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Top 200 Fantasy Baseball Dynasty Rankings - Eric Cross' October 2026 Update

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Bobby Witt Jr. - Fantasy Baseball Rankings, Draft Sleepers, MLB Injury News

Eric Cross' updated top 200 dynasty fantasy baseball rankings, updated for October 2026. His top MLB players to target in dynasty leagues for 2026 and beyond.

Another fantasy baseball season has come and gone. But for those of us who play in dynasty leagues, the work is never done.

That's the beauty of dynasty leagues. You can immediately move on to the next season and work on a way to try and improve your team. That can be done via offseason restocking drafts, FYPD drafts, or trading.

Below, you'll find my top-200 Dynasty Rankings for October 2026, with notes on notable risers or fallers in my October update. Check out my Patreon for my full top-500 Dynasty Rankings, plus plenty of additional content.

Featured Promo: Save 50% off the regular price with discount code CHAMP, for a limited time. Exclusive access to our Team Sync platform, DFS cheat sheets, Lineup Optimizers, betting/prop picks, and exclusive content from Nick Mariano and Eric Cross! GAIN ACCESS NOW

 

What Factors Into My Fantasy Baseball Dynasty Rankings

Many elements go into dynasty rankings, but I primarily weigh the following:

  • Current/Recent Performance
  • Expected future short-term performance (next 2-3 years)
  • Expected future long-term performance
  • Profile/metrics analysis
  • Durability
  • Team Context (it matters a little bit)

 

Top 200 Fantasy Baseball Dynasty Rankings

Updated: October 2026. For the full Top 500, along with additional rankings, analysis, and more, check out Eric's Toolshed Fantasy Patreon.

