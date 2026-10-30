Aaron Jones off injury report, good to go for Sunday
Oct 30, 2026, 2:24 PM ETMinnesota Vikings running back Aaron Jones Sr. (knee) has been removed from the final Week 8 injury report on Friday and is good to go for Sunday's divisional clash against the Detroit Lions, according to Vikings beat reporter Will Ragatz. Jones aggravated a lingering knee injury in the Week 7 win over the Indianapolis Colts last weekend, but the 31-year-old veteran is good to go as the Vikings look to remain undefeated. His fantasy value has taken a major hit with Jordan Mason returning from Injured Reserve last week, though, as he had a season-low eight rushing attempts for 26 yards last Sunday after he had a season-high 25 carries for 113 yards and a touchdown in the Week 5 win over the New Orleans Saints before the bye week. The Vikings have not been shy about the fact that they plan on being smart about Jones' workload going forward now that Mason is back in the fold in their backfield. In the second game with Mason back, Jones should be viewed as a touchdown-dependent, low-upside RB3/flex in fantasy football lineups in Motown.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Will RagatzComments · Join the chatOpen in app
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Dalton Kincaid Draws Questionable Tag for Week 8
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 30, 2026, 2:15 PM ETBuffalo Bills tight end Dalton Kincaid (chest) is officially listed as questionable to play on Sunday against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 8, head coach Joe Brady told Jonathan Acosta of WGRZ. Fantasy managers will need to check back on Kincaid's status on Sunday morning, but he should be on the right side of questionable after he returned to the Week 6 win over the Las Vegas Raiders due to a chest injury. The Bills had their bye in Week 7, giving the 27-year-old extra time to recover, so it would be a surprise if he was not cleared to play this weekend in Buffalo. In his first six games in 2026, Kincaid has caught 23 passes for 315 yards and one touchdown, with most of his production coming in the first two weeks, when he caught 12 of his 14 targets for 225 yards and one touchdown. He should be considered at least a low-end TE1 against Baltimore if he is active, as expected, but the potential return of receiver DJ Moore (shoulder) could take valuable targets away against a tough defense.--Keith Hernandez
Source: WGRZ - Jonathan Acosta
DJ Moore Officially Questionable for Week 8
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 30, 2026, 2:08 PM ETBuffalo Bills wide receiver DJ Moore (shoulder) is officially questionable to play on Sunday against the visiting Baltimore Ravens, head coach Joe Brady told Jonathan Acosta of WGRZ. After missing the team's previous two games before their bye in Week 7, the 29-year-old Moore has been limited in practices this week. He may very well be a game-time decision on Sunday, so fantasy managers are going to need to check back on Sunday morning before reinserting him into their starting lineups. Moore's status will have a domino effect on both Khalil Shakir and Keon Coleman, with the two wideouts not being as attractive as flex options this weekend if Moore makes his return to Buffalo's starting lineup. Moore got out of the gate strong in his debut with Buffalo in the Week 1 win over the Houston Texans, catching five of eight targets for 100 yards and a touchdown, but he has only seven catches on 12 targets for 78 yards and no touchdowns in three games since while battling through an AC joint sprain in his shoulder that he suffered in the Week 2 win over the Detroit Lions. If Moore is back on Sunday, he will return to WR2 upside as Buffalo's WR1.--Keith Hernandez
Source: WGRZ - Jonathan Acosta
George Pickens Limited in Practice but Expected to Play Sunday
Patrick McGrath
Patrick McGrath
Oct 30, 2026, 2:00 PM ETDallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens (shoulder, hamstring) has been a limited practice participant leading up to the team's Week 8 matchup with the Cardinals, but head coach Brian Schottenheimer told reporters on Friday that he expects his Pro Bowl wideout to play on Sunday. After a breakout 2025 campaign, Pickens has become the clear second option in the Cowboys' passing attack, trailing a healthy CeeDee Lamb in targets, receptions, yards, and touchdowns. Still, with double-digit fantasy performances in four of seven outings, he remains one of fantasy's highest-upside WR2s, and in a game against the Cardinals with the highest over/under of the week, big things should be expected of RotoBaller's WR16.--Patrick McGrath
Source: Jon Machota
TreVeyon Henderson Questionable to Play With Illness
