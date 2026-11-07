Devaughn Vele Looks to Maintain Consistent Role Against Browns
Nov 7, 2026, 11:02 AM ETNew Orleans Saints wide receiver Devaughn Vele caught all five of his targets for 54 yards and a touchdown in Week 7's loss to the Steelers. He scored the Saints' lone touchdown to tie the game at 10 heading into halftime, but the offense stalled in the second half and failed to score again. Vele continues to lead the Saints' receivers with a 91% snap rate through the first seven games. However, with rookie wide receiver Jordyn Tyson seemingly nearing his debut, Vele could face additional competition for targets. For now, his role in the passing offense remains consistent, as he's averaging career highs of 4.7 receptions and 49.7 receiving yards per game. He ranks WR46 this week but carries some additional upside if Tyson (hamstring) is unable to play.--Dakota Legg - RotoBaller
Source: NFL.comComments · Join ChatOpen App
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Dominic Zvada Hoping to Bounce Back Against Eagles
Nathan Harvey
Nathan Harvey
Nov 7, 2026, 10:53 AM ETNew York Giants rookie kicker Dominic Zvada hopes to bounce back after a tough three-game stretch before the bye week. In his first seven games, Zvada has made 13 of 18 field goals and all 12 extra points. His inaccuracy was a major factor in Weeks 5 and 7, when he missed five field goals. Head coach John Harbaugh remains confident in the rookie and has kept him as the starter heading into Week 9. Harbaugh said on Wednesday, "We're not worried about him. Now, we'll be disappointed if he misses a kick or two. We'll be really happy if he makes them." He faces the Philadelphia Eagles, who have allowed the seventh-most fantasy points to kickers this season. Their defensive struggles have been evident, but Zvada's inaccuracy over the course of the season makes him a risky option in Week 9.--Nathan Harvey
Source: RotoBaller
Kyler Murray Has Grade 2 Hamstring Strain
Ryan O'Bleness
Ryan O'Bleness
Nov 7, 2026, 10:52 AM ETTom Pelissero of The Ringer reports that Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kyler Murray has a Grade 2 hamstring strain that is expected to keep him from being available for a Week 9 Monday Night Football matchup against the Buffalo Bills in a contest between two 6-1 teams. Pelissero also notes that Murray could potentially miss time beyond Week 9. Earlier this week, Minnesota head coach Kevin O'Connell said that Murray is considered "week-to-week." However, a Grade 2 hamstring strain could force Murray to miss multiple games. In six games in 2026, Murray has completed 100 out of 154 passing attempts (64.9%) for 1,022 yards, five touchdowns and three interceptions. He has added 167 rushing yards. With Murray out, the Vikings will start veteran Carson Wentz at quarterback.--Ryan O'Bleness
Source: Tom Pelissero - The Ringer
New York Giants D/ST Looking to Take Advantage of Injury-Plagued Eagles
Nathan Harvey
Nathan Harvey
Nov 7, 2026, 10:51 AM ETThe New York Giants' defense enters Week 9 as a top option against the injury-plagued Philadelphia Eagles. In their first seven games this season, the Giants D/ST have allowed 23.0 points per game (15th in the NFL) and 267 total yards per game (first in the NFL), and have recorded nine takeaways (16th in the NFL). Despite the massive losses of Brian Burns (ACL) and Tremaine Edmunds (shoulder), the defense has stayed afloat and helped the Giants lead the NFC East at 4-2-1. They face the Eagles, who have scored the third-fewest points (17.1) and the second-fewest yards (271.8) this season. They are going with Joe Milton as their starting quarterback in Week 9. He will not be afraid to push the ball downfield, which could create more turnover opportunities. As long as the Giants D/ST can slow down running back Saquon Barkley, they should be able to produce and be starting options in Week 9.--Nathan Harvey
Source: RotoBaller
Isaiah Likely Looks to Keep Breakout Season Going Against Eagles
Nathan Harvey
Nathan Harvey
