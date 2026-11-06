Christian McCaffrey Cleared to Play Sunday vs. Raiders
Nov 6, 2026, 5:49 PM ETSan Francisco 49ers star running back Christian McCaffrey (hamstring) has no injury designation and is good to go for Sunday's game against the visiting Las Vegas Raiders in Week 9, according to Nick Wagoner of ESPN. McCaffrey did not practice on Wednesday, but he told reporters he was confident that he would play this weekend against the Raiders, and the 30-year-old has officially been cleared from Friday's final injury report after returning to practice on Thursday and Friday. Fantasy managers surely did not like seeing CMC on this week's injury report when considering his lengthy injury history, but he appears to be fine after tweaking his left hamstring in the Week 7 loss to the Atlanta Falcons. San Francisco's bye in Week 8 came at the right time, allowing McCaffrey to suit up. As long as he does not have any workload restrictions on Sunday at Levi's Stadium, CMC will be a no-brainer must-start RB1 for fantasy football managers. The 49ers will not be getting receivers Mike Evans (Achilles, ribs) and Deebo Samuel Sr. (hamstring) back this week, and they will also be without Christian Kirk (knee), so McCaffrey should handle a high volume of passing-game work yet again.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN.com - Nick WagonerComments · Join ChatOpen App
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Amon-Ra St. Brown Questionable for Week 9 Against Dolphins
Bruno Mulé
Nov 6, 2026, 5:46 PM ETDetroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (rib) is questionable for Sunday's Week 9 matchup against the Miami Dolphins after being limited in practice throughout the week. Wednesday's designation was an estimate because Detroit held a walkthrough, while St. Brown remained limited Thursday and Friday. The 27-year-old briefly exited last week's victory over the Minnesota Vikings before returning, finishing with seven receptions for 46 yards on eight targets. He has recorded 53 catches for 571 yards and five touchdowns across seven games this season, including nine receptions for 153 yards against Green Bay in Week 7. St. Brown expressed optimism Thursday about his availability, acknowledging that he was banged up but expected to be fine for Sunday. He remains a high-end fantasy WR1 if active.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Detroit Lions
Cam Skattebo Doubtful for Week 9
Keith Hernandez
Nov 6, 2026, 5:39 PM ETNew York Giants running back Cam Skattebo (hamstring) is officially listed as doubtful to play on Sunday in the Week 9 divisional game against the Philadelphia Eagles, according to Dan Salomone of the team's official website. Skattebo returned to a limited practice on Friday after missing Wednesday and Thursday due to a hamstring injury that he suffered in overtime in Week 7 against the Houston Texans. It is quite disappointing for fantasy managers after the 24-year-old had last week's bye to recover, but he still is not ready and will hand over lead-back duties in the backfield to Devin Singletary. Singletary will become a plug-and-play RB2 this weekend against a banged-up Eagles defense, with Greg Desrosiers and either Eric Gray or Phil Mafah backing him up. The Giants have a quick turnaround in Week 10 with another divisional tilt upcoming against the Washington Commanders next Thursday night. With the quick turnaround, Skattebo may not be a lock to return to his RB1 role for the G-Men.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Giants.com - Dan Salomone
Dontayvion Wicks Ruled Out for Third Straight Game
Bruno Mulé
