Cameron Johnson to Miss Second Straight Game
Oct 26, 2026, 9:23 PM ETDenver Nuggets forward Cam Johnson (ankle) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Golden State Warriors with a right ankle sprain. Johnson will miss his second straight contest after exiting the season opener against Oklahoma City, and the 30-year-old also dealt with right ankle inflammation late last season. Bryce Hopkins started in his place Saturday, but Trevon Brazile made the stronger case for an extra run with 17 points and nine rebounds in 28 minutes off the bench. With Alpha Diallo (wrist) also sidelined, Brazile should stay firmly in Denver's rotation while Johnson is out.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Denver Nuggets
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Charles Bassey Available Against Nuggets
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Oct 26, 2026, 8:53 PM ETGolden State Warriors center Charles Bassey (knee) is available for Monday's game against the Denver Nuggets, according to NBC Sports Bay Area's Dalton Johnson. Bassey made a strong impression in his season debut Saturday, finishing with 10 points and seven rebounds in 13 minutes against Phoenix. The 25-year-old averaged 10.6 points, 7.2 rebounds, and 1.4 blocks in 20.1 minutes across five games with Golden State last season. His path to a bigger workload is still crowded with Al Horford back and Graham Ike coming off a strong outing, but Kristaps Porzingis (illness) remaining away from the team leaves Bassey with a chance to stay involved.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Dalton Johnson
Brandon Williams Good to Go in Denver
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Oct 26, 2026, 8:46 PM ETGolden State Warriors guard Brandon Williams (back) is available for Monday's game against the Denver Nuggets after carrying a probable tag for left lower-back soreness, NBC Sports Bay Area's Dalton Johnson reports. The 26-year-old made the most of a spot start Saturday in Phoenix, finishing with 20 points, three rebounds, five assists, and two steals in 24 minutes. Stephen Curry and Brandin Podziemski return Monday, which should send Williams to the bench and tighten his path to minutes alongside De'Anthony Melton. His strong showing Saturday does make him a name to remember whenever Golden State's backcourt is shorthanded.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Dalton Johnson
Gui Santos Cleared to Play Against Nuggets
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Oct 26, 2026, 8:39 PM ETGolden State Warriors forward Gui Santos (knee) is good to go for Monday's game against the Denver Nuggets, according to head coach Steve Kerr. Santos was listed questionable with left knee tendinitis after exiting Saturday's loss to Phoenix in the third quarter, though he described the issue afterward as a minor tweak. With Draymond Green back in the lineup, Santos could shift to the bench, but Jimmy Butler III (knee) and Moses Moody (knee) remain sidelined, keeping minutes available on the wing. Santos averaged 14.8 points, 5.6 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.2 steals across 30 starts last season.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Luca Evans
Isaiah Stewart Good to Go in Utah
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Oct 26, 2026, 8:33 PM ETMemphis Grizzlies forward/center Isaiah Stewart (ankle) is available for Monday's game against the Utah Jazz after carrying a questionable tag due to left ankle injury management. The 25-year-old started Sunday with Zach Edey resting and filled the box score with 13 points, five rebounds, two assists, one steal, and two blocks in 22 minutes. Edey is back for Monday's matchup, which should send Stewart back to the bench. His shot-blocking and ability to stretch the floor remain useful, but his fantasy ceiling is much lower when Memphis has its full center rotation available.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Grizzlies PR
Jaxson Hayes Will Sit Monday Versus Grizzlies
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Oct 26, 2026, 8:22 PM ETUtah Jazz center Jaxson Hayes (shoulder) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Memphis Grizzlies with right shoulder soreness. The 26-year-old was downgraded from questionable after posting nine points, five rebounds, one assist, and one steal in 19 minutes against the Lakers on Sunday. Hayes has opened the season averaging 10.3 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 2.3 blocks while shooting 81.3% from the field. With Jusuf Nurkic (foot) already unavailable, Utah will have to lean more on Kyle Filipowski and Mo Bamba inside. Hayes will have another chance to return Wednesday against San Antonio.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Utah Jazz
Jalen Suggs to be Re-Evaluated in Two Weeks
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Oct 26, 2026, 8:13 PM ETOrlando Magic guard Jalen Suggs (knee) will be re-evaluated in two weeks after an MRI revealed a mild right knee bone bruise, according to ESPN's Shams Charania. Suggs avoided structural damage after his knee buckled on a transition layup late in Sunday's win over New York. The 25-year-old has played only 92 games over the last two seasons, so Orlando will likely be cautious with his recovery. Anthony Black should take on a much larger role with Paolo Banchero (ankle) also sidelined after scoring 18 points with five assists in his season debut. Black averaged 17.8 points, 4.3 assists, and 3.9 rebounds in 23 games without Suggs last season.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Shams Charania
