Mariners Extend Qualifying Offer to Randy Arozarena
Nov 2, 2026, 9:59 PM ETAs expected, the Seattle Mariners extended a one-year, $23.15 million qualifying offer to outfielder Randy Arozarena on Monday, according to Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times. The expectation is that Arozarena will decline the offer and sign elsewhere as a free agent after a career year in 2026. The good news for the M's is that if Arozarena goes elsewhere, as expected, they will receive draft-pick compensation. The 31-year-old veteran has been an All-Star in each of his two full seasons in Seattle, and he finished out his eighth year in the big leagues with a strong .281/.381/.484 slash line, an .865 OPS, 26 home runs, 79 RBI, 26 stolen bases, and a league-high 113 runs scored in 154 games across 670 plate appearances. He had one fewer home run than he did a year ago, but it was nice to see him go from a .238 batting average to .281 this year. Arozarena's power/speed profile will be very attractive going into next year for MLB teams and for fantasy managers, especially if he lands in a more hitter-friendly home ballpark on his next contract.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Seattle Times - Ryan Divish
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Yankees Extend Qualifying Offer to David Bednar
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 2, 2026, 9:45 PM ETThe New York Yankees extended a one-year, $23.15 million qualifying offer to right-handed closer David Bednar on Monday, the team announced. The deadline to accept the one-year offer will come on Nov. 17. The 32-year-old veteran had a strong first full season in the Bronx with the Yankees in 2026, going 7-3 with a 2.47 ERA (2.61 FIP), 1.04 WHIP, 35 saves, 76 strikeouts, and 20 walks in 69 1/3 innings pitched out of the bullpen during the regular season. The two-time All-Star finished third behind Bryan Baker and Cade Smith in the American League for total saves, and he now has at least 23 saves in each of the last four seasons, dating back to when he had a league-high 39 saves in 2023 with the Pittsburgh Pirates. The $23.15 million qualifying offer is a higher average annual value than Bednar is likely to receive on the free-agent market, but with less overall money. In his year and a half with the Yankees, Bednar has proved to be valuable and durable after they acquired him in a trade from Pittsburgh. He did not spend a single day on the injured list and also gave up just one run in his eight playoff appearances. Bringing Bednar back for the 2027 season is important, as the Yankees do not really have any reliable options behind him.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Yankees PR Department
Brewers Expected to Listen to Trade Offers on Trevor Megill
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 2, 2026, 9:31 PM ETESPN's Jeff Passan suggests that the World Series champion Milwaukee Brewers will at least listen to trade offers on right-handed closer Trevor Megill this offseason. Megill has one more year of team control, so the Brewers could be willing to part with Megill this winter, even after he helped them win their first-ever World Series this fall. The 32-year-old veteran was a first-time All-Star in 2025 in his fourth year in Milwaukee, but he was just as good in 2026, posting a 2.63 ERA (1.85 FIP), 0.89 WHIP, 30 saves, a career-high 69 strikeouts, and 15 walks in 61 2/3 relief innings during the regular season. Megill now has 60 saves in his last two seasons for the Brew Crew, and 81 in his last three seasons. He continued to pitch well in the playoffs in October, allowing only two earned runs on five hits while walking three and striking out 11 with one win and five saves in nine innings pitched to help the Brewers come out on top over the Tampa Bay Rays in five games in the Fall Classic. If Milwaukee decides to trade Megill this offseason, left-hander Aaron Ashby could become the team's new full-time closer in 2027.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN.com - Jeff Passan
Brewers Exercise William Contreras' 2027 Option
