Zach Eflin Has 2027 Mutual Option Declined by Orioles
Nov 1, 2026, 10:34 PM ETBaltimore Orioles right-hander Zach Eflin (elbow) had his $25 million mutual option for the 2027 season declined, per the MLBPA. Eflin is now a free agent. Declining the pricey option was a no-brainer decision for Baltimore, as Eflin underwent Tommy John surgery in April and is likely to miss most or all of the 2027 season as a result. The 32-year-old made just one appearance in 2026 before suffering the season-ending elbow injury. Eflin also battled through an injury-marred 2025 campaign, recording a 6-5 record with a 5.93 ERA, 1.42 WHIP, and 50 strikeouts across 71 1/3 innings (14 starts). The veteran right-hander could find a home with a team that wants to have him rehab in their facilities with an eye toward 2028. However, he's unlikely to factor for fantasy managers in 2027.--Will Brady
Source: MLB Players Association
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Josh Bell Enters Free Agency After Twins Decline 2027 Team Option
Will Brady
Will Brady
Nov 1, 2026, 10:20 PM ETThe Minnesota Twins have declined a $10 million team option on first baseman/designated hitter Josh Bell for the 2027 season, per Dan Hayes of The Athletic. Bell will now hit free agency and appears unlikely to be back in Minnesota next year. The 34-year-old had a solid season for the Twins in 2026, hitting .255/.319/.419 with 21 home runs, 96 RBI, 78 runs scored, and two stolen bases across 631 plate appearances. The veteran switch-hitter does not offer much defensive value at this point in his career, but he's a proven run producer and an adequate power source. If he lands in a spot where he can earn everyday playing time once again in 2027, Bell profiles as a four-category compiler who can provide value in deeper fantasy leagues.--Will Brady
Source: The Athletic - Dan Hayes
Joe Ryan Has Mutual Option Declined, Remains Under Team Control
Will Brady
Will Brady
Nov 1, 2026, 10:18 PM ETThe Minnesota Twins are declining their half of a 2027 mutual option for starting pitcher Joe Ryan, per Dan Hayes of The Athletic. However, Hayes notes that Ryan remains under team control via arbitration for 2027. Thus, this is a cost-cutting maneuver for Minnesota, as Ryan's $9.6 million arbitration projection comes in below the value of the $13 million option. Ryan dealt with some injury issues in 2026 but still put together a productive season, recording a 7-10 record with a 3.79 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, and 159 strikeouts across 144 2/3 innings (27 starts). If declining the mutual option signals that Minnesota is not looking to sign Ryan Long-term, the 30-year-old could be a trade candidate this winter ahead of his final season of team control.--Will Brady
Source: The Athletic - Dan Hayes
Emilio Pagan Becomes a Free Agent
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 1, 2026, 10:12 PM ETThe Cincinnati Reds announced on Saturday that right-handed reliever Emilio Pagan declined his $10 million 2027 player option to become a free agent. Pagan did not pitch for the Reds from May 5 to July 3 due to a strained left hamstring. He finished the 2026 campaign with a 5-1 record, 3.38 ERA, and 25 saves in 28 chances while making $10 million. The 35-year-old veteran has 90 saves in his 10 seasons in the big leagues, with the last three coming with the Reds. The former 10th-round pick in 2013 out of Belmont Abbey College by the Seattle Mariners should attract plenty of interest on the open market for a multi-year contract after recording 57 saves in the last two seasons in Cincy, but he might not be guaranteed a primary closing job with a new organization. Pagan also had 20 saves in 70 innings pitched in his third year in the majors in 2019 with the Tampa Bay Rays. He has 90 career saves in 549 1/3 innings pitched in his 10 years in the league with six different teams. The journeyman reliever had a nice 6.3% walk rate this year, but his strikeout rate dropped from 30% in 2025 to 25.9% in 2026.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Cincinnati Reds
Reds Decline 2027 Option on Eugenio Suarez
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 1, 2026, 9:56 PM ETThe Cincinnati Reds announced on Saturday that they declined the $16 million 2027 mutual option on veteran third baseman Eugenio Suarez. This one comes as no surprise after the Reds tried to trade the 35-year-old Venezuelan slugger late in the year. In his 13th year in the big leagues, the two-time All-Star continued to regress offensively, slashing .212/.307/.433 with a .740 OPS, 26 home runs, 74 RBI, 50 runs scored, one stolen base, 52 walks, and 169 strikeouts in 498 plate appearances across 125 games in his return to Cincinnati. It was a major step back for Suarez, who hit 49 home runs and drove in a career-best 118 runs in 159 games in 2025 with the Arizona Diamondbacks and Seattle Mariners. He will not be back in Cincy next year, but he should still attract interest as more of a designated hitter with some power. Suarez's inability to make consistent contact -- he had a career-high 33.9% strikeout rate in 2026 -- will make him a hard-to-roster slugger in deeper fantasy formats if his power continues to decline, as expected, as he nears the end of his career.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Cincinnati Reds
Red Sox Exercise Garrett Whitlock's 2027 Club Option
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 1, 2026, 9:44 PM ETThe Boston Red Sox, as expected, exercised right-handed reliever Garrett Whitlock's $8.25 million club option for the 2027 campaign on Sunday, according to Ari Alexander of 7 News. It is no surprise that Whitlock will be back in Boston next year after another outstanding performance in 2026, going 7-2 for the BoSox with a career-low 1.72 ERA (2.11 FIP), 0.89 WHIP, four saves, 59 strikeouts, and only nine walks in 52 1/3 innings pitched across his 54 appearances out of the bullpen. Whitlock pitched through a broken tibia down the stretch of the regular season, but despite doing so, he did not give up a single run in his final nine appearances. He should be fully healed for the start of spring training next year and a key late-inning cog in front of veteran closer Aroldis Chapman for his seventh season in the big leagues. Since becoming a full-time reliever in 2025, Whitlock has been lights-out out of the Red Sox's bullpen, posting a 2.03 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, and 150:33 K:BB in 124 1/3 frames, but he has only five saves in that span, limiting his fantasy value to holds leagues.--Keith Hernandez
Source: 7 News - Ari Alexander
Padres Decline Nick Pivetta's 2027 Option
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 1, 2026, 9:28 PM ETThe San Diego Padres declined the $14 million 2027 option on right-hander Nick Pivetta's contract on Saturday, making him a free agent, according to Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune. After a breakout 2025 campaign in his first season in San Diego, Pivetta injured his right forearm/elbow early on in 2026 and ended up making only eight starts (34 2/3 innings) during the regular season in his 10th year in the big leagues. Pivetta was strong when available to the Friars, though, going 3-2 with a 2.86 ERA (2.21 FIP), 1.01 WHIP, and 42:8 K:BB. In his two postseason starts versus the Chicago Cubs and Milwaukee Brewers, Pivetta gave up three earned runs on eight hits (one homer) while walking two and striking out eight in 7 2/3 innings. The Padres may have declined Pivetta's 2027 option, but they should be very interested in signing him to a lesser deal coming off his injury, especially since right-hander Michael King is now on the open market. Acee writes that there is still some concern about Pivetta's elbow, but the Padres could work out a deal that protects the team if he gets hurt again while also rewarding Pivetta if he stays healthy.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The San Diego Union-Tribune - Kevin Acee
Rays Exercise 2027 Option on Drew Rasmussen
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 1, 2026, 9:19 PM ETThe Tampa Bay Rays announced on Saturday that they exercised their $20 million 2027 option on right-hander Drew Rasmussen, according to Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times. Rasmussen's option went from $8 million to $20 million for next year after he made 30 starts during the regular season and spent fewer than 45 days on the injured list. It was a successful season for the 31-year-old, who has a lengthy history of arm injuries. Despite the increase in the value of his 2027 option, the Rays will bring Rasmussen back after he went 16-5 with a 2.67 ERA (2.82 FIP) and a league-leading 0.91 WHIP with a career-high 174 strikeouts and 32 walks in 172 innings pitched across his 30 regular-season starts. It was his second straight season making the All-Star team at the top of Tampa's starting rotation. Rasmussen kept it going in the postseason to help the Rays reach the World Series, where they were defeated in five games by the Milwaukee Brewers. In five starts during the playoffs, he allowed seven earned runs (2.20 ERA) and 21 hits (two homers) with only five walks and 21 strikeouts in 28 2/3 innings pitched.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Tampa Bay Times - Marc Topkin
Nick Martinez Declines his 2027 Mutual Option With Rays
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 31, 2026, 3:45 PM ETTampa Bay Rays right-hander Nick Martinez declined his $20 million mutual option for the 2027 season to become a free agent this winter, according to Jon Heyman of the New York Post. Martinez will instead take a $4 million buyout and enter the open market. The 36-year-old veteran unsurprisingly will be looking for a new team to play for in 2027 and beyond after making his first All-Star team in 2026 and helping the Rays advance to the World Series, where they lost in five games to the Milwaukee Brewers. In 31 starts for Tampa this year, Martinez went 15-6 with a strong 3.10 ERA (3.96 FIP) and 1.09 WHIP with 109 strikeouts and 26 walks in a career-high 180 innings pitched during the regular season. It was the first time in his nine-year MLB career that Martinez made all of his appearances in a starting role. Despite his age, Martinez should have some multi-year offers after his impressive year for the Rays, but it will also depend on whether interested teams view him as more of a reliever as he nears the end of his career.--Keith Hernandez
Source: New York Post - Jon Heyman
Tatsuya Imai Not Opting Out of his Deal With Astros
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 31, 2026, 3:37 PM ETRight-hander Tatsuya Imai will not opt out of his deal with the Houston Astros this offseason, according to Jon Heyman of the New York Post. Imai has $36 million and two years left on his deal with the team and has another opt-out clause in his contract after the 2027 season. The 28-year-old Japanese hurler showed some flashes in his first year in the big leagues in the United States, but ultimately, he was a disappointment for Houston and fantasy managers, going 6-4 with a 4.93 ERA (4.25 FIP) and 1.42 WHIP with 97 strikeouts and 51 walks in 76 2/3 innings across his 23 appearances (15 starts) for the Astros in 2026. Imai's fantasy stock fell drastically towards the end of the season, when he was deployed out of the bullpen in the final two months. Depending on how the team's starting-rotation options are looking in spring training next year, it is possible that the Astros could keep Imai in a relief role, which would make him avoidable in nearly all fantasy formats in 2027. As a reliever in a small sample size of just eight appearances, Imai was much more effective for Houston, allowing only four earned runs on eight hits while walking 11 and striking out 25. Better control would help Imai bounce back in his sophomore season in the big leagues.--Keith Hernandez
Source: New York Post - Jon Heyman
Luis Robert Jr. Expected to Have Option Declined by Orioles
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 31, 2026, 3:28 PM ETThe Baltimore Orioles are expected to decline outfielder Luis Robert Jr.'s $20 million option for the 2027 season, sources told Francys Romero. The Orioles would pay a $2 million buyout to make Robert a free agent this winter at the age of 29. The always-enticing power/speed option was one of the New York Mets' big free-agent additions last offseason, but he did not pan out and quickly found himself on the injured list and stayed there for almost three months due to a lumbar spine disc herniation. In just 58 games played this year, the Cuban right-handed slugger hit a disappointing .223/.303/.399 with 11 home runs, 26 RBI, 26 runs scored, two stolen bases, 24 walks, and 55 strikeouts in 61 plate appearances in total with the Mets and Orioles. Robert played in only three games with the O's to close out the year and will now find himself back on the open market. Baltimore picked him up after he was waived by the Mets in August. Robert is still young enough to have some upside, but MLB teams will not be willing to pay him too much given all the injuries he has endured that have essentially made him a bust.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Francys Romero
Ryan Helsley Opts into his 2027 Player Option
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 31, 2026, 3:21 PM ETBaltimore Orioles right-handed reliever Ryan Helsley (elbow) will opt into his $14 million player option for the 2027 season to stay in Baltimore for another year, a source told Andy Kostka of The Baltimore Banner. Helsley had a strong start to his first year in Baltimore in 2026, but it was short-lived, and he ended up pitching only 15 1/3 innings out of the bullpen for the O's due to a right-elbow injury. The 32-year-old veteran and two-time All-Star was attempting to bounce back following a rough finish to the 2025 campaign after being traded from the St. Louis Cardinals to the New York Mets. In 22 appearances in relief for the Mets to finish that season, Helsley had a 7.20 ERA, 1.80 WHIP, and zero saves in 20 innings pitched. He had a 4.11 ERA, 1.43 WHIP, eight saves, and a 21:9 K:BB in his limited showing for Baltimore this year. Helsley should be healthy for the start of next season, but it is fair to wonder if he will be the team's primary ninth-inning option or approach his form from the 2024 campaign, when he led the league with 49 saves in St. Louis.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Baltimore Banner - Andy Kostka
Michael Soroka Declines his 2027 Player Option
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 31, 2026, 3:15 PM ETArizona Diamondbacks veteran right-hander Michael Soroka declined his end of a $10 million mutual option for the 2027 season to make himself a free agent this winter, a source told Nick Piecoro of The Arizona Republic. The 29-year-old is looking to cash in on his solid season with the Di-backs in 2026 after recording a 3.41 ERA with 114 strikeouts in 116 innings pitched. Arizona signed him to a deal last December that included a $6.5 million base salary, and he ended up making another $1.35 million in performance-based bonuses. The one-year deal included a mutual option for next year with a $1 million buyout. Piecoro writes that the Diamondbacks are expected to be interested in re-signing Soroka, but that they will likely be priced out of his market. The team already has more than $170 million forecast for next season and is expected to reduce its payroll from last year's $200 million-plus figure. Additionally, Arizona already has five capable starting pitchers in Corbin Burnes, Eduardo Rodriguez, Brandon Pfaadt, Merrill Kelly, and Ryne Nelson. Soroka did most of his damage in 2026 in the first half of the season, going 8-3 with a 3.07 ERA, 79 strikeouts, and only 17 walks in 82 innings in 15 starts before the All-Star break.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Arizona Republic - Nick Piecoro
Bryce Miller's Optioned Declined, Still Under Contract With M's
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 30, 2026, 9:29 PM ETSeattle Mariners executive vice president and general manager of baseball operations Justin Hollander announced on Thursday that the team declined their $6.075 million 2027 club option on right-hander Bryce Miller, but he remains under contract with the team through the 2029 season. Miller will receive a $15,000 buyout as part of a one-year deal that guaranteed $2.452 million. He is eligible for salary arbitration as well. He did not make his debut with the team in 2026 until May 13 due to a strained left oblique and went 4-10 with a 4.17 ERA in 21 starts and one relief appearance for Seattle in his fourth year in the big leagues. It was a second straight disappointing season for Miller after he had a career-worst 5.68 ERA, 1.41 WHIP, and 74:34 K:BB in 90 1/3 innings across 18 starts in his third year in 2025. He is trying to recapture the form that saw him post a career-best 2.94 ERA, 0.98 WHIP, and 171:45 K:BB in his 31 starts in 2024. Miller had his worst stretch in the majors in 2026 and was demoted back to the minors in August. With Emerson Hancock now a rotation member and young lefty Kade Anderson in the mix, Miller could be the odd man out for a rotation spot to begin next season.--Keith Hernandez
Source: MLB.com
Mariners Exercise 2027 Club Option on Andres Munoz
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 30, 2026, 9:20 PM ETThe Seattle Mariners announced on Thursday that they exercised their $9 million 2027 club option on right-handed closer Andres Munoz. The 27-year-old agreed to a four-year, $7.5 million contract with the Mariners in December of 2021 that included three club options. He was an All-Star in both 2024 and 2025 and had a $7 million salary this year under the first option while going 5-6 with a career-worst 4.24 ERA, 28 saves in 38 chances, and 89 strikeouts in 57 1/3 innings pitched. Seattle has a $10 million option for 2028 that would increase by $250,000 each for 20, 30, 40, and 45 games finished in 2027. Despite Munoz's not-so-great 2026 campaign, he will open the 2027 season as Seattle's primary closer after saving 101 games for the team since the start of the 2023 campaign. Although Munoz had a career-high 4.24 ERA (3.35 FIP) in 2026, he still managed a strong 37.1% strikeout rate in his seventh year in the big leagues and should remain a coveted closing option in fantasy baseball leagues going into next season without much competition in the ninth inning.--Keith Hernandez
Source: MLB.com
Braves Exercise Ozzie Albies' 2027 Option
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 30, 2026, 9:04 PM ETThe Atlanta Braves announced on Thursday that they exercised their $7 million 2027 option on second baseman Ozzie Albies. Albies agreed in 2019 to a seven-year, $35 million contract that included $7 million options in both 2026 and 2027. The 29-year-old four-time All-Star will now head into the final year of his deal with the team next season after hitting a career-low .237 with 22 home runs, 73 RBI, and 85 runs scored across 615 at-bats. He was a disappointment in the batting average department, but Albies still had plenty of value for the Braves up the middle at the keystone and played in all 162 of the team's regular season games in his 10th year in the big leagues. The 29-year-old switch-hitter and native of Curaçao should find himself in an everyday role in Atlanta for one more season while providing fantasy managers with some pop at the second base position, but the days of Albies being a threat for 20 homers and 20 steals appear to be over. He will turn 30 in January and is the Braves' longest-tenured player. It is concerning for fantasy managers looking to roster Albies next year that he hit just .194 with a .575 OPS in the second half.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Atlanta Braves
Sonny Gray Declines his Mutual 2027 Option
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 30, 2026, 8:55 PM ETBoston Red Sox veteran right-hander Sonny Gray declined his side of a $30 million mutual option for the 2027 season on Friday to become a free agent, according to Mac Cerullo of the Boston Herald. Gray will receive a $5 million buyout payable in five $1 million installments each Jan. 15 from 2027-31 as he looks for a multi-year deal on the open market after pitching extremely well in his lone season in Beantown. The 36-year-old three-time All-Star led the league with 18 wins while also posting a strong 2.72 ERA (3.47 FIP) and 1.15 WHIP with 149 strikeouts and 46 walks in 169 innings pitched across 29 regular-season starts. The soon-to-be 37-year-old signed a three-year, $75 million deal with the St. Louis Cardinals in November of 2023 and was traded to the Red Sox last November. Gray's 2.72 ERA was his best in a full season in the big leagues, and although he still has value to a starting rotation, it will be difficult for him to match his numbers from 2026 with whatever team he chooses to pitch for next season.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Boston Herald - Mac Cerullo
Marlins Exercise Sandy Alcantara's 2027 Option
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 30, 2026, 8:27 PM ETThe Miami Marlins announced on Friday that they exercised right-hander Sandy Alcantara's $21 million 2027 club option. It was a no-brainer move for the Fish after Alcantara looked more like the pitcher who won the National League Cy Young Award in 2022 before needing Tommy John surgery and missing all of the 2024 campaign. The two-time All-Star struggled to an ERA over 5.00 in 174 2/3 innings across 31 starts last year, but he rebounded in 2026 by going 13-11 with a 3.87 ERA (4.08 FIP), 1.23 WHIP, and 153:59 K:BB in a league-high 214 innings over 36 appearances (a league-high 33 starts). Alcantara also led the league in hits allowed (204) and batters faced (894) in his ninth season in the majors (all but one with Miami). It was nice to see Alcantara bounce back in 2026, but his 17.1% strikeout rate left a lot to be desired in fantasy, and his strikeout rate has been in decline since his 2022 Cy Young season. The 31-year-old will be looking for another strong season in 2027 before he reaches free agency the following winter, and he should be considered a strong No. 2 starter next year.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Miami Marlins
Cubs' Matthew Boyd Declines His Player Option
Brian Buckey
Brian Buckey
Oct 30, 2026, 11:56 AM ETChicago Cubs starting pitcher Matthew Boyd has declined his player option and will become a free agent this offseason, ESPN's Jesse Rogers reports. Boyd was 10-5 this season with a 3.91 ERA and 1.21 WHIP with 96 strikeouts in 126 2/3 innings pitched. Boyd joins teammate Clay Holmes in declining his option and becomes a free agent with fellow Cubs starting pitchers Shota Imanaga, Kevin Gausman, and David Peterson. The Cubs could look to revamp their starting rotation this offseason depending on how many of their free agents they bring back for next season.--Brian Buckey - RotoBaller
Source: ESPN, Jesse Rogers
Red Sox Send Tsung-Che Cheng To Tigers In Trade
Brian Buckey
Brian Buckey
Oct 30, 2026, 11:43 AM ETThe Boston Red Sox have traded infielder Tsung-Che Cheng to the Detroit Tigers for cash considerations. Cheng had 39 at-bats for the Red Sox last season with no homers and five RBI while hitting .256 with seven runs scored. Cheng is from Taiwan and played in 94 games with Triple-A Worcester last season, hitting .241 with eight homers and 30 RBI with 52 runs scored.--Brian Buckey - RotoBaller
Source: Boston Red Sox
Red Sox Trade Nate Eaton To The Athletics
Brian Buckey
Brian Buckey
Oct 30, 2026, 11:36 AM ETThe Boston Red Sox have traded outfielder Nate Eaton to the Athletics in exchange for minor-league pitcher Jareth Rayo. Eaton completed the 2026 season with the Red Sox, hitting .160 with one home run and six RBI in 50 at-bats. Rayo was 1-1 in rookie ball in the Athletics organization last season with a 5.50 ERA, 1.50 WHIP, and 36 strikeouts in 36.0 innings pitched.--Brian Buckey - RotoBaller
Source: Boston Red Sox