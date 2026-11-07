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Desmond Bane Ruled Out Against Warriors

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Nov 7, 2026, 6:05 PM ET

Orlando Magic guard Desmond Bane (illness) has been ruled out for Saturday's matchup with the Golden State Warriors. Orlando will be without three members of its opening-night starting five, as Paolo Banchero (ankle) and Jalen Suggs (knee) are also sidelined. Bane has averaged 17.5 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 2.3 assists while shooting 38.9% from the field through eight games. Jase Richardson, Jamal Cain, and Jevon Carter could all pick up extra minutes, while Anthony Black should have more opportunities to create offense for a depleted Magic lineup.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Orlando MagicComments · Join ChatOpen App
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Update: Jalen Johnson is officially AVAILABLE to play for the Hawks tonight against Brooklyn.

Johnson returns after a 3-game absence with a left ankle sprain. https://t.co/wleKMP7vBA

— Brad Rowland (@BTRowland) November 7, 2026
Fantasy analysis coming soon
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Nov 7, 2026, 5:35 PM ET

The Lakers say Luka Doncic is questionable for Sunday’s game at Detroit due to back tightness. pic.twitter.com/Xwx5v9BLk3

— Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) November 7, 2026
Fantasy analysis coming soon
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Nov 7, 2026, 5:02 PM ET

Isaiah Joe getting shots up after practice. Nearing his return pic.twitter.com/tlF5Mm1hfd

— Omari Sankofa II (@omarisankofa) November 7, 2026
Fantasy analysis coming soon
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Nov 7, 2026, 3:55 PM ET

Suns guard Jordan Goodwin (right calf injury management) listed doubtful for tonight's game vs. Rockets. #Suns pic.twitter.com/sd0zQa7vbb

— Duane Rankin (@DuaneRankin) November 7, 2026
Fantasy analysis coming soon
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Nov 7, 2026, 3:40 PM ET

Anthony Davis (ankle) is QUESTIONABLE tonight vs. the Thunder, per the Wizards’ injury report.

Davis missed Friday’s game with an ankle sprain. pic.twitter.com/4qHnsGrFe0

— Greg Finberg (@GregFinberg) November 7, 2026
Fantasy analysis coming soon
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Nov 7, 2026, 3:37 PM ET

A player health update presented by @emoryhealthcare for tonight’s game vs. Brooklyn:

Jalen Johnson (left ankle sprain): Probable

Keshon Gilbert (left knee inflammation/non-surgical procedure): Out
Mouhamed Gueye (left foot fracture): Out
Jock Landale (left hip strain): Out… pic.twitter.com/sg1y3czuVE

— Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) November 7, 2026
Fantasy analysis coming soon
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Nov 7, 2026, 3:36 PM ET

The Nets have recalled Drake Powell from their NBA G League affiliate, the Long Island Nets.

Powell will be available for tonight’s game vs. Atlanta.

— Erik Slater (@ErikSlater_) November 7, 2026
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Nov 7, 2026, 10:34 AM ET

Noah Clowney has been downgraded to questionable for tonight's Nets-Hawks matchup due to an illness.

— Erik Slater (@ErikSlater_) November 7, 2026
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Nov 7, 2026, 10:34 AM ET

Jase Richardson is getting his chance in the #Magic's starting lineup and getting more comfortable: pic.twitter.com/rYlHO2R6HU

— Orlando Magic Daily (@OMagicDaily) November 7, 2026
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Nov 7, 2026, 10:33 AM ET

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Nov 7, 2026, 7:41 AM ET

Indiana Pacers forward Kelly Oubre Jr. (calf) is questionable for Saturday's matchup with the Denver Nuggets in Mexico City. Oubre has not played since Nov. 1, when he finished with 11 points and two rebounds in 20 minutes against Brooklyn. The 30-year-old is averaging 9.4 points, 2.6 rebounds, and 1.6 assists in 23.1 minutes during his first season with Indiana, but his 25.9% shooting from deep has limited his fantasy appeal. If Oubre sits again, Jarace Walker should remain in line for additional wing and frontcourt minutes.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA Injury Report
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Nov 7, 2026, 7:25 AM ET

Indiana Pacers guard T.J. McConnell (hamstring) is questionable for Saturday's matchup with the Denver Nuggets in Mexico City and could make his season debut. The 34-year-old has missed Indiana's first nine games and was still listed as out Wednesday against Memphis, making the upgrade an encouraging sign. McConnell averaged 9.4 points, 2.2 rebounds, and 5.1 assists last season. If cleared, he will likely face a minutes restriction, but his return would still cut into Quenton Jackson's playing time and could take some ball-handling work away from rookie Braden Smith while Tyrese Haliburton (hamstring) remains sidelined.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA Injury Report
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Nov 7, 2026, 7:19 AM ET

Golden State Warriors forward/center Draymond Green (elbow) is questionable for Saturday's matchup with the Orlando Magic due to inflammation and soreness in his right elbow. Green is coming off two points, five rebounds, and a season-high 11 assists in Thursday's 120-100 win over Miami. The 36-year-old is averaging just 3.0 points but remains useful with 7.0 assists and 5.0 rebounds per game. If Green sits, Al Horford and Charles Bassey could split more time at center, while Yaxel Lendeborg may also pick up additional frontcourt minutes.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA Injury Report
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Nov 7, 2026, 7:12 AM ET

New York Knicks guard/forward Josh Hart (ankle) is out for Saturday's matchup with the Cleveland Cavaliers, marking his second straight absence. Hart practiced Friday, according to Newsday's Steve Popper, but New York is giving him additional time to recover from the soreness that surfaced after Monday's win over Brooklyn. His 2.1 steals per game lead the Knicks, so New York will again be without one of its more disruptive defenders. Landry Shamet is in line to stick with the starting group, while Tyler Kolek could pick up a few more playmaking reps after handing out five assists Wednesday against Chicago.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA Injury Report
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Nov 7, 2026, 7:06 AM ET

Denver Nuggets forward DeMar DeRozan (back) is probable for Saturday's matchup with the Indiana Pacers after missing Wednesday's game against Toronto due to lower-back spasms. The 37-year-old has come off the bench in all six appearances during his first season in Denver, averaging 10.7 points, 2.7 assists, and 1.0 steals in 25.0 minutes while shooting 40.4% from the field. With Julian Strawther (knee) sidelined, DeRozan should continue seeing steady second-unit minutes, though his limited scoring role alongside Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray caps his fantasy appeal.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA Injury Report
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Nov 6, 2026, 11:05 PM ET

Minnesota Timberwolves forward/center Joan Beringer (nose) was ruled out for the remainder of Friday's game against the New Orleans Pelicans after suffering a nasal fracture, the team announced. Beringer was elbowed in the face during the second quarter and finished with two points, three rebounds, and one block in seven minutes. The 19-year-old has served as Rudy Gobert's primary backup this season, while Trey Lyles offers another small-ball option. If Beringer is unavailable for Sunday's home matchup with Utah, Lyles could pick up extra minutes while Gobert handles a larger share of the center workload.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Timberwolves PR
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Nov 6, 2026, 10:55 PM ET

Cleveland Cavaliers guard/forward Sam Merrill (elbow) did not return to Friday's 119-95 win over the Philadelphia 76ers after getting hurt in the first half, according to Serena Winters. Merrill made his first start of the season with Jarrett Allen (knee) unavailable and went scoreless with three rebounds and two steals in 13 minutes. The 30-year-old entered Friday averaging 8.6 points and 3.5 rebounds while shooting 34.1 percent from deep. Meleek Thomas replaced Merrill to begin the second half, putting the rookie in position for additional minutes if Merrill misses time.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Serena Winters
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Nov 6, 2026, 10:48 PM ET

Charlotte Hornets forward Brandon Miller (groin) left Friday's 119-80 loss to the Boston Celtics in the second quarter and did not return. Miller finished with eight points, two rebounds, one assist, and one steal on 3-for-10 shooting in 14 minutes before exiting. The 23-year-old is averaging 20.6 points per game this season, though he is shooting just 35.9 percent from the field. With Kon Knueppel (hamstring) and Dennis Schroder (thigh) also sidelined, Sion James would be in line for more minutes if Miller cannot play Monday against Cleveland.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Charlotte Hornets PR
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Nov 6, 2026, 8:38 PM ET

Golden State Warriors center Kristaps Porzingis (illness) announced Friday that he is stepping away from basketball to prioritize his health. The 31-year-old has not played this season and said he will work with the Warriors to find a solution that makes sense. Porzingis appeared in 15 games after joining Golden State last February, averaging 16.1 points and 5.3 rebounds. His decision does not create any new rotation openings since he has been unavailable all season. Golden State has won six straight while leaning on its current frontcourt, with rookie Yaxel Lendeborg emerging as one of the early-season standouts.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Anthony Slater
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Nov 6, 2026, 8:32 PM ET

Los Angeles Clippers guard/forward Brandon Ingram (Achilles) says he is getting closer to his season debut as he continues 5-on-5 work. The 29-year-old underwent surgery in May to remove a heel spur, with a partial Achilles tear also addressed during the procedure. Ingram still does not have a firm return date and said he will come back when he feels ready. He averaged 21.5 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 3.7 assists across 77 games with Toronto last season. Once cleared, Ingram should immediately take on a major scoring role alongside Darius Garland, which could tighten touches across the Clippers' wing rotation.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Ohm Youngmisuk

Jarrett Allen has been ruled OUT for Cavs vs. Sixers

— Kyle Neubeck (@KyleNeubeck) November 6, 2026
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Nov 6, 2026, 6:53 PM ET

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REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

