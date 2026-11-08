Kon Knueppel to Be Re-Evaluated in Four Weeks
Nov 8, 2026, 7:16 PM ETCharlotte Hornets guard/forward Kon Knueppel (hamstring) will be re-evaluated in four weeks after being diagnosed with another strain, the team announced Sunday. Knueppel missed the preseason and Charlotte's first eight games with the same hamstring issue before lasting fewer than six minutes in Wednesday's season debut. The 21-year-old averaged 18.5 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 3.4 assists as a rookie while leading the NBA with 273 three-pointers. With Dennis Schroder (hamstring) also sidelined for at least two weeks, Grayson Allen and Sion James should have more opportunities on the wing.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Charlotte Hornets PRComments · Join ChatOpen App
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Jalen Duren to be Re-Evaluated in Two Weeks
Brian Dailisan
Nov 8, 2026, 7:09 PM ETDetroit Pistons center Jalen Duren (hamstring) has been cleared to begin on-court activity and will be re-evaluated in two weeks, according to Hunter Patterson of The Athletic. The 2026 All-Star has missed seven straight games since straining his hamstring Oct. 23 against Miami, putting his next update around Nov. 22. Duren posted 22 points and nine rebounds in his only full appearance this season. Paul Reed should remain firmly in the fantasy picture while Duren works his way back, as he is averaging 12.8 points, 6.8 rebounds, and 2.4 assists on 58.1% shooting as Detroit's fill-in starter.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Hunter Patterson
Keegan Murray Available Sunday Against Miami
Brian Dailisan
Nov 8, 2026, 7:02 PM ETSacramento Kings forward Keegan Murray (ankle) is available for Sunday's matchup with the Miami Heat, according to Kings insider James Ham. Murray has missed the past seven games with ankle capsulitis after appearing in Sacramento's first two contests. The 26-year-old averaged 7.0 points and 3.0 rebounds on 29.4% shooting before the injury and went 0-for-7 from deep. Precious Achiuwa has started in Murray's absence, but his role should shrink with Murray back. Sacramento could use the extra spacing, though Murray may need a little time before his fantasy production fully rebounds.--Brian Dailisan
Source: James Ham
Joan Beringer Upgraded to Available Sunday
Brian Dailisan
Nov 8, 2026, 6:47 PM ETMinnesota Timberwolves forward/center Joan Beringer (nose) is available for Sunday's matchup with the Utah Jazz and will wear a protective mask after fracturing his nose Friday against New Orleans. The 19-year-old is averaging 5.8 points, 6.5 rebounds, and 0.8 blocks in 16.5 minutes as Rudy Gobert's primary backup. Beringer showed what he can do with a larger role Oct. 31, posting 12 points and six rebounds in 34 minutes while Gobert (back) was sidelined. His role has been much smaller lately, with just 11.3 minutes per game over his last three, so most of his fantasy upside still comes when Gobert is unavailable.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Timberwolves PR
Lauri Markkanen Sidelined Against Minnesota
Brian Dailisan
Nov 8, 2026, 6:41 PM ETUtah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen (wrist) is out for Sunday's matchup with the Minnesota Timberwolves, according to Eric Spyropoulos. Markkanen sprained the wrist Oct. 26 against Memphis and has played through discomfort since returning. The 29-year-old still buried eight three-pointers for all 24 of his points Friday in Dallas and is averaging 18.0 points and 6.8 rebounds this season. With Jaren Jackson Jr. (knee) and Jusuf Nurkic (foot) already sidelined, Josh Green could move into the starting lineup, while Ace Bailey and Brice Sensabaugh may also have more offense available.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Eric Spyropoulos
Keyonte George Cleared to Play Sunday Against Minnesota
Brian Dailisan
Nov 8, 2026, 6:33 PM ETUtah Jazz guard Keyonte George (illness) is available for Sunday's matchup with the Minnesota Timberwolves, according to Eric Spyropoulos. George was a late addition to the injury report but will keep his perfect attendance intact through Utah's first 10 games. The 23-year-old is averaging 21.3 points and 6.2 assists, including a 39-point, nine-assist performance Wednesday against New Orleans. With Lauri Markkanen (wrist) ruled out, George should have plenty of offense running through him, while Josh Green, Josh Okogie, and Brice Sensabaugh could also see larger roles.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Eric Spyropoulos
Anthony Davis Out vs. the Pistons with a Right Ankle Sprain
Injury report ahead of our matchup against the Pistons.— Washington Wizards (@WashWizards) November 8, 2026
Reece Beekman - Out (right AC joint injury)
Justin Champagnie - Out (right foot surgery)
Anthony Davis - Questionable (right ankle sprain)
Tristan Vukčević - Out (left hip impingement)
Jamir Watkins - Out (left ACL… pic.twitter.com/breRYL36Z9
Nov 8, 2026, 5:46 PM ET
Jock Landale Questionable for Monday’s Game vs. Lakers
Brad Camara
Hawks injury report for Monday against Lakers:— Brad Rowland (@BTRowland) November 8, 2026
Jock Landale (left hip strain) is QUESTIONABLE.
Asa Newell (toe) is out.
Mo Gueye (foot) is out.
Henri Veesaar (knee) is out.
Keshon Gilbert out.
