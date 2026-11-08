Puka Nacua to Undergo MRI After Knee Injury
Nov 8, 2026, 5:39 PM ETLos Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua (knee) will undergo an MRI on Monday after getting hurt on a five-yard run with 1:44 left in Sunday's 20-13 win over the Washington Commanders. Mike Garafolo and Adam Schefter reported that the injury occurred on the Rams' final offensive snap and that the team's initial belief is that Nacua avoided an ACL tear. Nacua caught 14 of 19 targets for 150 yards, including the go-ahead seven-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter. The Rams visit the Arizona Cardinals in Week 10 with Davante Adams (hamstring) already on injured reserve. Tutu Atwell and Konata Mumpfield were the only other Rams wide receivers to catch a pass against Washington, combining for four catches on seven targets.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Mike GarafoloComments · Join ChatOpen App
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Patrick Mahomes Says He'll Undergo Further Elbow Testing
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Nov 8, 2026, 5:28 PM ETKansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (elbow) said he'll undergo further testing on his right elbow after Sunday's 35-12 win over the New York Jets, according to Charles Goldman. Mahomes said he wasn't throwing the way he wanted to coming out of halftime. He still completed 12 of 16 passes for 122 yards in the second half, and Kansas City scored touchdowns on its first two drives after the break. Mahomes hurt his throwing elbow on David Bailey's strip-sack late in the second quarter. He returned on the Chiefs' next possession and hit Travis Kelce for 12 yards on his first play back. Mahomes finished 23 of 31 for 242 yards and two touchdowns. The Chiefs visit the Atlanta Falcons in Week 10.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Charles Goldman
Terrance Ferguson Out "Another Couple Weeks" After Injuring Hamstring
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Nov 8, 2026, 5:26 PM ETLos Angeles Rams tight end Terrance Ferguson (ankle, hamstring) is expected to miss "another couple weeks," head coach Sean McVay told Sarah Barshop of ESPN. Ferguson, who has been on injured reserve, was expected to be activated for this week's game against the Commanders, but he was downgraded to out after he pulled his hamstring on Friday. The hamstring injury will keep Ferguson on the sideline while leaving Tyler Higbee and Colby Parkinson as the Rams' top tight ends. There is an important logistical factor tied to Ferguson's injury, as his practice window will close Nov. 25. Even if Ferguson isn't ready to play by Nov. 25, the Rams will have to activate him from IR if they plan for him to play again this season. Presumably, he'll take over as the No. 1 tight end in Los Angeles upon his return, garnering some low-end TE1 appeal in redraft leagues.--Andersen Pickard
Source: Sarah Barshop
K.C. Concepcion Jr. Plays Through an Ankle Injury on Sunday
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Nov 8, 2026, 5:20 PM ETCleveland Browns wide receiver K.C. Concepcion Jr. (ankle) caught four of his six targets for 85 yards and one touchdown during Sunday's Week 9 loss against the New Orleans Saints. Concepcion briefly exited with a non-contact ankle injury, but he returned to the game and ended up playing through the ailment. The Texas A&M product helped Cleveland stay competitive with the Saints on Sunday, but the Browns ultimately lost in overtime on a failed two-point conversion attempt. Concepcion has now caught at least three passes in each of his last four games, and Sunday's touchdown represented his first trip to the end zone since being drafted by the Browns. The 22-year-old should continue to operate as a strong WR3 option going forward, but he'll first need to get medical clearance. Concepcion's status will be worth monitoring as the Browns practice this week in preparation for Sunday's game against the Houston Texans.--Andersen Pickard
Source: Daniel Oyefusi
Josh Jacobs Questionable to Return Against Patriots
