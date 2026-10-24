Jiri Kulich Questionable Saturday

Oct 23, 2026, 5:59 PM ET

Edmonton Oilers goaltender Devon Levi (undisclosed) didn't practice on Friday and won't dress for Saturday's contest against Toronto. Tristan Jarry will guard the Oilers crease on Saturday night. Edmonton has used Levi as the starter in back-to-back games and in four of the last five games. While he has been leaky, the Oilers have been on a winning path with Levi. He holds a 6-1-0 record this season and has allowed 3.11 goals with a .887 save percentage. Jarry has yet to lose in regulation, going 2-0-1, but he faces a difficult matchup on Saturday: the Maple Leafs have the eighth-best offense in the league, scoring 3.58 goals per game.