Nov 8, 2026, 5:18 PM ET--Brad Camara - RotoBaller
Keyonte George Questionable with Illness for Sunday’s Game vs. Minnesota
Brad Camara
Keyonte George warming up— Eric Spyropoulos (@EricSpyroNBA) November 8, 2026
Currently listed as questionable (illness) for tonight’s game pic.twitter.com/QCyqJUXb2w
Nov 8, 2026, 5:17 PM ET--Brad Camara - RotoBaller
Dennis Schröder Out With Hamstring Strain, Will be Evaluated in Two Weeks
Brad Camara
INJURY UPDATES: @hornets guard Dennis Schroder has been diagnosed with a left hamstring strain, will be listed as OUT vs CLE on 11/9 and will be reevaluated in two weeks (1/2)— Charlotte Hornets PR (@HornetsPR) November 8, 2026
Nov 8, 2026, 5:14 PM ET--Brad Camara - RotoBaller
Rayan Rupert Active, Caleb Love and Tacko Fall Inactive vs. Chicago
Sixers two-way statuses today @ Chicago, I am told:— Adam Aaronson (@SixersAdam) November 8, 2026
ACTIVE: Rayan Rupert
INACTIVE: Caleb Love, Tacko Fall
Sixers have 73 games of two-way availability left while under 15 players. Rupert has 41 games left, Love has 44 games left and Fall has 48 games left.
Nov 8, 2026, 2:38 PM ET
Egor Demin Out With Leg Bruise vs. the Mavs
Brad Camara
Nets Status Report for 11/8 at Dallas:— Erik Slater (@ErikSlater_) November 8, 2026
Demin: OUT – Right Leg Bone Bruise
Brown Jr.: OUT - Back, Injury Management
Jefferson: OUT – G League Assignment
Saraf: OUT – G League Assignment
Bilodeau: OUT – G League (Two-Way)
Nelson: OUT - G League (Two-Way)
Nov 8, 2026, 1:50 PM ET--Brad Camara - RotoBaller
Nic Claxton Active for Debut with 16-20 Minute Restriction
Tiago confirms Claxton is active and available to make his debut. 16-20 minute restriction, he won’t start.— Joel Lorenzi (@JoelXLorenzi) November 8, 2026
Nov 8, 2026, 1:48 PM ET
Kawhi Leonard Back in Toronto for Basketball Conditioning
Also: Kawhi Leonard is back in Toronto doing his basketball ball conditioning here. We should get an update on his status Tuesday. https://t.co/8uQFbsgXFL— Michael Grange (@michaelgrange) November 8, 2026
Nov 8, 2026, 1:47 PM ET
Mitchell Robinson Questionable vs. the Bucks
Brad Camara
Mitchell Robinson is QUESTIONABLE to play with illness tonight vs Bucks— Noa Dalzell 🏀 (@NoaDalzell) November 8, 2026
Nov 8, 2026, 1:12 PM ET--Brad Camara - RotoBaller
Luka Dončić Out for Sunday's Game With Back Tightness
Brad Camara
Luka Dončić (low back tightness) has been downgraded to OUT for tonight’s game at Detroit.— Ryan Ward (@RyanWardLA) November 8, 2026
Nov 8, 2026, 1:11 PM ET--Brad Camara - RotoBaller
Scottie Barnes and Immanuel Quickley Practice, Questionable for Memphis
Word is that both Scottie Barnes (adductor) and Immanuel Quickley (hamstring) are participating in practice today, likely in a limited capacity. They'll both be listed as questionable for tomorrow's game vs Memphis.— Josh Lewenberg (@JLew1050) November 8, 2026
Nov 8, 2026, 1:04 PM ET
Norman Powell Added to Bulls Injury Report
Norman Powell added to lengthy injury report for first time this season pic.twitter.com/oUJ996m9Fb— K.C. Johnson (@KCJHoop) November 8, 2026
Nov 8, 2026, 11:37 AM ET
Mikel Brown Jr. Unavailable for Back-To-Back Games
Nets: Jordi Fernandez explains why Mikel Brown Jr. remains unavailable for back-to-backshttps://t.co/XzHjzDFHwh— Erik Slater (@ErikSlater_) November 8, 2026
Nov 8, 2026, 11:37 AM ET
Egor Demin Progressing Toward Return
Brad Camara
#Nets’ Egor Demin “progressing” toward return from right leg injuryhttps://t.co/ouPwvmVh8i— Brian Lewis (@NYPost_Lewis) November 8, 2026
Nov 8, 2026, 11:36 AM ET--Brad Camara - RotoBaller
Drake Powell Called Up by Brooklyn on Saturday
Brian Dailisan
Nov 8, 2026, 9:16 AM ETBrooklyn Nets guard/forward Drake Powell was recalled from the G-League's Long Island Nets on Saturday after being assigned there earlier in the week. The Nets also exercised the 21-year-old's 2027-28 team option in late October. Powell averaged 6.5 points and 1.8 rebounds in 20.9 minutes while shooting 40.2% from the field as a rookie, but he has struggled to crack Brooklyn's rotation this season and did not play Saturday against Atlanta. With several young guards competing for opportunities, Powell will need to earn consistent minutes before becoming much of a fantasy factor.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Erik Slater