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Nov 8, 2026, 5:05 PM ETGreen Bay Packers running back Josh Jacobs (hand) is questionable to return to Sunday's Week 9 game against the New England Patriots, according to Adam Schefter. Matt Schneidman earlier reported that Jacobs jogged to the locker room with trainers. Jacobs had four carries for five yards in the first quarter. With MarShawn Lloyd (knee) inactive and Chris Brooks (ankle) on injured reserve, Pierre Strong Jr. and Kaleb Johnson were Green Bay's other active running backs. Johnson had been a healthy scratch in the previous two games.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Adam Schefter
Sean Payton Noncommittal on RB Rotation After Week 9 Win
Chelena Goldman
Chelena Goldman
Nov 8, 2026, 4:59 PM ETDenver Broncos head coach Sean Payton did not discuss the team's running back rotation following a 26-21 Week 9 win against the Carolina Panthers. Payton started rookie back Jonah Coleman in Week 9 over veteran J.K. Dobbins, and the Washington product led the ground game with 17 carries for 57 yards and his second touchdown of the season. That brings him to 30 carries for 134 yards this season. Meanwhile, Dobbins' efficiency has decreased, with him averaging just 1.7 yards per carry in a Week 8 win against the Kansas City Chiefs. The Broncos are heading into their bye week, but fantasy managers should keep their eyes on who Payton leans on when the team returns to host the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 11. Coleman is RB13 in RotoBaller's position ranking, and Dobbins is RB39 heading into the bye.--Chelena Goldman
Source: Zac Stevens via X.com
Puka Nacua's Target Volume Keeps Him an Elite WR1
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Nov 8, 2026, 4:58 PM ETLos Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua was targeted on 19 of Matthew Stafford's 43 pass attempts Sunday. He turned that workload into 14 catches for a season-high 150 yards and a touchdown in the Rams' 20-13 Week 9 win over the Washington Commanders, adding 20 yards on two carries. Nacua converted a fourth-and-three with a 15-yard catch to help set up a field goal before halftime. He caught two passes for 27 yards on the opening drive of the second half, which ended with a Blake Corum touchdown. With the game tied later in the half, Nacua converted third-and-11 with a 19-yard catch, then finished the drive with the go-ahead seven-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter. He caught six of seven targets for 80 yards in the first meeting with the Arizona Cardinals and enters the Week 10 road rematch as a top-tier WR1. Since that meeting, Nacua has caught 33 passes for 298 yards and scored in each of the Rams' three wins. He's reached double-digit catches in three of his six games since returning in Week 4.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Josh Jacobs Jogging to Locker Room with Trainers
Josh Jacobs is jogging to the locker room with trainers.— Matt Schneidman (@mattschneidman) November 8, 2026
Fantasy analysis coming soon
Nov 8, 2026, 4:53 PM ET
Braelon Allen's Flex Value Takes a Hit
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Nov 8, 2026, 4:47 PM ETNew York Jets running back Braelon Allen got eight carries with Breece Hall (quad) back in the lineup Sunday. Allen ran for 33 yards and caught both of his targets for 21 yards in the 35-12 Week 9 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. His 19-yard catch came on the opening drive, and he lost a yard on a carry from the Kansas City four-yard line later in that possession. Nick Bolton forced an Allen fumble in the second quarter, and the Chiefs scored two plays later. Allen finished with 5.4 PPR points after the turnover deduction. Hall led the backfield with 15 carries for 61 yards and added three catches for 26 yards. He also outcarried Allen 38 to 15 across the first two games of the season. Allen had run for 147 yards and a touchdown on 21 carries against the Las Vegas Raiders a week earlier. He belongs on the bench in most 12-team leagues when the Jets host the Buffalo Bills in Week 10. He's worth holding as Hall's backup after averaging 100.8 rushing yards across the five games Hall missed.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Saquon Barkley Held to 22 Yards in Week 9 Loss
Chelena Goldman
Chelena Goldman
