Rasmus Ristolainen Suffers New Injury Blow

Oct 26, 2026, 6:09 PM ET

Los Angeles Kings right wing Mats Zuccarello (upper body) has been ruled out for Monday's clash against the New York Rangers, and the team has placed him on Injured Reserve. He will miss action for the second time this season after sitting out three games with an undisclosed injury in mid-October. Health issues have limited Zuccarello to six outings in his first year in Los Angeles. He has no goals and one assist. Zuccarello has been a consistent offensive threat in the NHL, but he can't find any rhythm when he's in and out of the lineup.