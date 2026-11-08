Jalen Smith Listed as Probable for Sunday
Nov 8, 2026, 8:58 AM ETChicago Bulls forward/center Jalen Smith (finger) is probable for Sunday's matchup with the Philadelphia 76ers. Smith left Wednesday's loss to the Knicks after seven minutes when he landed awkwardly on his injured left hand. According to K.C. Johnson of Chicago Sports Network, Smith expects to play Sunday. Before that shortened outing, the 26-year-old was averaging 12.1 points, 8.6 rebounds, and 2.0 assists as Chicago's starting center. The bigger concern for Smith's fantasy value is Nic Claxton (hamstring), who is questionable and could make his Bulls debut Sunday, potentially pushing Smith back to the second unit.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA Injury ReportComments · Join ChatOpen App
More Recent News
Joel Embiid Expected to Play Sunday in Chicago
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Nov 8, 2026, 8:46 AM ETPhiladelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (foot) is probable for Sunday afternoon's matchup with the Chicago Bulls as he continues to manage a plantar fascia issue. Embiid has sat the second leg of both Philadelphia back-to-backs this season but is trending toward playing Sunday. The 32-year-old followed a 26-point, 15-rebound effort against Detroit with an 0-for-9 shooting night Friday in Cleveland, and he is just 3-for-28 from deep this season. With Adem Bona (neck) ruled out, the Sixers are thin behind him at center, though Embiid's workload remains worth watching after he was limited to 25 minutes against Chicago last Monday.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA Injury Report
Keegan Murray Carries Questionable Tag Versus Miami
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Nov 8, 2026, 8:39 AM ETSacramento Kings forward Keegan Murray (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's matchup with the Miami Heat, according to FOX40's Sean Cunningham. Murray has not played since Oct. 23 after soreness and stiffness developed in the ankle that required surgery in May, with the issue later diagnosed as capsulitis. The 26-year-old averaged just 7.0 points and 3.0 rebounds on 29.4% shooting through his first two games. If cleared, Murray will likely have his minutes monitored. Precious Achiuwa has filled in effectively, averaging 10.8 points, 8.0 rebounds, 2.0 steals, and 1.7 blocks, but his workload figures to shrink as Murray works his way back into the rotation.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Sean Cunningham
Yanic Konan Niederhauser Still Sidelined Sunday
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Nov 7, 2026, 11:12 PM ETLos Angeles Clippers center Yanic Konan Niederhauser (foot) remains out for Sunday's matchup with the New Orleans Pelicans as he continues working back from Lisfranc surgery. The 23-year-old was recently assigned to the G-League's San Diego Clippers before being recalled, and Los Angeles also picked up his 2027-28 team option. Niederhauser averaged 8.2 points, 6.2 rebounds, and 2.2 blocks in 18.2 minutes over his final five games last season before the injury ended his rookie campaign. With Isaiah Jackson (groin) also sidelined, Niederhauser could eventually work his way into the center rotation once he is cleared and fully up to speed.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Ohm Youngmisuk
Mikel Brown Jr. Ruled Out Versus Mavericks
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Nov 7, 2026, 11:06 PM ETBrooklyn Nets guard Mikel Brown Jr. (rest) will not play Sunday against the Dallas Mavericks as the team continues to hold him out of back-to-backs, according to Brian Lewis of the New York Post. Head coach Jordi Fernandez has said the No. 6 overall pick is not close to having those restrictions lifted. Brown has flashed some scoring upside lately, putting up 18 points Wednesday against Charlotte before matching that total Saturday in Atlanta. With Egor Demin (leg) also sidelined, Nolan Traore should remain busy in the backcourt. Brown's workload will continue to require some planning from fantasy managers for the foreseeable future.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Brian Lewis
Ja Morant's Hamstring Injury Might Not be as Bad as Feared
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Nov 7, 2026, 10:59 PM ETPortland Trail Blazers guard Ja Morant (hamstring) received an encouraging update from head coach Micah Nori, who said the injury "might not be as extensive as what we thought it was," according to Conor Bergin of Blazer's Edge. Morant was diagnosed with a Grade 2 strain on Oct. 30 and is still scheduled to be re-evaluated four weeks from that date. The 27-year-old averaged 15.8 points, 5.5 assists, and 2.5 rebounds in 25.8 minutes through four games. Until he's back, Jrue Holiday should remain one of Portland's main creators after turning in 17 points, 10 assists, and eight rebounds against Denver on Nov. 2.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Conor Bergin
Brandon Ingram Remains Out for Sunday
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Nov 7, 2026, 10:50 PM ETLos Angeles Clippers guard/forward Brandon Ingram (Achilles) remains out for Sunday's matchup with the New Orleans Pelicans, according to ESPN's Ohm Youngmisuk. Ingram has yet to make his Clippers debut after undergoing heel surgery in May that also addressed a partially torn Achilles tendon, but he has progressed to full-contact basketball work. The 29-year-old averaged 21.5 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 3.7 assists over 77 games with Toronto last season. His eventual return would give a 1-7 Clippers team, currently 26th in scoring, another proven shot creator alongside Darius Garland.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Ohm Youngmisuk
