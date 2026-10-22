Kurt Suzuki Won't Return as Angels' Manager in 2027
Oct 22, 2026, 10:17 AM ETThe Los Angeles Angels have announced that they have declined the option in Kurt Suzuki's contract and will search for a new manager and coaching staff for next season. "Kurt has earned tremendous respect in our clubhouse, and I've seen firsthand how much he cares about our players. I do not believe our record this year was a true reflection of his abilities as a manager," Angels baseball operations consultant John Mozeliak said. Mozeliak said Suzuki has been offered to stay on the Angels staff as a special assistant. The Angels finished this season 62-100 and in last place in the American League West division, 19 games back of the division winners, the Houston Astros.--Brian Buckey - RotoBaller
Source: Los Angeles Angels
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Orioles Hiring Jared Banner as General Manager
Will Brady
Will Brady
Oct 21, 2026, 10:58 PM ETThe Baltimore Orioles are hiring Chicago Cubs assistant general manager Jared Banner as their general manager, per ESPN's Jeff Passan. Banner will work alongside incumbent Orioles president of baseball operations Mike Elias in Baltimore. The 41-year-old Banner has 18 years of baseball operations experience, taking over his most recent role in Chicago in 2024. He got his start with the Boston Red Sox in 2008, where he spent the first 11 seasons of his career in baseball management. The Orioles have now missed the postseason in back-to-back years after consecutive playoff appearances in 2023 and 2024. While Elias has spoken publicly about his desire to add to his own front office, Banner's presence could signal that Elias' job is under scrutiny from ownership heading into 2027.--Will Brady
Source: ESPN - Jeff Passan
Sebastian Walcott Working Out in the Outfield
Will Brady
Will Brady
Oct 21, 2026, 10:44 PM ETTexas Rangers infield prospect Sebastian Walcott has been working out in the outfield and will likely play the outfield in an Arizona Fall League game, per Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News. Walcott missed a significant chunk of the 2026 season after undergoing internal brace surgery on his elbow last February. However, he made it back for the end of the year and mashed, hitting .322/.398/.586 with nine home runs, 20 RBI, 44 runs scored, and 11 stolen bases across 171 plate appearances at Double-A. The 20-year-old is widely considered one of the best prospects in all of baseball. He's mostly played on the left side of the infield, but Texas has Corey Seager and Josh Jung locked in at shortstop and third base. If Walcott is able to prove he can be effective in the outfield, he could be in the mix for an Opening Day role in Texas in 2027.--Will Brady
Source: The Dallas Morning News - Evan Grant
Roch Cholowsky Progressing Well from Wrist Injury
Will Brady
Will Brady
Oct 21, 2026, 10:33 PM ETChicago White Sox shortstop prospect Roch Cholowsky (wrist) is progressing well from his wrist injury and will likely be cleared to take full swings in November, per Scott Merkin of MLB.com. Cholowsky was the number one pick in the 2026 MLB Draft out of UCLA. He logged 46 plate appearances at High-A after the draft last summer and slashed .167/.326/.333 with one home run, 10 RBI, four runs scored, and three stolen bases. Cholowsky developed right wrist tendinitis that led to him being shut down and missing the end of the minor league season. However, it appears that he is recovering well and should have a relatively normal offseason. Cholowsky is highly unlikely to open 2027 in the big leagues, but he could progress quickly through the minors if he stays healthy and produces well to start the year.--Will Brady
Source: MLB.com - Scott Merkin
Luis Garcia Jr. Could Play Second and/or Third Base in 2027
Will Brady
Will Brady
Oct 21, 2026, 10:18 PM ETNew York Yankees manager Aaron Boone said that first baseman Luis Garcia Jr. could spend time at second base and possibly even third base in 2027, per the Talkin' Yanks podcast. Garcia Jr. appeared exclusively at first base and designated hitter in 2026. He has previous experience at second, but he graded out as one of the worst defenders at the position in the sport in 2025. Still, New York has a potential logjam at first base/DH between Garcia Jr., Ben Rice, and Giancarlo Stanton. The Yankees could also lose incumbent second baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr. to free agency over the offseason. Garcia Jr. had a breakout year at the plate in 2026, slashing .277/.309/.521 with 30 home runs, 92 RBI, 69 runs scored, and five stolen bases across 543 plate appearances split between the Yankees and the Washington Nationals. If he does regain positional eligibility at second base, his value for fantasy managers would only be improved.--Will Brady
