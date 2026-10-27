Cam York Returns to Action Tuesday

Oct 26, 2026, 6:36 PM ET

Carolina Hurricanes left wing Taylor Hall (upper body) was removed from Injured Reserve on Monday, paving the way for him to return to action in Tuesday's contest against Boston. "I think I'll be in tomorrow, barring anything unexpected," said Hall, who has missed five games due to an upper-body injury. Before the injury, Hall played well, posting three goals and two assists in eight outings. Hall is expected to have a role on the second power-play unit and will skate on the third line alongside Jordan Martinook and Seth Jarvis. This will be a new spot for the former MVP, who has spent a lot of time with Logan Stankoven and Jackson Blake.