Isaiah Jackson Won't Suit Up Sunday
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Nov 7, 2026, 10:45 PM ETLos Angeles Clippers center Isaiah Jackson (groin) is out for Sunday's matchup with the New Orleans Pelicans, according to ESPN's Ohm Youngmisuk. Jackson first landed on the injury report Wednesday but played through the soreness against Miami, logging a season-low 13 minutes. The 24-year-old recently moved to the bench but responded with 19 points on 9-for-11 shooting against Toronto on Monday. Brook Lopez should continue handling the bulk of the center minutes after playing 35 minutes Wednesday, while rookie Baba Miller is in line for additional backup work with Jackson unavailable.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Ohm Youngmisuk
Egor Demin Ruled Out Sunday Against Dallas
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Nov 7, 2026, 10:38 PM ETBrooklyn Nets guard Egor Demin (leg) is out for Sunday's matchup with the Dallas Mavericks, according to Brian Lewis of the New York Post. It will be his sixth straight absence since suffering a bone bruise Oct. 27 against Boston. Head coach Jordi Fernandez said Saturday that the 20-year-old is progressing and will be re-evaluated next week. Demin is averaging 7.8 points and 2.8 assists in 21.8 minutes, though 22 of those points came in one game against Cleveland. Nolan Traore should continue getting extra backcourt work while Demin is sidelined, with Keon Ellis also remaining in the rotation.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Brian Lewis
Deandre Ayton Exits Saturday with Lower-Leg Injury
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Nov 7, 2026, 10:31 PM ETWashington Wizards center Deandre Ayton (leg) was ruled out for the remainder of Saturday's matchup with the Oklahoma City Thunder after leaving in the first half. Ayton finished with two points and one rebound in seven minutes after coming off the bench, with Bilal Coulibaly replacing him in the starting lineup. The 28-year-old entered Saturday averaging just 5.4 points and 4.6 rebounds through seven games. With Anthony Davis (ankle) and Tristan Vukcevic (hip) already sidelined, Alexandre Sarr could be asked to handle an even larger share of the frontcourt work if Ayton cannot play Monday in Detroit.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Washington Wizards
Onyeka Okongwu (throat contusion) Questionable to Return Saturday vs. Nets
Onyeka Okongwu (throat contusion) is questionable to return to tonight’s game— Hawks PR (@HawksPR) November 8, 2026
Nov 7, 2026, 7:55 PM ET
Gary Payton II Good to Go on Saturday
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Nov 7, 2026, 7:50 PM ETGolden State Warriors guard/forward Gary Payton II (calf) is available for Saturday's matchup with the Orlando Magic, according to ESPN's Anthony Slater. Payton entered the day questionable with tightness and soreness but will avoid an absence and remain part of Golden State's bench rotation. The 33-year-old is averaging 5.1 points, 1.8 rebounds, and 0.7 steals in 13.4 minutes through nine games. He played just 10 minutes in Thursday's win over Miami, so even with a clean bill of health, his limited workload leaves most of his fantasy appeal tied to steals and efficient scoring in short bursts.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Anthony Slater
Gui Santos Back in the Lineup Saturday
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Nov 7, 2026, 7:44 PM ETGolden State Warriors forward Gui Santos (knee) is available for Saturday's matchup with the Orlando Magic, according to ESPN's Anthony Slater. Santos missed the past two games with knee tendinitis but practiced Friday before receiving clearance. The 24-year-old is averaging 7.2 points, 4.0 rebounds, and 1.3 assists in 20.1 minutes through six appearances. He could be eased back into action, though his return likely pushes Will Richard back to the bench. With Jimmy Butler III (knee) and Moses Moody (knee) still sidelined, Santos should have a path to steady wing minutes once he is fully up to speed.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Anthony Slater
Draymond Green Cleared to Play Saturday Versus Orlando
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Nov 7, 2026, 7:38 PM ETGolden State Warriors forward/center Draymond Green (elbow) is available for Saturday's matchup with the Orlando Magic, according to ESPN's Anthony Slater. Green entered the day questionable with inflammation and soreness but will be in the lineup as Golden State chases a seventh straight win. The 36-year-old is coming off two points, five rebounds, and a season-high 11 assists in Thursday's win over Miami. He is averaging just 3.0 points but continues to contribute 7.0 assists, 5.0 rebounds, and 1.8 combined steals and blocks. Green should settle back into his usual playmaking and frontcourt role against an Orlando team missing Paolo Banchero (ankle).--Brian Dailisan
Source: Anthony Slater
Anthony Davis Ruled Out Again on Saturday