Cason Wallace Likely Sidelined for Most of the Season
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Oct 26, 2026, 8:07 PM ETOklahoma City Thunder guard/forward Cason Wallace (shoulder) will undergo surgery after being diagnosed with a torn labrum in his left shoulder, according to ESPN's Shams Charania. The 23-year-old is expected to miss several months and could be sidelined for most or all of the season. Wallace earned All-Defensive Second Team honors last year while averaging 8.6 points and 1.9 steals and leading the NBA with 150 total steals. His absence leaves a big hole at the point of attack, with Alex Caruso likely to shoulder more of the defensive burden while Ajay Mitchell and Jared McCain get more chances in the backcourt.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Shams Charania
Jalen Williams Likely Out for the Season
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Oct 26, 2026, 8:01 PM ETOklahoma City Thunder forward Jalen Williams (leg) is expected to miss several months after suffering a dislocated left ankle and fractured fibula in Sunday's win over the Los Angeles Clippers, according to ESPN's Shams Charania. The 25-year-old will undergo surgery, with general manager Sam Presti saying a firmer timetable will come afterward. Williams played only 33 games last season while averaging 17.1 points and 5.5 assists, making another extended absence a major blow. With Cason Wallace (shoulder) also headed for surgery, Ajay Mitchell should take on a much larger role after posting 18 points, six rebounds, four assists, and three steals Sunday.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Shams Charania
T.J. McConnell Out Again Monday
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Oct 26, 2026, 7:49 PM ETIndiana Pacers guard T.J. McConnell (hamstring) will miss Monday's game against the Milwaukee Bucks, according to Scott Agness of Fieldhouse Files. The 34-year-old has yet to play this season because of a right hamstring strain after also sitting out the entire preseason. McConnell averaged 9.4 points, 5.1 assists, and 1.0 steals in 17.2 minutes across 56 games last season, when hamstring trouble contributed to several absences. With Andrew Nembhard (neck, back) and Ben Sheppard (knee) also out, Indiana is thin behind Tyrese Haliburton, giving Quenton Jackson and two-way rookie Braden Smith a chance to pick up additional guard minutes.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Scott Agness
Andrew Nembhard to Miss First Game of the Season
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Oct 26, 2026, 7:44 PM ETIndiana Pacers guard Andrew Nembhard (neck, back) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Milwaukee Bucks. The 26-year-old opened the day questionable with neck soreness before being ruled out with neck and back issues, according to Dustin Dopirak of The Indianapolis Star. Nembhard has averaged 16.0 points, 5.7 assists, and 1.0 steals through three games and will miss his first contest of the season. With T.J. McConnell (hamstring) and Ben Sheppard (knee) also sidelined, Quenton Jackson could be asked to cover more backcourt minutes alongside Tyrese Haliburton. Nembhard also missed the final seven games of last season with back and neck trouble, so his status bears watching beyond Monday.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Dustin Dopirak
Aaron Nesmith Good to Go Monday
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Oct 26, 2026, 7:30 PM ETIndiana Pacers forward Aaron Nesmith (hamstring) is available for Monday's game against the Milwaukee Bucks, according to Scott Agness of Fieldhouse Files. The 27-year-old carried a probable tag due to a left hamstring strain after returning to the starting lineup Sunday and scoring 13 points on 5-for-10 shooting in 19 minutes against Brooklyn. Nesmith had nine points and four rebounds off the bench in his season debut Friday, and Indiana's depleted guard rotation should keep him firmly involved. With Andrew Nembhard (neck), T.J. McConnell (hamstring) and Ben Sheppard (knee) all out, Nesmith could be asked to take on a little more of the scoring load.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Scott Agness
Ivica Zubac Ruled Out Monday Against Bucks
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Oct 26, 2026, 7:22 PM ETIndiana Pacers center Ivica Zubac (ankle) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Milwaukee Bucks with a left ankle sprain. The 29-year-old injured the same ankle that delayed his Pacers debut last season and left Sunday's win over Brooklyn on crutches, though X-rays came back negative. Zubac has averaged 9.0 rebounds through three starts. Jay Huff is in line to replace him after opening the second half Sunday and finishing with 14 points, three assists, and three blocks on 5-for-6 shooting in 21 minutes, giving him immediate short-term fantasy appeal.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Scott Agness
Cooper Flagg Upgraded to Available Monday Night
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Oct 26, 2026, 7:11 PM ETDallas Mavericks guard/forward Cooper Flagg (shoulder) is available for Monday's game against the Miami Heat after missing one game with a mild left shoulder sprain. Flagg went through Monday's shootaround before being upgraded to probable and eventually cleared to play. The reigning Rookie of the Year has averaged 23.0 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 4.0 assists on 60.9% shooting through two appearances. Fantasy managers can get him back into lineups immediately. With Naji Marshall (illness) and Caleb Martin (thumb) out, Zaccharie Risacher should remain in the wing rotation, though Flagg's return cuts into his upside.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Mavs PR