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 30, 2026, 1:54 PM ETNew England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel said that running back TreVeyon Henderson (illness) is questionable to play in Week 8 versus the division-rival Miami Dolphins on Sunday, according to Taylor Kyles. Henderson has been under the weather this week and did not practice on Thursday or Friday, putting his availability for Sunday's game in question. The second-year back out of Ohio State should be feeling better by Sunday, but it does not mean that he should be in starting fantasy lineups as the clear No. 2 back behind Rhamondre Stevenson in New England. In two games since he aggravated an ankle injury in the Week 5 win over the Las Vegas Raiders, Henderson has not played more than 24% of the offensive snaps while carrying the ball only 10 times for 40 yards while catching three passes for 23 yards on three targets. The only thing that makes Henderson a little more attractive in starting fantasy lineups as an RB3/flex if he is active in Week 8 is the strong matchup against the Dolphins. RotoBaller has Henderson ranked as the No. 43 fantasy RB for the week.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Patriots CLNS - Taylor Kyles
Lamar Jackson Will Play Sunday
Patrick McGrath
Patrick McGrath
Oct 30, 2026, 1:49 PM ETBaltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (ankle) has missed the past three games with the ankle injury sustained in a Week 4 win over the Titans, but head coach Jesse Minter told reporters on Friday that he will return to action for Sunday's Week 8 clash with the Buffalo Bills. Jackson and the Ravens last faced Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills in a 2025 Week 1 thriller that saw 81 points scored and both quarterbacks finish as top four fantasy plays for the week. Prior to his injury, Jackson was the QB9 through the first four games of the season, and following a full week of practice, he can be plugged directly back into starting lineups, ranking as RotoBaller's QB4 for the week.--Patrick McGrath
Source: Jeff Zrebiec
Jeremiyah Love Will Play on Sunday Against Cowboys
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 30, 2026, 1:45 PM ETArizona Cardinals head coach Mike LaFleur said that rookie first-round running back Jeremiyah Love (ankle) will play on Sunday against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 8, according to Darren Urban of the team's official website. Love has been limited in practice this week with a lingering ankle injury that kept him out of the last two games, but he has apparently done enough to be cleared to face the Cowboys on the road this week. And with Tyler Allgeier nursing a new toe injury this week, the third overall pick out of Notre Dame could return this weekend to an elevated workload alongside Bam Knight. The 21-year-old has 67 rushing attempts for 245 yards (3.7 yards per carry) and one rushing touchdown in his first five NFL games, adding 11 catches on 14 targets for 36 yards and one touchdown in the passing game to begin his career. Love has clear three-down potential long-term, but the Cardinals are not in a rush to put too much on his plate. Still, now that he will be back in Arizona's backfield against Dallas, fantasy managers should put him on the RB2/3 borderline in Week 8.--Keith Hernandez
Source: AZCardinals.com - Darren Urban
Isiah Pacheco Has a Chance of Returning in 2026
Patrick McGrath
Patrick McGrath
Oct 30, 2026, 1:37 PM ETDetroit Lions running back Isiah Pacheco (back) has not played a game since signing a one-year deal in the offseason, but head coach Dan Campbell told reporters on Friday that "there's a chance" he could be back in late December. Pacheco, who ran for 462 yards in his final season with the Kansas City Chiefs, is currently on Injured Reserve after undergoing back surgery in mid-September. A late-December return would fall in line with his initially projected recovery timeline of 12-14 weeks. Signed to serve as a backup to three-time Pro Bowler Jahmyr Gibbs, Pacheco's absence has left the Lions to lean on third-year player Sione Vaki to occasionally spell Gibbs, who has handled an 89.3% running back rush share on the way to his current RB1 standing.--Patrick McGrath
Source: Nolan Bianchi
A.J. Brown Questionable to Play on Sunday