Source: Talkin' Yanks
Max Fried's Elbow Ligaments "in a Good Place"
Will Brady
Will Brady
Oct 21, 2026, 10:11 PM ETNew York Yankees manager Aaron Boone said that starting pitcher Max Fried (elbow) got his elbow re-imaged and that his ligaments are "in a good place," per Gary Phillips of the New York Daily News. Fried dealt with recurring bone bruise issues in his left elbow during the 2026 season, necessitating two separate stints on the injured list. However, the 32-year-old finished the year on the mound and will not require surgery over the offseason. Fried remained effective when healthy in 2026, recording a 5-5 record with a 2.80 ERA, 0.99 WHIP, and 104 strikeouts across 112 2/3 innings (20 starts). The veteran left-hander's 94.9 mph average fastball velocity and 24.0% strikeout rate were both right in line with his career norms. As long as Fried makes it through the offseason healthy, he profiles as a high-end starting pitcher option for fantasy managers in 2027.--Will Brady
Source: New York Daily News - Gary Phillips
Surgery Not on the Table for Shohei Ohtani, Expected to Pitch in 2027
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 21, 2026, 9:46 PM ETLos Angeles Dodgers president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman said at the team's end-of-year press conference on Wednesday that surgery is not on the table for two-way superstar Shohei Ohtani (knee, biceps) and that he "fully expects" Ohtani to pitch next year, according to Katie Wood of The Athletic. Ohtani was not healthy in the second half of the season while battling through knee and biceps injuries, and he did not make a single start as a pitcher for the Dodgers after July 3. The four-time MVP was still productive, but he was not his usual self at the plate after the All-Star break, hitting .245/.325/.447 with eight home runs in the second half. The 32-year-old Japanese veteran then hit just .192 (5-for-26) with a homer, three RBI, three runs scored, a stolen base, four walks, and 10 strikeouts in eight playoff games. It should be music to Dodgers fans' ears that Ohtani will continue to be a two-way player again in 2027, and if he is at full health, he should be a must-start as both a hitter and pitcher in his 10th year in the big leagues. Overall in 2026, Ohtani hit 30 home runs, drove in 81 runs, scored 89 runs, and stole 11 bases in 135 regular-season games. He was lights-out on the mound in 14 starts before being shut down in the second half, going 8-2 with a 1.79 ERA, 0.95 WHIP, and 95:26 K:BB in 85 2/3 innings pitched.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Athletic - Katie Woo
Aaron Judge Set for Follow-Up Exam For his Rib
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 21, 2026, 9:35 PM ETNew York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge (rib) has a follow-up exam scheduled with Dr. Gregory Pearl regarding the rib injury that sidelined him for most of the 2026 season, general manager Brian Cashman told Bryan Hoch of MLB.com. "We feel like we're in a good place. He can take advantage of the rest of the winter and be ready to go when Spring Training starts," Cashman said. The three-time MVP missed over three months during the regular season due to a stress fracture in his ribs, and then he missed the end of the regular season due to a calf injury that also kept him out of the postseason. It was surely a disappointing season for Judge's fantasy managers, but he should go into spring training in 2027 with a clean bill of health as he looks to bounce back and prove that he is still one of the best power hitters in baseball. The 34-year-old veteran, eight-time All-Star, and five-time Silver Slugger winner only had 237 at-bats in 2026 and hit .241/.360/.511 with an .871 OPS, 18 home runs, 41 RBI, 45 runs scored, and five stolen bases. It was the first time Judge did not have over 30 home runs in a season since the COVID-shortened campaign in 2020.--Keith Hernandez
Source: MLB.com - Bryan Hoch
Brandon Woodruff Unlikely to Return for World Series
