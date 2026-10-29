Jared Spurgeon Listed as Week-to-Week

Oct 29, 2026, 5:52 PM ET

The Detroit Red Wings have suspended center Dylan Larkin. The team announced that Larkin said he won't play for them anymore. As a result, the Red Wings suspended Larkin without pay. Detroit's statement followed a report from Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman that the team won't play Larkin until it trades him. He will exit the lineup on Thursday against Chicago. Detroit has struggled to move Larkin after he requested a trade in the offseason. The American star, who has a no-trade clause, recently expanded his trade list to 10 teams. Larkin closed his Detroit chapter in style, scoring a late game-tying goal in Monday's 4-3 shootout win over Edmonton. He has only two goals and four assists in 10 games this season, but it's reasonable to assume Larkin's production will increase once his future is sorted.