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 30, 2026, 1:36 PM ETNew England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel said that wide receiver A.J. Brown (ankle, knee) is questionable to play on Sunday against the division-rival Miami Dolphins in Week 8, according to Evan Lazar of the team's official website. The Patriots will see where Brown is at on Saturday before they travel to Miami. Brown is officially up in the air to play this weekend due to a chronic knee condition, but the good news is that fantasy managers should know by the end of Saturday whether he will be available for Week 8 fantasy lineups. The 29-year-old landed on Injured Reserve after suffering a high-ankle sprain in the season-opening loss to the Seattle Seahawks, and the three-time Pro Bowler has not looked great in the two games since his return, catching six of 16 targets for 75 yards and no touchdowns. Now, his knee injury could cause him to miss more time. With Romeo Doubs and Mack Hollins currently on IR for the Pats, quarterback Drake Maye is running out of reliable targets. If Brown is out in Week 8, DeMario Douglas, Efton Chism III, and Kyle Williams will start in three-wide sets for New England.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Patriots.com - Evan Lazar
Brian Robinson Officially Ruled Out for Week 8
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 30, 2026, 1:28 PM ETAtlanta Falcons running back Brian Robinson (hamstring) has officially been ruled out for the team's Week 8 tilt on Sunday against the division-rival Tampa Bay Buccaneers, according to Marc Raimondi of ESPN. Robinson will miss a second straight game due to a hamstring injury after missing practice all week. In deeper leagues, Khalil Herbert could be in play as a flex option at the RB position as the change-of-pace option behind starter Bijan Robinson. Despite missing two straight games, the 27-year-old Robinson should remain rostered in the majority of fantasy leagues as a high-end handcuff to Bijan. The former third-rounder by the Washington Commanders in 2022 from Alabama has 56 carries through six games in his first year in Atlanta, recording 211 rushing yards (4.0 yards per carry) and four rushing touchdowns while adding five receptions for 30 yards in the passing game. His next chance to return to Atlanta's backfield will come in Week 9 on Sunday, Nov. 8, against the Cincinnati Bengals.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN.com - Marc Raimondi
Dontayvion Wicks Still Not Practicing Friday
Patrick McGrath
Patrick McGrath
Oct 30, 2026, 1:25 PM ETPhiladelphia Eagles wide receiver Dontayvion Wicks (ankle), who missed the team's Week 7 Monday night loss to the Cowboys, was absent again for the start of Friday's practice after failing to participate on both Wednesday and Thursday. With his ankle injury threatening to keep him out of his second straight game and DeVonta Smith still not practicing with a lingering hamstring injury that has limited him to only four games in 2026, first-round rookie Makai Lemon could be in line for a big game against the Washington Commanders in Week 8. Lemon led the team with seven receptions for 67 yards and a touchdown in Week 7, and the Commanders have been the eighth-most advantageous matchup for fantasy wide receivers in 2026.--Patrick McGrath
Source: Jeff McLane
Josh Downs to Play in Week 8 After Making Trade Request
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 30, 2026, 1:20 PM ETIndianapolis Colts head coach Shane Steichen said that wide receiver Josh Downs will play on Sunday in Week 8 against the division-rival Jacksonville Jaguars despite his trade request, according to James Boyd of The Athletic. Running back Jonathan Taylor, who is another trade candidate for the Colts, will also be active this weekend, and both players are expected to see normal workloads. The 25-year-old Downs wants to be the next one to go after the Colts sent Pro Bowl guard Quenton Nelson to the Seattle Seahawks and Pro Bowl defensive tackle DeForest Buckner to the San Francisco 49ers earlier this week. Perhaps a change of scenery would benefit Downs, who has struggled in 2026 despite the injury to Alec Pierce (heel) that landed him on Injured Reserve. Downs has 26 receptions through seven games for 307 yards and no touchdowns. He has quickly become a hard-to-trust WR3/flex for fantasy managers.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Athletic - James Boyd
DeVonta Smith Not Practicing Friday
Patrick McGrath
Patrick McGrath
Oct 30, 2026, 1:13 PM ETPhiladelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith (hamstring), who has played in only one game since Week 4 while dealing with a lingering hamstring injury, was not seen at the start of Friday's practice, marking his third absence of the week and suggesting he will be unavailable for the team's Week 8 divisional matchup with the Commanders. With Dontayvion Wicks (ankle) also absent for his third session of the week, first-round rookie Makai Lemon should continue to see a growing workload after leading the team with seven receptions for 67 yards and a touchdown in a Week 7 Monday night loss to the Cowboys. A popular breakout candidate following the trade of three-time Pro Bowler A.J. Brown, Smith has popped in his limited availability, but with only four games played through seven weeks, he ranks as the WR33 on the year.--Patrick McGrath