Nov 6, 2026, 5:30 PM ETPhiladelphia Eagles wide receiver Dontayvion Wicks (ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday's Week 9 matchup against the New York Giants after missing practice Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. The 25-year-old will miss his third consecutive game, joining DeVonta Smith (hamstring) on the sideline as Joe Milton III prepares for his first NFL start. Wicks recorded 19 receptions for 284 yards and a touchdown across six games before suffering the injury. His absence has pushed Makai Lemon and Darius Cooper into starting roles, with Lemon catching 13 of 17 targets for 124 yards and a touchdown over the past two contests. Lemon remains an intriguing fantasy WR3 or flex option given his increased target volume, although the quarterback change adds uncertainty to Philadelphia's passing attack. The Eagles have a Week 10 bye, making their Week 11 matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers Wicks' next opportunity to return.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Zach Berman
MarShawn Lloyd Faces Tough Test in Week 9 Against New England
Ryan Pederson
Nov 6, 2026, 5:30 PM ETGreen Bay Packers running back MarShawn Lloyd (knee) faces a difficult matchup against New England on Sunday, even if he is cleared to play. The Patriots are allowing just 92.6 rushing yards per game, the sixth-fewest in the NFL, while Green Bay ranks last in rushing offense at 60.6 yards per game. Lloyd has managed just nine carries for 27 yards over the past two games, with Josh Jacobs handling most of the backfield work. The Packers will be without offensive linemen Sean Rhyan (ankle) and Travis Glover (knee), creating another challenge for the struggling ground game. Lloyd is questionable after being limited in practice Thursday and Friday, further complicating his Week 9 outlook. RotoBaller ranks him RB54, making him a player to leave on fantasy benches regardless of his availability Sunday.--Ryan Pederson
Source: RotoBaller
Trey Smack Remains a Risky Kicker in Week 9 Against New England
Ryan Pederson
Nov 6, 2026, 5:22 PM ETGreen Bay Packers kicker Trey Smack continues to struggle with accuracy heading into Sunday's Week 9 matchup against New England. Smack missed one of four extra-point attempts against Carolina last week and did not attempt a field goal, finishing with just three kicking points. He missed two field goals against Detroit in Week 7, including attempts from 26 and 35 yards. The rookie has converted 11 of 16 field goals and 16 of 19 extra points through eight games. Smack has shown plenty of leg strength, connecting from 58 and 59 yards this season, but his recent inconsistency remains a concern. He has made more than one field goal in just one of his last six games, limiting his fantasy appeal despite Green Bay's offensive potential. RotoBaller ranks Smack K20 for Week 9, leaving him outside the starting range in most fantasy leagues.--Ryan Pederson
Source: RotoBaller
Cade Otton is Barely on the Fantasy Radar for Week 9
Andy Webb
Nov 6, 2026, 5:19 PM ETTampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Cade Otton hasn't given fantasy managers much to cheer about lately. Otton has been held without a catch over the last two weeks. The Bucs have been focusing on running the ball, so the receivers have suffered in a major way lately. Over the last four games, Otton has recorded four receptions for 29 yards and zero touchdowns. He'll draw a matchup against the Chicago Bears defense in Week 9. A unit that ranks middle of the road when it comes to defending opposing tight ends. The Bucs have been having a ton of success on the ground, so they'll likely stick with that. Otton isn't a recommended streaming option until he proves that he can consistently put up decent numbers.--Andy Webb
Source: Pro Football Reference
Hollywood Brown Remains in Elevated Role for Eagles
Ryan O'Bleness
