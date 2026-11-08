Jaylen Waddle is Quiet, Exits Early With Concussion
Nov 8, 2026, 10:51 PM ETDenver Broncos wide receiver Jaylen Waddle (concussion) gave fantasy managers a dud during Sunday's Week 9 matchup against the Carolina Panthers. Waddle took a hard hit while attempting to make a catch downfield. He was taken to the sideline and later ruled out due to a concussion. He hauled in his lone target for 22 yards in the win. His absence meant bigger roles for Courtland Sutton and Pat Bryant during this game. The Broncos are heading into a bye, so they won't play in Week 10. He'll get additional time to clear concussion protocol ahead of the Week 11 matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders. The expectation is that Waddle will be ready for that one, but fantasy managers should check back later for another update.--Andy Webb
Source: ESPNComments · Join ChatOpen App
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Courtland Sutton Takes Advantage of Teammate's Injury in Week 9 Win
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 8, 2026, 10:49 PM ETDenver Broncos wide receiver Courtland Sutton had season highs in catches (five) and targets (nine) while recording 45 receiving yards and his second touchdown of the season in the team's 26-21 win on the road over the Carolina Panthers on Sunday in Week 9. The production was nothing special, but the 31-year-old veteran's elevated line in comparison to the rest of his season came with fellow receiver Jaylen Waddle being ruled out after suffering a head injury early in the game. Sutton's second touchdown of the season got Denver on the board on a three-yard hookup with quarterback Bo Nix in the first quarter. He only averaged 9.0 yards per catch, though, and Sutton could go back to being a hard-to-trust WR4/flex option in deeper fantasy leagues when the team returns from their Week 10 bye to face the division-rival Las Vegas Raiders if Waddle is cleared from his concussion by then. Sutton only has 25 catches for 266 yards and two touchdowns on 46 targets through nine games in 2026, but he does have at least 45 yards receiving in his last three games after having only one such game in the first six weeks.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN.com
Woody Marks Not a Standout Contributor in Team's Big Win
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Nov 8, 2026, 10:43 PM ETHouston Texans running back Woody Marks rushed for 70 yards on 18 carries during Sunday's Week 9 win over the Los Angeles Chargers. He also converted one of his four targets into a four-yard reception. Marks continued to see a high volume share, but with just one catch and fewer than four yards per carry, his performance was somewhat underwhelming, especially considering that the Texans as a whole scored 44 points. Marks still has just two touchdowns through eight games this season, and he's averaging fewer than 3.6 YPC on the year. To make matters worse, the 25-year-old could be headed for a slight reduction in volume now that teammate David Montgomery (groin) is getting closer to returning. Marks should be viewed as a high-end RB3 with RB2 upside heading into Week 10 against the Cleveland Browns.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
DeMario Douglas Sets New Season High in Yardage
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Nov 8, 2026, 10:41 PM ETNew England Patriots wide receiver DeMario Douglas was able to make the most of his opportunities during Sunday's game against the Green Bay Packers. The Patriots were down big in this one, so they aired it out throughout most of the game. Douglas hauled in five of his nine targets for 102 yards in the loss. Both the targets and yardage were season highs for Douglas, who has been playing much better recently. The 25-year-old has finished with 65 receiving yards or more in four of his last five games. He could be on the radar as a flex option for next week's matchup against the Detroit Lions.--Andy Webb
Source: ESPN
Travis Kelce Leads KC in Receiving, Scores for First Time Since Week 3
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 8, 2026, 10:39 PM ETKansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce continues to defy Father Time in 2026 and was the team's leading receiver in their 35-12 blowout win at home against the New York Jets on Sunday in Week 9 to snap a two-game losing streak. Kelce was once again one of quarterback Patrick Mahomes' favorite weapons, catching four of his six targets for a team-high 72 receiving yards. He also found the end zone for the first time since Week 3 on a one-yard carry at the goal line. Kelce's six targets were just one behind receiver Rashee Rice and were tied with Xavier Worthy. The future Hall of Fame tight end is no longer competing for the title of best fantasy TE in his 14th NFL season, but he has proven once again to be a TE1 in fantasy football in what could be the final year of his illustrious career. With his 72 yards on Sunday against the Jets, Mahomes and Kelce are now the most prolific QB-TE combo in NFL history, surpassing Philip Rivers and Antonio Gates. Kelce will take a 33-482-2 line (one rushing touchdown) in a solid Week 10 matchup versus the Atlanta Falcons. Mahomes had an injury scare on Sunday when his right elbow was hit by a defender, but the star signal-caller returned to the game and should be fine going forward, which is good news for Kelce's fantasy managers.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN.com