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 21, 2026, 9:30 PM ETMilwaukee Brewers veteran right-hander Brandon Woodruff (shoulder) is unlikely to return to the team's World Series roster, in part because of a rule that could prevent the Brewers from replacing him if he is injured again, according to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic. MLB rules state that a player on a playoff roster can be replaced only if he suffers an acute, non-chronic injury. According to club officials, Milwaukee fears that any injury Woodruff suffers might be viewed as recurring or pre-existing after he missed most of the 2026 season with right-shoulder issues. The 33-year-old last pitched on July 4, and two weeks after that, Woodruff announced that he would undergo season-ending surgery to fix the capsule in his right shoulder. Later in August, Woodruff changed course and avoided surgery, leaving him as a potential option later in the year. He was scheduled to face hitters on Tuesday for the first time since his injury, but even if that went smoothly, it does not sound like Woodruff will be added to the World Series roster.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Athletic - Ken Rosenthal
Dalton Rushing Undergoing Elbow Surgery, Facing Nine-Month Recovery
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 21, 2026, 9:20 PM ETLos Angeles Dodgers catcher Dalton Rushing (elbow) was scheduled to have right-elbow surgery on Wednesday, sources told Maddie Lee of The Los Angeles Times. The procedure is expected to be a hybrid internal-brace surgery, and the expected timeline to return to catching full time is nine months, with a return to hitting well before then. A partial UCL tear of his right elbow, which was diagnosed in early August, was the reason why Rushing only saw 11 plate appearances in the final two months of the regular season. He will not be able to serve as a catcher for the Dodgers for the entire first half of the 2027 season, although he could still be used as a designated hitter if he is cleared before he can return to catching duties. The reality is that fantasy managers probably will not be able to use Rushing until after the All-Star break in mid-July. The 25-year-old left-handed-hitting backstop played in 80 games in his second MLB season with the Blue and slashed .246/.328/.469 with a .788 OPS, 12 home runs, 36 RBI, and 37 runs scored in 253 plate appearances as the backup to Will Smith.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Los Angeles Times - Maddie Lee
Brian Cashman Agrees to New Contract With Yankees
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 21, 2026, 9:13 PM ETNew York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman said that he agreed to a new contract with the team, with a deal pending final language, according to Bryan Hoch of MLB.com. "We're locked and loaded," Cashman said. The 59-year-old will continue in the job that he has held since 1998. The Yankees have won four World Series championships and 15 American League East titles under Cashman, but they have reached the World Series just once (2024) since winning their 27th title in 2009. The 17-year drought is the second-longest in franchise history, and the team's 13 straight playoff appearances without a World Series title is tied for the fourth-longest streak in MLB postseason history. The Yankees went 93-68 in 2026 -- the team's third straight 90-win season -- but they were swept in the American League Division Series by the division-rival Tampa Bay Rays after taking two from the division-rival Boston Red Sox to win the Wild-Card Series. Manager Aaron Boone will also return as the skipper of the Bronx Bombers in 2027.--Keith Hernandez
Source: MLB.com - Bryan Hoch
Jazz Chisholm Jr. Unlikely to Receive Qualifying Offer?
Will Brady
Will Brady
Oct 20, 2026, 9:58 PM ETNew York Yankees second baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr. is "less likely to receive the qualifying offer" this upcoming offseason, per Chris Kirschner of The Athletic. Chisholm Jr. had an underwhelming season in 2026 for New York, hitting .231/.312/.399 with 19 home runs, 55 RBI, 69 runs scored, and 41 stolen bases across 532 plate appearances. Still, the 28-year-old profiles as one of the better position players in this winter's free agent class, and his power/speed profile makes him a very appealing option for fantasy managers. If Chisholm Jr. receives the qualifying offer from the Yankees, he could look to accept in hopes of putting together a better platform year in 2027. If he does not, it could signal the end of his time in New York.--Will Brady
Source: The Athletic - Chris Kirschner
Austin Hedges Hoping to Return to Guardians in 2027
Will Brady
Will Brady
Oct 20, 2026, 9:39 PM ETFollowing his team's ALCS loss to the Tampa Bay Rays, Cleveland Guardians catcher Austin Hedges said that he wants to return to Cleveland for the 2027 season, per Mason Horodyski of News 5 Cleveland. Hedges has long been regarded as one of the better defensive catchers in baseball, but he's now entering free agency coming off his best offensive season since the early portion of his career. Across 247 plate appearances in 2026, the 34-year-old hit .247/.325/.377 with six home runs, 25 RBI, 25 runs scored, and one stolen base. Regardless of where Hedges signs in 2027, he's unlikely to provide fantasy-relevant production. However, if Hedges returns to Cleveland, his presence could put a ceiling on the playing time of fellow Guardians catcher Patrick Bailey.--Will Brady
