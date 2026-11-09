Todd Monken Not Naming a Starting QB Yet for Week 10

Nov 9, 2026, 3:00 PM ET

Pittsburgh wide receiver Cataurus Hicks is set up to deliver big in his team's Week 11 clash with Florida State. The Seminoles' defense is surrendering 412.8 total yards and 28.3 points per game, so Hicks and the Pittsburgh offense could put up some monster numbers. Hicks has 698 receiving yards and six touchdowns across 34 receptions this season. He has a TD grab in three straight games and has posted 50 or more yards in all but two appearances. The wideout had 49 yards and a touchdown across three receptions in Week 9 against Georgia Tech. Hicks has delivered enough over the course of the season to trust, and the matchup makes him one to possibly try in all leagues for Week 11.