Tyler Allgeier has Career Day Against Cowboys
Nov 1, 2026, 6:18 PM ETArizona Cardinals running back Tyler Allgeier had the most productive game of his career on Sunday, going for 191 total yards and two touchdowns in his team's 33-30 overtime upset against the Dallas Cowboys. The veteran finished with 147 rushing yards on just 11 carries, one of which was a career-long 63-yard touchdown. He also caught all five of his targets for another 47 yards and a touchdown. All but seven of Allgeier's total yards came after halftime, when the Cards benched quarterback Jacoby Brissett in favor of journeyman Gardner Minshew II and fellow running back Jeremiyah Love (ankle) had been ruled out of returning to the game. Managers shouldn't expect anything close to a repeat against a competent defense next week, as the Cardinals will take on one of the NFL's best in the Seattle Seahawks.--Nick Piotrowicz
Source: ESPN
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Ashton Jeanty's Reduced Workload Was Planned Before Kickoff
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Nov 1, 2026, 6:22 PM ETLas Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty was informed before Sunday's Week 8 victory over the New York Jets that he would receive fewer carries, according to Ryan McFadden of ESPN. Head coach Klint Kubiak confirmed the decision was his after Jeanty finished with just two carries for nine yards, while rookie Mike Washington Jr. handled 25 attempts for 83 yards. Jeanty remained involved in the passing game, catching three of four targets for 64 yards, including a 45-yard reception that helped set up Las Vegas' go-ahead touchdown. Kubiak also clarified that Jeanty's comments earlier in the week about Jets defenders not wanting to tackle played no part in the decision. Despite the significant reduction in rushing opportunities, Kubiak maintained that Jeanty would remain a major part of the Raiders' offense moving forward.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Ryan McFadden
Josh Jacobs' Lawyers Release Statement on Recent Allegations
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Nov 1, 2026, 6:20 PM ETGreen Bay Packers running back Josh Jacobs recently returned to the field after missing the first six games due to an ongoing domestic violence case. There was a recent development in the case where additional women contacted the police to report physical incidents with Jacobs. On Sunday, Jacobs' lawyers denied that there was any wrongdoing involving Jacobs and these women. The league will now follow up and review these allegations as part of the ongoing investigation. The league still has the right to suspend or issue discipline to Jacobs if it finds any wrongdoing during its investigation. For now, Jacobs will continue to play until the league concludes its case.--Andy Webb
Source: Ian Rapoport
Joe Fagnano Hopeful for Thursday Despite Foot Injury
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Nov 1, 2026, 6:06 PM ETBaltimore Ravens quarterback Joe Fagnano (foot) hopes to be ready for Thursday night's Week 9 matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars, although he acknowledged that he is not fully healthy, according to Jonas Shaffer of The Baltimore Banner. The undrafted rookie injured his right foot during Sunday's 36-10 loss to the Buffalo Bills but managed to finish the contest. Fagnano completed 10 of 21 passes for 91 yards with an interception and a lost fumble, adding three rushing yards on three carries in his NFL debut. He entered the game in the second quarter after Tyler Huntley suffered a toe injury, following Lamar Jackson's earlier departure with a right-thumb injury. Jackson is headed to injured reserve and requires surgery, while Huntley's availability for Thursday remains uncertain. Fagnano could make his first NFL start against Jacksonville if Huntley is unable to play.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Jonas Shaffer
Big Day For Brock Bowers In Raiders' Victory
Nick Piotrowicz
Nick Piotrowicz
Nov 1, 2026, 6:05 PM ETLas Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers scored his first multi-touchdown day of the season on Sunday against the New York Jets, finishing the day with seven catches for 92 yards and two scores. The superstar tight end also led the team with 10 targets. It was another highly productive day for Bowers, who continues to be an offensive centerpiece for a Raiders team that is a surprising 4-4 through eight weeks. The former first-round pick has 62 targets in the past six weeks, which has been excellent for fantasy managers who drafted Bowers despite the team starting the year with veteran quarterback Kirk Cousins instead of No. 1 overall pick Fernando Mendoza. Bowers is playing so well that he'll remain a lineup fixture, but Vegas' road gets tougher with San Francisco and Seattle on the horizon during the next two weeks.--Nick Piotrowicz
Source: ESPN
Bucky Irving Goes Off As Bucs Break Team Rushing Record
Nick Piotrowicz
Nick Piotrowicz
