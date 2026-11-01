Lamar Jackson's Thumb Injury Could End His Season
Nov 1, 2026, 5:41 PM ETBaltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (thumb) could miss the remainder of the 2026 season after head coach Jesse Minter confirmed he needs surgery, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. Minter did not rule out a season-ending absence, saying "We'll see" when asked about Jackson's chances of returning. The Ravens plan to place the two-time MVP on injured reserve, ruling him out for at least four games. Jackson's return from a three-game ankle absence lasted just one play in Sunday's 36-10 loss to the Buffalo Bills. His only pass attempt was incomplete before he exited with an injury to his throwing hand. Backup Tyler Huntley (toe) also left the game, and his availability remains uncertain for Thursday's matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Rookie Joe Fagnano finished Sunday's loss and is currently Baltimore's only healthy quarterback.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Tom Pelissero
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Hunter Henry Questionable to Return With Foot Injury
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Nov 1, 2026, 5:29 PM ETNew England Patriots tight end Hunter Henry (foot) is questionable to return to Sunday's Week 8 matchup against the Miami Dolphins, according to Evan Lazar of Patriots.com. Henry caught both of his targets for 26 yards before exiting, including a 20-yard reception on New England's opening possession. Eli Raridon, Cameron Latu, and Tanner Arkin are the Patriots' remaining healthy tight ends. Raridon has recorded one reception for five yards on three targets in the contest. New England is also without wide receivers A.J. Brown (ankle/knee), Romeo Doubs (shoulder), and Mack Hollins (calf), who were unavailable entering Sunday's game.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Evan Lazar
Michael Wilson playing through two broken ribs
Michael Wilson just told me and @joshweinfuss that he has two broken ribs. Says he’s playing through “a lot” of pain.— Theo Mackie (@theo_mackie) November 1, 2026
“This organization’s paying me a lot of money. So if I can muster up the strength to go play, even at 60%, I’m going to.”
Fantasy analysis coming soon
Nov 1, 2026, 5:23 PM ET
Braelon Allen Delivers RB1-Level Fantasy Production in Week 8
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Nov 1, 2026, 5:22 PM ETNew York Jets running back Braelon Allen delivered 23.3 PPR fantasy points in Sunday's 38-33 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders, rushing 21 times for a season-high 147 yards and a touchdown. Allen had already piled up 121 rushing yards by halftime before breaking loose for a 21-yard score in the third quarter. He also caught both of his targets for six yards, while fellow running back Isaiah Davis managed just 15 yards on five carries. Allen has now received at least 17 carries in four consecutive games and surpassed 100 rushing yards in three of those outings. His production has made him a strong fantasy starter during Breece Hall's (quadriceps) absence, although that arrangement could soon change. Hall missed his fifth straight game Sunday after practicing on a limited basis Wednesday through Friday, and a potential Week 9 return against Kansas City would likely affect Allen's workload.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Zay Flowers Fails to Record a Catch in Bust Performance vs. Bills
Chelena Goldman
Chelena Goldman
Nov 1, 2026, 5:06 PM ETBaltimore Ravens wide receiver Zay Flowers had zero catches on eight targets in a 36-10 loss to the Buffalo Bills in Week 8. The Ravens' receiving corps had difficulty generating any momentum after both starting quarterback Lamar Jackson (thumb) and backup Tyler Huntley (toe) were taken out of the game early with injuries. Undrafted rookie quarterback Joe Fagnano made his NFL debut and finished the game completing 10 of 21 passes for 91 yards and one interception, while also getting sacked three times. Baltimore has a rocky road ahead with Jackson being placed on IR, plus a quick turnaround to play Thursday night in Week 9. Flowers will likely maintain a heavy workload in Jackson's absence, so managers should hold him at this time, even though he was a major bust in Week 8.--Chelena Goldman
Source: ESPN
Jeremiyah Love's Fantasy Outlook Clouded by Another Ankle Injury
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Nov 1, 2026, 5:05 PM ETArizona Cardinals running back Jeremiyah Love (ankle) suffered another setback during Sunday's 33-30 overtime victory over the Dallas Cowboys, exiting late in the first quarter after his right ankle was rolled up on during a tackle. The rookie finished with 23 rushing yards on nine carries before heading to the medical tent and eventually the locker room. He was initially listed as questionable to return before being ruled out. Love had just returned after missing two games with a left ankle sprain, progressing from limited practices Wednesday and Thursday to a full session Friday without an injury designation. He also suffered a right high-ankle sprain during the preseason, although the severity of Sunday's injury has not been announced. With Bam Knight (concussion) also ruled out, Tyler Allgeier (toe) was left handling Arizona's backfield and broke a 63-yard touchdown run. Love's availability for Week 9 against Seattle remains uncertain, with Allgeier potentially facing another expanded workload if the rookie misses additional time.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Drake London a Major Bust in Shutout Loss
Chelena Goldman
Chelena Goldman
Nov 1, 2026, 4:56 PM ETAtlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London caught just one of six targets for eight yards as his team suffered an ugly 16-0 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 8. It was London's most unproductive game since Week 1, when he caught just two passes for 29 yards in a season-opening loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers. London was expected to be targeted heavily in Week 8, but Sunday was an overall bad fantasy sports day for Atlanta as Michael Penix Jr. completed just eight passes for 125 yards and threw four interceptions. The Falcons will aim for a massive rebound in Week 9 against a 21st-ranked Cincinnati Bengals defense, but that won't erase London's bust performance after he entered Sunday considered a low-end WR1.--Chelena Goldman
Source: ESPN
Lamar Jackson Needs Thumb Surgery, Headed to Injured Reserve
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Nov 1, 2026, 4:45 PM ETBaltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (thumb) will undergo surgery and be placed on injured reserve, according to Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic, citing head coach Jesse Minter. Jackson injured his right thumb when his throwing hand struck Buffalo Bills defender Greg Rousseau on Baltimore's opening offensive play in Sunday's Week 8 loss. The two-time MVP failed to complete his only pass attempt before being ruled out for the remainder of the contest. Jackson had just returned after missing three consecutive games with an ankle injury, and his upcoming placement on IR will sideline him for at least four more games. Tyler Huntley (toe) also suffered an injury after replacing Jackson and was subsequently ruled out, leaving rookie Joe Fagnano to finish the game. Baltimore faces the Jacksonville Jaguars on Thursday night, with Huntley's availability for that matchup still uncertain.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Jeff Zrebiec
Daniel Jones' Role in Jeopardy After Bust Performance vs. Jaguars
Chelena Goldman
Chelena Goldman
Nov 1, 2026, 4:43 PM ETIndianapolis Colts head coach Shane Steichen said he is evaluating whether Daniel Jones will remain the team's starting quarterback, the Athletic's James Boyd reported via the X platform following Indianapolis ' 42-7 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars. Jones completed 19 of 28 passes for 144 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions and was sacked three times before exiting Sunday's game in favor of beleaguered backup QB Anthony Richard Sr. The 29-year-old former first-round draft pick has a career-low 59.6% completion rate for 1,398 yards with four touchdowns and seven interceptions through seven games this season, while also being sacked 19 times. Sunday's performance was further confirmation that fantasy managers should continue keeping Jones off their rosters.--Chelena Goldman
Source: James Boyd via X.com
Ashton Jeanty's Fantasy Outlook Takes Hit After Backfield Shake-Up
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Nov 1, 2026, 4:35 PM ETLas Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty saw his rushing role virtually disappear in Sunday's 38-33 victory over the New York Jets, receiving just two carries for nine yards while rookie Mike Washington Jr. handled 25 attempts for 83 yards. Washington received all six of the Raiders' first-quarter carries, and Jeanty did not record his first rushing attempt until late in the second quarter. Jeanty managed to salvage some fantasy production with three receptions for 64 yards on four targets, including a 45-yard catch, but the drastic reduction in rushing opportunities is concerning. He entered Sunday averaging just 3.1 yards per carry, although he had received at least eight rushing attempts in each of his first seven games this season. Las Vegas has not confirmed whether Washington's expanded role represents a permanent change, leaving Jeanty's workload heading into Week 9 uncertain. His receiving ability remains valuable in PPR formats, but Sunday's backfield split raises legitimate questions about his previously established fantasy value.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Baker Mayfield Doesn't Complete a Single Pass in Week 8 Win
Chelena Goldman
Chelena Goldman
Nov 1, 2026, 4:31 PM ETTampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield completed zero passes on three attempts in a 16-0 win against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 8. Josh Dubow of the Associated Press reported it was the first time since 1974 that a quarterback completed zero passes in a victory. Tampa Bay running back Bucky Irving scored the team's only touchdown on the day, with kicker Chase McLaughlin adding the remaining points to the scoreboard. Mayfield has now completed just seven passes for 64 yards with one touchdown in two games after he was sidelined in Weeks 4, 5, and 6 with a thumb injury. There was lingering concern that the thumb was still an issue, and now fantasy managers should be wary of playing Mayfield after Sunday's nonexistent performance.--Chelena Goldman
Source: Josh Dubow via X.com
Omar Cooper Jr. Sees his Fantasy Momentum Comes to an Abrupt Halt
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Nov 1, 2026, 4:22 PM ETNew York Jets wide receiver Omar Cooper Jr. was a major fantasy disappointment in Sunday's 38-33 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders, finishing without a catch or target after consecutive 100-yard performances. The rookie entered Week 8 having caught 11 passes for 218 yards and two touchdowns over his previous two games, but he was completely absent from the passing attack despite Geno Smith throwing for 290 yards and two scores. Adonai Mitchell emerged as New York's leading receiver with seven catches for 142 yards and a touchdown on nine targets, while Garrett Wilson recorded six receptions for 83 yards on 12 targets. Cooper's recent success had come on relatively limited volume, with several explosive receptions accounting for much of his production. Sunday's shutout exposed the risks associated with that reliance on big plays, particularly with Mitchell commanding a larger share of the passing opportunities. Cooper still has demonstrated considerable playmaking ability, but this performance makes him a more difficult WR3/flex option to trust until his target involvement becomes more consistent.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Bijan Robinson a Major Disappointment in Week 8
Chelena Goldman
Chelena Goldman
Nov 1, 2026, 4:19 PM ETAtlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson was held to a season-low 19 carries for 76 yards as his team got shut out 16-0 by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 8. There was a chance Robinson would run into trouble against a stout Bucs run defense, but there was hope since he has shown he can muscle past even the toughest defenses. It was an all-around disappointing day for fantasy managers leaning on the Falcons, as Michael Penix Jr. completed just eight of 24 passes for 125 yards and threw a whopping four interceptions. Meanwhile, Baker Mayfield didn't complete a single pass as running back Bucky Irving scored the only points for Tampa Bay with kicker Chase McLaughlin. Robinson has the opportunity to rebound in Week 9 when the Falcons face a less sturdy Bengals defense.--Chelena Goldman
Source: ESPN
Anthony Richardson Sr. Enters Game in Fourth Quarter
Chelena Goldman
Chelena Goldman
Nov 1, 2026, 3:49 PM ETIndianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson Sr. entered Sunday's divisional matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars, the Athletic's James Boyd reported via the X platform. This is Richardson's first game of the 2026 season, as he was listed behind Daniel Jones in the Colts' depth chart. In his most complete season in 2024, Richardson threw for 1,814 yards with eight touchdowns and 12 interceptions on 47.7% completion over 11 games. Jones completed 19 of 28 passes for 144 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions and was sacked three times before exiting Sunday's game. Indianapolis was trailing by roughly 30 points when Richardson entered the game.--Chelena Goldman
Source: James Boyd via X.com
Joshua Palmer Ruled Out for Remainder of Week 8 vs. Ravens
Chelena Goldman
Chelena Goldman
Nov 1, 2026, 3:38 PM ETBuffalo Bills wide receiver Joshua Palmer (hamstring) has been ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's game against the Baltimore Ravens, Cameron Wolfe reported via the X platform. The 27-year-old was helped off the field after injuring himself during a deep route in the first quarter. He had four receptions for 117 yards in five games heading into Sunday, and was targeted once but didn't record a stat line before leaving the game. Fellow receivers Khalil Shakir, Keon Coleman, and DJ Moore all remain active in Sunday's game.--Chelena Goldman
Source: Cameron Wolfe
Gardner Minshew II Enters Game for Cardinals Against Cowboys
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Nov 1, 2026, 3:27 PM ETArizona Cardinals quarterback Gardner Minshew II has entered Sunday's Week 8 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys in place of Jacoby Brissett, according to Theo Mackie of The Arizona Republic. Brissett struggled during the first half, throwing an interception and completing eight of his first 20 passes for 104 yards through the early stages of the third quarter. The Cardinals entered Sunday with Brissett firmly established as their starter, despite speculation about a potential quarterback change following a disappointing 2-5 start. Minshew is Arizona's primary backup, while rookie Carson Beck is inactive as the emergency third quarterback. It remains unclear whether Brissett has been benched or if another issue prompted the substitution.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Theo Mackie
Lamar Jackson Sports Splint After Leaving Week 8 With Thumb Injury
Chelena Goldman
Chelena Goldman
Nov 1, 2026, 3:21 PM ETBaltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (thumb) was spotted wearing a splint on the sidelines after exiting Sunday's game against the Buffalo Bills. Jackson started the Week 8 matchup but quickly exited after an early play in which he came under pressure, and Bills linebacker Greg Rousseau collided with Jackson's right hand following an incomplete pass. This was Jackson's first game in three weeks, and he was already viewed as "not 100%" returning from an ankle injury. Backup quarterback Tyler Huntley (toe) didn't last very long in relief, exiting with a reported injury after just four pass attempts. Undrafted rookie QB Joe Fagnano made his professional debut for the Ravens to finish the game.--Chelena Goldman
Source: CBS Sports via X.com
Bam Knight Ruled Out With Concussion Against Cowboys
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Nov 1, 2026, 3:17 PM ETArizona Cardinals running back Bam Knight (concussion) has been ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's Week 8 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys, according to Theo Mackie of The Arizona Republic. Knight suffered the injury late in the second quarter on a 10-yard reception that ended in a lost fumble. He finished with three carries for eight yards and one reception for 10 yards. Fellow running back Jeremiyah Love (ankle) was also listed as questionable to return, while Evan Hull was inactive for Sunday's contest. That leaves Tyler Allgeier positioned for an increased workload if Love cannot return.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Theo Mackie
Tyler Huntley Ruled Out With Toe Injury
Chelena Goldman
Chelena Goldman
Nov 1, 2026, 3:13 PM ETBaltimore Ravens quarterback Tyler Huntley (toe) has been ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's game against the Buffalo Bills, the Athletic's Jeff Zrebiec reported via the X platform. Huntley connected on two of four passes and was sacked once before exiting Sunday's game. Earlier in the game, starting quarterback Lamar Jackson (thumb) exited with an apparent injury. Undrafted rookie quarterback Joe Fagnano made his professional debut in relief of Huntley. The UConn product had a 69% completion rate for 3,448 yards and a 28:1 TD:INT ratio his final year in the NCAA, but it is not yet clear how that production will translate to the NFL.--Chelena Goldman
Source: Jeff Zrebiec via X.com
Jake Ferguson Ruled Out With Ankle Injury
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Nov 1, 2026, 3:09 PM ETDallas Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson (ankle) has been ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's Week 8 matchup against the Arizona Cardinals, according to Joseph Hoyt of The Dallas Morning News. Ferguson injured his ankle during Dallas' opening offensive possession and was initially listed as questionable to return. He did not record a reception or target before exiting. With Luke Schoonmaker (groin) inactive, Brevyn Spann-Ford and James Mitchell are the Cowboys' remaining healthy tight ends. Spann-Ford is positioned to take on a larger role in Ferguson's absence.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Joseph Hoyt
Jaylen Waddle Active Against Chiefs in Week 8
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Nov 1, 2026, 3:01 PM ETDenver Broncos wide receiver Jaylen Waddle (chest) is active for Sunday's Week 8 matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs after entering the weekend with a questionable tag. Waddle missed Wednesday's practice before logging limited sessions Thursday and Friday after aggravating his chest injury against the Arizona Cardinals in Week 7. He caught four of seven targets for 48 yards in that contest and leads Denver with 26 receptions for 276 yards and one touchdown this season. Courtland Sutton and Marvin Mims Jr. are also available in the receiving corps, with Mims recovering from an ankle injury. Waddle managed just one reception for two yards against Kansas City in Week 1, and RotoBaller's Week 8 rankings place him at WR46. Despite being available, his inconsistent production makes him a risky flex option for fantasy managers.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Mike Klis