Desmond Bane

Ruled Out Against Warriors
James Hagens

to Miss "Few Weeks"
Alexander Nikishin

Makes Season Debut Saturday
Kailer Yamamoto

Moved to Injured Reserve
Jalen Johnson

(left ankle sprain) Available Saturday vs. Nets
Sam Steel

Available Against Sharks
Josh Anderson

Won't Play Saturday
Zach Hyman

Returning From Neck Injury Saturday
Devon Levi

Returns to Oilers Crease
Luka Dončić

(back) Questionable for Sunday vs. Detroit
Isaiah Joe

Practices, Nearing a Return After Missing Five Games Due to a Right Hip Contusion
Jordan Goodwin

(right calf) Doubtful vs. Rockets
Anthony Davis

(ankle) Questionable for Saturday’s Game vs. the Thunder
Jalen Johnson

(left ankle sprain) Probable for Saturday’s Game vs. Brooklyn
Jordyn Tyson

Should be "Good to Go" to Face Browns
A.J. Brown

Patriots Optimistic A.J. Brown Will Return After Week 11 Bye
Breece Hall

Jets Have No Intention of Trading Breece Hall
Daniel Jones

Colts Have Told Teams They Aren't Trading Daniel Jones
Jonathan Taylor

Unlikely to be Traded by Colts
Kyler Murray

Has Grade 2 Hamstring Strain
Drake Powell

Recalled from G League
Noah Clowney

Questionable vs. Hawks
Jase Richardson

Enters Magic's Starting Lineup
Alex Turcotte

Upgraded to Day-to-Day
Joonas Korpisalo

Activated From Injured Reserve
Kevin Bahl

Exits Lineup With Lower-Body Injury
Ladd McConkey

Chargers Not Inclined to Trade Ladd McConkey
Justin Herbert

Chargers Not Inclined to Trade Justin Herbert
Michael McCarron

Makes Early Exit Against Sharks
Dmitri Voronkov

Suffers Upper-Body Injury Friday
Sean Monahan

Exits Loss With Lower-Body Injury
Derrick Henry

Expected to Remain in Baltimore Through the Trade Deadline
Kelly Oubre Jr.

Could Miss Another Game Saturday
T.J. McConnell

Could Make Season Debut Versus Denver
Draymond Green

Carries Questionable Tag for Saturday
Josh Hart

Practices Friday but Remains Out Saturday
DeMar DeRozan

Probable for Saturday Against Indiana
Joan Beringer

Exits Friday's Game with Nasal Fracture
Sam Merrill

Exits Friday's Win with Elbow Injury
Brandon Miller

Exits with Groin Soreness
Brandon Aiyuk

is Not Reinstated on Transaction Report
Dalton Kincaid

Practices in Full on Friday
Kristaps Porzingis

Stepping Away From Basketball
Brandon Ingram

Says He's Close to Returning
Jarrett Allen

(knee) Ruled Out Friday vs. Sixers
Pat Bryant

Expected to Return Against Panthers in Week 9
Deebo Samuel Sr.

Missing Another Game
Mike Evans

Officially Out vs. Raiders
Terrance Ferguson

Downgraded to Out for Week 9
Ridly Greig

Doubtful for Saturday
Michael Wilson

Carries No Injury Designation for Week 9
Nick Bosa

Cleared to Return on Sunday Against Raiders
Christian McCaffrey

Cleared to Play Sunday vs. Raiders
Amon-Ra St. Brown

Questionable for Week 9 Against Dolphins
Tyler Kleven

Practices Friday
Cam Skattebo

Doubtful for Week 9
Linus Ullmark

Logs Full Practice Friday
Jonathan Huberdeau

Skates in Regular Jersey Friday
Miro Heiskanen

Unlikely to Play Saturday
Conor Timmins

Makes Season Debut Friday
John Tavares

Set to Return Saturday
DeVonta Smith

Ruled Out for Week 9
Jacob Young

Nationals Agree to Four-Year Extension
Haydn Fleury

Injures Hand in Thursday's Win
Adrian Morejon

Padres Extend Qualifying Offer to Adrian Morejon
Brandon Lowe

Pirates Extend Qualifying Offer to Brandon Lowe
Edwin Uceta

to Miss First Few Months of 2027 After Shoulder Surgery
Jazz Chisholm Jr.

Not Expected Back in the Bronx
Giancarlo Stanton

Yankees Plan to Bring Giancarlo Stanton to Spring Training
MLB

MLB Proposes Delaying Salary Cap Until 2028
Seattle Mariners

Mariners Hiring Jason Kanzler as New Manager
Evan Carter

to Miss Start of 2027 Season After Hip Surgery
Pete Crow-Armstrong

Wins Second Gold Glove Award
Kenley Jansen

Tigers Decline 2027 Option on Kenley Jansen
Trevor Rogers

Orioles Extend Qualifying Offer to Trevor Rogers
Randy Arozarena

Mariners Extend Qualifying Offer to Randy Arozarena
David Bednar

Yankees Extend Qualifying Offer to David Bednar
Trevor Megill

Brewers Expected to Listen to Trade Offers on Trevor Megill
William Contreras

Brewers Exercise William Contreras' 2027 Option
Tarik Skubal

Cubs Want Tarik Skubal "Badly"
Drew Rasmussen

Rays Exercise 2027 Option on Drew Rasmussen
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