he did have a career-high 77 rushing yards on a season-high 12 carries behind Williams in Sunday's win in Indy to make him a valuable fantasy handcuff. With Goodson now out for a couple of weeks, the Cowboys could look to sign a free-agent RB, as they only have Israel Abanikanda and Jashaun Corbin at the position right now on their practice squad. If Goodson is forced to Injured Reserve, he would have to miss a minimum of four games.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Dallas Morning News - Joseph Hoyt
Jake Ferguson Expected to Miss Multiple Weeks With Knee Injury
Keith Hernandez
Nov 9, 2026, 5:44 PM ETDallas Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson (knee) "should miss multiple weeks," head coach Brian Schottenheimer told Joseph Hoyt of The Dallas Morning News. Ferguson initially suffered a stinger in the Week 9 win over the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday before eventually being ruled out with a knee injury that will sideline him for the short term. The 27-year-old will at least miss the Week 10 game this Sunday against the San Francisco 49ers and could also be sidelined in Week 11 against the Tennessee Titans. The following week is a quick turnaround for the annual Thanksgiving Day game on Thursday, Nov. 26, against the division-rival Philadelphia Eagles. If his knee injury lingers, Ferguson could be a candidate to land on Injured Reserve, which would require him to miss a minimum of four games. The former fourth-rounder is not a must-hold in shallow fantasy football leagues. Ferguson has four touchdown catches in nine games, but it has come with an underwhelming 19 receptions for 136 yards on 27 targets. In his absence, Brevyn Spann-Ford and Luke Schoonmaker (groin) will battle for more pass-game targets in Dallas.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Dallas Morning News - Joseph Hoyt
Deebo Samuel "Hopeful" to Practice Wednesday, Mike Evans Remains Unlikely to Participate
#49ers DT C.J. West will open his practice window on Wednesday, according to Kyle Shanahan.— Nick Wagoner (@nwagoner) November 9, 2026
Hope is to also have WR Deebo Samuel at practice on Wednesday. Unlikely for WR Mike Evans.
Nov 9, 2026, 5:38 PM ET
Jordan Davis Acquired by the Jaguars
Keith Hernandez
Nov 9, 2026, 5:34 PM ETThe Jacksonville Jaguars have been busy making moves with the NFL trade deadline coming on Tuesday. In their latest move to bolster the interior of their defensive line, Jacksonville acquired defensive tackle Jordan Davis from the Philadelphia Eagles in exchange for a package that includes a first-round pick, sources told NFL insider Jordan Schultz. Per ESPN, the Jags sent a 2027 first-rounder and a 2029 second-round pick for Davis after already acquiring safety Jessie Bates III from the Atlanta Falcons and defensive tackle Davon Godchaux from the New Orleans Saints on Monday. The 26-year-old Davis is under contract through the 2029 season after signing a three-year, $78 million contract extension earlier this year that included $64.4 million guaranteed. He is one of the best young interior pass-rushers in the league after posting career highs in sacks (4.5), tackles for loss (nine), QB hits (six), tackles (72), and passes defended (six) last year. Davis has not been as strong in 2026, but he will definitely be a boost for a Jaguars team that has a three-game lead in the AFC South going into a Week 10 divisional tilt against the Tennessee Titans.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Jordan Schultz
Puka Nacua Likely Going on Injured Reserve with Knee, Toe Injuries
Keith Hernandez
Nov 9, 2026, 5:24 PM ETLos Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay said on Monday that star wide receiver Puka Nacua (knee, toe) suffered an MCL/PCL sprain in his knee and turf toe in Sunday's Week 9 win over the Washington Commanders and is likely to go on Injured Reserve, according to Stu Jackson of the team's official website. This would be a massive blow for a Rams offense that is already missing veteran wideout Davante Adams (hamstring) and second-year tight end Terrance Ferguson (ankle). Without Nacua and Adams for the foreseeable future, L.A. will roll into a Week 10 divisional clash against the Arizona Cardinals with Konata Mumpfield, Tutu Atwell, and Jordan Whittington as their top three wideouts. Tight ends Tyler Higbee and Colby Parkinson might be their top pass-catchers going forward, although the Rams could swing a trade by Tuesday's deadline to give them some help as they wait for both Nacua and Adams to return. The 25-year-old Nacua has been an elite WR1 for fantasy managers up until his injuries on Sunday, catching 70 of his 93 targets for 715 yards and four touchdowns, but managers will now have to get creative for at least the next four games.--Keith Hernandez
Source: TheRams.com - Stu Jackson
Gardner Minshew II Undergoing Tests on Elbow/Arm
Keith Hernandez
Nov 9, 2026, 5:09 PM ETThe Arizona Cardinals are doing tests on quarterback Gardner Minshew II (elbow, arm) on his right elbow/arm after he took a blow at the end of the first half in Sunday's Week 9 loss to the division-rival Seattle Seahawks, according to Darren Urban of the team's official website. The NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reports that there is a chance that Minshew will miss Sunday's Week 10 contest against the division-rival Los Angeles Rams, according to head coach Mike LaFleur. With Jacoby Brissett now in Baltimore, rookie QB Carson Beck would be next in line to start if Minshew is not cleared to play this weekend. The 30-year-old Minshew predictably fell flat on Sunday on the road in a hostile environment against one of the best defenses in the NFL, throwing for 166 yards with no touchdowns or interceptions on 21-for-30 passing. He will be a desperation option in two-QB superflex leagues again in Week 10 if he plays in another tough matchup against a Rams defense that now has All-Pro pass-rusher Myles Garrett back. Lowering Minshew's fantasy value even further is the news that top receiver Michael Wilson is out for the year with a neck injury.--Keith Hernandez