Source: News 5 Cleveland - Mason Horodyski
Richie Palacios Stays Red-Hot Heading into the World Series
Will Brady
Will Brady
Oct 20, 2026, 9:23 PM ETTampa Bay Rays second baseman Richie Palacios came through for his team in their 7-3 ALCS Game 6 win over the Cleveland Guardians on Monday, opening the scoring with a two-run double in the second inning. Palacios finished the night with two hits and two RBI in four plate appearances. The 29-year-old was a modest contributor for Tampa Bay in the regular season, hitting .235/.330/.374 with 10 home runs, 57 RBI, 51 runs scored, and 17 stolen bases across 399 plate appearances. However, Palacios has been a major difference-maker for the Rays in the playoffs so far, hitting .364 with three extra-base hits and four RBI across 22 trips to the plate. The lefty-swinging Palacios will likely feature heavily in the World Series against the right-handed pitchers of the Milwaukee Brewers.--Will Brady
Source: ESPN.com
Junior Caminero Hits First Postseason Home Run in ALCS-Clinching Win
Will Brady
Will Brady
Oct 20, 2026, 9:12 PM ETTampa Bay Rays third baseman Junior Caminero was one of the stars of his team's 7-3, series-clinching win over the Cleveland Guardians in Game 6 of the American League Championship Series on Monday. Caminero went two-for-three with a walk, a home run, two runs scored, and two RBI. The 23-year-old was one of the best hitters in MLB during the regular season, slashing .276/.360/.524 with 42 home runs, 101 RBI, 100 runs scored, and three stolen bases across 702 plate appearances. Caminero has been steady in the postseason as well, hitting .273 with four RBI across 37 trips to the plate. However, his home run against Cleveland on Monday was his first of the playoffs. If Caminero is finding his power stroke, he could be an even bigger difference-maker in the World Series against the Milwaukee Brewers.--Will Brady
Source: ESPN.com
Yandy Diaz Goes Deep in ALCS Game 6 Win, Helps Rays Advance
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 20, 2026, 3:48 PM ETTampa Bay Rays first baseman Yandy Diaz went 1-for-4 at the plate with a two-run home run in Game 6 of the American League Championship Series on Monday night against the Cleveland Guardians to help the Rays get back to the World Series. Diaz has picked up in the postseason right where he left off in the regular season, where he hit .293/.359/.446 with an .805 OPS, 22 home runs, 85 RBI, 93 runs scored, and three steals in 614 at-bats. The 35-year-old Cuban slugger hit his second home run of the ALCS and heads into this year's World Series having gone 12-for-39 (.308) with two homers, four doubles, four RBI, seven runs scored, one walk, and nine strikeouts in nine total games. Diaz went hitless in just one of those nine games and has recorded multiple hits in three postseason games this year. The Rays are hoping that Diaz can continue to rack up hits regularly and set the table for a potent offense against the Milwaukee Brewers in the World Series.--Keith Hernandez
Source: MLB.com
Freddy Peralta Named ALCS MVP After Another Strong Start
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 20, 2026, 3:42 PM ETTampa Bay Rays right-hander Freddy Peralta was named the American League Championship Series Most Valuable Player after helping the Rays beat the Cleveland Guardians in Game 6 of the series in Tampa on Monday night. In the 7-3 win at Tropicana Field, Peralta continued to be excellent in the postseason, allowing just one earned run on five hits while walking three and striking out three in 5 1/3 innings to pick up the win and send his team to the World Series to face the Milwaukee Brewers. It was Peralta's second win of the ALCS after he struck out six in six scoreless innings for a win in Game 2 against Cleveland. The Rays also used Peralta out of the bullpen in Game 4, when he went two-thirds of an inning without giving up a run. Tampa will be hoping that the 30-year-old veteran from the Dominican Republic can keep it up into the World Series as he gets set to face his former team. Peralta went 10-11 overall in 2026 with a 4.42 ERA and 1.32 WHIP in 32 starts, but he was better in 10 regular-season starts with the Rays, posting a 3.25 ERA, 1.01 WHIP, and 43:15 K:BB. He faced Milwaukee on July 20, when he was still with the New York Mets and was hit hard, allowing seven earned runs on eight hits in 5 1/3 innings pitched for his ninth loss of the season.--Keith Hernandez
Source: MLB
Cubs Expected to Have Interest in Keeping Clay Holmes