Nov 7, 2026, 10:50 AM ETNew York Giants tight end Isaiah Likely has had a career season through seven games and looks to carry that momentum into the post-bye week. In seven games, Likely has hauled in 41 of 63 targets for 395 yards and five touchdowns, averaging 12.9 half-PPR fantasy points per game. After signing with the New York Giants this offseason, many expected Likely to prosper in his full-time role, but few anticipated this breakout. The former Raven ranks third in receptions per game (5.86), sixth in yards (56.4), second in touchdowns (5), and third in fantasy points per game among tight ends. Now he faces the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 9, who have allowed the third-fewest fantasy points per game to tight ends this season. While the Eagles have had success against tight ends, they haven't faced a top player at the position like Likely yet. Fire up the Giants playmaker as a top-end TE in Week 9.--Nathan Harvey
Source: RotoBaller
Malachi Fields Not a Starting Option Despite Easy Matchup in Week 9
Nathan Harvey
Nathan Harvey
Nov 7, 2026, 10:47 AM ETNew York Giants wide receiver Malachi Fields enters the second half of his rookie season as a full-time starter. In seven games, Fields has caught 16 of 30 targets for 248 yards and a touchdown, averaging just 5.5 half-PPR fantasy points per game. The 2026 third-round pick had the best game of his career in Week 7, totaling four receptions for 83 yards in his first game with new starting quarterback J.J. McCarthy. The receiving corps is crowded, with star receiver Malik Nabers and tight end Isaiah Likely, who has been among the NFL's top tight ends this season. While he faces a Philadelphia Eagles defense that has allowed the most fantasy points to wide receivers this season, Fields shouldn't be in starting lineups this week.--Nathan Harvey
Source: RotoBaller
Malik Nabers Off Injury Report, Primed for Monster Week Against Eagles
Nathan Harvey
Nathan Harvey
Nov 7, 2026, 10:46 AM ETNew York Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers (knee) is off the injury report and slated to play in Week 9 against the Philadelphia Eagles. Nabers did not practice Thursday due to a knee issue but returned Friday and will play Sunday. The third-year receiver has been among the NFL's best wide receivers this season, despite being less than a year removed from ACL surgery after tearing it in 2025. In his last four games, Nabers has hauled in 36 of 51 targets for 509 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 20.2 half-PPR fantasy points per game. His hot streak is likely to continue in Week 9, as he faces a Philadelphia secondary that has allowed the most fantasy points to wide receivers this season. Despite being listed on the injury report, Nabers is set for an explosion this week and should be a high-end WR1 in all formats.--Nathan Harvey
Source: RotoBaller
Detroit Lions Defense Carries Streamer Appeal in Week 9
Will Brady
Will Brady
Nov 7, 2026, 10:45 AM ETThe Detroit Lions defense got off to a terrible start to the 2026 season, allowing 31.8 points per game through the first four weeks. However, Detroit's defense has started to turn things around lately, holding the Green Bay Packers to 17 points in Week 7 and the Minnesota Vikings to 15 points in Week 8. In Week 9, the Lions will take on the Miami Dolphins. Miami has struggled offensively so far this year, ranking 31st in the NFL in points per game (16.7). The Lions will be without several key defensive players on Sunday, as linebacker Jack Campbell (neck), cornerback D.J. Reed (hip), and edge rusher D.J. Wonnum (concussion) have all been ruled out. Still, fantasy managers could look to the Lions defense as a viable streaming option in Week 9.--Will Brady
Source: RotoBaller
Devin Singletary Set for Heavy Workload Against Eagles
Nathan Harvey
Nathan Harvey
Nov 7, 2026, 10:44 AM ETNew York Giants running back Devin Singletary is set for a heavy workload in Week 9 against the Philadelphia Eagles. In four games, Singletary has just 18 carries for 80 yards and a touchdown, along with eight receptions for 55 yards and a touchdown. While his numbers are lackluster, with Cam Skattebo (hamstring) doubtful and Tyrone Tracy Jr. (hamstring) on injured reserve, Singletary is set to take on the bulk of the workload in Week 9. He faces an Eagles defense that has allowed the second-most rushing yards to running backs this season. The Giants are also three-point favorites, and with the Eagles' offense dealing with several injuries, they could lean on their running game if they have a lead. Despite his lack of production this season, fantasy managers can start Singletary as a low-end RB2 or FLEX play in Week 9.--Nathan Harvey