Source: AZCardinals.com - Darren Urban
Brandon Aiyuk Reinstated From Reserve/Left Squad
Will Brady
Nov 9, 2026, 4:59 PM ETThe NFL has reinstated San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk from the Reserve/Left Squad list, per Tom Pelissero of The Ringer. Pelissero also reports that the league has granted San Francisco a two-week roster exemption, giving the team a brief window to make a roster move. Aiyuk has not appeared in an NFL game since tearing his ACL midway through the 2024 season. While he is apparently healthy and looking to get back into the league, it seems unlikely that he'll be welcomed back in San Francisco after essentially abandoning the team for the 2025 campaign. Aiyuk was a very productive player in his last fully healthy season in 2023, recording 75 catches for 1,342 yards and seven touchdowns on 105 targets across 16 games. Aiyuk could be worth stashing in deeper fantasy leagues just in case he winds up in a new situation and gets back on the field for the second half of the 2026 season.--Will Brady
Source: The Ringer - Tom Pelissero
Odell Beckham Jr. Signed to Vikings Active Roster Ahead of MNF
Will Brady
Nov 9, 2026, 4:52 PM ETThe Minnesota Vikings have signed veteran wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. to their active roster ahead of their Week 9 matchup against the Buffalo Bills on Monday Night Football, per ESPN's Adam Schefter. After opening the 2026 season with the New York Giants, Beckham Jr. has spent most of the year on the Vikings' practice squad but has yet to see game action. The 34-year-old played in three games with the Giants to start the year, but saw just one target and did not record a reception. With Vikings wideout Jauan Jennings (calf) out against Buffalo, Beckham Jr. could be Minnesota's WR3 behind star wideouts Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison. It's been a while since Beckham Jr. held any fantasy relevance, as he was out of the NFL in 2025 and recorded just nine catches across nine games with the Miami Dolphins in 2024. Still, he could be worth adding in deeper fantasy leagues if he plays well against the Bills on Monday night.--Will Brady
Source: ESPN - Adam Schefter
Michael Wilson Out for Season with Neck Injury
Will Brady
Nov 9, 2026, 4:44 PM ETArizona Cardinals wide receiver Michael Wilson (neck) is expected to miss the remainder of the 2026 season with a neck injury, per Darren Urban of azcardinals.com. While the exact nature of Wilson's injury is not yet clear, it's apparently a serious enough issue that it will sideline him for an extended period of time. The 26-year-old has been Arizona's WR1 in 2026, recording 51 catches for 546 yards and two touchdowns on 88 targets across nine games. While the Cardinals still have star tight end Trey McBride as the top option in their passing game, the team's wide receiver room is now in dire straits. With Wilson and veteran wideout Kendrick Bourne (ankle) out, Arizona's wide receiver depth chart is currently topped by the uninspiring trio of Devin Duvernay, Simi Fehoko, and Reggie Virgil. Virgil was the most productive of the three in the Cardinals' Week 9 loss to the Seattle Seahawks, recording one catch for 25 yards on four targets.--Will Brady
Source: azcardinals.com - Darren Urban
Ja'Kobi Lane a Deep-League Stash Candidate Following QB Change
Will Brady
Nov 9, 2026, 4:34 PM ETAcross five games in 2026, Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Ja'Kobi Lane has recorded nine catches for 89 yards on 14 targets. Like the rest of the Ravens offense, Lane had a miserable day in Baltimore's Week 9 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars, going without a target or a reception. However, the Ravens should get better quarterback play going forward after trading for veteran signal-caller Jacoby Brissett. While Brissett can't replace the injured Lamar Jackson (thumb), his presence may lead to Baltimore becoming a more pass-heavy team. Across 20 starts over the last two seasons with the Arizona Cardinals, Brissett has averaged 39.5 pass attempts per game. If Brissett continues his high-volume passing in Baltimore, Lane could be the beneficiary. In deeper fantasy leagues, Lane could be worth stashing off the waiver wire ahead of Baltimore's Week 10 matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers.--Will Brady
Source: RotoBaller
Packers Not Ruling out Placing Josh Jacobs on Injured Reserve
Will Brady
Nov 9, 2026, 4:27 PM ETGreen Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur did not rule out the possibility of the team placing running back Josh Jacobs (finger) on Injured Reserve when asked on Monday, per Matt Schneidman of The Athletic. Jacobs suffered a finger injury during Green Bay's Week 9 win over the New England Patriots that will require surgery and could lead to him being sidelined for an extended stretch. The 28-year-old missed the first six weeks of the 2026 season while on the NFL's Commissioner's Exempt List, but he's functioned as Green Bay's workhorse back since returning in Week 7. After Jacobs got hurt against New England, Packers back Kaleb Johnson took over and recorded 14 carries for 68 yards and a touchdown. With Jacobs sidelined, Johnson could be a top waiver wire target for fantasy managers heading into Green Bay's Week 10 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings.--Will Brady
Source: The Athletic - Matt Schneidman