Matthew Golden Delivers Career-Best Fantasy Performance in New England
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Nov 8, 2026, 10:35 PM ETGreen Bay Packers wide receiver Matthew Golden exploded for 10 catches, 164 yards, and one touchdown during Sunday's Week 9 win over the New England Patriots. This was the best fantasy performance of Golden's young career, and it represented yet another key outing in his breakout season. The Texas product now has 53 catches, 783 yards, and five touchdowns here in Year 2. For fantasy managers, the most encouraging part of Golden's breakout has been his ability to coexist alongside Christian Watson. Both players had over 160 yards on Sunday, and they have both shown that they can produce as a fantasy WR1 in any given week. Even with Watson in the mix, we have no trouble trusting Golden as a top-eight fantasy receiver heading into Week 10 against the Minnesota Vikings.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Christian McCaffrey is a Dual Threat in Win
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Nov 8, 2026, 10:31 PM ETSan Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey did a little bit of everything during Sunday's game against the Las Vegas Raiders. The superstar back looked healthy and unstoppable during Sunday's blowout victory. He carried the ball 18 times for 68 yards and a touchdown on the ground. McCaffrey also hauled in two of his three targets for 19 yards and an additional score through the air. When McCaffrey is healthy, he's one of the best players in the league. The 18 carries on the ground were a season high for McCaffrey, so it's good to see him getting heavy usage on the ground. Fantasy managers should expect McCaffrey to once again be an elite option for next week's matchup against the Dallas Cowboys.--Andy Webb
Source: ESPN
Tank Dell Makes a Statement in Second Game Back on Sunday
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 8, 2026, 10:28 PM ETHouston Texans wide receiver Tank Dell was playing in just his second game in Sunday's 44-22 blowout win over the winless Los Angeles Chargers in Week 9 since returning from a gruesome left-knee injury in 2024 that almost ended his career. Fantasy managers would not have known from Dell's final numbers on Sunday that it was only his second game back, as he caught four of a team-high nine targets for 105 yards and his first touchdown of the year at SoFi Stadium. Dell's touchdown was a 63-yard strike from quarterback C.J. Stroud, who threw five touchdowns in the rout, in the second quarter. Stroud should continue to spread the ball around to all of his receivers throughout the rest of the season, but Dell has announced his presence and should now be taken seriously off the waiver wire going into Week 10, especially with both Jayden Higgins (knee) and Jaylin Noel (toe) out for the year. Sunday's performance was a big step forward after Dell played only 23% of the offensive snaps and caught his lone target for a 43-yard pickup in his 2026 debut in the Week 7 overtime loss to the New York Giants. For his big-play ability alone, Dell will be a popular WR off the waiver wire this coming week. Only Kayshon Boutte had more receiving yards (125) than Dell on Sunday in L.A.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN.com
Tucker Kraft Takes a Backseat in Packers' Big Week 9 Win
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Nov 8, 2026, 10:21 PM ETGreen Bay Packers tight end Tucker Kraft caught just one of his three targets for one receiving yard during Sunday's Week 9 win over the New England Patriots. He also rushed for eight yards on two carries. The Packers' passing game had a fantastic performance on Sunday, but Kraft wasn't able to join in on the excitement. This was an uncharacteristically quiet game from Kraft, who had been averaging 11.1 PPR points per game entering Week 9. Sunday's game certainly showed that the Packers can win games by just throwing the ball to their wide receivers, as Christian Watson and Matthew Golden combined for 17 catches, 335 yards, and two touchdowns. However, Kraft has the talent to be a steady component of this passing game, and so we'd expect him to bounce back as a solid TE1 option in Week 10 against the Minnesota Vikings.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Jordan Watkins Takes Advantage of Expanded Role
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Nov 8, 2026, 10:20 PM ETSan Francisco 49ers wide receiver Jordan Watkins made the most of his expanded role during Sunday's game against the Las Vegas Raiders. The 24-year-old saw a bigger role with Mike Evans (Achilles) and Deebo Samuel Sr. (hamstring) both sidelined this weekend. Watkins hauled in all four of his targets for 86 yards and a touchdown in the win over the Raiders. His biggest play of the day came on a 37-yard touchdown in the third quarter. He set a new career-high in receiving yards with his performance on Sunday. His fantasy value for next week will likely be dependent on whether Evans or Samuel can suit up for the Week 10 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys.--Andy Webb