Source: Jeff McLane
Tyler Warren Good to Go For Week 8
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 30, 2026, 1:06 PM ETIndianapolis Colts tight end Tyler Warren (groin) is good to go for the Week 8 game on Sunday against the division-rival Jacksonville Jaguars, according to Mike Chappell of FOX 59. Warren will make his return this weekend from a groin injury that sidelined him for the team's last two games. It is great news for a struggling Colts offense that is still without receiver Alec Pierce (heel) for the foreseeable future, but they will still have their work cut out for them against the Jags. The 24-year-old Warren has been a TE1 in fantasy football after he made the Pro Bowl as a rookie with a 76-817-4 line on 112 targets in 17 games in 2025. Through five games in 2026, he has caught 30 of his 36 targets for 213 yards and two touchdowns. Now that Warren is back for the Colts in Week 8, fantasy managers should be returning him to their starting lineups in all formats.--Keith Hernandez
Source: FOX 59 - Mike Chappell
Brian Robinson absent from individual drills Friday
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 30, 2026, 12:46 PM ETAtlanta Falcons running back Brian Robinson (hamstring) was not with the team's RBs on Friday during individual drills, according to Daniel Flick of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Robinson did not play in the Week 7 win over the San Francisco 49ers and has not practiced this week, making it likely that he is ruled out for a second straight week for this Sunday's contest against the division-rival Tampa Bay Buccaneers. If the 27-year-old is eventually ruled out on Friday, as expected, Khalil Herbert will serve as the backup to starter Bijan Robinson for a second straight week. B-Rob is a high-end fantasy football handcuff in Atlanta. Through his first six games with the team in 2026, he has 53 carries for 211 yards (4.0 yards per attempt) and four rushing touchdowns. He already has two more TDs than he did all of last year in 17 games in his lone season with the 49ers. Fantasy managers should not be counting on Robinson as a flex play in deeper leagues this weekend.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Atlanta Journal-Constitution - Daniel Flick
Ja'Marr Chase will play in Week 8 vs. the Titans
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 30, 2026, 12:38 PM ETCincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (ankle) practiced again on Friday and will play in Week 8 against the visiting Tennessee Titans, as expected, according to Kelsey Conway of The Cincinnati Enquirer. Chase came out of the Week 7 win over the division-rival Baltimore Ravens with some ankle soreness and was rested in Wednesday's practice, creating speculation that he might be questionable to play this week. The star wideout returned to practice the next day, though, and should be a full-go on Sunday at home against the one-win Titans, making him a set-and-forget high-end WR1 for fantasy lineups. The 26-year-old has not exactly lived up to expectations so far through the first seven weeks of the season as the first receiver off the board in most fantasy drafts, as he has caught 32 passes for 351 yards, but managers are not complaining about his five touchdowns scored in six games. Start Chase with confidence in a game that the Bengals should win easily this weekend.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Cincinnati Enquirer - Kelsey Conway
Saquon Barkley seen practicing Friday
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 30, 2026, 12:33 PM ETPhiladelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley (hamstring, back) was seen at the portion of practice open to the media on Friday, according to Brooks Kubena of The Athletic. Barkley did not practice on Wednesday or Thursday, but his presence at practice suggests he will have a chance to play on Sunday Night Football against the division-rival Washington Commanders while nursing hamstring and back injuries. The star RB returned from a two-game absence on Monday night in the loss to the Dallas Cowboys due to a hamstring injury and did not look comfortable, eventually being held out in the final quarter due to a compensatory back injury. Barkley said he would be fine to play on Sunday night on a short week, but he figures to be questionable to play Sunday evening, complicating fantasy managers' decisions to play him this week. With Dameon Pierce joining Tank Bigsby and Will Shipley on Injured Reserve, the Eagles could be down to Elijah Mitchell as their RB1 against Washington if Barkley is out or limited in Week 8.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Athletic - Brooks Kubena
Lamar Jackson practicing again Friday, on track to play Sunday