Nov 1, 2026, 5:53 PM ETOne of the most bizarre games in modern NFL history led to a huge day for Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Bucky Irving, who broke loose for 170 yards and a touchdown on 27 carries in a 16-0 victory against the Atlanta Falcons. With the majority of the game played in driving rain and the Bucs' running game churning out first down after first down, Tampa Bay threw the ball only three times and finished with zero completions, the first time since 1974 that an NFL team failed to complete at least one pass. In addition to Irving's big day, Kenny Gainwell also easily cleared the century mark, going for 140 on 25 carries as Tampa compiled a franchise-record 324 rushing yards. Irving has 487 rushing yards and four touchdowns in his past four games, a hot streak that will keep him firmly on the fantasy radar when Tampa travels to Chicago next week.--Nick Piotrowicz
Source: ESPN
Michael Wilson Playing Through Two Broken Ribs
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Nov 1, 2026, 5:52 PM ETArizona Cardinals wide receiver Michael Wilson (ribs) revealed that he is playing through two broken ribs following Sunday's Week 8 victory over the Dallas Cowboys, according to Theo Mackie of The Arizona Republic. Wilson acknowledged dealing with considerable pain, saying he would continue playing even if he could only perform at 60 percent. The 26-year-old was limited in practice throughout the week but carried no injury designation into Sunday's contest. He caught eight of 15 targets for 111 yards and a touchdown in Arizona's 33-30 overtime victory, adding a 17-yard rushing attempt. Wilson caught the game-tying 13-yard touchdown pass from Gardner Minshew II with six seconds remaining in regulation. He also briefly entered the medical tent following a diving catch attempt in the second quarter before returning to action.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Theo Mackie
Lamar Jackson's Thumb Injury Could End His Season
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Nov 1, 2026, 5:41 PM ETBaltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (thumb) could miss the remainder of the 2026 season after head coach Jesse Minter confirmed he needs surgery, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. Minter did not rule out a season-ending absence, saying "We'll see" when asked about Jackson's chances of returning. The Ravens plan to place the two-time MVP on injured reserve, ruling him out for at least four games. Jackson's return from a three-game ankle absence lasted just one play in Sunday's 36-10 loss to the Buffalo Bills. His only pass attempt was incomplete before he exited with an injury to his throwing hand. Backup Tyler Huntley (toe) also left the game, and his availability remains uncertain for Thursday's matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Rookie Joe Fagnano finished Sunday's loss and is currently Baltimore's only healthy quarterback.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Tom Pelissero
Hunter Henry Questionable to Return With Foot Injury
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Nov 1, 2026, 5:29 PM ETNew England Patriots tight end Hunter Henry (foot) is questionable to return to Sunday's Week 8 matchup against the Miami Dolphins, according to Evan Lazar of Patriots.com. Henry caught both of his targets for 26 yards before exiting, including a 20-yard reception on New England's opening possession. Eli Raridon, Cameron Latu, and Tanner Arkin are the Patriots' remaining healthy tight ends. Raridon has recorded one reception for five yards on three targets in the contest. New England is also without wide receivers A.J. Brown (ankle/knee), Romeo Doubs (shoulder), and Mack Hollins (calf), who were unavailable entering Sunday's game.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Evan Lazar
Braelon Allen Delivers RB1-Level Fantasy Production in Week 8
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Nov 1, 2026, 5:22 PM ETNew York Jets running back Braelon Allen delivered 23.3 PPR fantasy points in Sunday's 38-33 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders, rushing 21 times for a season-high 147 yards and a touchdown. Allen had already piled up 121 rushing yards by halftime before breaking loose for a 21-yard score in the third quarter. He also caught both of his targets for six yards, while fellow running back Isaiah Davis managed just 15 yards on five carries. Allen has now received at least 17 carries in four consecutive games and surpassed 100 rushing yards in three of those outings. His production has made him a strong fantasy starter during Breece Hall's (quadriceps) absence, although that arrangement could soon change. Hall missed his fifth straight game Sunday after practicing on a limited basis Wednesday through Friday, and a potential Week 9 return against Kansas City would likely affect Allen's workload.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Zay Flowers Fails to Record a Catch in Bust Performance vs. Bills
Chelena Goldman
Chelena Goldman
Nov 1, 2026, 5:06 PM ETBaltimore Ravens wide receiver Zay Flowers had zero catches on eight targets in a 36-10 loss to the Buffalo Bills in Week 8. The Ravens' receiving corps had difficulty generating any momentum after both starting quarterback Lamar Jackson (thumb) and backup Tyler Huntley (toe) were taken out of the game early with injuries. Undrafted rookie quarterback Joe Fagnano made his NFL debut and finished the game completing 10 of 21 passes for 91 yards and one interception, while also getting sacked three times. Baltimore has a rocky road ahead with Jackson being placed on IR, plus a quick turnaround to play Thursday night in Week 9. Flowers will likely maintain a heavy workload in Jackson's absence, so managers should hold him at this time, even though he was a major bust in Week 8.--Chelena Goldman
Source: ESPN
Jeremiyah Love's Fantasy Outlook Clouded by Another Ankle Injury
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Nov 1, 2026, 5:05 PM ETArizona Cardinals running back Jeremiyah Love (ankle) suffered another setback during Sunday's 33-30 overtime victory over the Dallas Cowboys, exiting late in the first quarter after his right ankle was rolled up on during a tackle. The rookie finished with 23 rushing yards on nine carries before heading to the medical tent and eventually the locker room. He was initially listed as questionable to return before being ruled out. Love had just returned after missing two games with a left ankle sprain, progressing from limited practices Wednesday and Thursday to a full session Friday without an injury designation. He also suffered a right high-ankle sprain during the preseason, although the severity of Sunday's injury has not been announced. With Bam Knight (concussion) also ruled out, Tyler Allgeier (toe) was left handling Arizona's backfield and broke a 63-yard touchdown run. Love's availability for Week 9 against Seattle remains uncertain, with Allgeier potentially facing another expanded workload if the rookie misses additional time.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Drake London a Major Bust in Shutout Loss
Chelena Goldman
Chelena Goldman
Nov 1, 2026, 4:56 PM ETAtlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London caught just one of six targets for eight yards as his team suffered an ugly 16-0 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 8. It was London's most unproductive game since Week 1, when he caught just two passes for 29 yards in a season-opening loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers. London was expected to be targeted heavily in Week 8, but Sunday was an overall bad fantasy sports day for Atlanta as Michael Penix Jr. completed just eight passes for 125 yards and threw four interceptions. The Falcons will aim for a massive rebound in Week 9 against a 21st-ranked Cincinnati Bengals defense, but that won't erase London's bust performance after he entered Sunday considered a low-end WR1.--Chelena Goldman
Source: ESPN
Lamar Jackson Needs Thumb Surgery, Headed to Injured Reserve
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Nov 1, 2026, 4:45 PM ETBaltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (thumb) will undergo surgery and be placed on injured reserve, according to Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic, citing head coach Jesse Minter. Jackson injured his right thumb when his throwing hand struck Buffalo Bills defender Greg Rousseau on Baltimore's opening offensive play in Sunday's Week 8 loss. The two-time MVP failed to complete his only pass attempt before being ruled out for the remainder of the contest. Jackson had just returned after missing three consecutive games with an ankle injury, and his upcoming placement on IR will sideline him for at least four more games. Tyler Huntley (toe) also suffered an injury after replacing Jackson and was subsequently ruled out, leaving rookie Joe Fagnano to finish the game. Baltimore faces the Jacksonville Jaguars on Thursday night, with Huntley's availability for that matchup still uncertain.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Jeff Zrebiec
Daniel Jones' Role in Jeopardy After Bust Performance vs. Jaguars
Chelena Goldman
Chelena Goldman
Nov 1, 2026, 4:43 PM ETIndianapolis Colts head coach Shane Steichen said he is evaluating whether Daniel Jones will remain the team's starting quarterback, the Athletic's James Boyd reported via the X platform following Indianapolis ' 42-7 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars. Jones completed 19 of 28 passes for 144 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions and was sacked three times before exiting Sunday's game in favor of beleaguered backup QB Anthony Richard Sr. The 29-year-old former first-round draft pick has a career-low 59.6% completion rate for 1,398 yards with four touchdowns and seven interceptions through seven games this season, while also being sacked 19 times. Sunday's performance was further confirmation that fantasy managers should continue keeping Jones off their rosters.--Chelena Goldman
Source: James Boyd via X.com
Ashton Jeanty's Fantasy Outlook Takes Hit After Backfield Shake-Up
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Nov 1, 2026, 4:35 PM ETLas Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty saw his rushing role virtually disappear in Sunday's 38-33 victory over the New York Jets, receiving just two carries for nine yards while rookie Mike Washington Jr. handled 25 attempts for 83 yards. Washington received all six of the Raiders' first-quarter carries, and Jeanty did not record his first rushing attempt until late in the second quarter. Jeanty managed to salvage some fantasy production with three receptions for 64 yards on four targets, including a 45-yard catch, but the drastic reduction in rushing opportunities is concerning. He entered Sunday averaging just 3.1 yards per carry, although he had received at least eight rushing attempts in each of his first seven games this season. Las Vegas has not confirmed whether Washington's expanded role represents a permanent change, leaving Jeanty's workload heading into Week 9 uncertain. His receiving ability remains valuable in PPR formats, but Sunday's backfield split raises legitimate questions about his previously established fantasy value.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Baker Mayfield Doesn't Complete a Single Pass in Week 8 Win
Chelena Goldman
Chelena Goldman
Nov 1, 2026, 4:31 PM ETTampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield completed zero passes on three attempts in a 16-0 win against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 8. Josh Dubow of the Associated Press reported it was the first time since 1974 that a quarterback completed zero passes in a victory. Tampa Bay running back Bucky Irving scored the team's only touchdown on the day, with kicker Chase McLaughlin adding the remaining points to the scoreboard. Mayfield has now completed just seven passes for 64 yards with one touchdown in two games after he was sidelined in Weeks 4, 5, and 6 with a thumb injury. There was lingering concern that the thumb was still an issue, and now fantasy managers should be wary of playing Mayfield after Sunday's nonexistent performance.--Chelena Goldman
Source: Josh Dubow via X.com
Omar Cooper Jr. Sees his Fantasy Momentum Comes to an Abrupt Halt
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Nov 1, 2026, 4:22 PM ETNew York Jets wide receiver Omar Cooper Jr. was a major fantasy disappointment in Sunday's 38-33 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders, finishing without a catch or target after consecutive 100-yard performances. The rookie entered Week 8 having caught 11 passes for 218 yards and two touchdowns over his previous two games, but he was completely absent from the passing attack despite Geno Smith throwing for 290 yards and two scores. Adonai Mitchell emerged as New York's leading receiver with seven catches for 142 yards and a touchdown on nine targets, while Garrett Wilson recorded six receptions for 83 yards on 12 targets. Cooper's recent success had come on relatively limited volume, with several explosive receptions accounting for much of his production. Sunday's shutout exposed the risks associated with that reliance on big plays, particularly with Mitchell commanding a larger share of the passing opportunities. Cooper still has demonstrated considerable playmaking ability, but this performance makes him a more difficult WR3/flex option to trust until his target involvement becomes more consistent.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Bijan Robinson a Major Disappointment in Week 8
Chelena Goldman
Chelena Goldman
Nov 1, 2026, 4:19 PM ETAtlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson was held to a season-low 19 carries for 76 yards as his team got shut out 16-0 by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 8. There was a chance Robinson would run into trouble against a stout Bucs run defense, but there was hope since he has shown he can muscle past even the toughest defenses. It was an all-around disappointing day for fantasy managers leaning on the Falcons, as Michael Penix Jr. completed just eight of 24 passes for 125 yards and threw a whopping four interceptions. Meanwhile, Baker Mayfield didn't complete a single pass as running back Bucky Irving scored the only points for Tampa Bay with kicker Chase McLaughlin. Robinson has the opportunity to rebound in Week 9 when the Falcons face a less sturdy Bengals defense.--Chelena Goldman
Source: ESPN
Anthony Richardson Sr. Enters Game in Fourth Quarter
Chelena Goldman
Chelena Goldman
Nov 1, 2026, 3:49 PM ETIndianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson Sr. entered Sunday's divisional matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars, the Athletic's James Boyd reported via the X platform. This is Richardson's first game of the 2026 season, as he was listed behind Daniel Jones in the Colts' depth chart. In his most complete season in 2024, Richardson threw for 1,814 yards with eight touchdowns and 12 interceptions on 47.7% completion over 11 games. Jones completed 19 of 28 passes for 144 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions and was sacked three times before exiting Sunday's game. Indianapolis was trailing by roughly 30 points when Richardson entered the game.--Chelena Goldman
Source: James Boyd via X.com
Joshua Palmer Ruled Out for Remainder of Week 8 vs. Ravens
Chelena Goldman
Chelena Goldman
Nov 1, 2026, 3:38 PM ETBuffalo Bills wide receiver Joshua Palmer (hamstring) has been ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's game against the Baltimore Ravens, Cameron Wolfe reported via the X platform. The 27-year-old was helped off the field after injuring himself during a deep route in the first quarter. He had four receptions for 117 yards in five games heading into Sunday, and was targeted once but didn't record a stat line before leaving the game. Fellow receivers Khalil Shakir, Keon Coleman, and DJ Moore all remain active in Sunday's game.--Chelena Goldman
Source: Cameron Wolfe