Jaylon Tyson Misses Fifth Straight Game
Nov 7, 2026, 7:08 PM ETCleveland Cavaliers guard/forward Jaylon Tyson (ankle) is out for Saturday's matchup with the New York Knicks, marking his fifth consecutive absence. Tyson has resumed on-court work, and head coach Kenny Atkinson said he is "progressing well" and that the injury is not expected to be long-term. The 23-year-old averaged 7.8 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 2.8 assists while shooting 22.7% from three over his first five games. Mario Hezonja, Tyrese Proctor, and Meleek Thomas should continue seeing opportunities while Tyson is sidelined, but that group could face a tighter rotation once he returns.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Chris FedorComments · Join ChatOpen App
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Sam Merrill Misses First Game of the Season
Brian Dailisan
Nov 7, 2026, 7:00 PM ETCleveland Cavaliers guard/forward Sam Merrill (elbow) is out for Saturday's matchup with the New York Knicks after leaving Friday's win over Philadelphia after 13 minutes. Merrill has dealt with the elbow issue since the preseason, and Cleveland is taking a cautious approach after it flared up again. The 30-year-old is a career 39.5% shooter from deep but has connected on just 32.6% of his threes through nine games this season. His absence should create a few more chances for Meleek Thomas and Tyrese Proctor, with Thomas especially worth watching after knocking down 46.9% of his three-point attempts over his first six appearances.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Chris Fedor
Jarrett Allen Ruled Out Again Saturday Versus Knicks
Brian Dailisan
Nov 7, 2026, 6:53 PM ETCleveland Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen (knee) will miss Saturday's matchup with the New York Knicks, his second straight absence with a knee contusion. Allen suffered the injury Wednesday against Oklahoma City, and Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com reported that it is not considered serious. The 28-year-old is averaging 13.3 points, 7.8 rebounds, and 1.5 blocks this season. Evan Mobley should spend another night handling most of the center minutes, which gives him more opportunities around the rim, while Thomas Bryant could again pick up a small bump off the bench.--Brian Dailisan
Source: New York Basketball
Isaiah Joe Practices, Nears Return from Hip Injury
Brian Dailisan
Nov 7, 2026, 6:48 PM ETDetroit Pistons guard/forward Isaiah Joe (hip) practiced and is nearing a return after missing five games, according to Omari Sankofa II of the Detroit Free Press. Joe has already been ruled out for Sunday against the Lakers, putting Monday's matchup with Washington in play for his return. The 27-year-old is averaging 7.3 points in 14.0 minutes while shooting just 23.1% from deep through three games with Detroit. That number should improve after he hit 42.3% of his threes for Oklahoma City last season. Once Joe is cleared, Kevin Huerter and Daniss Jenkins could have a little more competition for perimeter minutes.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Omari Sankofa II
Noah Clowney Good to Go Against Atlanta
Brian Dailisan
Nov 7, 2026, 6:38 PM ETBrooklyn Nets forward/center Noah Clowney (illness) is available for Saturday's matchup with the Atlanta Hawks, according to Brian Lewis of the New York Post. Clowney also dealt with right knee soreness after leaving Wednesday's win over Charlotte early, but he will avoid an absence. The 22-year-old is averaging 5.6 points and 4.4 rebounds in 21.0 minutes off the bench while shooting 40.0% from the field and 5-for-18 from deep. Danny Wolf gave Brooklyn quality minutes Wednesday, so Clowney may have a little more competition for frontcourt work if his shot continues to lag.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Brian Lewis
Lauri Markkanen Carries Questionable Tag for Sunday
Brian Dailisan
Nov 7, 2026, 6:29 PM ETUtah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen (wrist) is questionable for Sunday's matchup with the Minnesota Timberwolves. Markkanen originally sprained the wrist Oct. 26 against Memphis and missed one game before returning, but he was seen favoring it again late in Friday's 112-100 loss to Dallas. The 29-year-old still knocked down eight three-pointers and finished with 24 points, so the issue did not slow his perimeter shooting that night. If Markkanen sits, Utah could spread his minutes across several wings and forwards, with Brice Sensabaugh and Josh Green among the players who could take on larger roles. Kyle Filipowski might also see additional frontcourt work with Jaren Jackson Jr. (knee) already sidelined.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Eric Spyropoulos
Luka Doncic Listed as Questionable Against Detroit
Brian Dailisan
Nov 7, 2026, 6:18 PM ETLos Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (back) is questionable for Sunday's matchup with the Detroit Pistons due to lower-back tightness. The 27-year-old is coming off a 53-point performance in Friday's win over Portland and previously missed an Oct. 28 game against the Clippers with the same issue. Doncic is averaging 40.1 points while shooting 49.8% from the field through nine games. If he sits, Austin Reaves would take on more of the creation duties, while Quentin Grimes and Collin Sexton could see expanded roles. With the Lakers visiting Atlanta on Monday, the back-to-back adds some risk to Doncic's availability.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Marc Stein
Egor Demin Out Sunday vs. Mavericks
Egor Demin will miss tomorrow’s game at the #Mavericks. #Nets will evaluate from there.— Brian Lewis (@NYPost_Lewis) November 7, 2026
Nov 7, 2026, 6:13 PM ET
Jalen Johnson Cleared to Face Nets Saturday
Brian Dailisan
Nov 7, 2026, 6:12 PM ETAtlanta Hawks forward Jalen Johnson (ankle) is available for Saturday's matchup with the Brooklyn Nets, according to Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network. Johnson missed the past three games after spraining his ankle Oct. 31 against New Orleans, a stretch Atlanta went 3-0 without him. The 24-year-old is averaging 18.3 points, 9.0 rebounds, and 7.9 assists, though he is shooting just 42.1% from the field and 25.8% from deep. Luguentz Dort should shift back to the bench, while Nickeil Alexander-Walker and Onyeka Okongwu could see fewer touches with Johnson back handling a large share of the offense.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Brad Rowland
Desmond Bane Ruled Out Against Warriors
Brian Dailisan
Nov 7, 2026, 6:05 PM ETOrlando Magic guard Desmond Bane (illness) has been ruled out for Saturday's matchup with the Golden State Warriors. Orlando will be without three members of its opening-night starting five, as Paolo Banchero (ankle) and Jalen Suggs (knee) are also sidelined. Bane has averaged 17.5 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 2.3 assists while shooting 38.9% from the field through eight games. Jase Richardson, Jamal Cain, and Jevon Carter could all pick up extra minutes, while Anthony Black should have more opportunities to create offense for a depleted Magic lineup.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Orlando Magic
Jordan Goodwin (right calf) Doubtful vs. Rockets
Suns guard Jordan Goodwin (right calf injury management) listed doubtful for tonight's game vs. Rockets. #Suns pic.twitter.com/sd0zQa7vbb— Duane Rankin (@DuaneRankin) November 7, 2026
Nov 7, 2026, 3:40 PM ET
Anthony Davis (ankle) Questionable for Saturday’s Game vs. the Thunder
Anthony Davis (ankle) is QUESTIONABLE tonight vs. the Thunder, per the Wizards’ injury report.— Greg Finberg (@GregFinberg) November 7, 2026
Davis missed Friday’s game with an ankle sprain. pic.twitter.com/4qHnsGrFe0
Nov 7, 2026, 3:37 PM ET
Jalen Johnson (left ankle sprain) Probable for Saturday’s Game vs. Brooklyn
A player health update presented by @emoryhealthcare for tonight’s game vs. Brooklyn:— Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) November 7, 2026
Jalen Johnson (left ankle sprain): Probable
Keshon Gilbert (left knee inflammation/non-surgical procedure): Out
Mouhamed Gueye (left foot fracture): Out
Jock Landale (left hip strain): Out… pic.twitter.com/sg1y3czuVE
Nov 7, 2026, 3:36 PM ET
Drake Powell Recalled from G League
The Nets have recalled Drake Powell from their NBA G League affiliate, the Long Island Nets.— Erik Slater (@ErikSlater_) November 7, 2026
Powell will be available for tonight’s game vs. Atlanta.
Nov 7, 2026, 10:34 AM ET
Noah Clowney Questionable vs. Hawks
Noah Clowney has been downgraded to questionable for tonight's Nets-Hawks matchup due to an illness.— Erik Slater (@ErikSlater_) November 7, 2026
Nov 7, 2026, 10:34 AM ET
Jase Richardson Enters Magic's Starting Lineup
Jase Richardson is getting his chance in the #Magic's starting lineup and getting more comfortable: pic.twitter.com/rYlHO2R6HU— Orlando Magic Daily (@OMagicDaily) November 7, 2026
Nov 7, 2026, 10:33 AM ET
Kelly Oubre Jr. Could Miss Another Game Saturday
Brian Dailisan
Nov 7, 2026, 7:41 AM ETIndiana Pacers forward Kelly Oubre Jr. (calf) is questionable for Saturday's matchup with the Denver Nuggets in Mexico City. Oubre has not played since Nov. 1, when he finished with 11 points and two rebounds in 20 minutes against Brooklyn. The 30-year-old is averaging 9.4 points, 2.6 rebounds, and 1.6 assists in 23.1 minutes during his first season with Indiana, but his 25.9% shooting from deep has limited his fantasy appeal. If Oubre sits again, Jarace Walker should remain in line for additional wing and frontcourt minutes.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA Injury Report
T.J. McConnell Could Make Season Debut Versus Denver
Brian Dailisan
Nov 7, 2026, 7:25 AM ETIndiana Pacers guard T.J. McConnell (hamstring) is questionable for Saturday's matchup with the Denver Nuggets in Mexico City and could make his season debut. The 34-year-old has missed Indiana's first nine games and was still listed as out Wednesday against Memphis, making the upgrade an encouraging sign. McConnell averaged 9.4 points, 2.2 rebounds, and 5.1 assists last season. If cleared, he will likely face a minutes restriction, but his return would still cut into Quenton Jackson's playing time and could take some ball-handling work away from rookie Braden Smith while Tyrese Haliburton (hamstring) remains sidelined.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA Injury Report
Draymond Green Carries Questionable Tag for Saturday
Brian Dailisan
Nov 7, 2026, 7:19 AM ETGolden State Warriors forward/center Draymond Green (elbow) is questionable for Saturday's matchup with the Orlando Magic due to inflammation and soreness in his right elbow. Green is coming off two points, five rebounds, and a season-high 11 assists in Thursday's 120-100 win over Miami. The 36-year-old is averaging just 3.0 points but remains useful with 7.0 assists and 5.0 rebounds per game. If Green sits, Al Horford and Charles Bassey could split more time at center, while Yaxel Lendeborg may also pick up additional frontcourt minutes.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA Injury Report
Josh Hart Practices Friday but Remains Out Saturday
Brian Dailisan
Nov 7, 2026, 7:12 AM ETNew York Knicks guard/forward Josh Hart (ankle) is out for Saturday's matchup with the Cleveland Cavaliers, marking his second straight absence. Hart practiced Friday, according to Newsday's Steve Popper, but New York is giving him additional time to recover from the soreness that surfaced after Monday's win over Brooklyn. His 2.1 steals per game lead the Knicks, so New York will again be without one of its more disruptive defenders. Landry Shamet is in line to stick with the starting group, while Tyler Kolek could pick up a few more playmaking reps after handing out five assists Wednesday against Chicago.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA Injury Report
DeMar DeRozan Probable for Saturday Against Indiana
Brian Dailisan
Nov 7, 2026, 7:06 AM ETDenver Nuggets forward DeMar DeRozan (back) is probable for Saturday's matchup with the Indiana Pacers after missing Wednesday's game against Toronto due to lower-back spasms. The 37-year-old has come off the bench in all six appearances during his first season in Denver, averaging 10.7 points, 2.7 assists, and 1.0 steals in 25.0 minutes while shooting 40.4% from the field. With Julian Strawther (knee) sidelined, DeRozan should continue seeing steady second-unit minutes, though his limited scoring role alongside Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray caps his fantasy appeal.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA Injury Report