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 2, 2026, 9:19 PM ETThe Milwaukee Brewers announced on Monday that they exercised their $15.5 million 2027 club option on All-Star catcher William Contreras, according to Adam McCalvy of MLB.com. It was a no-brainer for the World Series champions after Contreras was named World Series MVP for both his offensive and defensive contributions in the win over the Tampa Bay Rays in the Fall Classic. The Venezuelan backstop was one of the best all-around catchers in both the regular season and the playoffs, and he went 8-for-21 with four RBI and two runs scored in the five-game series against the Rays in the World Series. Overall against Tampa, he slashed .373/.448/.588 with three home runs, two doubles, nine RBI, seven runs scored, and even a stolen base in 51 plate appearances. The 28-year-old will be one of the first catchers off the board in 2027 fantasy drafts after also hitting .270/.341/.417 with a .758 OPS, 18 homers, 94 RBI, and 82 runs scored in 147 regular-season games in his fourth year in Milwaukee. Contreras has hit at least 17 home runs since the start of his 2022 season, his last in Atlanta.--Keith Hernandez
Source: MLB.com - Adam McCalvy
Cubs Want Tarik Skubal "Badly"
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 2, 2026, 8:43 PM ETLeft-hander Tarik Skubal is far and away the best player in this year's free-agent class, and the expectation is that he will sign before the Dec. 1 lockout. ESPN's Jeff Passan writes that the Chicago Cubs "badly" want Skubal, but they are also skeptical that they will be willing to compete at the sort of dollars Skubal is expected to get -- well in excess of $300 million, and potentially in the $400 million range. The two most obvious suitors are the two teams with the highest payrolls in the game: the Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Mets. The San Diego Padres, who could lose both starting pitchers Michael King and Nick Pivetta, could be a darkhorse candidate to consider. ESPN's Alden Gonzalez gets the sense that Skubal would "love" to return to the Dodgers after enjoying the culture in Hollywood. Skubal became "best buddies" with fellow lefty Blake Snell and "seemed to fit in seamlessly." Despite having arthroscopic surgery on his left elbow in 2026, Skubal did not miss a beat as one of the best all-around starting pitchers in the game, going a combined 12-7 with a 2.72 ERA, 0.96 WHIP, and 186 strikeouts in 158 2/3 innings over 26 starts with L.A. and the Detroit Tigers. Regardless of where he lands in free agency, Skubal will be a top-tier, elite fantasy SP1.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN.com - Jeff Passan
Dustin May Enters Free Agency After Declining Mutual Option for 2027
Will Brady
Will Brady
Nov 1, 2026, 10:58 PM ETRight-hander Dustin May declined his 2027 mutual option with the Milwaukee Brewers and will enter free agency, per the MLBPA. May would have made $20 million had both he and Milwaukee picked up the option, but instead he will search for more long-term security this winter. The 29-year-old recorded a 7-9 record with a 4.70 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, and 144 strikeouts across 145 2/3 innings (31 starts) split between the Brewers and St. Louis Cardinals in 2026. May struggled down the stretch after being traded to Milwaukee, posting a 5.65 ERA across 10 starts. The hard-throwing right-hander has flashed upside at points in his career, but he's struggled to put together extended stretches of both high-end production and health. Depending on where he ends up in 2027, May could be a capable innings-eater for deep-league fantasy managers.--Will Brady
Source: MLB Players Association
Royals Decline 2027 Club Option on Carlos Estevez
Will Brady
Will Brady
Nov 1, 2026, 10:48 PM ETThe Kansas City Royals have declined their $13 million team option on right-hander Carlos Estevez (shoulder) for the 2027 season, per the MLBPA. Estevez is now a free agent and is free to sign with any team this winter. The 33-year-old had a completely lost season due to injury in 2026, making just one appearance for Kansas City this past season. Estevez may also be set to miss a significant chunk of 2027 as well, as he underwent shoulder surgery in early September. The veteran right-hander was a highly productive closer for fantasy managers as recently as the 2025 season, when he recorded a 2.45 ERA and a 1.06 WHIP with 54 strikeouts and 42 saves across 66 innings (67 games). However, he faces a long road back to fantasy relevance at this point, given his current health situation.--Will Brady
Source: MLB Players Association
Zach Eflin Has 2027 Mutual Option Declined by Orioles
Will Brady
Will Brady
Nov 1, 2026, 10:34 PM ETBaltimore Orioles right-hander Zach Eflin (elbow) had his $25 million mutual option for the 2027 season declined, per the MLBPA. Eflin is now a free agent. Declining the pricey option was a no-brainer decision for Baltimore, as Eflin underwent Tommy John surgery in April and is likely to miss most or all of the 2027 season as a result. The 32-year-old made just one appearance in 2026 before suffering the season-ending elbow injury. Eflin also battled through an injury-marred 2025 campaign, recording a 6-5 record with a 5.93 ERA, 1.42 WHIP, and 50 strikeouts across 71 1/3 innings (14 starts). The veteran right-hander could find a home with a team that wants to have him rehab in their facilities with an eye toward 2028. However, he's unlikely to factor for fantasy managers in 2027.--Will Brady
Source: MLB Players Association
Josh Bell Enters Free Agency After Twins Decline 2027 Team Option
Will Brady
Will Brady
Nov 1, 2026, 10:20 PM ETThe Minnesota Twins have declined a $10 million team option on first baseman/designated hitter Josh Bell for the 2027 season, per Dan Hayes of The Athletic. Bell will now hit free agency and appears unlikely to be back in Minnesota next year. The 34-year-old had a solid season for the Twins in 2026, hitting .255/.319/.419 with 21 home runs, 96 RBI, 78 runs scored, and two stolen bases across 631 plate appearances. The veteran switch-hitter does not offer much defensive value at this point in his career, but he's a proven run producer and an adequate power source. If he lands in a spot where he can earn everyday playing time once again in 2027, Bell profiles as a four-category compiler who can provide value in deeper fantasy leagues.--Will Brady
Source: The Athletic - Dan Hayes
Joe Ryan Has Mutual Option Declined, Remains Under Team Control
Will Brady
Will Brady
Nov 1, 2026, 10:18 PM ETThe Minnesota Twins are declining their half of a 2027 mutual option for starting pitcher Joe Ryan, per Dan Hayes of The Athletic. However, Hayes notes that Ryan remains under team control via arbitration for 2027. Thus, this is a cost-cutting maneuver for Minnesota, as Ryan's $9.6 million arbitration projection comes in below the value of the $13 million option. Ryan dealt with some injury issues in 2026 but still put together a productive season, recording a 7-10 record with a 3.79 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, and 159 strikeouts across 144 2/3 innings (27 starts). If declining the mutual option signals that Minnesota is not looking to sign Ryan Long-term, the 30-year-old could be a trade candidate this winter ahead of his final season of team control.--Will Brady
Source: The Athletic - Dan Hayes
Emilio Pagan Becomes a Free Agent
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 1, 2026, 10:12 PM ETThe Cincinnati Reds announced on Saturday that right-handed reliever Emilio Pagan declined his $10 million 2027 player option to become a free agent. Pagan did not pitch for the Reds from May 5 to July 3 due to a strained left hamstring. He finished the 2026 campaign with a 5-1 record, 3.38 ERA, and 25 saves in 28 chances while making $10 million. The 35-year-old veteran has 90 saves in his 10 seasons in the big leagues, with the last three coming with the Reds. The former 10th-round pick in 2013 out of Belmont Abbey College by the Seattle Mariners should attract plenty of interest on the open market for a multi-year contract after recording 57 saves in the last two seasons in Cincy, but he might not be guaranteed a primary closing job with a new organization. Pagan also had 20 saves in 70 innings pitched in his third year in the majors in 2019 with the Tampa Bay Rays. He has 90 career saves in 549 1/3 innings pitched in his 10 years in the league with six different teams. The journeyman reliever had a nice 6.3% walk rate this year, but his strikeout rate dropped from 30% in 2025 to 25.9% in 2026.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Cincinnati Reds
Reds Decline 2027 Option on Eugenio Suarez
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 1, 2026, 9:56 PM ETThe Cincinnati Reds announced on Saturday that they declined the $16 million 2027 mutual option on veteran third baseman Eugenio Suarez. This one comes as no surprise after the Reds tried to trade the 35-year-old Venezuelan slugger late in the year. In his 13th year in the big leagues, the two-time All-Star continued to regress offensively, slashing .212/.307/.433 with a .740 OPS, 26 home runs, 74 RBI, 50 runs scored, one stolen base, 52 walks, and 169 strikeouts in 498 plate appearances across 125 games in his return to Cincinnati. It was a major step back for Suarez, who hit 49 home runs and drove in a career-best 118 runs in 159 games in 2025 with the Arizona Diamondbacks and Seattle Mariners. He will not be back in Cincy next year, but he should still attract interest as more of a designated hitter with some power. Suarez's inability to make consistent contact -- he had a career-high 33.9% strikeout rate in 2026 -- will make him a hard-to-roster slugger in deeper fantasy formats if his power continues to decline, as expected, as he nears the end of his career.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Cincinnati Reds
Red Sox Exercise Garrett Whitlock's 2027 Club Option
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 1, 2026, 9:44 PM ETThe Boston Red Sox, as expected, exercised right-handed reliever Garrett Whitlock's $8.25 million club option for the 2027 campaign on Sunday, according to Ari Alexander of 7 News. It is no surprise that Whitlock will be back in Boston next year after another outstanding performance in 2026, going 7-2 for the BoSox with a career-low 1.72 ERA (2.11 FIP), 0.89 WHIP, four saves, 59 strikeouts, and only nine walks in 52 1/3 innings pitched across his 54 appearances out of the bullpen. Whitlock pitched through a broken tibia down the stretch of the regular season, but despite doing so, he did not give up a single run in his final nine appearances. He should be fully healed for the start of spring training next year and a key late-inning cog in front of veteran closer Aroldis Chapman for his seventh season in the big leagues. Since becoming a full-time reliever in 2025, Whitlock has been lights-out out of the Red Sox's bullpen, posting a 2.03 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, and 150:33 K:BB in 124 1/3 frames, but he has only five saves in that span, limiting his fantasy value to holds leagues.--Keith Hernandez
Source: 7 News - Ari Alexander
Padres Decline Nick Pivetta's 2027 Option
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 1, 2026, 9:28 PM ETThe San Diego Padres declined the $14 million 2027 option on right-hander Nick Pivetta's contract on Saturday, making him a free agent, according to Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune. After a breakout 2025 campaign in his first season in San Diego, Pivetta injured his right forearm/elbow early on in 2026 and ended up making only eight starts (34 2/3 innings) during the regular season in his 10th year in the big leagues. Pivetta was strong when available to the Friars, though, going 3-2 with a 2.86 ERA (2.21 FIP), 1.01 WHIP, and 42:8 K:BB. In his two postseason starts versus the Chicago Cubs and Milwaukee Brewers, Pivetta gave up three earned runs on eight hits (one homer) while walking two and striking out eight in 7 2/3 innings. The Padres may have declined Pivetta's 2027 option, but they should be very interested in signing him to a lesser deal coming off his injury, especially since right-hander Michael King is now on the open market. Acee writes that there is still some concern about Pivetta's elbow, but the Padres could work out a deal that protects the team if he gets hurt again while also rewarding Pivetta if he stays healthy.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The San Diego Union-Tribune - Kevin Acee
Rays Exercise 2027 Option on Drew Rasmussen
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 1, 2026, 9:19 PM ETThe Tampa Bay Rays announced on Saturday that they exercised their $20 million 2027 option on right-hander Drew Rasmussen, according to Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times. Rasmussen's option went from $8 million to $20 million for next year after he made 30 starts during the regular season and spent fewer than 45 days on the injured list. It was a successful season for the 31-year-old, who has a lengthy history of arm injuries. Despite the increase in the value of his 2027 option, the Rays will bring Rasmussen back after he went 16-5 with a 2.67 ERA (2.82 FIP) and a league-leading 0.91 WHIP with a career-high 174 strikeouts and 32 walks in 172 innings pitched across his 30 regular-season starts. It was his second straight season making the All-Star team at the top of Tampa's starting rotation. Rasmussen kept it going in the postseason to help the Rays reach the World Series, where they were defeated in five games by the Milwaukee Brewers. In five starts during the playoffs, he allowed seven earned runs (2.20 ERA) and 21 hits (two homers) with only five walks and 21 strikeouts in 28 2/3 innings pitched.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Tampa Bay Times - Marc Topkin
Nick Martinez Declines his 2027 Mutual Option With Rays
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 31, 2026, 3:45 PM ETTampa Bay Rays right-hander Nick Martinez declined his $20 million mutual option for the 2027 season to become a free agent this winter, according to Jon Heyman of the New York Post. Martinez will instead take a $4 million buyout and enter the open market. The 36-year-old veteran unsurprisingly will be looking for a new team to play for in 2027 and beyond after making his first All-Star team in 2026 and helping the Rays advance to the World Series, where they lost in five games to the Milwaukee Brewers. In 31 starts for Tampa this year, Martinez went 15-6 with a strong 3.10 ERA (3.96 FIP) and 1.09 WHIP with 109 strikeouts and 26 walks in a career-high 180 innings pitched during the regular season. It was the first time in his nine-year MLB career that Martinez made all of his appearances in a starting role. Despite his age, Martinez should have some multi-year offers after his impressive year for the Rays, but it will also depend on whether interested teams view him as more of a reliever as he nears the end of his career.--Keith Hernandez
Source: New York Post - Jon Heyman
Tatsuya Imai Not Opting Out of his Deal With Astros
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 31, 2026, 3:37 PM ETRight-hander Tatsuya Imai will not opt out of his deal with the Houston Astros this offseason, according to Jon Heyman of the New York Post. Imai has $36 million and two years left on his deal with the team and has another opt-out clause in his contract after the 2027 season. The 28-year-old Japanese hurler showed some flashes in his first year in the big leagues in the United States, but ultimately, he was a disappointment for Houston and fantasy managers, going 6-4 with a 4.93 ERA (4.25 FIP) and 1.42 WHIP with 97 strikeouts and 51 walks in 76 2/3 innings across his 23 appearances (15 starts) for the Astros in 2026. Imai's fantasy stock fell drastically towards the end of the season, when he was deployed out of the bullpen in the final two months. Depending on how the team's starting-rotation options are looking in spring training next year, it is possible that the Astros could keep Imai in a relief role, which would make him avoidable in nearly all fantasy formats in 2027. As a reliever in a small sample size of just eight appearances, Imai was much more effective for Houston, allowing only four earned runs on eight hits while walking 11 and striking out 25. Better control would help Imai bounce back in his sophomore season in the big leagues.--Keith Hernandez
Source: New York Post - Jon Heyman
Luis Robert Jr. Expected to Have Option Declined by Orioles
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 31, 2026, 3:28 PM ETThe Baltimore Orioles are expected to decline outfielder Luis Robert Jr.'s $20 million option for the 2027 season, sources told Francys Romero. The Orioles would pay a $2 million buyout to make Robert a free agent this winter at the age of 29. The always-enticing power/speed option was one of the New York Mets' big free-agent additions last offseason, but he did not pan out and quickly found himself on the injured list and stayed there for almost three months due to a lumbar spine disc herniation. In just 58 games played this year, the Cuban right-handed slugger hit a disappointing .223/.303/.399 with 11 home runs, 26 RBI, 26 runs scored, two stolen bases, 24 walks, and 55 strikeouts in 61 plate appearances in total with the Mets and Orioles. Robert played in only three games with the O's to close out the year and will now find himself back on the open market. Baltimore picked him up after he was waived by the Mets in August. Robert is still young enough to have some upside, but MLB teams will not be willing to pay him too much given all the injuries he has endured that have essentially made him a bust.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Francys Romero
Ryan Helsley Opts into his 2027 Player Option
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 31, 2026, 3:21 PM ETBaltimore Orioles right-handed reliever Ryan Helsley (elbow) will opt into his $14 million player option for the 2027 season to stay in Baltimore for another year, a source told Andy Kostka of The Baltimore Banner. Helsley had a strong start to his first year in Baltimore in 2026, but it was short-lived, and he ended up pitching only 15 1/3 innings out of the bullpen for the O's due to a right-elbow injury. The 32-year-old veteran and two-time All-Star was attempting to bounce back following a rough finish to the 2025 campaign after being traded from the St. Louis Cardinals to the New York Mets. In 22 appearances in relief for the Mets to finish that season, Helsley had a 7.20 ERA, 1.80 WHIP, and zero saves in 20 innings pitched. He had a 4.11 ERA, 1.43 WHIP, eight saves, and a 21:9 K:BB in his limited showing for Baltimore this year. Helsley should be healthy for the start of next season, but it is fair to wonder if he will be the team's primary ninth-inning option or approach his form from the 2024 campaign, when he led the league with 49 saves in St. Louis.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Baltimore Banner - Andy Kostka
Michael Soroka Declines his 2027 Player Option
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 31, 2026, 3:15 PM ETArizona Diamondbacks veteran right-hander Michael Soroka declined his end of a $10 million mutual option for the 2027 season to make himself a free agent this winter, a source told Nick Piecoro of The Arizona Republic. The 29-year-old is looking to cash in on his solid season with the Di-backs in 2026 after recording a 3.41 ERA with 114 strikeouts in 116 innings pitched. Arizona signed him to a deal last December that included a $6.5 million base salary, and he ended up making another $1.35 million in performance-based bonuses. The one-year deal included a mutual option for next year with a $1 million buyout. Piecoro writes that the Diamondbacks are expected to be interested in re-signing Soroka, but that they will likely be priced out of his market. The team already has more than $170 million forecast for next season and is expected to reduce its payroll from last year's $200 million-plus figure. Additionally, Arizona already has five capable starting pitchers in Corbin Burnes, Eduardo Rodriguez, Brandon Pfaadt, Merrill Kelly, and Ryne Nelson. Soroka did most of his damage in 2026 in the first half of the season, going 8-3 with a 3.07 ERA, 79 strikeouts, and only 17 walks in 82 innings in 15 starts before the All-Star break.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Arizona Republic - Nick Piecoro
Bryce Miller's Optioned Declined, Still Under Contract With M's
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 30, 2026, 9:29 PM ETSeattle Mariners executive vice president and general manager of baseball operations Justin Hollander announced on Thursday that the team declined their $6.075 million 2027 club option on right-hander Bryce Miller, but he remains under contract with the team through the 2029 season. Miller will receive a $15,000 buyout as part of a one-year deal that guaranteed $2.452 million. He is eligible for salary arbitration as well. He did not make his debut with the team in 2026 until May 13 due to a strained left oblique and went 4-10 with a 4.17 ERA in 21 starts and one relief appearance for Seattle in his fourth year in the big leagues. It was a second straight disappointing season for Miller after he had a career-worst 5.68 ERA, 1.41 WHIP, and 74:34 K:BB in 90 1/3 innings across 18 starts in his third year in 2025. He is trying to recapture the form that saw him post a career-best 2.94 ERA, 0.98 WHIP, and 171:45 K:BB in his 31 starts in 2024. Miller had his worst stretch in the majors in 2026 and was demoted back to the minors in August. With Emerson Hancock now a rotation member and young lefty Kade Anderson in the mix, Miller could be the odd man out for a rotation spot to begin next season.--Keith Hernandez
Source: MLB.com