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 30, 2026, 12:22 PM ETBaltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (ankle) is practicing again on Friday, and all signs point to him returning for the Week 8 game against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday after missing the last three weeks with a high-ankle sprain, according to Jamison Hensley of ESPN. Jackson was a full participant on Wednesday and Thursday. The 29-year-old should be removed from the final Week 8 injury report if he practices in full again on Friday, which will pave the way for fantasy managers to get him back into their starting lineups for what could be a shootout in Buffalo this weekend. The only thing that could potentially hinder Jackson from being a high-end QB1 in fantasy again upon his return is if he is hesitant to take off and run with the football to protect his left ankle. The two-time MVP has gone 3-1 in his four starts this year while throwing for 967 yards, six touchdowns, and one interception, and adding 144 yards and a touchdown on the ground. Get him back into your lineups this week.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN.com - Jamison Hensley
A.J. Brown Absent from Friday's practice
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 30, 2026, 12:12 PM ETThere was no sign of New England Patriots wide receiver A.J. Brown (knee, ankle) during the portion of practice open to the media on Friday, according to Mike Reiss of ESPN. Brown was limited in Wednesday's practice and was then downgraded to a DNP on Thursday as he manages a chronic condition in his knee. Additionally, the veteran wideout is still working his way back to 100% after suffering a high-ankle sprain in the season opener that landed him on Injured Reserve. The 29-year-old returned to the Patriots in Week 6, but he has not looked right in two games, catching six of 16 targets for 75 yards and no touchdowns, and his status is now in doubt for the Week 8 contest against the division-rival Miami Dolphins on Sunday. Fantasy managers need to check back on Brown's official designation for the weekend. If he is ruled out, DeMario Douglas, Efton Chism III, and Kyle Williams would serve as the starters in three-wide sets, with Romeo Doubs and Mack Hollins still on Injured Reserve.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN.com - Mike Reiss
Carnell Tate Not Practicing Friday, Status in Doubt for Week 8
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 30, 2026, 12:01 PM ETTennessee Titans rookie first-round wide receiver Carnell Tate (shoulder) will not practice on Friday, and his status for the Week 8 game on Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals is in doubt, according to Paul Kuharsky. Tate picked up a shoulder injury in the Week 7 loss to the Cleveland Browns and has been unable to practice at all this week, so he appears to be doubtful to play this weekend. It is a blow for the Titans and fantasy managers, as Tate has been the most reliable pass-catcher for Tennessee in his first year in the NFL, catching 34 of 51 targets for 413 yards (12.1 yards per catch) and one touchdown. Check back to see whether the 21-year-old is officially ruled out, but as of now, fantasy managers should prepare to be without the fourth overall pick against Cincy. If Tate is officially out, Wan'Dale Robinson will suddenly have WR2 upside and could be peppered with targets this weekend, with Elic Ayomanor also becoming a flex-worthy consideration in deeper leagues.--Keith Hernandez
Source: PaulKuharsky.com
Xavier Worthy's Expanded Role Fails to Deliver Consistent Production
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 30, 2026, 12:00 PM ETKansas City Chiefs wide receiver Xavier Worthy followed his seven-catch, 73-yard performance against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 6 with just three receptions for 11 yards on six targets against Seattle in Week 7. Both games came with Rashee Rice sidelined, giving Worthy an opportunity to operate as Kansas City's primary receiver. He played 87% of the offensive snaps against the Seahawks but struggled to turn that involvement into production. Through six games, Worthy has caught 24 passes for 217 yards and one touchdown, averaging 9.0 yards per reception after posting 12.7 last season. His rushing involvement has also disappeared, with no carries in 2026 after recording 11 attempts for 87 yards last year. Rice returned to limited practice Wednesday and Thursday, raising the possibility of additional target competition if he plays in Week 8. Worthy sits at WR49 in RotoBaller's Week 8 half-PPR rankings ahead of Sunday's matchup with Denver, leaving him primarily a deep-league flex consideration despite his substantial playing time.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller