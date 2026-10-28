Kyrie Irving Cleared to Play Against Thunder
Oct 28, 2026, 9:07 PM ETDallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving (knee) is available for Wednesday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder after carrying a questionable tag for left knee injury management. Irving missed Saturday's home opener on the second night of a back-to-back but returned Monday to post 18 points, six rebounds, six assists, and two steals in 33 minutes against Miami. The 34-year-old is averaging 19.0 points, 3.7 assists, and 1.3 steals on 51.2% shooting through three games. Dallas is still managing him carefully after last season's ACL injury, so his availability in future back-to-backs is worth watching.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Mavs PR
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Jaxson Hayes Returns Wednesday
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Oct 28, 2026, 8:57 PM ETUtah Jazz center Jaxson Hayes (shoulder) is available and will start Wednesday's game against the San Antonio Spurs after missing Monday with right shoulder soreness. The 26-year-old has averaged 10.3 points, 5.0 rebounds and 2.3 blocks in 23.7 minutes over three games. With Lauri Markkanen (wrist), Jaren Jackson Jr. (knee) and Jusuf Nurkic (foot) all sidelined, Hayes should have a sizable role in Utah's depleted frontcourt. Mo Bamba will likely still get meaningful minutes after posting 14 points, seven rebounds, and four blocks on Monday, but Hayes' return to the starting five lowers Bamba's short-term fantasy appeal.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Paul Garcia
Lauri Markkanen Ruled Out Against Spurs
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Oct 28, 2026, 8:52 PM ETUtah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen (wrist) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the San Antonio Spurs with a right wrist sprain. The 29-year-old was initially considered day-to-day after leaving Monday's loss to Memphis and will now miss his first full game since the injury. Markkanen had scored 28 points with five threes against the Lakers on Sunday. With Jaren Jackson Jr. (knee) also sidelined, Ace Bailey should see a bigger share of the offense after posting 17 points and 10 rebounds Monday, while Brice Sensabaugh could also pick up more shots on the wing.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Paul Garcia
Luka Doncic Out Vs. Clippers With Back Tightness
Brian Buckey
Brian Buckey
Oct 28, 2026, 8:05 PM ETLos Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (back) will miss Wednesday night's game against the Los Angeles Clippers due to back tightness, according to Bleacher Report. The game is the second game of a back-to-back after the Lakers played the Portland Trail Blazers on Tuesday night. Doncic is averaging 36.0 points per game, 6.8 rebounds, and 8.3 assists per game this season, while shooting 48.4 percent from the field. Doncic scored 41 points on Tuesday against the Blazers and finished with five rebounds and nine assists.--Brian Buckey - RotoBaller
Source: Bleacher Report
Justin Champagnie Set to Miss Several Months
Andrew Lennox
Andrew Lennox
Oct 28, 2026, 3:43 PM ETJosh Robbins of The Athletic reports that Washington Wizards forward Justin Champagnie (foot) is expected to miss several months after undergoing surgery Wednesday to repair a fracture in his right foot. According to Robbins, the Wizards are hopeful the 25-year-old Champagnie can return by the All-Star break. Champagnie sustained the injury during Monday's 110-103 loss to the Charlotte Hornets. With Champagnie sidelined for an extended period, Bilal Coulibaly could take on a larger role behind AJ Dybantsa (ankle), who is expected to make his NBA debut Wednesday.--Andrew Lennox
Source: Josh Robbins
Alex Caruso Expected to Miss Time With Ankle Sprain
Andrew Lennox
Andrew Lennox
Oct 28, 2026, 2:57 PM ETClemente Almanza of USA Today reports that Oklahoma City Thunder guard Alex Caruso (ankle) is expected to miss time due to a right ankle sprain, with no clear timeline for his return. The 32-year-old suffered the injury when Dillon Brooks landed on his ankle late in the second quarter of Monday's 125-114 win over Phoenix. Caruso finished with nine points, two rebounds and three assists in nine minutes. With Caruso ruled out for Wednesday's matchup against Dallas, Josh Dix and Bennett Stirtz, who both logged more than 20 minutes Monday, could continue seeing increased playing time in OKC's depleted rotation.--Andrew Lennox
Source: Clemente Almanza
Tyrese Haliburton Set to Miss Time Due to Hamstring Injury
Andrew Lennox
Andrew Lennox
Oct 28, 2026, 2:31 PM ETESPN's Shams Charania reports that Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton (hamstring) has sustained a left hamstring strain and will miss an undetermined amount of time. Haliburton met with team medical personnel and executives Wednesday afternoon to assess the injury. During an appearance on 107.5 The Fan in Indianapolis, head coach Rick Carlisle expressed hope that the injury would not be a long-term issue. The 26-year-old has played in all four of Indiana's games since returning from a torn Achilles, averaging 21.8 points, 9.5 assists, 4.5 rebounds and 1.3 steals in 33.0 minutes per contest. With T.J. McConnell (hamstring) also sidelined and Andrew Nembhard (neck) dealing with an injury, Quenton Jackson could see a larger backcourt role, while Pascal Siakam will likely see more touches, boosting his fantasy value.--Andrew Lennox
Source: Shams Charania
AJ Dybantsa to Make NBA Debut on Wednesday
Andrew Lennox
Andrew Lennox