Rank Player Pos. Team Age Previous
1 Bobby Witt Jr. SS KCR 26.34 1
2 Pete Crow-Armstrong OF CHC 24.56 6
3 Elly De La Cruz SS CIN 24.76 7
4 Shohei Ohtani UT/SP LAD 32.29 2
5 Juan Soto OF NYM 27.98 3
6 James Wood OF WAS 24.08 4
7 Junior Caminero 3B TBR 23.28 8
8 Jacob Misiorowski SP MIL 24.54 5
9 Fernando Tatis Jr. 2B/OF SDP 27.79 13
10 Jackson Chourio OF MIL 22.6 16
11 Yordan Alvarez OF HOU 29.31 9
12 Corbin Carroll OF ARI 26.15 10
13 Nick Kurtz 1B ATH 23.6 11
14 Konnor Griffin SS PIT 20.48 12
15 Tarik Skubal SP LAD 29.91 14
16 CJ Abrams SS WAS 26.04 17
17 Ronald Acuna Jr. OF ATL 28.83 21
18 Cam Schlittler SP NYY 25.69 24
19 Ben Rice 1B NYY 27.65 28
20 Kevin McGonigle 3B/SS DET 22.16 18
21 Miguel Vargas 1B/3B CHW 26.91 25
22 Sal Stewart 1B/2B/3B CIN 22.86 19
23 Yoshinobu Yamamoto SP LAD 28.17 30
24 Josue De Paula OF LAD 21.39 33
25 Brice Turang 2B MIL 26.9 27
26 Jordan Walker OF STL 24.4 20
27 Paul Skenes SP PIT 24.38 15
28 Chase Burns SP CIN 23.75 23
29 Oneil Cruz OF PIT 28.04 37
30 Pete Alonso 1B BAL 31.86 32
31 Julio Rodriguez OF SEA 25.8 22
32 Aaron Judge OF NYY 34.48 26
33 Kyle Schwarber UT PHI 33.62 31
34 Cristopher Sanchez SP PHI 29.85 34
35 Andy Pages OF LAD 25.85 35
36 Jesus Made SS MIL 19.44 36
37 Jesus Luzardo SP PHI 29.05 47
38 Dylan Cease SP TOR 30.8 40
39 Drake Baldwin C ATL 25.55 52
40 Michael Harris II OF ATL 25.61 56
41 Roman Anthony OF BOS 22.42 29
42 Garrett Crochet SP BOS 27.32 48
43 Gunnar Henderson SS BAL 25.3 54
44 JJ Wetherholt 2B STL 24.1 43
45 Jose Ramirez 3B CLE 34.08 39
46 Riley Greene OF DET 26.05 66
47 Jazz Chisholm Jr. 2B NYY 28.71 45
48 Matt Olson 1B ATL 32.56 41
49 Chase DeLauter OF CLE 25.02 50
50 Carson Benge OF NYM 23.74 77
51 Gavin Williams SP CLE 27.23 78
52 Walker Jenkins OF MIN 21.65 57
53 Nolan McLean SP NYM 25.23 49
54 Jac Caglianone OF/1B KCR 23.68 53
55 Payton Tolle SP BOS 23.96 59
56 Jackson Merrill OF SDP 23.49 65
57 Eury Perez SP MIA 23.5 38
58 Max Clark OF DET 21.82 69
59 Theo Gillen OF TBR 21.09 76
60 Hunter Goodman C COL 27.02 60
61 Leo De Vries SS ATH 20.01 46
62 Kade Anderson SP SEA 22.28 51
63 Zach Neto SS LAA 25.71 72
64 Bryan Woo SP SEA 26.71 61
65 Alec Burleson 1B STL 27.89 62
66 Kyle Tucker OF LAD 29.75 85
67 Mason Miller RP SDP 28.15 64
68 Vladimir Guerrero Jr. 1B TOR 27.59 44
69 Wyatt Langford OF TEX 24.92 42
70 Bryce Eldridge 1B SFG 21.99 73
71 Logan Gilbert SP SEA 29.45 55
72 Rafael Devers 1B SFG 29.98 71
73 Randy Arozarena OF SEA 31.64 68
74 Luis Garcia Jr. 1B NYY 26.42 67
75 Cade Cavalli SP WAS 28.17 82
76 Max Fried SP NYY 32.75 70
77 Hunter Brown SP HOU 28.13 74
78 Francisco Lindor SS NYM 32.93 75
79 Joe Ryan SP MIN 30.37 79
80 Travis Bazzana 2B CLE 24.13 58
81 Bryce Harper 1B PHI 34 81
82 Rainiel Rodriguez C STL 19.78 96
83 Drew Rasmussen SP TBR 31.23 106
84 Tyler Soderstrom OF ATH 24.89 89
85 Jeremy Pena SS HOU 29.07 90
86 Cody Bellinger OF NYY 31.27 91
87 Ketel Marte 2B ARI 33.02 93
88 Seiya Suzuki OF CHC 32.17 94
89 Logan Webb SP SFG 29.91 87
90 Franklin Arias SS BOS 20.9 97
91 Seth Hernandez SP PIT 20.3 99
92 Sebastian Walcott SS TEX 20.59 101
93 Ryan Sloan SP SEA 20.71 102
94 Maikel Garcia 3B KCR 26.62 103
95 Parker Messick SP CLE 25.97 104
96 Otto Lopez SS MIA 28.04 105
97 Reid Detmers SP LAA 27.28 131
98 Vinnie Pasquantino 1B KCR 29.02 100
99 Mike Sirota OF LAD 23.33 88
100 Jared Jones SP PIT 25.17 95
101 Byron Buxton OF MIN 32.83 107
102 Brent Rooker OF ATH 31.96 109
103 William Contreras C MIL 28.81 110
104 Eli Willits SS WAS 18.85 111
105 Hunter Greene SP CIN 27.2 115
106 Sandy Alcantara SP MIA 31.11 116
107 Josh Naylor 1B SEA 29.32 117
108 Braxton Ashcraft SP PIT 27.03 118
109 Zyhir Hope OF DET 21.74 114
110 Jake McCarthy OF COL 29.22 119
111 Trey Yesavage SP TOR 23.22 120
112 Cole Ragans SP KCR 28.85 63
113 Logan Henderson SP MIL 24.62 136
114 Gabriel Moreno C ARI 26.67 247
115 Sam Antonacci OF/2B CHW 23.69 92
116 Trea Turner SS PHI 33.3 121
117 Trevor Rogers SP BAL 28.93 127
118 Michael King SP SDP 31.4 122
119 Mookie Betts SS LAD 34.03 128
120 Tyler Glasnow SP LAD 33.15 123
121 Jonathan Aranda 1B TBR 28.4 108
122 Ozzie Albies 2B ATL 29.77 124
123 Jake Bauers 1B/OF MIL 31.03 130
124 Ceddanne Rafaela OF BOS 26.08 86
125 Carter Jensen C KCR 23.29 240
126 Roch Cholowsky SS CHW 21.52 126
127 Willy Adames SS SFG 31.13 129
128 Shea Langeliers C ATH 28.91 98
129 Corey Seager SS TEX 32.48 133
130 Luke Keaschall 2B/OF MIN 24.17 157
131 Jhoan Duran RP PHI 28.77 141
132 Seaver King SS/OF WAS 23.48 134
133 Cade Smith RP CLE 27.44 144
134 Bo Bichette 3B/SS NYM 28.62 135
135 Henry Bolte OF ATH 23.2 198
136 Griffin Jax SP TBR 31.9 138
137 Samuel Basallo C BAL 22.17 83
138 Dillon Dingler C DET 28.08 137
139 Blake Snell SP LAD 33.87 143
140 Freddy Peralta SP TBR 30.37 182
141 Pablo Lopez SP MIN 30.61 145
142 Munetaka Murakami 1B CHW 26.71 80
143 Joshua Baez OF STL 23.3 147
144 Wilyer Abreu OF BOS 27.31 125
145 Ivan Herrera C STL 26.37 154
146 Eduardo Quintero OF LAD 21.08 209
147 Cal Raleigh C SEA 29.89 174
148 Cole Carrigg OF COL 24.44 151
149 George Kirby SP SEA 28.7 153
150 Brandon Lowe 2B PIT 32.28 170
151 Taj Bradley SP MIN 25.57 169
152 Josh Hader RP HOU 32.53 155
153 Michael Busch 1B CHC 28.94 113
154 Josuar Gonzalez SS SFG 19 213
155 Caleb Bonemer 3B/SS CHW 21.03 159
156 George Lombard Jr. SS NYY 21.38 163
157 Shota Imanaga SP CHC 33.13 166
158 Chandler Simpson OF TBR 26.16 150
159 Alex Bregman 3B CHC 32.55 200
160 Kyle Stowers 1B/OF MIA 28.79 152
161 Ryan Pepiot SP TBR 29.16 149
162 Grady Emerson SS TBR 18.65 168
163 Geraldo Perdomo SS ARI 26.99 171
164 Bubba Chandler SP PIT 24.09 146
165 Kyle Bradish SP BAL 30.1 139
166 A.J. Ewing OF NYM 22.18 178
167 Emil Morales SS LAD 20.06 175
168 Andrew Fischer 3B MIL 22.39 164
169 Thomas White SP MIA 22.04 176
170 Roki Sasaki SP LAD 24.95 158
171 Kaelen Culpepper SS MIN 23.8 148
172 Cade Horton SP CHC 25.16 179
173 Anthony Eyanson SP BAL 22.02 187
174 Yandy Diaz 1B TBR 35.2 140
175 Felnin Celesten SS SEA 21.08 180
176 Troy Melton SP DET 25.87 165
177 Jackson Jobe SP DET 24.21 215
178 Casey Schmitt 1B/3B/OF SFG 27.63 186
179 Ian Seymour SP TBR 27.84 211
180 Daylen Lile OF WAS 23.88 265
181 Connelly Early SP WAS 24.54 189
182 Jackson Holliday 2B BAL 22.87 162
183 Will Smith C LAD 31.56 207
184 Ralphy Velazquez 1B CLE 21.38 193
185 Jordan Westburg 3B BAL 27.66 195
186 Manny Machado 3B SDP 34.28 181
187 Ranger Suarez SP BOS 31.14 208
188 Heliot Ramos OF NYY 27.11 196
189 Adley Rutschman C BOS 28.69 192
190 Colson Montgomery 3B/SS CHW 24.63 142
191 Luis Robert Jr. OF NYM 29.2 197
192 Curtis Mead 1B/2B/3B BOS 25.97 199
193 Ian Happ OF CHC 32.18 167
194 Christian Yelich OF MIL 34.87 184
195 Jo Adell OF CLE 27.53 225
196 Mike Trout OF LAA 35.2 160
197 Grant Taylor RP CHW 24.41 259
198 Carlos Rodon SP NYY 33.85 236
199 Josiah Hartshorn 1B/OF CHC 19.7 231
200 Eric Hartman OF ATL 20.33 219

 

Dynasty Fantasy Baseball Rankings Notes

Carson Benge, New York Mets

After an impressive rookie season, Carson Benge finds himself as a Top 50 dynasty asset heading into the offseason. In 654 plate appearances, Benge slashed .282/.346/.430 with 86 runs, 22 doubles, 20 home runs, and 22 steals. He became just the 19th rookie to go 20/20 in MLB history, and just the 9th to also have a batting average above .280.

Outside of his defense/arm, Benge isn't one of those players who has one standout tool. But he does a lot of things well across the board without any notable red flags in the profile/ he finished his rookie season with an 88.8 mph AVG EV, 7.3% barrel rate, and a 38.8% hard-hit rate. All of those are right around league-average marks, and the same can be said for his 7.6% walk rate and 21.7% strikeout rate.

However, the areas where Benge stands out offensively are in the contact and speed departments. He posted an 86.3% zone contact rate, 78.6% overall contact rate, and had an 82nd percentile sprint speed this past season. I'm not sure I see a jump up into the Top 25 in 2027, but Benge has the all-around skill set to stick as a Top 50 caliber player moving forward.

Carter Jensen, Kansas City Royals

Another rookie hitter that made a solid jump up my rankings to close the season is Kansas City's rookie catcher, Carter Jensen. After slashing .300/.391/.550 with a trio ot taters in a nice 69-PA debut for the Royals in 2025, Jensen followed that up by racking up 80 runs, 27 home runs, 81 RBI, and 65 walks, along with a .239/.323/.467 slash line.

This made Jensen just the 5th rookie in MLB history to have at least 35 doubles, 25 home runs, and 65 walks in his debut season. The other four are Tim Salmon, Dick Allen, Albert Pujols, and Ted Williams. That's a damn fine list to be on. If my ranking didn't give it away, I'm buying Jensen for 2027 and beyond.

Sure, the 28.2% strikeout rate is a little high, and the 70.3% contact rate is a little low, but neither is a terrible mark. It also helps that Jensen walked at a solid 10.8% clip, only chased 24.1% of the time, and finished with a 12.7% barrel rate, 91.5 mph AVG EV, and 44.8% hard-hit rate. Jensen's batted ball angles were also beneficial to his power output, finishing with a 67.3% air rate, 41.8% pull rate, and 23.1% pull-air rate.

Gavin Williams, Cleveland Guardians

At this point, Gavin Williams has put himself in the ace discussion for fantasy baseball, both for 2027 redraft leagues and dynasty leagues as well. In 32 starts spanning 184.1 innings in 2026, Williams posted a 3.76 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, 8.2% walk rate, and a 33.2% strikeout rate.

Yes, his ERA rose by 0.70 from the previous season, but I'm more focused on Williams improving his WHIP from 1.27 to 1.11, his walk rate from 11.8% to 8.2%, and his strikeout rate from 24.6% to 33.2%. And despite the ERA rising, Williams had a lower xERA, FIP, and xFIP than the previous season. This level of upside was always lurking for Williams, but it took him until his 4th Major League season to finally put it all together.

And the fact that Williams' production surge coincided with notable improvements in the walk rate, chase rate, and whiff rate departments should give optimism that his 2026 season wasn't a fluke. Another notable and encouraging improvement was with Williams' four-seamer. After allowing a .268 BAA and .498 SLG on the pitch in 2025, those dropped to .192 and .317 respectively in 2026.

Williams also increased his sweeper usage from 19.9% to 28.8%, making it his most used offering this past season. And when your most-used offering has a .158 BAA, .281 SLG, and 44% whiff rate, that's usually a good thing.

Reid Detmers, Los Angeles Angels

Honestly, I never thought I'd see the day when Reid Detmers was inside the top 100 in my dynasty rankings, but here we are. Before the All-Star break, it was the same old story from Detmers, sitting with a 4.39 ERA at break. But in 13 starts after the break, Detmers posted a 1.89 ERA, 0.89 WHIP, 4.5% walk rate, 30.6% strikeout rate, and a .201 BAA across 76.1 innings.

That dominant end to the season dropped Detmer's ERA to an impressive 3.36 for the season, to go along with a 1.04 WHIP, 6.5% walk rate, and a 28.5% strikeout rate. This was the 4th straight season where Detmers had a strikeout rate above 26%, but the first time since 2022 where he walked fewer than 9% of the batters he faced. Detmers' walk rate, ERA, and WHIP were all new career-best marks for him in his 6th year in the Majors.

It feels like this type of outcome was always just over the horizon for Detmers, who has posted impressive underlying metrics for a few seasons in a row now. The 2026 season was his second straight season with a chase rate above 32% and his third straight season with a whiff rate above 29%.

If you enjoyed these rankings and want to see the full Top 500, along with additional rankings, analysis, and more, check out Eric's Toolshed Fantasy Patreon.

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