Nov 6, 2026, 5:16 PM ETThe Philadelphia Eagles continue to deal with injuries to key players in the wide receiver room, which opens the door for a more significant role for Hollywood Brown once again. The Eagles are preparing for a Week 9 matchup against the New York Giants, and it will be the third consecutive game in which Philadelphia will be without starters DeVonta Smith (hamstring) and Dontayvion Wicks (ankle), This should lead to some targets for Brown against the Giants, although he has not been productive thus far. In a Week 8 loss to the Washington Commanders, Brown played 32 offensive snaps, but only received two targets in the passing game. He caught both of those targets for 17 yards (8.5 yards per reception). In a Week 7 loss to the Dallas Cowboys, Brown played 36 offensive snaps, and drew five targets, while recording two receptions for 30 yards (15 yards per catch). Brown has worked ahead of wide receiver Elijah Moore over each of the past two games, playing a combined 68 offensive snaps, compared to 40 for Moore. Rookie wideout Makai Lemon has led the Eagles with Smith and Wicks out, while Brown, Moore, Darius Cooper and tight end Dallas Goedert are among the other options in the passing game. Notably, Joe Milton III takes over at quarterback for the Eagles in Week 9. The Giants allow 184.9 passing yards per game, ranking third in the NFL. Pro Football Reference shows the Giants allow 20.6 fantasy points per game to wide receivers (17th in the NFL). Brown is currently rostered in 0% of Yahoo leagues and can remain on the waiver wire for now.--Ryan O'Bleness
Source: RotoBaller
Ted Hurst III is Not a Viable Streaming Option for Week 9
Andy Webb
Nov 6, 2026, 5:15 PM ETTampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Ted Hurst III was held without a catch for the second straight week. Hurst once again was blanked with zero catches on one target in the win over the Atlanta Falcons. It's not all his fault; it's tough to do anything when the Bucs only attempted three passes all game long. The rookie wideout has been held without a catch in three of the last four games. He does draw a favorable matchup against the Chicago Bears defense in Week 9. A defensive unit that ranks 19th in passing yards allowed this season. Despite that, Hurst hasn't done anything to warrant trusting him. He could fall further down the depth chart with Emeka Egbuka (foot) possibly returning this weekend. Hurst is worth a stash in deep leagues, but he shouldn't be started this weekend.--Andy Webb
Source: Pro Football Reference
Christian Watson Brings WR1 Upside Into Week 9
Ryan Pederson
Nov 6, 2026, 5:14 PM ETGreen Bay Packers wide receiver Christian Watson (ribs) could face a challenging matchup against New England cornerback Christian Gonzalez on Sunday. The Patriots have allowed the 10th-most PPR fantasy points to opposing wide receivers this season, although Gonzalez has been particularly difficult to beat in coverage. Watson has drawn at least eight targets in seven of eight games, remaining a key downfield weapon for Jordan Love. He suffered a broken rib against Carolina last week but returned to finish the game. Watson was limited in practice throughout the week, but carries no injury designation for Sunday. RotoBaller ranks him WR13 for Week 9, making him a strong WR2 with WR1 upside despite the difficult individual matchup.--Ryan Pederson
Source: RotoBaller
Jordan Love Looks to Stay Hot in Week 9 Against New England
Ryan Pederson
Nov 6, 2026, 5:12 PM ETGreen Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love has been playing some of his best football heading into Sunday's matchup against New England. Love threw for 288 yards and three touchdowns against Carolina last week and has finished among the top eight fantasy quarterbacks in three of his last four games. The Patriots have recorded 22 sacks this season while allowing 217.3 passing yards per game. Green Bay will be without offensive linemen Sean Rhyan (ankle) and Travis Glover (knee), which could make pass protection a concern. Christian Watson (ribs) carries no injury designation for Sunday, keeping Green Bay's top receiving options available. Love has thrown multiple touchdown passes in seven of eight games this season, giving fantasy managers plenty of reason to trust his recent production. RotoBaller ranks him QB12 for Week 9, making him a viable low-end QB1 against New England.--Ryan Pederson
Source: RotoBaller
Will Low Production Continue for Darius Cooper against Giants?