Oct 28, 2026, 2:03 PM ETAccording to ESPN's Shams Charania, Washington Wizards forward AJ Dybantsa (ankle) will make his NBA debut Wednesday against the Cleveland Cavaliers. The No. 1 overall pick missed Washington's first four contests after spraining his left ankle during the Oct. 16 preseason finale. Dybantsa averaged 12.8 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.8 assists across four preseason appearances and should eventually take on a sizable role in the Wizards' rotation. Kyshawn George has benefited from his absence, highlighted by a 22-point, nine-rebound, five-assist and four-block outing in Saturday's 110-103 loss to Charlotte. Dybantsa could face a minutes restriction in his debut, but his presence may eventually reduce George's offensive production.--Andrew Lennox
Source: Shams Charania
Jaxson Hayes Carries Questionable Tag for Wednesday
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Oct 28, 2026, 9:57 AM ETUtah Jazz center Jaxson Hayes (shoulder) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the San Antonio Spurs after missing Monday's loss to Memphis with right shoulder soreness. Utah is already without Jaren Jackson Jr. (knee), who will miss at least six weeks with a torn MCL, and Jusuf Nurkic (foot), leaving Hayes with a clear path to more work once healthy. The 26-year-old is averaging 10.3 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 2.3 blocks in 23.7 minutes through three games. If Hayes remains out, Mo Bamba should stay busy after posting 14 points, seven rebounds, and four blocks Monday.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Utah Jazz
Kyrie Irving Questionable Against Thunder
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Oct 28, 2026, 9:45 AM ETDallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving (knee) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder with left knee injury management, according to Grant Afseth. Irving sat out Saturday's loss to San Antonio on the second night of a back-to-back before returning for 33 minutes in Monday's win over Miami. He is averaging 19.0 points, 3.7 rebounds, and 3.7 assists through three appearances. Sergio de Larrea (knee) has already been ruled out, so Marcus Sasser could see more ball-handling work if Irving also sits. Cooper Flagg would also be a candidate for additional touches.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Grant Afseth
Ajay Mitchell Questionable Against Dallas
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Oct 28, 2026, 9:28 AM ETOklahoma City Thunder guard Ajay Mitchell (ankle) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Dallas Mavericks. Mitchell hurt his right ankle during Monday's win over Phoenix, where he scored a career-high 30 points on 10-for-16 shooting in his first start of the season. The third-year guard is averaging 16.0 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 3.8 assists through four games. With Jalen Williams (ankle) and Cason Wallace (shoulder) facing lengthy absences, Mitchell has a clear path to heavy minutes once healthy. If he sits Wednesday, Jared McCain and rookie Bennett Stirtz could take on more work with Alex Caruso (ankle) also unavailable.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Clemente Almanza
Andrew Nembhard Could Miss Second Straight Game
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Oct 28, 2026, 9:20 AM ETIndiana Pacers guard Andrew Nembhard (neck) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Philadelphia 76ers after missing Monday's loss to Milwaukee. Indiana lists him with neck soreness, though head coach Rick Carlisle said Monday that Nembhard was also dealing with a back issue. The 26-year-old is averaging 16.0 points and 5.7 assists through three games while starting alongside Tyrese Haliburton (hamstring). Kelly Oubre Jr. replaced him in the starting five Monday, while Quenton Jackson picked up extra backcourt minutes. With Haliburton also questionable and T.J. McConnell (hamstring) out, another Nembhard absence would leave Indiana especially thin at guard.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Indiana Pacers
Tyrese Haliburton Iffy for Wednesday
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Oct 28, 2026, 9:14 AM ETIndiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton (hamstring) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Philadelphia 76ers with left hamstring tightness. The issue is a new concern after Haliburton played in each of Indiana's first four games following his return from a torn Achilles. He has looked sharp so far, averaging 21.8 points, 9.5 assists, 4.5 rebounds, and 1.3 steals in 33.0 minutes per game. T.J. McConnell (hamstring) remains out, while Andrew Nembhard (neck) is also questionable, leaving Indiana thin in the backcourt. If Haliburton sits, Quenton Jackson could see more ball-handling work, while Pascal Siakam would be in line for a larger offensive role.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Indiana Pacers
AJ Dybantsa Listed as Questionable Versus Cleveland
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Oct 28, 2026, 9:07 AM ETWashington Wizards forward AJ Dybantsa (ankle) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers, according to Josh Robbins of The Athletic. The No. 1 overall pick has missed Washington's first four games since spraining his left ankle in the Oct. 16 preseason finale. Dybantsa averaged 12.8 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 1.8 assists across four preseason appearances and should have a sizable role once cleared. Kyshawn George has taken advantage of the extra opportunities, including 22 points, nine rebounds, five assists, and four blocks Saturday. Dybantsa's return would add another high-usage option and could trim some of George's touches.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Josh Robbins
Yaxel Lendeborg Questionable for Wednesday
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Oct 28, 2026, 9:01 AM ETGolden State Warriors forward Yaxel Lendeborg (foot) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves, according to ESPN's Anthony Slater. The rookie was icing his left foot after erupting for 31 points, 12 rebounds, and six assists in Monday's 134-114 win over Denver. Lendeborg said he tripped over another player's foot and was told the issue should not be serious. He has quickly become a major part of Golden State's offense, averaging 21.8 points, 9.3 rebounds, 4.8 assists, and 1.0 steals through four games. If he sits, Brandin Podziemski could take on more scoring responsibility, while Gui Santos could see additional frontcourt minutes.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Anthony Slater
Chet Holmgren to Miss Second Straight Game
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Oct 27, 2026, 10:59 PM ETOklahoma City Thunder forward/center Chet Holmgren (knee) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Dallas Mavericks with right patellar tendinitis. It will be his second straight absence after averaging 12.0 points, 9.3 rebounds, and 3.0 blocks through three games. Isaiah Hartenstein should continue to handle the bulk of the center minutes, while rookie Aday Mara is worth a look after posting 11 points, 10 rebounds, two assists, and two blocks in 20 minutes against Phoenix. Kenrich Williams should also stay more involved in the frontcourt, but Mara's rebounding and shot-blocking give him the stronger short-term fantasy appeal.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Clemente Almanza
Alperen Sengun Sidelined with Back Soreness Wednesday
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Oct 27, 2026, 10:41 PM ETHouston Rockets forward/center Alperen Sengun (back) has been ruled out for Wednesday's road game against the Milwaukee Bucks with low back soreness. It will be his first absence of the season after averaging 24.5 points, 9.0 rebounds, and 7.0 assists on 58.1% shooting during Houston's 4-0 start. With Steven Adams (soleus) also sidelined, Clint Capela is in line for a much larger role at center, while Tari Eason and Jabari Smith Jr. could pick up additional frontcourt work. Sengun's next chance to return comes Friday in Dallas.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Will Guillory
Yves Missi Remains Sidelined Wednesday
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Oct 27, 2026, 10:33 PM ETNew Orleans Pelicans center Yves Missi (knee) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Denver Nuggets with a left knee bone bruise. Missi has been sidelined since injuring his knee Friday against Utah and remains without a return timetable. The 22-year-old opened the season with 13 points, 14 rebounds, five assists, three blocks, and two steals against Indiana. Derik Queen has stepped up in his absence, finishing with 17 points and eight rebounds on 6-for-10 shooting Saturday in Denver. DeAndre Jordan should remain part of the center rotation, but Queen offers considerably more fantasy upside while Missi is sidelined.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Rod Walker
Branden Carlson Available for Season Debut on Tuesday
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Oct 27, 2026, 10:21 PM ETPortland Trail Blazers center Branden Carlson (concussion) is available for Tuesday's game against the Los Angeles Lakers after missing the first two games of the season in concussion protocol. The 27-year-old signed a one-year, $2.5 million deal with Portland this summer after averaging 5.8 points, 3.0 rebounds and 0.6 blocks in 11.6 minutes for Oklahoma City last season. Carlson finished that campaign with back-to-back double-doubles, but minutes could be difficult to find behind Portland's established frontcourt options. He may need an injury or rotation change before becoming relevant for fantasy purposes.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Trail Blazers PR
Scoot Henderson Good to Go Against Lakers
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Oct 27, 2026, 10:16 PM ETPortland Trail Blazers guard Scoot Henderson (ankle) is available for Tuesday's game against the Los Angeles Lakers after dealing with left ankle soreness. The 22-year-old has come off the bench through Portland's first two games, averaging 9.5 points, 1.5 rebounds, and 1.5 assists in 20.0 minutes while shooting 1-for-9 from three. Henderson averaged 14.2 points and 3.7 assists across 30 appearances last season, but a backcourt featuring Damian Lillard, Ja Morant, and Jrue Holiday leaves little room for a major fantasy role unless injuries open up more minutes.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Trail Blazers PR
Anthony Edwards Sidelined Until December
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Oct 27, 2026, 10:03 PM ETMinnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (knee) will undergo an arthroscopic procedure on his right knee and miss up to two months, according to ESPN's Shams Charania. The news comes one night after Edwards erupted for 47 points in an overtime loss to Cleveland, bringing his season average to 33.3 points through four games. Minnesota reportedly hopes to have the 25-year-old back sometime in December. LaMelo Ball should take on more of the creation burden, while Jaden McDaniels and Jonathan Kuminga could see more shots. Ayo Dosunmu is a strong candidate to enter the starting five after averaging 14.4 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 3.5 assists in 24 games with Minnesota last season.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Shams Charania