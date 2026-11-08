Colts Could Receive "11th-Hour Offer" for Jonathan Taylor
Nov 8, 2026, 11:58 PM ETThe Indianapolis Colts could entertain an "11th-hour offer" for running back Jonathan Taylor ahead of Tuesday's NFL trade deadline, according to Stephen Holder of ESPN.com. There has been plenty of reporting on Taylor's availability over the last couple of weeks, with some headlines saying that he won't be dealt and other headlines saying that he'll be shipped off to the highest bidder. Holder's read on the situation is that "there's not a strong indication that there's going to be a lot of movement by the Colts at the trade deadline," and the team has already turned down an offer of a second-round pick and a fifth-round pick for Taylor. Holder did clarify that he definitely can't rule out the possibility of a trade, especially if the Colts receive an offer they can't refuse. This will be one of the biggest storylines to follow in the NFL before trade talks get cut off at 4 p.m. EST on Tuesday.--Andersen Pickard
Source: Stephen HolderComments · Join ChatOpen App
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Luther Burden III Suffers Scary Head Injury Late in Win Over Bucs
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Nov 8, 2026, 11:52 PM ETChicago Bears wide receiver Luther Burden III (head) was taken to the medical tent for evaluation after he was on the receiving end of a head-to-head hit in the fourth quarter of Sunday's Week 9 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, according to Courtney Cronin of ESPN.com. It was a scary hit that caused Burden to fumble the football. He collapsed face-first onto the ground and had to be helped off the field by medical personnel. The game ended before the Bears could post an update on Burden's status, but he will presumably be evaluated for a concussion, and possibly other injuries, too. If Burden does end up in concussion protocol, the good news is that the Bears have a Week 10 bye, so he would have a full 14 days to recover before Chicago's next game against the New Orleans Saints. If the injury ends up being even more serious and forces Burden to miss games, then we'd likely see Kalif Raymond and Zavion Thomas earn more targets behind Rome Odunze in the wide receiver room.--Andersen Pickard
Source: Courtney Cronin
D'Andre Swift Highly Disappointing on Sunday Night Football
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Nov 8, 2026, 11:47 PM ETChicago Bears running back D'Andre Swift rushed for 31 yards on 12 carries during Sunday's Week 9 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He was unable to haul in his lone target in the passing game. Although Chicago came away with the victory, Swift had his worst game of the season. This was just his second single-digit (PPR) fantasy output of the season, as well as his first game this year with fewer than 8.4 points. The game script seemed like it should have led to a large workload for Swift, so perhaps we'll just have to chalk this game up as an outlier. Swift still ranks as a mid-range RB1 in total scoring so far this season, but with teammate Kyle Monangai (thumb, toe) close to returning, the veteran ball-carrier may have to share some of his volume, which would drop him closer to the low-end RB1 or high-end RB2 tier. On a more positive note, Swift will have a relatively appealing matchup against the Saints on the other side of his Week 10 bye.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Bucky Irving Continues to Produce as a Strong RB1 Despite Buccaneers' Loss
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Nov 8, 2026, 11:41 PM ETTampa Bay Buccaneers running back Bucky Irving totaled 20 carries, 97 rushing yards, and two rushing touchdowns during Sunday's Week 9 loss against the Chicago Bears. He also caught four of his five targets for an additional 28 receiving yards. Irving ranks fourth among all NFL players in rushing yards per game this season, and the three running backs that he trails are Bijan Robinson, Jahmyr Gibbs, and Kenneth Walker III. That's a pretty good group to be associated with, and in addition to his rushing production, Irving has carved out a sizable pass-catching role to boost his value in PPR leagues. He has also been able to share some touches with Kenneth Gainwell without letting it impact his own fantasy outlook too much, as there are plenty of touches to go around in this Tampa Bay run game. Irving now has 20+ points (PPR) in three consecutive weeks, and he should continue to be deployed as a low-end RB1 heading into the Bucs' Week 10 bye.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Drew Lock Says He'll Play Next Week vs. Raiders