Ryan O'Bleness
Nov 6, 2026, 5:10 PM ETPhiladelphia Eagles wide receiver Darius Cooper has seen his role increase over the past two games, recording 61 offensive snaps in Week 7 and 66 snaps in Week 8, due to starting wide receivers DeVonta Smith (hamstring) and Dontayvion Wicks (ankle) missing the past two contests. Smith and Wicks will miss a third consecutive game, with Cooper in line to see plenty of targets in a Week 9 matchup against the New York Giants. However, while Cooper has seen an uptick in his playing time over the past two weeks, and a decent number of targets in the passing game, the production has not been where it needs to be for him. In a 27-10 loss to the Washington Commanders in Week 8, Cooper was tied for second on the Eagles in targets (six), but he amassed just two receptions for 19 yards (9.5 yards per reception). In a 38-21 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in Week 7, Cooper earned three targets, but recorded just one catch for 17 yards. Cooper has played in all eight games for the Eagles this season, and has totaled 24 targets, 11 receptions, 175 receiving yards and four touchdowns. According to Pro Football Focus, Cooper still ranks second in the NFL among qualifying players with 4.27 fantasy points per touch (half-PPR), but that is due in large part to his four touchdowns on 11 total receptions. Consistent production has not been a strong suit for Cooper. Also of consideration, Cooper will once again catch passes from a new starting quarterback in Joe Milton III in Week 9. Cooper is currently rostered in just 6% of Yahoo leagues. At best, Cooper is a touchdown-dependent streaming play for desperate fantasy managers in deep leagues. The Giants are strong against the pass, allowing just 184.9 passing yards per game (third in the NFL). Pro Football Reference notes the Giants allow 20.6 fantasy points per game to wide receivers (17th in the NFL). Cooper ranks as RotoBaller's No. 63 wide receiver for Week 9.--Ryan O'Bleness
Source: RotoBaller
Chris Godwin Jr. is a Risky Start for Week 9
Andy Webb
Nov 6, 2026, 5:08 PM ETTampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin Jr. gave fantasy managers a dud during last week's game against the Atlanta Falcons. Godwin was held to zero catches on one target in the win over the Falcons. None of the Bucs receivers did basically anything in a game where they attempted only three throws all game. The veteran wideout has been held to under 40 receiving yards in six straight games. He draws a decent matchup against the Chicago Bears this weekend. A defense that currently ranks 19th in passing yards allowed this season. The Bucs are having so much success on the ground right now that it's unclear how much they will pass in this game. Godwin is ranked as Rotoballer's WR40 for this weekend and is a risky starting play in every fantasy format.--Andy Webb
Source: Pro Football Reference
Terrance Ferguson (ankle) Has Been Downgraded to Out for Week 9
Rams TE Terrance Ferguson (ankle) is now OUT for Sunday against the Commanders.— Nate Atkins (@NateAtkins_) November 6, 2026
Nov 6, 2026, 5:07 PM ET
Elijah Mitchell Could Remain Involved Vs. Giants
Ryan O'Bleness
Nov 6, 2026, 5:04 PM ETWith multiple injuries in the backfield, the Philadelphia Eagles have elevated running back Elijah Mitchell from the practice squad for each of the past two games, and that is almost certain to be the case once again for a Week 9 contest against the New York Giants. In a Week 8 loss to the Washington Commanders, Mitchell led all Philadelphia tailbacks with 39 offensive snaps played. He recorded 11 rushes for 34 yards (3.1 yards per carry) and four receptions for three yards. Mitchell has played a combined 53 offensive snaps over the past two games, and amassed 14 carries for 45 yards (3.2 yards per carry) and seven catches for 26 yards (3.7 yards per reception). Running back Saquon Barkley is available and will start as usual, though hamstring and back injuries have limited Barkley's touches, so Mitchell could be in line for a solid workload once again. Jaydon Blue is the other option in the backfield, with running backs Dameon Pierce (undisclosed), Tank Bigsby (abdomen) and Will Shipley (foot) all currently on injured reserve. Barkley played 22 offensive snaps against the Commanders, and rushed 13 times for 30 yards (2.3 yards per attempt) and a touchdown, while adding one reception for 24 yards. It will be interesting to see how healthy Barkley is