Logan Thompson Won't Play Against Sabres
Oct 24, 2026, 5:26 PM ETWashington Capitals goaltender Logan Thompson (lower body) won't dress for Saturday's affair against the Buffalo Sabres. He sustained a lower-body injury earlier this week and is day-to-day. Thompson is 4-3-0 for the season, allowing 2.90 goals with a .901 save percentage. Charlie Lindgren, who holds a 1-1-0 record, will start Saturday night. On paper, this is a decent matchup for Lindgren against a team that has averaged only 2.80 goals per game. Mitchell Gibson will dress as the backup.--Taavi Pailk
Source: NHL.com
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Pierre-Luc Dubois Rejoins Capitals Lineup Saturday
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Oct 24, 2026, 5:20 PM ETWashington Capitals forward Pierre-Luc Dubois (illness) will return to action on Saturday against Buffalo, ending a five-game absence. He is finally ready to return after missing a couple of weeks due to illness. Washington will also welcome back Justin Sourdif (illness) after a two-game absence, giving the team a nice boost at center. Before he caught an illness, Dubois was off to a productive start to the season. The 28-year-old has amassed four points (one goal, three assists) in four games. Dubois has an impressive career record against the Sabres, with eight goals and 13 assists in 20 career games.--Taavi Pailk
Source: NHL.com
Mitchell Marner Misses Second Straight Game
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Oct 24, 2026, 5:14 PM ETVegas Golden Knights forward Mitchell Marner (personal) will sit out a second straight game on Saturday against Columbus. Earlier this week, Marner left the team to be with his wife as they prepare to welcome their second child. Any team would miss a player of Marner's caliber, especially in his current form. The former Maple Leaf has recorded at least one point in seven consecutive outings. Marner is the third-highest scorer on his team, with 12 points (two goals, 10 assists) in 11 games. With Marner unavailable, Alexander Holtz entered the lineup on Thursday against St. Louis and had an assist. While Holtz enjoyed a productive season debut, he isn't known as a scorer and should be avoided in fantasy.--Taavi Pailk
Source: NHL.com
Evgeni Malkin Unavailable Saturday
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Oct 24, 2026, 5:07 PM ETPittsburgh Penguins forward Evgeni Malkin (illness) won't play on Saturday night against Nashville. The veteran star missed Friday's practice due to illness. He returned to the ice Saturday morning, but Malkin won't suit up for the 2017 Stanley Cup Finals rematch. Malkin has had a decent start to the season, scoring six goals and nine points in 11 games. Avery Hayes will replace him in the lineup against Nashville. Hayes has been a prolific player in the AHL and should draw some DFS interest on Saturday. --Taavi Pailk
Source: NHL.com
Nathan MacKinnon Amasses Four Points in Win Over Lightning
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Oct 24, 2026, 10:28 AM ETColorado Avalanche center Nathan MacKinnon matched his season high with four points in Friday's 6-3 win over Tampa Bay. He scored a goal and added three assists, including one power-play helper. 11 games into the season, MacKinnon averages nearly two points per game, with seven goals and 13 assists. Yet fantasy managers may feel a bit disappointed with his recent performances, as MacKinnon has finished three of his last five outings scoreless. Still, MacKinnon is one of the best in the business when it comes to offensive production, and it should only be a matter of time before he finds consistency.--Taavi Pailk
Source: ESPN
Eeli Tolvanen Misses Practice for Personal Reasons
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Oct 24, 2026, 10:21 AM ETNew York Rangers winger Eeli Tolvanen (personal) didn't practice on Friday, The Athletic's Peter Baugh reports. Tolvanen was unavailable for personal reasons, and it's unclear if he will join the team for Saturday's tilt against Ottawa. After signing a one-year deal in September, Tolvanen had a strong start in New York, putting together a three-game goal streak early in the season. He has four points (three goals, one assist) in 12 games. Newly signed Luke Glendening could make his Rangers debut if Tolvanen can't play on Saturday night.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Peter Baugh
Rasmus Ristolainen Could Return Saturday
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Oct 24, 2026, 10:13 AM ETPhiladelphia Flyers defenseman Rasmus Ristolainen (upper body) could be back in action on Saturday against Anaheim, Jordan Hall of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports. The Finnish blue-liner practiced on Friday after missing nine games. Ristolainen has one goal, four SOG, seven blocks, and four hits in three games this season. With him and Cam York (upper body) out, Oliver Bonk has been thrust into a first-pairing role on defense. Bonk has performed well, notching four assists in the five games, but his fantasy appeal will take a big hit once the Flyers' defense is healthy again.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Jordan Hall
Jiri Kulich Questionable Saturday
