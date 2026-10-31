Samuel Montembeault Now Day-to-Day

Oct 30, 2026, 7:06 PM ET

Tampa Bay Lightning right wing Nikita Kucherov isn't interested in re-signing with the team and would like to be traded, according to Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman. Sources have told Friedman that Kucherov has informed his teammates and the organization that he's seeking a change of scenery. The reigning MVP is in the final season of an eight-year, $76-million contract. Just a few days ago, Kucherov became the Lightning's all-time leading scorer. He has spent his entire 13-year career in Tampa Bay, recording 1,139 points (405 goals, 734 assists) in 891 games. Kucherov has averaged at least a point per game in nine consecutive seasons. At 33, he should still have plenty left in the tank, and many clubs will likely be interested in acquiring him.