Thomas Sorber and Nikola Topic Remain Sidelined Monday
Andrew Lennox
Andrew Lennox
Oct 26, 2026, 4:22 PM ETAndrew Schlecht of The Athletic reports that Oklahoma City Thunder center Thomas Sorber (knee) and guard Nikola Topic (back) will remain sidelined for Monday's matchup against the Phoenix Suns. The Thunder mistakenly omitted both from their initial injury report due to a clerical error. Neither player has made an appearance this season, and there is currently no projected return date. With Sorber and Topic unavailable for the foreseeable future, neither holds much fantasy value.--Andrew Lennox
Source: Andrew Schlecht
Zach Edey Available Against Jazz on Monday
Andrew Lennox
Andrew Lennox
Oct 26, 2026, 3:52 PM ETThe Memphis Grizzlies announced that center Zach Edey (ankle) is available for Monday's matchup against the Utah Jazz. Edey sat out Sunday's contest against Sacramento for injury management purposes as Memphis continues to manage his return following offseason ankle and elbow surgeries. The 24-year-old has played fewer than 23 minutes in each of his first two appearances this season. While his playing time could remain limited in the short term, Edey offers solid fantasy upside in rebounds and blocks as his workload increases.--Andrew Lennox
Source: Grizzlies PR
Chet Holmgren Sidelined on Monday
Andrew Lennox
Andrew Lennox
Oct 26, 2026, 3:12 PM ETOklahoma City Thunder forward/center Chet Holmgren (knee) has been ruled out for Monday's matchup against the Phoenix Suns due to right patellar tendinitis. His next opportunity to return comes Wednesday against the Mavs. With Holmgren sidelined, Isaiah Hartenstein is expected to take on an expanded frontcourt role. Hartenstein posted 12 points, 12 rebounds, one assist, and one steal across 27 minutes in Sunday's 108-101 win over the Clippers. The veteran big man should see increased minutes and rebounding opportunities, making him a valuable fantasy option while Holmgren is unavailable.--Andrew Lennox
Source: NBA Injury Report
Jalen Suggs Diagnosed With Mild Knee Bone Bruise
Andrew Lennox
Andrew Lennox
Oct 26, 2026, 2:54 PM ETESPN's Shams Charania reports that Orlando Magic guard Jalen Suggs (knee) has been diagnosed with a mild bone bruise in his right knee and will be re-evaluated in two weeks. Suggs avoided any major structural damage, per Charania. The 25-year-old was helped to the locker room late in Sunday's matchup against the New York Knicks after grabbing his right knee following a transition play, according to the Orlando Sentinel's Jason Beede. He finished with four points, six rebounds, and six assists before leaving the game. Suggs also missed time last season with an MCL contusion in the same knee. With Suggs sidelined and Paolo Banchero (ankle) already out, Anthony Black could take on a significantly larger playmaking role, boosting his fantasy value.--Andrew Lennox
Source: Shams Charania
Anthony Edwards Questionable on Monday
Andrew Lennox
Andrew Lennox
Oct 26, 2026, 2:38 PM ETMinnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (knee) is listed as questionable for Monday's matchup against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Edwards is dealing with right knee discomfort after scoring a game-high 26 points in Minnesota's blowout win over Toronto in Sunday's home opener. The 25-year-old appeared to favor his right knee during the contest. If Edwards sits out the second leg of the back-to-back set, Ayo Dosunmu and Terrence Shannon Jr. could see expanded roles, boosting their fantasy upside.--Andrew Lennox
Source: NBA Injury Report
Oso Ighodaro Doubtful for Monday Against Thunder
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Oct 26, 2026, 8:57 AM ETPhoenix Suns center Oso Ighodaro (oblique) is doubtful for Monday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder, according to The Arizona Republic's Duane Rankin. Ighodaro injured his right oblique late in the first half of the season opener and missed Saturday's win over Golden State. Head coach Jordan Ott said Phoenix believes it avoided a serious injury, but Ighodaro appears headed for another absence. He played all 82 games last season, averaging 6.5 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 2.3 assists. With Mark Williams (shoulder) also out, Khaman Maluach should stay busy after posting nine points, nine rebounds, three assists, and two blocks on Saturday.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Duane Rankin
Charles Bassey Likely to Play Monday
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Oct 26, 2026, 8:45 AM ETGolden State Warriors center Charles Bassey (knee) is probable for Monday's game against the Denver Nuggets, according to ESPN's Anthony Slater. Right patellar tendinopathy kept Bassey out of the first two games, but he made an impact in Saturday's season debut with 10 points, seven rebounds, and two blocks in 13 minutes while shooting 4-for-4 from the field. Al Horford and Draymond Green are both cleared to return Monday, which should cut into Bassey's opportunities. Kristaps Porzingis (illness) remains sidelined, but with Horford and Green back in the mix, Bassey may have a hard time getting enough minutes to build on Saturday's strong showing.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Anthony Slater