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Oct 24, 2026, 10:09 AM ETBuffalo Sabres center Jiri Kulich (face) is questionable for Saturday's matchup with Washington, Jane McNally of the Sabres' official site reports. Kulich took a puck to the face at Friday's practice and didn't finish the session. After recovering from a blood clot, Kulich has recorded three points (one goal, two assists), nine SOG, and seven hits in eight games this season. If Kulich can't play on Saturday, the Sabres are likely to use Tyson Kozak as his replacement. Kozak hasn't shown any signs in his young career that he can become a fantasy factor.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Jane McNally
Vincent Desharnais Out 4-6 Weeks After Appendectomy
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Oct 24, 2026, 9:47 AM ETWashington Capitals defenseman Vincent Desharnais underwent an appendectomy and will be out 4-6 weeks, the team announced Friday. He was placed on Injured Reserve. Desharnais has been Washington's unsung hero this season, leading the team with a plus-nine rating. He ranks second with 22 hits and is third with 14 blocks. Offensively, Desharnais has chipped in with three assists in nine games. To cover for Desharnais' absence, the team will likely insert Dylan McIlrath back into the lineup on Saturday against Buffalo, but he should remain a free agent in fantasy leagues.--Taavi Pailk
Source: ESPN
Victor Hedman Leaves Friday's Action Early
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Oct 24, 2026, 9:42 AM ETTampa Bay Lightning defenseman Victor Hedman (undisclosed) didn't finish Friday's 6-3 loss to the Colorado Avalanche. He logged just 5:56 of ice time in the contest. Last season, Hedman was limited to 33 outings, and he might miss some time again. In 10 games, he has recorded four points (two goals, two assists), 13 SOG, and 13 blocks. The former Norris Trophy winner has had a smaller role, averaging 14:26 of ice time. He hasn't played more than 17:45. Tampa Bay dressed seven defensemen on Friday, so a forward might replace Hedman in the lineup if he's ruled out on Saturday against Utah.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Sportsnet
Devon Levi Unavailable Saturday
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Oct 23, 2026, 5:59 PM ETEdmonton Oilers goaltender Devon Levi (undisclosed) didn't practice on Friday and won't dress for Saturday's contest against Toronto. Tristan Jarry will guard the Oilers crease on Saturday night. Edmonton has used Levi as the starter in back-to-back games and in four of the last five games. While he has been leaky, the Oilers have been on a winning path with Levi. He holds a 6-1-0 record this season and has allowed 3.11 goals with a .887 save percentage. Jarry has yet to lose in regulation, going 2-0-1, but he faces a difficult matchup on Saturday: the Maple Leafs have the eighth-best offense in the league, scoring 3.58 goals per game.--Taavi Pailk
Source: TSN
Evgeni Malkin Misses Practice Due to Illness
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Oct 23, 2026, 5:46 PM ETPittsburgh Penguins forward Evgeni Malkin (illness) didn't practice on Friday. A day after helping Pittsburgh beat Florida 4-0, Malkin felt under the weather and wasn't in shape to take the ice for practice. This leaves him questionable for Saturday's tilt against Nashville. Malkin shares the team lead in goals with Nick Robertson (6) and has amassed nine points in 11 games. Egor Chinakhov (lower-body) also didn't practice after missing Thursday's game, so the Penguins' frontline could be down to bare bones this weekend. Bryan Rust (lower body), Benjamin Kindel (undisclosed), and Justin Brazeau (lower body) are also on the shelf. The injuries have given Tommy Novak a first-line role. Rutger McGroarty and Andrei Kuzmenko could also soon find themselves in the top six.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Pittsburgh Penguins
Bowen Byram Misses Third Consecutive Game
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Oct 23, 2026, 5:36 PM ETChicago Blackhawks defenseman Bowen Byram (upper body) isn't ready to return to action on Friday night against Montreal. He'll miss a third straight game with an upper-body injury. Byram skated on Friday morning in a non-contact jersey. Chicago considers him day-to-day, so it shouldn't take long before Byram is back. His next chance to return will be a matchup against Florida on Sunday. So far this season, Byram has been one of the biggest fantasy disappointments, recording one assist, five SOG, and nine blocks in six games. Wyatt Kaiser's workload has significantly increased during Byram's absence, but he isn't a recommended fantasy target.--Taavi Pailk
Source: NHL.com
Mike Matheson Back in Action Friday
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Oct 23, 2026, 5:30 PM ETMontreal Canadiens defenseman Mike Matheson (lower body) will return from a four-game absence on Friday against Chicago. Matheson's absence left a big gap at the back end, as he averages 24:09 of ice time per game. The veteran blue-liner has recorded one assist, nine SOG, and 10 blocks in five games this season. Matheson will need to step up his offensive game to meet his fantasy expectations. Adam Engstrom will be scratched on Friday to make room for Matheson.--Taavi Pailk
Source: NHL.com
Anthony Cirelli Available Friday