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Nov 7, 2026, 7:16 PM ETWashington Wizards forward/center Anthony Davis (ankle) is out for Saturday's matchup with the Oklahoma City Thunder, head coach Brian Keefe told reporters. Davis sprained his ankle Wednesday against Atlanta and will now miss a second straight game. The 33-year-old was averaging 23.4 points, 9.3 rebounds, and 2.0 assists while shooting 50.0% from the field through eight appearances. Deandre Ayton started in his place Friday and should remain the most direct beneficiary, while Alexandre Sarr could also see more frontcourt responsibility. Davis' next chance to return comes Monday in Detroit.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Clemente Almanza
Jaylon Tyson Misses Fifth Straight Game
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Nov 7, 2026, 7:08 PM ETCleveland Cavaliers guard/forward Jaylon Tyson (ankle) is out for Saturday's matchup with the New York Knicks, marking his fifth consecutive absence. Tyson has resumed on-court work, and head coach Kenny Atkinson said he is "progressing well" and that the injury is not expected to be long-term. The 23-year-old averaged 7.8 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 2.8 assists while shooting 22.7% from three over his first five games. Mario Hezonja, Tyrese Proctor, and Meleek Thomas should continue seeing opportunities while Tyson is sidelined, but that group could face a tighter rotation once he returns.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Chris Fedor
Sam Merrill Misses First Game of the Season
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Nov 7, 2026, 7:00 PM ETCleveland Cavaliers guard/forward Sam Merrill (elbow) is out for Saturday's matchup with the New York Knicks after leaving Friday's win over Philadelphia after 13 minutes. Merrill has dealt with the elbow issue since the preseason, and Cleveland is taking a cautious approach after it flared up again. The 30-year-old is a career 39.5% shooter from deep but has connected on just 32.6% of his threes through nine games this season. His absence should create a few more chances for Meleek Thomas and Tyrese Proctor, with Thomas especially worth watching after knocking down 46.9% of his three-point attempts over his first six appearances.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Chris Fedor
Jarrett Allen Ruled Out Again Saturday Versus Knicks
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Nov 7, 2026, 6:53 PM ETCleveland Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen (knee) will miss Saturday's matchup with the New York Knicks, his second straight absence with a knee contusion. Allen suffered the injury Wednesday against Oklahoma City, and Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com reported that it is not considered serious. The 28-year-old is averaging 13.3 points, 7.8 rebounds, and 1.5 blocks this season. Evan Mobley should spend another night handling most of the center minutes, which gives him more opportunities around the rim, while Thomas Bryant could again pick up a small bump off the bench.--Brian Dailisan
Source: New York Basketball
Isaiah Joe Practices, Nears Return from Hip Injury
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Nov 7, 2026, 6:48 PM ETDetroit Pistons guard/forward Isaiah Joe (hip) practiced and is nearing a return after missing five games, according to Omari Sankofa II of the Detroit Free Press. Joe has already been ruled out for Sunday against the Lakers, putting Monday's matchup with Washington in play for his return. The 27-year-old is averaging 7.3 points in 14.0 minutes while shooting just 23.1% from deep through three games with Detroit. That number should improve after he hit 42.3% of his threes for Oklahoma City last season. Once Joe is cleared, Kevin Huerter and Daniss Jenkins could have a little more competition for perimeter minutes.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Omari Sankofa II
Noah Clowney Good to Go Against Atlanta
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Nov 7, 2026, 6:38 PM ETBrooklyn Nets forward/center Noah Clowney (illness) is available for Saturday's matchup with the Atlanta Hawks, according to Brian Lewis of the New York Post. Clowney also dealt with right knee soreness after leaving Wednesday's win over Charlotte early, but he will avoid an absence. The 22-year-old is averaging 5.6 points and 4.4 rebounds in 21.0 minutes off the bench while shooting 40.0% from the field and 5-for-18 from deep. Danny Wolf gave Brooklyn quality minutes Wednesday, so Clowney may have a little more competition for frontcourt work if his shot continues to lag.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Brian Lewis
Lauri Markkanen Carries Questionable Tag for Sunday
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Nov 7, 2026, 6:29 PM ETUtah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen (wrist) is questionable for Sunday's matchup with the Minnesota Timberwolves. Markkanen originally sprained the wrist Oct. 26 against Memphis and missed one game before returning, but he was seen favoring it again late in Friday's 112-100 loss to Dallas. The 29-year-old still knocked down eight three-pointers and finished with 24 points, so the issue did not slow his perimeter shooting that night. If Markkanen sits, Utah could spread his minutes across several wings and forwards, with Brice Sensabaugh and Josh Green among the players who could take on larger roles. Kyle Filipowski might also see additional frontcourt work with Jaren Jackson Jr. (knee) already sidelined.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Eric Spyropoulos