Source: RotoBaller
J.J. McCarthy Hoping for More Touchdown Luck Against Eagles
Nathan Harvey
Nathan Harvey
Nov 7, 2026, 10:41 AM ETNew York Giants quarterback J.J. McCarthy led the team to victory in Week 7 and will look to carry that momentum into Week 9. In five quarters with the Giants, McCarthy has completed 31 of 49 pass attempts for 495 yards, with one touchdown and one interception. In Week 7, McCarthy totaled 252 passing yards but did not throw a touchdown, while running backs Cam Skattebo, Tyrone Tracy Jr., Devin Singletary, and even backup Jameis Winston scored rushing touchdowns. McCarthy will hope for better touchdown luck against the Philadelphia Eagles defense, which has allowed the ninth-most fantasy points to quarterbacks this season. Injuries have plagued the Eagles on both sides of the ball, so the Giants could dominate and rely less on the pass game in Week 9. Fantasy managers should hope the Eagles' new starting quarterback, Joe Milton, can keep up against the Giants, as McCarthy enters as a low-end QB2 this week.--Nathan Harvey
Source: RotoBaller
Austin Ekeler Should Continue to Get Touches Vs. Rams
Ryan O'Bleness
Ryan O'Bleness
Nov 7, 2026, 10:38 AM ETWashington Commanders running back Austin Ekeler should get a fair number of snaps and touches in a Week 9 game against the Los Angeles Rams. With running back Jacory Croskey-Merritt (groin) currently on injured reserve, and fellow tailback Jeremy McNichols (foot) recently suffering a season-ending foot injury, the Commanders will rely heavily on Ekeler and Rachaad White. The Commanders also recently claimed rookie running back Robert Henry Jr. off of waivers from the Seattle Seahawks. Most recently, Ekeler played 20 offensive snaps in a win over the Philadelphia Eagles, compared to 28 for White. Ekeler rushed the ball eight times for 36 yards (4.5 yards per carry). White led the Commanders' ground attack with 11 carries for 55 yards (5.0 yards per carry) and a touchdown, while adding two receptions for five yards. While White is likely the preferred ball carrier, Ekeler should remain involved against the Rams. Los Angeles allows 109.3 rushing yards per game, which ranks 14th in the NFL. Ekeler ranks as RotoBaller's No. 40 running back for Week 9. He has some flex appeal, but there are likely better options available.--Ryan O'Bleness
Source: RotoBaller
Jake Bates a Solid Top-12 Kicker Option in Week 9
Will Brady
Will Brady
Nov 7, 2026, 10:37 AM ETAcross seven games in 2026, Detroit Lions kicker Jake Bates has converted 12 of his 13 field goal attempts and all 23 of his extra-point tries. While Bates is coming off his first missed kick of the season in Week 8 against the Minnesota Vikings, he's largely been very reliable for Detroit this season. In Week 9, Bates and the Lions will travel to Miami to take on a Dolphins team that has allowed 25.9 points per game so far in 2026. The Lions are currently averaging 29.0 points per game on offense, so Detroit could be well-positioned to give Bates opportunities to put points on the board on Sunday. Bates profiles as a solid top-12 kicker option for fantasy managers in Week 9.--Will Brady
Source: RotoBaller
Chris Olave Looks to Get Back on Track Against Browns
Dakota Legg
Dakota Legg
Nov 7, 2026, 10:35 AM ETNew Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave recorded six receptions for 56 yards on 10 targets in Week 7's loss to the Steelers. After averaging 8.7 receptions for 122.7 yards through the first four weeks, Olave's production has dropped significantly, with averages of 4.6 catches for 48.3 yards over his last three games. Despite the recent dip, he still ranks fifth in the league in receiving yards and sixth in targets. Rookie wide receiver Jordyn Tyson is listed as questionable this week, and his eventual season debut could create additional competition for targets. For now, Olave faces a Browns defense that has allowed just 196.6 passing yards per game, the sixth-fewest in the league. Still, his established target share and importance to the Saints' passing attack make him a must-start option. He sits at WR8 in RotoBaller's Week 8 rankings.--Dakota Legg - RotoBaller
Source: Pro Football Reference
Sam LaPorta Could Have a Prime Bounce-Back Opportunity in Week 9
Will Brady
Will Brady
Nov 7, 2026, 10:32 AM ETSeven games into his 2026 season, Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta has recorded 31 catches for 367 yards and three touchdowns on 44 targets. The 25-year-old's production has dipped lately, as he's hauled in just four catches for 51 yards on seven targets over Detroit's last two games. LaPorta could have a golden opportunity to re-establish himself in Week 9 against the Miami Dolphins, as star Lions wideout Amon-Ra St. Brown (ribs) is questionable to play with a rib injury. Should St. Brown be inactive, LaPorta could be Detroit's lead option in the passing game against a Dolphins defense that currently ranks last in the NFL in yards per pass attempt allowed (8.3) and 29th in passing touchdowns allowed (16). Even if St. Brown is healthy enough to play, LaPorta should have a solid chance at a bounce-back week. He profiles as a must-start tight end for fantasy managers in Week 9.--Will Brady
Source: RotoBaller
Kendre Miller Looks to Build on Increased Role Against Browns
Dakota Legg
Dakota Legg
Nov 7, 2026, 10:31 AM ETNew Orleans Saints running back Kendre Miller received a team-high eight carries in Week 7's loss to the Steelers, but managed just six yards. He added three receptions on five targets for another 22 yards. Miller has seemingly become the preferred option in the Saints' backfield, out-carrying Alvin Kamara 48-32 over the last five weeks. His involvement in the passing game was an encouraging sign for fantasy managers, as he had received just eight targets all season entering this contest. Miller should continue to handle much of the early-down work, and he could see an increased workload if the Saints get ahead early against a Browns defense that ranks around the middle of the pack against running backs. Still, his ceiling is limited by the shared backfield, making him more of a touchdown-dependent FLEX option this week.--Dakota Legg - RotoBaller
Source: Pro Football Reference
Isaac TeSlaa's Week 9 Outlook Dependent on Health of His Teammate
Will Brady
Will Brady
Nov 7, 2026, 10:26 AM ETDetroit Lions wide receiver Isaac TeSlaa's role in his team's offense has disappeared in recent weeks, as he's recorded just one catch for four yards on 10 targets over Detroit's last three games. With their defense playing better football lately, the Lions have been able to shift to a more run-heavy approach on offense, leading to less playing time for TeSlaa. The 24-year-old could have a chance to re-establish himself in Week 9 against the Miami Dolphins, as star Lions wideout Amon-Ra St. Brown (ribs) is questionable to play due to a rib injury. If St. Brown is out, TeSlaa would slide into Detroit's WR2 role in a favorable matchup against a Miami defense that currently ranks last in the NFL in yards per pass attempt allowed (8.3) and 29th in passing touchdowns allowed (16). If St. Brown is inactive, TeSlaa could have deep-league flex appeal for fantasy managers in Week 9. Assuming St. Brown can play, TeSlaa should be off the starter radar for fantasy managers on Sunday.--Will Brady
Source: RotoBaller
Emeka Egbuka Looks to Make Immediate Impact if he Returns Vs. Bears
Ryan O'Bleness
Ryan O'Bleness
Nov 7, 2026, 10:23 AM ETTampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Emeka Egbuka (foot) enters a Week 9 matchup against the Chicago Bears with a questionable tag due to a foot injury. Head coach Todd Bowles said on Friday that Egbuka will be a game-time decision against the Bears. After missing the previous two games due to a concussion and a foot injury, Egbuka logged back-to-back full practices on Thursday and Friday, after missing Wednesday's practice. While the back-to-back full practices appear to be a good sign, Egbuka's status remains unclear for a Sunday Night Football game against the Bears, which complicates things for fantasy managers with the late kickoff. RotoBaller ranks Egbuka as its No. 33 wide receiver for Week 9. In six games played in 2026, Egbuka leads the team in targets (49), receptions (28) and touchdown receptions (two), while ranking second on the team in receiving yards (240). The Bears currently allow 219 passing yards per game (14th in the NFL). If Egbuka is able to play, he should immediately return as Tampa Bay's top target in the passing game, which would come one week after the Bucs defeated the Atlanta Falcons without completing a single pass.--Ryan O'Bleness