Nov 8, 2026, 4:44 PM ETPhiladelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley recorded 13 carries for 22 yards and one touchdown in a 19-11 loss to the New York Giants in Week 9. The Giants' run defense, which entered Week 9 ranked 26th overall, held the star back to 1.7 yards per carry, his lowest game average since the 2023 season. Hamstring and back ailments have limited Barkley's impact this season as the Eagles endure a multitude of injuries, and the second-overall pick from the 2018 NFL Draft has recorded 56 carries for 274 yards and just two touchdowns in 2026. Barkley's job won't get any easier when the Eagles return from their Week 10 bye to face a sturdy Pittsburgh Steelers defense, making his bust performance in Week 9 sting even more for fantasy managers.--Chelena Goldman
Source: ESPN
Ladd McConkey Questionable to Return Against Texans
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Nov 8, 2026, 4:32 PM ETLos Angeles Chargers wide receiver Ladd McConkey (back) is questionable to return to Sunday's Week 9 game against the Houston Texans, according to Aaron Wilson. McConkey had no targets through the Chargers' first six offensive plays. On that opening drive, Justin Herbert converted third-and-five with a 10-yard pass to Tre' Harris, and fellow starting receiver Quentin Johnston gained five yards on a carry. Wide receiver Brenen Thompson (quadriceps, hamstring) was inactive.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Aaron Wilson
Kenneth Walker Breaks Out of Slump in Week 9 Win
Chelena Goldman
Chelena Goldman
Nov 8, 2026, 4:31 PM ETKansas City Chiefs running back Kenneth Walker had 18 carries for 102 yards and a rushing touchdown and added four catches for 41 yards and two receiving touchdowns in a 35-12 win against the New York Jets in Week 9. The veteran back entered Sunday's game on a two-week slump, in which he was held to a season-low 2.6 yards per carry against the Seattle Seahawks and just 3.3 yards per carry against the Denver Broncos. Walker now has 141 carries for 770 yards and six rushing touchdowns, and 22 catches for 131 yards and two more touchdowns in his first season with Kansas City. He is RB2 in RotoBaller's position rankings and is a must-start after a bounce-back week.--Chelena Goldman
Source: ESPN
Kyle Monangai Not Expected to Play on Sunday Night
Chelena Goldman
Chelena Goldman
Nov 8, 2026, 4:17 PM ETChicago Bears running back Kyle Monangai (toe, thumb) was spotted on the field doing pregame work with trainers but is still not expected to play in Week 9 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Zach Pearson reported via the X platform. The 24-year-old has not played since Week 4 when he had 30 carries for 146 yards and two touchdowns in a 23-12 win against the New York Jets. He has 60 carries for 324 yards and three rushing touchdowns this season and is projected to return after Chicago's Week 10 bye. D'Andre Swift continues to carry the workload for the Bears' ground game, amassing 143 carries for 545 yards and a league-leading 10 rushing touchdowns over eight games.--Chelena Goldman
Source: Zach Pearson
Xavier Worthy Ruled Out Against Jets
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Nov 8, 2026, 4:05 PM ETKansas City Chiefs wide receiver Xavier Worthy (hamstring) has been ruled out for the rest of Sunday's Week 9 game against the New York Jets. Matt Derrick reported that Worthy grabbed his hamstring and was unable to put weight on his leg before going to the medical tent. Worthy caught all five of his targets for 39 yards through the third quarter, including back-to-back gains of 19 and four yards on a drive that ended with a Travis Kelce touchdown. Rashee Rice and Jalen Royals also caught passes for Kansas City.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Matt Derrick
Tyler Goodson Back vs. Colts in Week 9
Chelena Goldman
Chelena Goldman
Nov 8, 2026, 3:58 PM ETDallas Cowboys running back Tyler Goodson (knee) has returned to Sunday's game against the Indianapolis Colts. The 25-year-old back, who spent the first three years of his career playing for Indy, left in the second quarter on Sunday with a knee injury. Goodson and Javonte Williams have shared rushing duties against the Colts, who entered Sunday's game with the worst-ranked run defense in the NFL (152.8 yards allowed per game). The Iowa product has 28 carries for 86 yards through six games and is still looking for his first touchdown of the season.--Chelena Goldman
Source: Mike Chappell via X.com
