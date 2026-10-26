Cameron Johnson Doubtful Monday Against Warriors
Oct 26, 2026, 8:22 AM ETDenver Nuggets forward Cameron Johnson (ankle) is doubtful for Monday's game against the Golden State Warriors, according to Katy Winge. Johnson sprained his right ankle late in the first half of Thursday's season-opening loss to Oklahoma City and missed Saturday's overtime win over New Orleans. The 30-year-old averaged 12.2 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 2.4 assists while shooting 43.0% from three last season. Bryce Hopkins started Saturday but scored only two points in 19 minutes. Trevon Brazile made a stronger case for an extra run, finishing with 17 points and nine rebounds in 28 minutes, including seven points in overtime.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Katy Winge
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Naji Marshall Ruled Out Monday with Illness
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Oct 26, 2026, 8:06 AM ETDallas Mavericks forward Naji Marshall (illness) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Miami Heat, according to Grant Afseth. Marshall finished Saturday's 122-106 loss to San Antonio with 10 points, four rebounds, and five assists in 21 minutes before exiting early in the second half. He is averaging 13.7 points, 5.7 assists, and 1.7 steals through three games. Kyrie Irving (knee) is off the injury report and should reclaim much of the creation work. Sergio de Larrea scored 21 points in 33 minutes Saturday, but Irving's return makes a repeat of that workload unlikely despite Marshall's absence.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Grant Afseth
AJ Dybantsa Out Again Monday
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Oct 25, 2026, 9:52 PM ETWashington Wizards forward AJ Dybantsa (ankle) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Charlotte Hornets with a left ankle sprain. The No. 1 overall pick suffered the injury in the preseason finale and will now miss his fourth straight game to begin his NBA career. Bilal Coulibaly has started each game in Dybantsa's absence, while Tre Johnson has provided scoring off the bench, averaging 13.7 points through three contests with a 20-point effort against Toronto. Dybantsa remains day-to-day, with Wednesday's matchup in Cleveland representing his next chance to make his regular-season debut.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Greg Finberg
Jalen Suggs Helped to Locker Room with Right-Knee Injury
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Oct 25, 2026, 9:47 PM ETOrlando Magic guard Jalen Suggs (knee) was helped to the locker room late in Sunday's game against the New York Knicks after grabbing his right knee following a transition play, according to the Orlando Sentinel's Jason Beede. Suggs had four points, six rebounds, and six assists before exiting. The 25-year-old missed time last season with an MCL contusion in the same knee, so his availability for Wednesday in Toronto will be worth watching closely. If Suggs has to sit, Anthony Black could be pushed into a much larger on-ball role with Paolo Banchero (ankle) already out.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Jason Beede
Isaiah Joe Exits Sunday's Game with Hip Injury
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Oct 25, 2026, 9:36 PM ETDetroit Pistons guard/forward Isaiah Joe (hip) will not return to Sunday's game against the Philadelphia 76ers after suffering a hip contusion on a hard fall following a fast-break dunk attempt. The 27-year-old's exit adds to a depleted Detroit rotation already missing Jalen Duren (hamstring) and Ausar Thompson (ankle). Joe averaged a career-high 11.1 points while shooting 42.3% from three in his final season with Oklahoma City. If the hip keeps him out Tuesday against New York, Kevin Huerter could be asked to pick up more of the perimeter workload, while Ron Holland II and Javonte Green would have room for a few extra wing minutes.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Omari Sankofa II
Jalen Williams Leaves on Stretcher Sunday
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Oct 25, 2026, 9:28 PM ETOklahoma City Thunder forward Jalen Williams (ankle) left the game on a stretcher late Sunday against the Los Angeles Clippers after suffering an apparent ankle injury. The 25-year-old had already made an earlier trip to the locker room, returned, and later finished with eight points, two rebounds, and five assists. Oklahoma City has not yet announced a diagnosis, making his status for Monday's game against Phoenix highly uncertain. Williams appeared in only 33 regular-season games last season so that another absence would be a difficult setback. Ajay Mitchell and Jared McCain could take on larger roles, especially with Cason Wallace (shoulder) also banged up.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Brett Siegel
Jaylin Williams Exits Sunday with Wrist Injury
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Oct 25, 2026, 9:17 PM ETOklahoma City Thunder forward/center Jaylin Williams (wrist) will not return to Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Clippers due to right wrist soreness, according to Nick Gallo. Williams went scoreless on one shot attempt in five minutes before heading to the locker room. The 24-year-old missed the entire preseason with a heel issue and had gone just 2-for-10 from the field through his first two games. Oklahoma City hosts Phoenix on Monday, and Aday Mara could pick up more backup-center minutes if Williams is unable to play the second leg of the back-to-back.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Nick Gallo