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Oct 23, 2026, 5:23 PM ETTampa Bay Lightning center Anthony Cirelli (undisclosed) will suit up against Colorado on Friday. He didn't play in the third period of Tuesday's 6-2 win over Vegas, but Cirelli was apparently just banged up and isn't dealing with a serious injury. Cirelli has scored three goals and five points in nine games this season. On Tuesday, he had his best performance of the season, scoring two goals. Repeating that feat against a tough Avalanche team will be hard, though their defense hasn't been great this season, allowing three goals per game.--Taavi Pailk
Source: NHL.com
Dawson Mercer Moves to Winnipeg
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Oct 23, 2026, 5:18 PM ETForward Dawson Mercer was traded to the Winnipeg Jets by the New Jersey Devils on Friday. The Jets got Mercer as the biggest piece in exchange for goaltender Connor Hellebuyck. The Jets also acquired forward prospect Alexander Command, goaltender Nico Daws, forward Nick Bjugstad (pectoral), a 2029 second-round pick, and a 2027 seventh-round pick. A first-round pick in 2020, Mercer averaged slightly above 0.5 points per game in 420 games with the Devils. He has four assists in 10 games this season. Mercer looks like a good addition to the Jets' middle-six group, but he doesn't offer too much fantasy value.--Taavi Pailk
Source: NHL.com
Connor Hellebuyck Shipped to New Jersey
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Oct 23, 2026, 5:11 PM ETThe New Jersey Devils acquired goaltender Connor Hellebuyck from the Winnipeg Jets on Friday in exchange for forward Dawson Mercer, goaltender Nico Daws, forward prospect Alexander Command, forward Nick Bjugstad (pectoral), and two draft picks. The Hellebuyck trade saga is finally over, and both parties can move forward. The star goalie is heading to the Eastern Conference after becoming the NHL MVP and winning three Vezina Trophies in Winnipeg. In New Jersey, he's joining a team that has allowed only 22.0 SOG per game. The Devils rank 23rd in save percentage, and adding a netminder of Hellebuyck's caliber should improve it.--Taavi Pailk
Source: NHL.com
Gustav Forsling Exits Loss After Taking A Puck to the Face
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Oct 23, 2026, 9:59 AM ETFlorida Panthers defenseman Gustav Forsling (face) exited early against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Thursday. He was hit in the face by a puck late in the game. There was no update on Forsling after the game, leaving him questionable for Sunday's tilt against Chicago. Forsling's production has been underwhelming this season. He has recorded two points (one goal, one assist), 13 SOG, seven blocks, and five hits in 10 games. Niko Mikkola and Dmitry Kulikov will likely have busier times if Forsling isn't available over the weekend.--Taavi Pailk
Source: NHL.com
Nick Blankenburg Exits Early Due to Injury Thursday
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Oct 23, 2026, 9:53 AM ETToronto Maple Leafs defenseman Nick Blankenburg (undisclosed) couldn't finish Thursday's matchup with the New York Rangers, Sportsnet's Luke Fox reports. Blankenburg entered the lineup to fill in for Marshall Rifai (lower body). Now, the Maple Leafs have suddenly lost two defensemen in quick succession. Chris Tanev (upper body) has also missed time recently, so the team's defensive depth is getting a stern test. Blankenburg has made six appearances with the Maple Leafs, recording one goal, six SOG, two blocks, and six hits.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Luke Fox
Nino Niederreiter Hurt in Thursday's Loss
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Oct 23, 2026, 9:44 AM ETWinnipeg Jets winger Nino Niederreiter (face) didn't finish Thursday's 3-2 overtime loss to Dallas, Ken Wiebe of the Winnipeg Free Press reports. With 6:51 remaining in regulation, Niederreiter took a high stick to the face from teammate Tyrel Bauer. Niederreiter's 2026-27 campaign is off to a very difficult start, with no points in seven outings. He was a healthy scratch for three games at the start of the month. The 16-year veteran is averaging 12:05 of ice time, his lowest since his rookie campaign. Cole Koepke will likely get a chance to play if Niederreiter misses time.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Ken Wiebe
John Gibson Exits Early Thursday
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Oct 23, 2026, 9:34 AM ETDetroit Red Wings goaltender John Gibson (upper body) missed the third period of Thursday's 5-2 win over Vancouver. Gibson allowed one goal and made four saves before exiting the contest. The team initially announced Gibson was questionable to return. Throughout his career, Gibson has dealt with several injuries. However, it appears he isn't seriously hurt this time. According to Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press, Gibson got something in his eye. Michal Postava closed out Thursday's game, making seven saves. Gibson has primarily shared the net with Daniil Tarasov (undisclosed), but he isn't currently available. The American netminder is 3-3-1 for the season and has allowed 3.35 goals with a .871 save percentage.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Detroit Red Wings