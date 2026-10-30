Kevin Fiala Remains Week-to-Week

Oct 30, 2026, 9:22 AM ET

Los Angeles Kings right wing Mats Zuccarello (upper body) is week-to-week, Zach Dooley of the Kings' official site reports. He missed a third consecutive game on Thursday night against Ottawa, and it doesn't look like the Kings expect him back anytime soon. Zuccarello also missed time earlier in the campaign and has appeared in just six games. He has no goals and one assist. The Kings have struggled offensively and have tinkered with the lineup to find the right mix. This led to Corey Perry joining the top six against the Senators. The former MVP could get more opportunities on a scoring line until Zuccarello and Kevin Fiala (lower leg) are back.