Cason Wallace Exits in First Quarter Sunday
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Oct 25, 2026, 9:12 PM ETOklahoma City Thunder guard/forward Cason Wallace (shoulder) will not return to Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Clippers due to left shoulder soreness, according to Nick Gallo. Wallace went down after colliding with an Isaiah Jackson screen in the first quarter and headed to the locker room with four points and three rebounds. Jared McCain opened the second half in his place, putting him in line for more backcourt work if Wallace misses additional time. Oklahoma City hosts Phoenix on Monday, leaving Wallace's status worth monitoring on the second night of the back-to-back.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Nick Gallo
Ivica Zubac Unlikely to Play Monday
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Oct 25, 2026, 9:05 PM ETIndiana Pacers center Ivica Zubac (ankle) is unlikely to play Monday against the Milwaukee Bucks after X-rays on his left ankle came back negative, according to Scott Agness. Head coach Rick Carlisle said Zubac is dealing with swelling after landing on teammate Kelly Oubre Jr.'s foot during Sunday's win over Brooklyn. The 29-year-old played only seven minutes before exiting. Jay Huff started the second half in his place and made the most of the opportunity, scoring 14 points on 5-for-6 shooting with two threes. Huff should be the main fantasy name to watch if Zubac is unavailable Monday.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Scott Agness
Tyrese Haliburton Plans to Play Monday in Milwaukee
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Oct 25, 2026, 8:56 PM ETIndiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton says he will play Monday against the Milwaukee Bucks, according to Tony East, putting him in line to handle both ends of his first back-to-back since returning from a torn right Achilles. The 26-year-old followed Sunday's win over Brooklyn with 24 points, four rebounds, and 10 assists, raising his averages to 21.7 points, 9.7 assists, and 4.0 rebounds through three games. Playing again Monday is an encouraging early sign for his workload, though Indiana could still manage him selectively as the season progresses.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Tony East
Cooper Flagg Upgraded to Questionable Against Miami
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Oct 25, 2026, 8:44 PM ETDallas Mavericks guard/forward Cooper Flagg (shoulder) is questionable for Monday's road game against the Miami Heat, according to The Dallas Morning News' Mike Curtis. Flagg missed Saturday's loss to San Antonio after being diagnosed with a mild left shoulder sprain, but the questionable tag gives him a chance to return after a one-game absence. The reigning Rookie of the Year averaged 23.0 points, 5.0 rebounds, 4.0 assists, and 3.0 steals on 60.9% shooting through his first two games. With Naji Marshall (illness) out, Zaccharie Risacher and Marcus Sasser could remain in larger roles if Flagg sits again.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Mike Curtis
Cedric Coward Good to Go Versus Sacramento
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Oct 25, 2026, 8:19 PM ETMemphis Grizzlies guard/forward Cedric Coward (wrist) is available for Sunday's game against the Sacramento Kings after missing Friday's win over Golden State with a left wrist sprain. Coward opened the season with seven points, seven rebounds, two assists, and one block in 28 minutes against Utah. The second-year guard averaged 13.6 points, 5.9 rebounds, and 2.8 assists as a rookie and should step back into a meaningful role immediately. GG Jackson II started in his absence Friday but managed only two points on 1-for-6 shooting in 15 minutes, so his playing time could take a hit with Coward back.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Grizzlies PR
Ivica Zubac Exits Early Against Nets With Sprained Ankle
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Oct 25, 2026, 8:06 PM ETIndiana Pacers center Ivica Zubac (ankle) will not return to Sunday's game against the Brooklyn Nets after spraining his left ankle in the first quarter. Zubac stepped on teammate Kelly Oubre Jr.'s foot while going for a rebound and finished with two points, one rebound and two assists in seven minutes. Indiana visits Milwaukee on Monday, putting his availability for the second leg of the back-to-back in doubt. Larry Nance Jr. checked in immediately after Zubac went down, but Jay Huff opened the second half at center and would be the more intriguing fantasy option if Zubac misses time after averaging 1.9 blocks across all 82 games last season.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Tony East
Jalen Duren to be Re-Evaluated in Two Weeks
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Oct 25, 2026, 7:59 PM ETDetroit Pistons center Jalen Duren (hamstring) will be re-evaluated in two weeks after suffering a right hamstring strain in Friday's 128-111 win over Miami, according to HoopsHype's Michael Scotto. The 22-year-old All-Star exited in the second quarter with four points, six rebounds, and three assists in 10 minutes. Paul Reed has moved into the starting lineup and enters the role averaging 12.5 points and 8.5 rebounds on 71.4% shooting through two appearances off the bench. He carries immediate fantasy appeal while Duren is sidelined, while John Collins could also pick up some minutes at center.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Michael Scotto
Keegan Murray Out Against Grizzlies
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Oct 25, 2026, 7:52 PM ETSacramento Kings forward Keegan Murray (ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Memphis Grizzlies due to stiffness in his left ankle, according to James Ham of ESPN 1320. It is the same ankle Murray underwent arthroscopic surgery on in May and later aggravated during training camp. The 26-year-old has struggled through two games, averaging 7.0 points and 3.0 rebounds on 29.4% shooting while going 0-for-7 from three. Precious Achiuwa should be among the players seeing more frontcourt work in Murray's absence. Tuesday's game in San Antonio will be Murray's next opportunity to return.--Brian Dailisan
Source: James Ham
Day'Ron Sharpe Tossed in Fourth Quarter
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Oct 25, 2026, 10:19 AM ETBrooklyn Nets center Day'Ron Sharpe was ejected in the fourth quarter of Saturday's 125-121 loss to Cleveland after picking up his second Flagrant 1 foul of the game. Both came on closeouts against James Harden three-point attempts, with the second also serving as Sharpe's sixth personal foul. The 24-year-old finished with seven points, eight rebounds, one assist, and one steal on 3-for-10 shooting in 23 minutes. Sharpe has collected eight boards in each of his first two games, but early foul trouble is already cutting into his opportunity. He now carries two flagrant points for the regular season.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Erik Slater
Anthony Black Upgraded to Questionable for Sunday
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Oct 25, 2026, 10:13 AM ETOrlando Magic guard/forward Anthony Black (ankle) has been upgraded to questionable for Sunday's road game against the New York Knicks, according to the Orlando Sentinel's Jason Beede. The 22-year-old missed the entire preseason and Orlando's first two games with a right ankle sprain. His potential return comes at an opportune time with Paolo Banchero (ankle) facing a multiweek absence. Black showed his upside last December, averaging 18.9 points, 5.9 rebounds, and 4.5 assists in 33.1 minutes across 14 games. If cleared, he could quickly reclaim a meaningful backcourt role, likely cutting into the minutes of Jase Richardson and Jevon Carter.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Jason Beede
Jabari Walker Exits Saturday's Win with Knee Injury
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Oct 25, 2026, 10:07 AM ETPhiladelphia 76ers forward Jabari Walker (knee) exited Saturday's 127-116 win over the Milwaukee Bucks in the third quarter and did not return. Head coach Nick Nurse said the 24-year-old tweaked his left knee but had no further update. Walker recorded six points, three rebounds, one assist and one steal in a season-high 12 minutes while Philadelphia was already short on frontcourt depth. With Joel Embiid expected to rest Sunday against Detroit and several other big men sidelined, Adem Bona could be asked to take on a bigger role after playing 10 minutes Saturday. Walker's status is another one to watch ahead of Sunday's back-to-back finale.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Kris Rhim
Cedric Coward Could Return Sunday
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Oct 25, 2026, 10:00 AM ETMemphis Grizzlies guard/forward Cedric Coward (wrist) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Sacramento Kings with a left wrist sprain. Coward missed Friday's 111-108 win over Golden State after previously carrying a doubtful tag, so the upgrade is an encouraging step. The All-Rookie First Team selection averaged 13.6 points, 5.9 rebounds, and 2.8 assists last season before opening this campaign with seven points and seven rebounds in 28 minutes. GG Jackson II started Friday but managed two points on 1-for-6 shooting in 15 minutes, while Jerami Grant also picked up some additional run. Both could remain more involved if Coward sits again.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Grizzlies PR
Zach Edey Ruled Out Versus Kings
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Oct 25, 2026, 9:54 AM ETMemphis Grizzlies center Zach Edey (ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Sacramento Kings as part of his left ankle return-from-injury management. The 24-year-old is sitting out the front end of a back-to-back after two ankle surgeries and playing only 11 games last season. Edey has averaged 7.0 points, 9.5 rebounds, and 2.0 blocks in 21.8 minutes through two starts this year. Isaiah Stewart and Quinten Post should both have more room in the center rotation Sunday, with Monday's game in Utah representing Edey's next chance to return.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Grizzlies PR
Gui Santos Leaves Saturday's Game with Knee Soreness
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Oct 25, 2026, 9:47 AM ETGolden State Warriors forward Gui Santos (knee) exited Saturday's 131-122 loss to the Phoenix Suns in the third quarter with left knee soreness and did not return, according to ESPN's Anthony Slater. Santos, who started with Draymond Green (back) sidelined, finished with seven points, four rebounds, and three assists in 23 minutes. He called the injury a tweak afterward and did not believe it was serious. Santos also briefly injured the same knee during the preseason finale eight days earlier. With Jimmy Butler III (knee) and Moses Moody (knee) still out, Will Richard and Georges Niang could pick up more wing minutes if Santos misses Monday's game in Denver.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Anthony Slater