and how Philadelphia splits up backfield touches against the Giants. It is likely that Mitchell will play a role in Week 9, but what that looks like is currently unclear. New York has been susceptible against the run, allowing 128.1 rushing yards per game, which ranks 26th in the league. However, according to Pro Football Reference, the Giants allow 16.8 fantasy points per game to running backs, which ranks 14th in the NFL. Mitchell is RotoBaller's No. 50 running back for Week 9. With Barkley in the lineup, Mitchell is not a recommended start against the Giants. Currently rostered in just 2% of Yahoo leagues, Mitchell is worth monitoring on the waiver wire and seeing how his role develops.--Ryan O'Bleness
Source: RotoBaller
Michael Wilson (ribs) Off the Injury Report
Final injury report for the Arizona Cardinals & Seattle Seahawks:— Bo Brack (@BoBrack) November 6, 2026
Walter Nolen III QUESTIONABLE
Key Seahawks players OUT:
LT Charles Cross
DL Leonard Williams
OG Quenton Nelson
WR Rashid Shaheed
QB Sam Darnold pic.twitter.com/Lb2dl0LLUt
Nov 6, 2026, 5:03 PM ET
Kenny Gainwell Could Offer Deep-League Flex Value in Week 9
Andy Webb
Nov 6, 2026, 5:01 PM ETTampa Bay Buccaneers running back Kenny Gainwell put together his best performance of the season during last week's win over the Atlanta Falcons. Gainwell carried the ball 25 times for 140 yards during the victory. Both the carries and the yardage were season highs for Gainwell, who has seen a minimal workload throughout most of the season. The Bucs have leaned heavily on the rushing attack lately, which has led to more carries for Gainwell over the last two weeks. He has run extremely well over the last two games and figures to continue having an expanded role in Week 9. Sadly, he'll run into a Chicago Bears defense that ranks 4th in rush defense. The expectation is that the Bucs are going to continue pounding the ball, so Gainwell should at least be able to offer flex value in deep leagues.--Andy Webb
Source: Pro Football Reference
DeVonta Smith Ruled Out for Week 9
Will Brady
Nov 6, 2026, 4:58 PM ETPhiladelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith (hamstring) has been officially ruled out for his team's Week 9 matchup against the New York Giants, per Zach Berman of The Athletic. This will be the fifth missed game in the last six weeks for Smith due to a hamstring injury. The 27-year-old briefly came back from the injury in Week 6 and played well, but he has been sidelined ever since. Smith has been highly productive when healthy in 2026, recording 26 catches for 310 yards and two touchdowns on 41 targets across four games. However, he's clearly battling a fairly serious hamstring issue, and the 2-6 Eagles have little reason to rush him back out onto the field. With both Smith and WR2 Dontayvion Wicks (ankle) out in Week 9, the Eagles rookie wideout should see a heavy target share on Sunday against the Giants.--Will Brady
Source: The Athletic - Zach Berman
Christian Kirk (meniscus) Out Week 9
Kyle Shanahan said Christian Kirk hurt his meniscus and the 49ers don’t yet know if he’ll need surgery. He’s out this week— David Lombardi (@LombardiHimself) November 6, 2026
Nov 6, 2026, 4:54 PM ET
Deebo Samuel, Mike Evans Out vs. Raiders
#49ers injury report for Sunday vs. Raiders:— Nick Wagoner (@nwagoner) November 6, 2026
OUT - WR Mike Evans (Achilles), WR Deebo Samuel (hamstring), WR Christian Kirk (knee)
QUESTIONABLE - CB Upton Stout (shoulder), DB Siran Neal (knee, foot), DB Nate Hobbs (adductor), WR Demarcus Robinson (ankle)
Nov 6, 2026, 4:54 PM ET
Bucky Irving Holds Borderline RB1 Value
Andy Webb
Nov 6, 2026, 4:54 PM ETTampa Bay Buccaneers running back Bucky Irving has been putting up elite fantasy numbers over the last few weeks. The Bucs have been leaning heavily on the running game lately, and Irving is taking advantage of it. Last week, Irving carried the ball 27 times for 170 yards and a touchdown in the win over the Atlanta Falcons. Both the carries and the yardage were season highs for Irving, who now has three games with over 100 yards this season. Irving will now run into a tough Chicago Bears defense in Week 9. A defensive unit that ranks 4th in the league in rush defense this season. Given Irving's success lately, the Bucs are likely going to continue pounding the ball even in a tough matchup. Irving sits as Rotoballer's RB8 this week and should be considered a borderline RB1 for this weekend.--Andy Webb
Source: Pro Football Reference