Source: ESPN
Jadarian Price Plays Second Fiddle in Backfield But Makes Impact as Receiver
Ryan O'Bleness
Ryan O'Bleness
Nov 8, 2026, 10:12 PM ETSeattle Seahawks rookie first-round running back Jadarian Price rushed nine times for 24 yards (2.7 yards per carry) and caught four passes (on four targets) for 54 yards in a 17-3 win over the Arizona Cardinals in Week 9. Price worked behind fellow running back Zach Charbonnet in the ground game, as Charbonnet carried the ball 16 times for 77 yards (4.8 yards per carry). Charbonnet played 37 offensive snaps, while Price earned 24 snaps. Meanwhile, tight end A.J. Barner scored a rushing touchdown and a receiving touchdown. The positive for Price was that he led the Seahawks in receiving yardage, which isn't an easy feat with wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba around. With Sam Darnold (quadricep/ribs) out, Drew Lock started at quarterback for the Seahawks and had a connection with Price in the passing game. Price and Charbonnet are likely to continue to split touches moving forward.--Ryan O'Bleness
Source: NFL.com
Kaleb Johnson Scores First Career Touchdown in New England
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Nov 8, 2026, 10:05 PM ETGreen Bay Packers running back Kaleb Johnson totaled 14 carries, 68 rushing yards, and one rushing touchdown during Sunday's Week 9 win over the New England Patriots. The touchdown represented the first of his career. Johnson entered this week as the backup to Josh Jacobs, but he stepped into a larger role when Jacobs exited with a fractured finger. With Jacobs exiting early and MarShawn Lloyd (knee) inactive, Johnson ended up leading the Packers' backfield in rushing attempts and rushing yards. He posted a solid 4.9 yards per carry, and he should be in the mix to operate as the direct backup to Jacobs going forward. Furthermore, there's a slight chance that Johnson could earn the start in Week 10 if Jacobs misses time. Managers should stay tuned for updates on Jacobs' status, but at the very least, Johnson has some deep-league waiver wire appeal going forward.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Kayshon Boutte Breaks Out in Dominant Win Over Chargers
Ryan O'Bleness
Ryan O'Bleness
Nov 8, 2026, 9:55 PM ETHouston Texans wide receiver Kayshon Boutte broke out in Week 9, with four receptions for a career-high 125 yards (31.3 yards per catch) and two touchdowns in a 44-22 blowout victory over the winless Los Angeles Chargers. Entering the game against Los Angeles, Boutte had recorded just 15 receptions for 194 yards (12.9 yards per catch) and zero touchdowns, so this performance was out of the ordinary. Boutte saw five targets from quarterback C.J. Stroud and made the most of them. Currently rostered in 5% of Yahoo leagues, Boutte will likely be a popular waiver wire target ahead of Week 10, but he will need to show more consistency before being a recommended starter in fantasy lineups.--Ryan O'Bleness
Source: NFL.com
C.J. Stroud Lights Up the Stat Sheet in Week 9 Win
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Nov 8, 2026, 9:49 PM ETHouston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud completed 21 of his 35 pass attempts for 384 passing yards, five passing touchdowns, and one interception during Sunday's Week 9 win over the Los Angeles Chargers. He also rushed for 20 yards. Stroud had one of the best games of his career against a Chargers squad that dropped to 0-8 in 2026. The 25-year-old has quietly put together a dominant five-game stretch in which he has 14 total touchdowns and just two turnovers. He has been a very polished passer in general this year, totaling 16 passing touchdowns and just two interceptions since the start of the season. Stroud has momentum on his side, and he should be deployed as a low-end QB1 with additional upside in most fantasy leagues ahead of his Week 10 matchup against the Cleveland Browns.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Mike Washington Jr. Has a Day to Forget Against 49ers
Ryan O'Bleness
Ryan O'Bleness
Nov 8, 2026, 9:45 PM ETIt was a tough day, to say the least, for Las Vegas Raiders running back Mike Washington Jr. in a 38-17 loss to the San Francisco 49ers in Week 9. The rookie tailback recorded six carries and totaled minus-three yards on the day, and he was not targeted in the passing game. The Raiders were playing from behind for most of the contest and likely had to abandon the running game fairly early. This bust of a performance comes one week after Washington set career highs in rushing attempts (25), rushing yards (83) and offensive snaps played (38) in a win over the New York Jets in Week 8. In the lopsided loss to the 49ers, Washington was out-snapped by fellow running back Ashton Jeanty, 32 to 17. Washington will likely continue to play a role for the Raiders, and he will certainly have better games, but with the volatility in usage, he is a bit hard to trust as a regular fantasy football starter.--Ryan O'Bleness
Source: NFL.com
Tyler Allgeier Highly Inefficient on 19 Touches in Week 9