Source: RotoBaller
Jameson Williams Looking to Keep Touchdown Streak Going in Week 9
Will Brady
Will Brady
Nov 7, 2026, 10:15 AM ETAcross seven games so far this season, Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams has recorded 27 catches for 437 yards and five touchdowns on 44 targets. The 25-year-old got off to a slow start to the year, but he's turned it around lately with five touchdown catches in Detroit's last three games. Williams could be set up for another successful day in Week 9 against the Miami Dolphins, whose defense currently ranks last in the NFL in yards per pass attempt allowed (8.3) and 29th in passing touchdowns allowed (16). Lions WR1 Amon-Ra St. Brown (ribs) is also questionable to play, which could lead to an increased target share for Williams. Even if St. Brown is active, Williams should continue to see chances to make plays down the field. He profiles as a solid WR2 option for fantasy managers in Miami in Week 9.--Will Brady
Source: RotoBaller
Alvin Kamara's Fantasy Outlook Trending Down Ahead of Week 9
Dakota Legg
Dakota Legg
Nov 7, 2026, 10:14 AM ETNew Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara rushed six times for just five yards while adding seven receptions for 57 yards in Week 7's loss to the Steelers. Kamara has been extremely inefficient this season, averaging a career-low 3.0 yards per carry and just 20.8 rushing yards per game. His receiving usage has been the only thing keeping him afloat from a fantasy perspective, as his seven receptions led the team in Week 7. Kamara also faces growing competition for touches in the backfield, as Kendre Miller received eight carries last game, the Saints recently signed Audric Estime, and Travis Etienne Jr. is working his way back from IR. With the Saints failing to establish any sort of run game and his role being shaky, Kamara is best viewed as a touchdown-dependent FLEX option against a Browns defense that ranks around the middle of the pack against running backs.--Dakota Legg - RotoBaller
Source: NFL.com
Amon-Ra St. Brown Well-Positioned for Productive Week 9 if Active
Will Brady
Will Brady
Nov 7, 2026, 10:11 AM ETDetroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (ribs) is officially listed as questionable to play in his team's Week 9 matchup against the Miami Dolphins after being limited in practice this week by a rib injury. St. Brown has been highly productive so far in 2026, recording 53 catches for 571 yards and five touchdowns on 76 targets across seven games. He's logged at least eight targets in every game he's played in and has seen double-digit targets in all but two contests. If St. Brown is able to suit up on Sunday, he could be set up for a monster game against a Dolphins defense that currently ranks last in the NFL in yards per pass attempt allowed (8.3) and 29th in passing touchdowns allowed (16). If active, St. Brown profiles as a high-end WR1 option for fantasy managers in Week 9.--Will Brady
Source: RotoBaller
Sione Vaki Tough to Trust in Week 9 Despite Growing Role in Detroit
Will Brady
Will Brady
Nov 7, 2026, 10:09 AM ETDetroit Lions running back Sione Vaki has seen minimal usage for most of the 2026 season to this point. However, the 25-year-old is coming off his best game of the year in Week 8, recording 11 carries for 65 yards against a very tough Minnesota Vikings defense. As long as star Lions back Jahmyr Gibbs remains healthy, Vaki's production season is capped. Still, Gibbs has recorded an NFL-leading 191 touches in seven games. To keep Gibbs healthy throughout the season, Detroit may be coming to the realization that Vaki needs to be more involved. The Lions may look to lean on the run game in Week 9 against the Miami Dolphins, although Miami's defense currently ranks 10th in the NFL in yards per carry allowed (3.8). Vaki should not be trusted as a fantasy starter yet, but he's worth monitoring in deeper leagues.--Will Brady
Source: RotoBaller