Jake Ferguson Questionable to Return Against Colts
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Nov 8, 2026, 3:55 PM ETDallas Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson (knee) is questionable to return to Sunday's Week 9 game against the Indianapolis Colts, according to Joseph Hoyt, who reported that Ferguson was on the sideline with his helmet on. Ferguson had already returned from an earlier trip to the medical tent. He then took a hit to his left knee and immediately signaled for trainers, according to Nick Harris. Ferguson's lone first-half catch was a 10-yard touchdown from Dak Prescott on fourth-and-two. With Luke Schoonmaker (groin) inactive, Brevyn Spann-Ford and James Mitchell were Dallas' other available tight ends.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Joseph Hoyt
Xavier Worthy (hamstring) in Medical Tent
Xavier Worthy immediately grabbed his hamstring and was unable to put weight on his leg. He's in the blue medical tent right now.— Matt Derrick (@mattderrick) November 8, 2026
Fantasy analysis coming soon
Nov 8, 2026, 3:52 PM ET
Jake Ferguson Takes Hit to Left Knee Against Colts
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Nov 8, 2026, 3:46 PM ETDallas Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson took a hit to his left knee during Sunday's Week 9 game against the Indianapolis Colts and immediately signaled for the medical staff, according to Nick Harris. Trainers attended to him on the field. Ferguson had already returned from an earlier trip to the medical tent, as Joseph Hoyt reported. His lone first-half catch was a 10-yard touchdown from Dak Prescott on fourth-and-two. With Luke Schoonmaker (groin) inactive, Dallas had Brevyn Spann-Ford and James Mitchell available at tight end.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Nick Harris
Jadarian Price Should Get More Work vs. Cardinals
Chelena Goldman
Chelena Goldman
Nov 8, 2026, 3:40 PM ETSeattle Seahawks running back Jadarian Price is expected to have "fewer constraints" in Week 9 against the Arizona Cardinals, Gregg Bell reported via the X platform on Sunday. The rookie back out of Notre Dame missed four games due to a chest injury this season. Price has 38 carries for 148 yards through five games and is still looking for his first touchdown of his rookie campaign. The Seahawks could lean on their run game since they will have Drew Lock under center, while Sam Darnold (quad, ribs) is ruled out for Week 9. The Cardinals have the 19th-ranked run defense in the NFL (122.1 yards allowed per game), so Zach Charbonnet should get plenty of work carrying the ball downfield. Price is a deep-league stash candidate while he recovers and inherits a heavier workload.--Chelena Goldman
Source: Gregg Bell via X.com
J.J. McCarthy Returns Against Eagles After Hip Injury
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Nov 8, 2026, 3:39 PM ETNew York Giants quarterback J.J. McCarthy (hip) returned to Sunday's Week 9 game against the Philadelphia Eagles on the final play of the third quarter. McCarthy had been listed as questionable after taking a hit from Eagles linebacker Zack Baun on a designed run earlier in the quarter. Before leaving, McCarthy completed nine of 13 passes for 101 yards and ran three times for 11 yards. Jameis Winston led a 14-play, 76-yard drive in McCarthy's absence and threw a five-yard touchdown pass to Isaiah Likely to put the Giants ahead.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Connor Hughes
Demarcus Robinson Active Against Raiders
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Nov 8, 2026, 3:31 PM ETSan Francisco 49ers wide receiver Demarcus Robinson (ankle) is active for Sunday's Week 9 game against the Las Vegas Raiders, according to Nick Wagoner. Robinson missed five games after spraining his ankle against Miami in Week 2. He caught five passes for 84 yards and a touchdown in his first two games. Robinson was limited Wednesday through Friday, and the 49ers activated him from injured reserve and removed his questionable designation Saturday. San Francisco also placed Christian Kirk (knee) on injured reserve and elevated KhaDarel Hodge. With Mike Evans (ribs, Achilles) and Deebo Samuel Sr. (hamstring) inactive, Robinson joins Jordan Watkins and Brandin Cooks among the available receivers.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Nick Wagoner