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Nov 8, 2026, 9:33 PM ETArizona Cardinals running back Tyler Allgeier rushed for just 46 yards on 17 carries during Sunday's Week 9 loss against the Seattle Seahawks. He also caught two of his three targets, but they resulted in net zero receiving yards. Allgeier operated as the Cardinals' No. 1 running back with Jeremiyah Love (ankle) and Bam Knight (concussion) inactive. While he did handle the volume of a typical lead back, his overall production (or lack thereof) was frustrating for fantasy managers. Most notably, he averaged just 2.7 yards per carry, which was a big step backward from his 13.4 YPC the week prior. He now has fewer than 2.75 YPC in six of his nine games this year. The schedule doesn't get any easier for Allgeier, as he'll head into a tricky Week 10 matchup against a Rams defensive front led by Myles Garrett and Aaron Donald.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Brock Bowers Continues to Produce at High Level
Ryan O'Bleness
Ryan O'Bleness
Nov 8, 2026, 9:32 PM ETLas Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers leaves little doubt that he is an elite fantasy football tight end, as he once again had high production with seven receptions (on eight targets) for 111 yards and a touchdown in a 38-17 loss to the San Francisco 49ers in Week 9. Bowers added one rushing attempt for two yards. It was a blowout loss for the Raiders, and Bowers and quarterback Kirk Cousins tend to do a lot of damage while playing catch-up, but fantasy managers won't mind that. Through seven appearances in 2026, Bowers has amassed 48 receptions for 658 yards (13.7 yards per reception) and six touchdowns. According to RotoBaller's NFL Stats page, Bowers ranks first among tight ends in fantasy points per game at 17.4 in half-PPR leagues. He remains locked in as a TE1.--Ryan O'Bleness
Source: NFL.com
Ladd McConkey Doesn't End Up Playing After Pregame Back Spasms
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Nov 8, 2026, 9:20 PM ETLos Angeles Chargers wide receiver Ladd McConkey (back) was listed as active for Sunday's Week 9 contest against the Houston Texans, but he didn't play any snaps due to back spasms that he experienced during pregame warmups. It has been an absolutely brutal year for McConkey in terms of injuries. He has played more than 50% of the snaps in just two of the Chargers' eight games so far, and he ranks outside the top 65 receivers in total fantasy scoring. Managers can't fault McConkey for injuries that are out of his control, but it's certainly frustrating when a player is active, and then the player doesn't end up logging any snaps due to a pregame injury that the team chose not to report. McConkey is tough to trust even when he's active, making him a low-end WR3 with a low floor heading into Week 10 against the Baltimore Ravens.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Christian Watson Lights Up New England's Secondary
Ryan O'Bleness
Ryan O'Bleness
Nov 8, 2026, 9:18 PM ETGreen Bay Packers wide receiver Christian Watson lit up the New England Patriots in a 45-27 victory in Week 9. Watson saw eight targets against the Patriots, and recorded seven receptions for a career-high 171 receiving yards (24.4 yards per catch) and a touchdown. Watson and Matthew Golden (10 receptions for 164 yards and a touchdown) were the favorite targets for quarterback Jordan Love on Sunday, and the Patriots had no answer. This marked the second consecutive week that Watson has recorded more than 100 receiving yards, and the fourth time he has reached that mark in 2026. Watson's strong campaign continues, and he remains one of the best wide receivers in fantasy football.--Ryan O'Bleness
Source: NFL.com
The Patriots Were No Match for Jordan Love in Week 9
Ryan O'Bleness
Ryan O'Bleness
Nov 8, 2026, 9:06 PM ETGreen Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love decimated the New England Patriots through the air in a 45-27 victory in Week 9. Love completed 23 out of 29 passing attempts (79.3%) for 372 yards, three touchdowns and zero interceptions against the Patriots, while averaging 12.8 yards per attempt. He also rushed one time for 13 yards. Love found wide receiver Christian Watson for seven receptions, 171 yards and a touchdown. Additionally, Love connected with wideout Matthew Golden 10 times for 164 yards and a touchdown. Wide receiver Savion Williams also caught a touchdown pass from Love. As of press time, Love leads the NFL with 2,618 passing yards in 2026. He remains a locked-in QB1 as the season moves forward.--Ryan O'Bleness
Source: NFL.com
Malik Nabers Calls Out Fox Broadcast After Sunday's Victory
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Nov 8, 2026, 8:59 PM ETNew York Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers was unhappy with the media following Sunday's Week 9 win over the Philadelphia Eagles. Nabers went to social media to call out FOX and Greg Olsen for criticizing his body language and demeanor during Sunday's game. The star wideout called out the broadcast for trying to create a negative narrative and making him look like a bad teammate. Clearly, the camera caught Nabers at a bad time, and the broadcast ran with it. Nabers was fairly quiet on Sunday, hauling in five of his eight targets for 43 yards in the win. He'll hope for better days ahead against the Washington Commanders in Week 10.--Andy Webb
Source: Ari Meirov