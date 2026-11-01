Josh Bell Enters Free Agency After Twins Decline 2027 Team Option

Nov 1, 2026, 10:12 PM ET

The Cincinnati Reds announced on Saturday that right-handed reliever Emilion Pagan declined his $10 million 2027 player option to become a free agent. Pagan did not pitch for the Reds from May 5 to July 3 due to a strained left hamstring. He finished the 2026 campaign with a 5-1 record, 3.38 ERA, and 25 saves in 28 chances while making $10 million. The 35-year-old veteran has 90 saves in his 10 seasons in the big leagues, with the last three coming with the Reds. The former 10th-round pick in 2013 out of Belmont Abbey College by the Seattle Mariners should attract plenty of interest on the open market for a multi-year contract after recording 57 saves in the last two seasons in Cincy, but he might not be guaranteed a primary closing job with a new organization. Pagan also had 20 saves in 70 innings pitched in his third year in the majors in 2019 with the Tampa Bay Rays. He has 90 career saves in 549 1/3 innings pitched in his 10 years in the league with six different teams. The journeyman reliever had a nice 6.3% walk rate this year, but his strikeout rate dropped from 30% in 2025 to 25.9% in 2026.