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 20, 2026, 3:31 PM ETThe Athletic's Patrick Mooney writes that the Chicago Cubs are expected to have interest in keeping right-hander Clay Holmes for the 2027 season despite his disappointing end to the year after the team acquired him in a trade from the New York Mets. Holmes has a $12 million player option for next season. If Holmes turns down his option and becomes a free agent, the Cubs could once again become desperate for pitching reinforcements. "In so many ways, Clay fits our team really well," president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer said. "He puts the ball on the ground." Holmes had an 8.24 ERA in four September starts for the Cubbies, walking 15 batters in 19 2/3 innings after posting a 1.55 ERA in five August starts after the trade. His lack of command down the stretch dropped the Cubs out of the top Wild-Card spot in the National League, and they were swept by the San Diego Padres in two games in the Wild-Card series. Before the Cubs acquired Holmes, he had not pitched for the Mets since May 15 due to a fractured right fibula. Holmes could bounce back with better health in 2027 in Chicago or somewhere else, but he will also be turning 34 years of age.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Athletic - Patrick Mooney
Joe Mack an Extension Candidate for Marlins This Offseason
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 20, 2026, 3:20 PM ETMLB.com's Christina De Nicola writes that Miami Marlins catcher Joe Mack is an obvious extension candidate this offseason. The team's entire 40-man roster is under club control outside of right-hander Sandy Alcantara and impending free-agent right-handed reliever Pete Fairbanks, and everyone except setup man Anthony Bender has multiple years remaining on their contracts. The Fish will not have to extend anyone this offseason, but locking up Mack early in his career could make sense. The 23-year-old former 31st overall pick in the 2021 MLB Draft made his major-league debut in 2026 and finished with a .234/.282/.403 slash line with a .685 OPS, 14 home runs, 52 RBI, and 40 runs scored across 105 games and 330 plate appearances. Mack has the potential to become Miami's catcher of the future if they ink him to an extension, and his left-handed bat will have plenty of use in fantasy baseball leagues with above-average power at the catching position.--Keith Hernandez
Source: MLB.com - Christina De Nicola
Eury Perez a Prime Extension Candidate for Marlins
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 20, 2026, 3:13 PM ETMLB.com's Christina De Nicola writes that right-hander Eury Perez is a prime extension candidate this offseason. The Marlins' entire 40-man roster is under club control outside of right-handed starter Sandy Alcantara and impending free-agent right-handed reliever Pete Fairbanks, and everyone except setup man Anthony Bender has multiple years remaining on their deals. The 23-year-old Perez threw a career-high 159 innings in 2026 in just his third year in the major leagues with the Fish, going 8-11 with a 3.91 ERA (4.07 FIP) and 1.21 WHIP with 170 strikeouts and 68 walks in 30 appearances (29 starts). He saved one of his best outings of the year for last on Sept. 25 against the division-rival Atlanta Braves, throwing a one-hit shutout with eight strikeouts in nine scoreless innings. It was a nice bounce-back outing to close out the year after he struggled in four of his last five starts down the stretch. Despite solid numbers, Perez's strikeout rate dropped to a career-low 25.8%, and he had a career-high 10.3% walk rate. Still, he is an intriguing young arm that the Marlins may want to lock up for the long term.--Keith Hernandez
Source: MLB.com - Christina De Nicola
Ronny Henriquez Could Be a Saves Option in Miami in 2027
Will Brady
Will Brady
Oct 19, 2026, 10:59 PM ETMiami Marlins right-hander Ronny Henriquez (elbow) is expected to be in the mix at the back end of the team's bullpen in 2027, per Christina De Nicola of MLB.com. Henriquez missed the entire 2026 season after undergoing elbow surgery in December 2025. However, the 26-year-old emerged as a potentially dynamic reliever in 2025, recording a 2.22 ERA and a 1.10 WHIP with 98 strikeouts, 26 holds, and seven saves across 73 innings (69 games). Henriquez posted an excellent 32.3% strikeout rate while limiting his walk rate to a solid 8.9%. Miami got underwhelming production in the ninth inning this past season from right-hander Pete Fairbanks, who logged a 6.31 ERA across 41 1/3 innings and is now set to hit free agency. Heading into 2027, Henriquez could be a potential source of saves for fantasy managers to target in drafts.--Will Brady
Source: MLB.com - Christina De Nicola