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 8, 2026, 11:17 PM ETSeattle Seahawks quarterback Drew Lock (oblique) said he will play in Week 10 on the road against the Las Vegas Raiders after injuring his oblique in the 17-3 win over the division-rival Arizona Cardinals on Sunday in Week 9, according to Gregg Bell. Lock, who has also been dealing with right-elbow tendinitis, will undergo more tests on Sunday night. It is good news for Seattle's offense, with starter Sam Darnold (quadriceps) trending toward missing a second straight game. The 29-year-old Lock had pedestrian numbers in Sunday's win over Arizona, going 19-for-28 passing for 175 yards and one touchdown while adding five carries for 16 yards on the ground. When considering that Lock did not throw much during the week because of his elbow tendinitis, he was serviceable in leading the Seahawks to another win while most importantly avoiding any turnovers, which is something that Darnold has struggled with in 2026. In his last four starts as a fill-in for Seattle, Lock is 3-1 with a 69.5% completion rate, 887 passing yards, seven touchdowns, and two interceptions for a passer rating of 104.0. Lock has been better in real life than as a fantasy asset, and if he makes another start in Week 10 in Vegas, he will be back on the radar as a low-end QB2 with limited upside in superflex fantasy formats.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Gregg Bell
Michael Penix Jr. Has a Quiet Day Passing in Week 9
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Nov 8, 2026, 11:10 PM ETAtlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. completed 20 of his 31 pass attempts for 162 yards, one touchdown, and one interception during Sunday's Week 9 loss against the Cincinnati Bengals. He also ran for 50 yards on three rushing attempts. Penix's solid rushing output helped to make up for his low passing yard total, but overall, it was a relatively disappointing outing from the former first-round pick. This was definitely not the way Penix wanted to play in his first game back from a four-turnover showing in Week 8. He now has 10 touchdowns and seven turnovers through seven games in 2026, and he doesn't have a clear path to the top-12 quarterback tier given that the Falcons employ a run-heavy offense centered around Bijan Robinson. Penix may have a little more upside in a projected negative game script environment against the Chiefs in Week 10, but we still think managers could find better options already on their roster or on waivers.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
George Kittle Takes a Backseat as 49ers Go Run-Heavy
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Nov 8, 2026, 11:04 PM ETSan Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle caught four of his seven targets for 58 yards during Sunday's Week 9 win over the Las Vegas Raiders. This isn't a bad stat line by any means, but it was somewhat modest when you consider that the 49ers dropped 38 points and 414 total yards of offense. San Francisco demonstrated a clear commitment to running the ball; head coach Kyle Shanahan said that he wanted to run the ball 40 times on Sunday, and indeed, the team finished with 43 rush attempts. We expect Kittle to return to his mid-to-high TE1 form next week, especially with the 49ers dealing with plenty of injuries at the wide receiver position. The physical pass-catcher has the opportunity to continue operating as Brock Purdy's favorite target if Mike Evans (Achilles) and Deebo Samuel Sr. (hamstring) are forced to miss more time.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Kaelon Black Leads 49ers in Rushing in Blowout Win Over Raiders
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 8, 2026, 11:02 PM ETSan Francisco 49ers rookie third-round running back Kaelon Black had double-digit carries for the second straight week behind starter Christian McCaffrey and led the team in rushing in their 38-17 blowout win over the visiting Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday in Week 9 at Levi's Stadium. Black handled 11 carries for a team-high 70 yards (6.4 yards per carry) but was not involved in the passing game. Meanwhile, McCaffrey had a team-high 18 rushing attempts for 68 yards (3.8 yards per attempt) and one touchdown, while adding two catches on three targets for 19 yards and another touchdown as a receiver. The 25-year-old Black is San Francisco's clear RB2 back, but he was more efficient than CMC against the Raiders, and his increasing involvement in the team's backfield makes him a fantasy handcuff at RB that should no longer be ignored. Black now has double-digit carries and at least 63 rushing yards in two straight games, giving him some flex appeal in fantasy lineups for a juicy Week 10 matchup on the road against the Dallas Cowboys. As we head into Week 10, Black is still rostered in under 40% of Yahoo leagues.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN.com
Eli Raridon Sees Increased Usage in Loss
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Nov 8, 2026, 11:01 PM ETNew England Patriots tight end Eli Raridon saw more involvement than normal during Sunday's game against the Green Bay Packers. The rookie tight end bounced back nicely after finishing with five receiving yards during last week's contest. On Sunday, Raridon hauled in three of his six targets for 52 yards in the blowout loss. This marked the third time in the last five games that Raridon has finished with 50 receiving yards or more. He has seen his target share increase recently, and the six targets on Sunday were a new career-high. There could be some deep league value for Raridon for next week's matchup against the Detroit Lions.--Andy Webb
Source: ESPN
Jaylen Waddle is Quiet, Exits Early With Concussion
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Nov 8, 2026, 10:51 PM ETDenver Broncos wide receiver Jaylen Waddle (concussion) gave fantasy managers a dud during Sunday's Week 9 matchup against the Carolina Panthers. Waddle took a hard hit while attempting to make a catch downfield. He was taken to the sideline and later ruled out due to a concussion. He hauled in his lone target for 22 yards in the win. His absence meant bigger roles for Courtland Sutton and Pat Bryant during this game. The Broncos are heading into a bye, so they won't play in Week 10. He'll get additional time to clear concussion protocol ahead of the Week 11 matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders. The expectation is that Waddle will be ready for that one, but fantasy managers should check back later for another update.--Andy Webb
Source: ESPN
Courtland Sutton Takes Advantage of Teammate's Injury in Week 9 Win
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 8, 2026, 10:49 PM ETDenver Broncos wide receiver Courtland Sutton had season highs in catches (five) and targets (nine) while recording 45 receiving yards and his second touchdown of the season in the team's 26-21 win on the road over the Carolina Panthers on Sunday in Week 9. The production was nothing special, but the 31-year-old veteran's elevated line in comparison to the rest of his season came with fellow receiver Jaylen Waddle being ruled out after suffering a head injury early in the game. Sutton's second touchdown of the season got Denver on the board on a three-yard hookup with quarterback Bo Nix in the first quarter. He only averaged 9.0 yards per catch, though, and Sutton could go back to being a hard-to-trust WR4/flex option in deeper fantasy leagues when the team returns from their Week 10 bye to face the division-rival Las Vegas Raiders if Waddle is cleared from his concussion by then. Sutton only has 25 catches for 266 yards and two touchdowns on 46 targets through nine games in 2026, but he does have at least 45 yards receiving in his last three games after having only one such game in the first six weeks.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN.com
Woody Marks Not a Standout Contributor in Team's Big Win
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Nov 8, 2026, 10:43 PM ETHouston Texans running back Woody Marks rushed for 70 yards on 18 carries during Sunday's Week 9 win over the Los Angeles Chargers. He also converted one of his four targets into a four-yard reception. Marks continued to see a high volume share, but with just one catch and fewer than four yards per carry, his performance was somewhat underwhelming, especially considering that the Texans as a whole scored 44 points. Marks still has just two touchdowns through eight games this season, and he's averaging fewer than 3.6 YPC on the year. To make matters worse, the 25-year-old could be headed for a slight reduction in volume now that teammate David Montgomery (groin) is getting closer to returning. Marks should be viewed as a high-end RB3 with RB2 upside heading into Week 10 against the Cleveland Browns.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
DeMario Douglas Sets New Season High in Yardage
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Nov 8, 2026, 10:41 PM ETNew England Patriots wide receiver DeMario Douglas was able to make the most of his opportunities during Sunday's game against the Green Bay Packers. The Patriots were down big in this one, so they aired it out throughout most of the game. Douglas hauled in five of his nine targets for 102 yards in the loss. Both the targets and yardage were season highs for Douglas, who has been playing much better recently. The 25-year-old has finished with 65 receiving yards or more in four of his last five games. He could be on the radar as a flex option for next week's matchup against the Detroit Lions.--Andy Webb
Source: ESPN
Travis Kelce Leads KC in Receiving, Scores for First Time Since Week 3
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 8, 2026, 10:39 PM ETKansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce continues to defy Father Time in 2026 and was the team's leading receiver in their 35-12 blowout win at home against the New York Jets on Sunday in Week 9 to snap a two-game losing streak. Kelce was once again one of quarterback Patrick Mahomes' favorite weapons, catching four of his six targets for a team-high 72 receiving yards. He also found the end zone for the first time since Week 3 on a one-yard carry at the goal line. Kelce's six targets were just one behind receiver Rashee Rice and were tied with Xavier Worthy. The future Hall of Fame tight end is no longer competing for the title of best fantasy TE in his 14th NFL season, but he has proven once again to be a TE1 in fantasy football in what could be the final year of his illustrious career. With his 72 yards on Sunday against the Jets, Mahomes and Kelce are now the most prolific QB-TE combo in NFL history, surpassing Philip Rivers and Antonio Gates. Kelce will take a 33-482-2 line (one rushing touchdown) in a solid Week 10 matchup versus the Atlanta Falcons. Mahomes had an injury scare on Sunday when his right elbow was hit by a defender, but the star signal-caller returned to the game and should be fine going forward, which is good news for Kelce's fantasy managers.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN.com
Matthew Golden Delivers Career-Best Fantasy Performance in New England
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Nov 8, 2026, 10:35 PM ETGreen Bay Packers wide receiver Matthew Golden exploded for 10 catches, 164 yards, and one touchdown during Sunday's Week 9 win over the New England Patriots. This was the best fantasy performance of Golden's young career, and it represented yet another key outing in his breakout season. The Texas product now has 53 catches, 783 yards, and five touchdowns here in Year 2. For fantasy managers, the most encouraging part of Golden's breakout has been his ability to coexist alongside Christian Watson. Both players had over 160 yards on Sunday, and they have both shown that they can produce as a fantasy WR1 in any given week. Even with Watson in the mix, we have no trouble trusting Golden as a top-eight fantasy receiver heading into Week 10 against the Minnesota Vikings.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Christian McCaffrey is a Dual Threat in Win
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Nov 8, 2026, 10:31 PM ETSan Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey did a little bit of everything during Sunday's game against the Las Vegas Raiders. The superstar back looked healthy and unstoppable during Sunday's blowout victory. He carried the ball 18 times for 68 yards and a touchdown on the ground. McCaffrey also hauled in two of his three targets for 19 yards and an additional score through the air. When McCaffrey is healthy, he's one of the best players in the league. The 18 carries on the ground were a season high for McCaffrey, so it's good to see him getting heavy usage on the ground. Fantasy managers should expect McCaffrey to once again be an elite option for next week's matchup against the Dallas Cowboys.--Andy Webb
Source: ESPN
Tank Dell Makes a Statement in Second Game Back on Sunday
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 8, 2026, 10:28 PM ETHouston Texans wide receiver Tank Dell was playing in just his second game in Sunday's 44-22 blowout win over the winless Los Angeles Chargers in Week 9 since returning from a gruesome left-knee injury in 2024 that almost ended his career. Fantasy managers would not have known from Dell's final numbers on Sunday that it was only his second game back, as he caught four of a team-high nine targets for 105 yards and his first touchdown of the year at SoFi Stadium. Dell's touchdown was a 63-yard strike from quarterback C.J. Stroud, who threw five touchdowns in the rout, in the second quarter. Stroud should continue to spread the ball around to all of his receivers throughout the rest of the season, but Dell has announced his presence and should now be taken seriously off the waiver wire going into Week 10, especially with both Jayden Higgins (knee) and Jaylin Noel (toe) out for the year. Sunday's performance was a big step forward after Dell played only 23% of the offensive snaps and caught his lone target for a 43-yard pickup in his 2026 debut in the Week 7 overtime loss to the New York Giants. For his big-play ability alone, Dell will be a popular WR off the waiver wire this coming week. Only Kayshon Boutte had more receiving yards (125) than Dell on Sunday in L.A.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN.com
Tucker Kraft Takes a Backseat in Packers' Big Week 9 Win
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Nov 8, 2026, 10:21 PM ETGreen Bay Packers tight end Tucker Kraft caught just one of his three targets for one receiving yard during Sunday's Week 9 win over the New England Patriots. He also rushed for eight yards on two carries. The Packers' passing game had a fantastic performance on Sunday, but Kraft wasn't able to join in on the excitement. This was an uncharacteristically quiet game from Kraft, who had been averaging 11.1 PPR points per game entering Week 9. Sunday's game certainly showed that the Packers can win games by just throwing the ball to their wide receivers, as Christian Watson and Matthew Golden combined for 17 catches, 335 yards, and two touchdowns. However, Kraft has the talent to be a steady component of this passing game, and so we'd expect him to bounce back as a solid TE1 option in Week 10 against the Minnesota Vikings.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Jordan Watkins Takes Advantage of Expanded Role
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Nov 8, 2026, 10:20 PM ETSan Francisco 49ers wide receiver Jordan Watkins made the most of his expanded role during Sunday's game against the Las Vegas Raiders. The 24-year-old saw a bigger role with Mike Evans (Achilles) and Deebo Samuel Sr. (hamstring) both sidelined this weekend. Watkins hauled in all four of his targets for 86 yards and a touchdown in the win over the Raiders. His biggest play of the day came on a 37-yard touchdown in the third quarter. He set a new career-high in receiving yards with his performance on Sunday. His fantasy value for next week will likely be dependent on whether Evans or Samuel can suit up for the Week 10 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys.--Andy Webb
Source: ESPN
Jadarian Price Plays Second Fiddle in Backfield But Makes Impact as Receiver
Ryan O'Bleness
Ryan O'Bleness
Nov 8, 2026, 10:12 PM ETSeattle Seahawks rookie first-round running back Jadarian Price rushed nine times for 24 yards (2.7 yards per carry) and caught four passes (on four targets) for 54 yards in a 17-3 win over the Arizona Cardinals in Week 9. Price worked behind fellow running back Zach Charbonnet in the ground game, as Charbonnet carried the ball 16 times for 77 yards (4.8 yards per carry). Charbonnet played 37 offensive snaps, while Price earned 24 snaps. Meanwhile, tight end A.J. Barner scored a rushing touchdown and a receiving touchdown. The positive for Price was that he led the Seahawks in receiving yardage, which isn't an easy feat with wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba around. With Sam Darnold (quadricep/ribs) out, Drew Lock started at quarterback for the Seahawks and had a connection with Price in the passing game. Price and Charbonnet are likely to continue to split touches moving forward.--Ryan O'Bleness
Source: NFL.com
Kaleb Johnson Scores First Career Touchdown in New England
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Nov 8, 2026, 10:05 PM ETGreen Bay Packers running back Kaleb Johnson totaled 14 carries, 68 rushing yards, and one rushing touchdown during Sunday's Week 9 win over the New England Patriots. The touchdown represented the first of his career. Johnson entered this week as the backup to Josh Jacobs, but he stepped into a larger role when Jacobs exited with a fractured finger. With Jacobs exiting early and MarShawn Lloyd (knee) inactive, Johnson ended up leading the Packers' backfield in rushing attempts and rushing yards. He posted a solid 4.9 yards per carry, and he should be in the mix to operate as the direct backup to Jacobs going forward. Furthermore, there's a slight chance that Johnson could earn the start in Week 10 if Jacobs misses time. Managers should stay tuned for updates on Jacobs' status, but at the very least, Johnson has some deep-league waiver wire appeal going forward.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller