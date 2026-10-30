Filip Chytil Added to Injured Reserve
Oct 30, 2026, 6:41 PM ETVancouver Canucks center Filip Chytil (upper body) has been placed on Injured Reserve. The Canucks made the move Friday after Chytil couldn't practice because of an upper-body injury. He has re-aggravated an injury that sidelined him for the first eight games of the season. Injuries have ruined many campaigns for Chytil, who has already missed more games than he's played in 2026-27. In seven outings, he's contributed two assists. The Canucks recalled Jacob Quillan from the minors to fill Chytil's spot on the roster. Brendan Gallagher could see regular action again until Chytil returns, though he has zero fantasy value.--Taavi Pailk
Source: NHL.com
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Joel Eriksson Ek Evaluated for Injury
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Oct 30, 2026, 6:33 PM ETMinnesota Wild center Joel Eriksson Ek (undisclosed) is under evaluation for an injury, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports. The Swedish forward was hurt in Thursday's loss to the Islanders and met with team doctors on Friday. It's unclear whether he will get the green light to play Sunday against Washington. Eriksson Ek has a four-game point streak, scoring in three of those games. Overall, he has five goals and 12 points in 15 games this season. Danila Yurov and Ryan Hartman are candidates to take over first-line center duties if Eriksson Ek isn't healthy enough to play Sunday.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Michael Russo
Carter Hart Dresses as Backup Friday
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Oct 30, 2026, 6:24 PM ETVegas Golden Knights goaltender Carter Hart (undisclosed) will serve as the backup in Friday's matchup with New Jersey, Danny Webster of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports. He's available after skipping Tuesday's game against Ottawa with an undisclosed injury. Adin Hill will guard the crease against the Devils. Vegas will start next week with a back-to-back, so both netminders should get action. So far, Hill has outperformed Hart, who is 4-3-1 for the season and has allowed 2.76 goals with a .889 save percentage. Hill has won five of his six starts. --Taavi Pailk
Source: Danny Webster
Connor Zary Undergoes Knee Surgery
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Oct 30, 2026, 6:15 PM ETCalgary Flames forward Connor Zary (knee) will be out week-to-week after undergoing surgery. Zary failed to impress in two NHL games at the start of the season and has skated with the Calgary Wranglers in the AHL recently since being waived earlier this month. Zary has four points (one goal, three assists) in six AHL games. While his form has been good enough to earn another opportunity in the big league, his knee injury will prevent that for a while. Zary, a former first-round pick, has amassed 87 points (39 goals, 48 assists) in 193 career NHL games.--Taavi Pailk
Source: TSN
Devin Cooley Placed on Injured Reserve
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Oct 30, 2026, 6:06 PM ETCalgary Flames goaltender Devin Cooley (lower body) is week-to-week and was placed on Injured Reserve Friday. He's looking at a multi-game absence after suffering a lower-body injury in Wednesday's loss to Edmonton. Cooley has impressed with strong play in 2026-27, posting a 4-3-0 record, a 2.69 goals-against average, and a .914 save percentage. Dustin Wolf will start Friday night against Seattle and will see more action now that Cooley is out. Arsenii Sergeev has been recalled from the minors to serve as Wolf's backup. Wolf is a risky fantasy option, as his save percentage stands at .839 and his goals-against average is 4.81.--Taavi Pailk
Source: NHL.com
Kyle Capobianco Out for Four Weeks
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Oct 30, 2026, 9:56 AM ETDallas Stars defenseman Kyle Capobianco (lower body) will be unavailable for four weeks. He didn't play in Thursday's loss to Montreal after suffering a lower-body injury in Tuesday's meeting with New Jersey. Capobianco was initially expected to be sidelined for one week. From a fantasy perspective, Capobianco's absence doesn't matter much. He has made only five appearances this season and has no points. In Capobianco's absence, Trey Taylor made his NHL debut Thursday, logging 10:44 of ice time on the third defensive pairing. Taylor likely won't get many more opportunities, as Esa Lindell (lower body) is days away from returning.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Reuters
Brock Faber Set to Resume Skating Soon
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Oct 30, 2026, 9:48 AM ETMinnesota Wild defenseman Brock Faber (skull) can start skating in a few days, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports. Faber fractured his skull when a puck struck him in the side of his head in a preseason game on Sept. 25. A month later, he has cleared his return-to-play protocol and looks set to resume skating soon. Faber is a beast on the blue line and should be inserted back into fantasy lineups as soon as he's ready to return to action. Last season, Faber scored a career-high 51 points (15 goals, 36 assists) in 80 games and recorded 173 SOG, 148 blocks, and a plus-18 rating.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Michael Russo
Brandt Clarke Makes Early Exit Thursday
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Oct 30, 2026, 9:39 AM ETLos Angeles Kings defenseman Brandt Clarke (upper body) didn't complete Thursday's clash against the Ottawa Senators. He was injured midway through the second period when he was boarded by Senators forward Hayden Hodgson, who was tossed from the game. Before his exit, Clarke produced a power-play assist. He's been one of the Kings' top scorers this season, with nine points (three goals, six assists) in 12 games. If Clarke misses time, L.A. will need to rely more on Drew Doughty to generate offense from the blue line. The veteran has recently turned back the clock, amassing three points in each of his last two outings.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Sportsnet
Kevin Fiala Remains Week-to-Week
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Oct 30, 2026, 9:29 AM ETLos Angeles Kings left wing Kevin Fiala (lower leg) remains week-to-week, Zach Dooley of the Kings' official site reports. The Swiss forward skated in a non-contact jersey on Thursday. Fiala has been out of action since suffering a lower-leg injury at the 2026 Olympics. It's a good sign that he has resumed skating. Yet it remains unclear when Fiala is ready to return. With Mats Zuccarello (upper body) also out, the Kings are without two major offensive pieces. As a result, the team has averaged only 2.83 goals per game. The team's scoring issues make it hard to trust any player on the roster, though there have been encouraging signs of improvement in recent games, as the Kings have racked up six goals twice in their last three outings.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Zach Dooley
Mats Zuccarello Deemed Week-to-Week
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Oct 30, 2026, 9:22 AM ETLos Angeles Kings right wing Mats Zuccarello (upper body) is week-to-week, Zach Dooley of the Kings' official site reports. He missed a third consecutive game on Thursday night against Ottawa, and it doesn't look like the Kings expect him back anytime soon. Zuccarello also missed time earlier in the campaign and has appeared in just six games. He has no goals and one assist. The Kings have struggled offensively and have tinkered with the lineup to find the right mix. This led to Corey Perry joining the top six against the Senators. The former MVP could get more opportunities on a scoring line until Zuccarello and Kevin Fiala (lower leg) are back.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Zach Dooley
Warren Foegele Out for Extended Period
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Oct 30, 2026, 9:15 AM ETOttawa Senators winger Warren Foegele (knee) will be out for an extended period, head coach Travis Green said Thursday. Foegele was involved in a knee-on-knee collision during Tuesday's loss to Vegas and wasn't in the lineup Thursday night against the Kings. In Thursday's game, the Senators also lost Andre Burakovsky (lower body). Ottawa's injury list includes William Eklund (ankle), so the team has had some tough luck with frontline injuries. As a result, Fabian Zetterlund has landed a first-line job. He has three assists over the last four games and is worth monitoring by fantasy managers.--Taavi Pailk
Source: TSN
Aleksander Barkov Back on the Ice
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Oct 30, 2026, 9:09 AM ETFlorida Panthers center Aleksander Barkov (knee) resumed skating on Wednesday, George Richards of NHL.com reports. The Panthers captain has been sidelined since injuring his left knee against San Jose on Oct. 1. He remains around four weeks away from returning to action, but it's a great sign for the Panthers that Barkov is back on the ice. Brad Marchand (leg) also resumed skating this week and is nearing his return. He's expected back in approximately three weeks. Until the Panthers get their big guns back, Lars Eller and Sandis Vilmanis will continue in larger roles.--Taavi Pailk
Source: George Richards
Drew Doughty Good to Go Against Senators
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Oct 29, 2026, 6:45 PM ETLos Angeles Kings defenseman Drew Doughty (undisclosed) will get back to work on Thursday against Ottawa. The Kings captain recorded a season-high three points in Monday's win over the Rangers, but he sat out the second leg of a back-to-back on Tuesday against Chicago with an undisclosed injury. While Doughty had a standout performance on Monday night, fantasy managers shouldn't expect a repeat against the Senators. He had just one point in nine games before running amok at Madison Square Garden. With Doughty back, Cody Ceci will move to the press box as a healthy scratch.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Eric Stephens
Thomas Chabot Returns From Four-Game Absence
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Oct 29, 2026, 6:30 PM ETOttawa Senators defenseman Thomas Chabot (upper body) will rejoin the action on Thursday night against the Los Angeles Kings. He has been cleared to play after missing four games with an upper-body injury. Chabot's return means the Senators will have all their regular blue-liners in the lineup for the first time this season. Chabot will join Jordan Spence on the second defensive pairing, bumping Tyler Kleven to the third. The Senators captain will also log time with the second power-play unit. Aside from his injury, Chabot has had a strong start to the season, recording four points (one goal, three assists), 19 SOG, 24 blocks, and a plus-five rating in nine games.--Taavi Pailk
Source: TSN
Jared Spurgeon Listed as Week-to-Week
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Oct 29, 2026, 6:19 PM ETMinnesota Wild defenseman Jared Spurgeon (undisclosed) is week-to-week, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports. The Wild lost their captain in Tuesday's win over Utah and must be without him for multiple games, starting with Thursday's clash against the Islanders. Spurgeon has made a big impact early in the season, posting five points (one goal, four assists) and 19 blocks in 10 games. Minnesota also remains without Brock Faber (skull), putting pressure on Quinn Hughes to maintain high standards. David Spacek is expected to fill Spurgeon's spot in the lineup on Thursday, but fantasy managers should ignore him.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Michael Russo
Evgeni Malkin, Benjamin Kindel Back in Action Thursday
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Oct 29, 2026, 6:12 PM ETPittsburgh Penguins forwards Evgeni Malkin (illness) and Benjamin Kindel (vasovagal episode) will play on Thursday against Utah. Egor Chinakhov (lower body) is also available, giving the Penguins' offense a big boost. Both Malkin and Chinakhov missed Saturday's win over Nashville. Kindel has been unavailable for two games after suffering a vasovagal episode. It's great to see the teenage forward back in action so soon after his scary incident at the start of last week. The returning trio will form the Penguins' second line and will be part of the second power-play unit.--Taavi Pailk
Source: TSN
Victor Hedman Returns to Action Thursday
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Oct 29, 2026, 6:05 PM ETTampa Bay Lightning defenseman Victor Hedman (lower body) will return to the lineup on Thursday against Winnipeg. The Lightning captain sustained a lower-body injury last week and didn't play in Saturday's loss to Utah. Hedman's workload has dropped significantly this season, hurting his numbers. In 10 appearances, he has recorded four points (two goals, two assists), nine SOG, and 13 blocks. However, Hedman's most recent outings haven't been too bad, as he's scored all four points in his last six games. The Jets have started to struggle, losing six straight, making this a good fantasy matchup for Hedman and the Lightning.--Taavi Pailk
Source: TSN
Brandon Hagel Cleared to Play Thursday
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Oct 29, 2026, 5:58 PM ETTampa Bay Lightning winger Brandon Hagel (undisclosed) will be in action on Thursday against Winnipeg. He was initially uncertain for the contest after being labeled a game-time decision on Wednesday. Hagel saw a four-game point streak come to an end last time out against Utah, but overall he has been sharp in 2026-27. Across 11 games, Hagel has contributed seven goals and six assists. Hagel averages almost five SOG per game and is in a good spot to start another point streak Thursday, facing a team that has a 3.00 goals-against average.--Taavi Pailk
Source: TSN
Red Wings Suspend Dylan Larkin Without Pay
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Oct 29, 2026, 5:52 PM ETThe Detroit Red Wings have suspended center Dylan Larkin. The team announced that Larkin said he won't play for them anymore. As a result, the Red Wings suspended Larkin without pay. Detroit's statement followed a report from Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman that the team won't play Larkin until it trades him. He will exit the lineup on Thursday against Chicago. Detroit has struggled to move Larkin after he requested a trade in the offseason. The American star, who has a no-trade clause, recently expanded his trade list to 10 teams. Larkin closed his Detroit chapter in style, scoring a late game-tying goal in Monday's 4-3 shootout win over Edmonton. He has only two goals and four assists in 10 games this season, but it's reasonable to assume Larkin's production will increase once his future is sorted.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Detroit Red Wings
Tristan Jarry Shuts Out Flames
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Oct 29, 2026, 9:59 AM ETEdmonton Oilers goaltender Tristan Jarry played a big role in Wednesday's clash against Calgary, recording a 24-save shutout in a 4-0 win. The Flames entered the first Battle of Alberta of the season on a four-game winning streak, but Jarry's outstanding play stopped their momentum. The former Penguin has taken on the No. 1 role in the Oilers' crease with Devon Levi (undisclosed) and Frederik Andersen (knee) out. While his first outing as the team's de facto starter against Toronto didn't go well, Jarry's numbers aren't bad this season. He has a 3-1-2 record, a 2.95 goals-against average, and a .889 save percentage.--Taavi Pailk
Source: ESPN
Gavin McKenna Delivers in First-Line Role
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Oct 29, 2026, 9:54 AM ETToronto Maple Leafs left wing Gavin McKenna had the best game of his rookie campaign on Wednesday night against Seattle, finishing a 5-4 loss with three points. He scored two power-play goals and recorded an even-strength assist. This was an important night for McKenna, as he was promoted to the first line and saw increased power-play usage. Toronto's first line, which also includes Auston Matthews and Jack Roslovic, combined for eight points. While McKenna's offensive production has been inconsistent so far, he's now in a good position to boost his scoring tally. The 18-year-old has five goals and 11 points through his first 15 NHL outings.--Taavi Pailk
Source: ESPN