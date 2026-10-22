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Alexander Wennberg Downgraded to Week-to-Week

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Oct 22, 2026, 5:58 PM ET

San Jose Sharks center Alexander Wennberg (upper body) was downgraded to week-to-week on Thursday, Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now reports. Wennberg sustained an upper-body injury in Monday's loss to Toronto and was initially deemed day-to-day. However, his injury has proved more serious than first thought. The Swedish veteran has skated as San Jose's second-line center, contributing three assists in nine games this season. In Thursday's matchup with Ottawa, Sharks head coach Ryan Warsofsky plans to use winger Collin Graf as Wennberg's replacement.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Sheng Peng
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Oct 22, 2026, 5:48 PM ET

Minnesota Wild defenseman Jared Spurgeon (upper body) is set to return to the lineup on Thursday against Calgary after being activated from Injured Reserve. The Wild captain has been unavailable for four games due to an upper-body injury. After a 22-point campaign, Spurgeon hopes to regain his groove this season and has started well. Across six appearances, Spurgeon has recorded five points (one goal, four assists). Olli Maatta (upper body) is also available after missing three games, giving Minnesota back two key defensive pieces.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Sportsnet
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Oct 22, 2026, 5:42 PM ET

Los Angeles Kings center Quinton Byfield (upper body) is a game-time decision on Thursday against the New York Islanders, Zach Dooley of the Kings' official site reports. Byfield sustained an upper-body injury Tuesday night against Washington and may now miss his first game of the season. Seven games into the season, Byfield boasts only one goal and one assist. If Byfield can't play against the Islanders, Erik Haula will take over as the second-line center. Scott Laughton could also see increased usage.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Zach Dooley
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Oct 22, 2026, 5:36 PM ET

Ottawa Senators goaltender Linus Ullmark (lower body) will be sidelined for 1-2 weeks. He suffered a lower-body strain in Wednesday's win over Florida, and the Senators placed Ullmark on Injured Reserve on Thursday. Ullmark has been sensational for Ottawa, posting a 7-1-0 record, a 1.33 goals-against average, and a .945 save percentage. Samuel Ersson will start Thursday's matchup with San Jose and should see additional work in the next few games. The team has recalled Jonas Johansson from the minors to serve as Ersson's backup.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Sportsnet
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Oct 22, 2026, 5:28 PM ET

Montreal Canadiens center Nick Suzuki (upper body) won't be in action for 2-4 weeks, the team announced Thursday. The Canadiens captain will miss time for the first time in his career. Suzuki's 546 consecutive games is the second-longest active ironman streak in the NHL, behind Colorado Avalanche defenseman Brent Burns (1,017). With Suzuki out, Montreal loses its top scorer. The 27-year-old has amassed 12 points (five goals, seven assists) in nine games. Oliver Kapanen practiced on the first line Thursday in Suzuki's absence. His fantasy stock would get a major boost if Kapanen keeps the role in the upcoming games.--Taavi Pailk
Source: NHL.com
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Oct 22, 2026, 5:20 PM ET

Pittsburgh Penguins right wing Bryan Rust (lower body) will be re-evaluated in six weeks, Wes Crosby of NHL.com reports. Rust was injured in Monday's loss to Utah and will miss action for the second time this season. He sat out the first three games due to an upper-body injury. Rust has three goals and two assists in seven outings in 2026-27. Tommy Novak will jump on the top line to cover for Rust's absence on Thursday against Florida. Novak has averaged nearly a point per game so far this season and will have even more fantasy value as Sidney Crosby's running mate.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Wes Crosby
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Oct 22, 2026, 5:12 PM ET

Pittsburgh Penguins center Benjamin Kindel (undisclosed) could return to practice next week, according to general manager Kyle Dubas. Dubas shared an update on Kindel Thursday after he fainted on a team flight earlier this week. Kindel experienced a vasovagal syncope, a sudden drop in heart rate and blood pressure that reduces blood flow to the brain. The teenage forward was cleared to fly back to Pittsburgh on Wednesday. Kindel's NHL career is off to a promising start, with 39 points (19 goals, 20 assists) in 86 regular-season games. Pittsburgh will start a spell without Kindel on Thursday against Florida. Blake Lizotte will move up in the lineup to cover for Kindel's absence in the middle six.--Taavi Pailk
Source: NHL.com
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Oct 22, 2026, 10:32 AM ET

Ottawa Senators defenseman Jake Sanderson returned to the lineup with a two-assist performance in Wednesday's 5-1 victory over Florida. After missing eight games because of a lower-body injury, Sanderson logged a game-high 22:36 of ice time. He had a power-play assist on Tim Stutzle's game-tying goal and delivered an even-strength assist to Shane Pinto, who scored Ottawa's third goal. In his 305th career game, Sanderson became the second-fastest defenseman in Senators history to reach 40 multi-point games. Erik Karlsson holds the record with 233 games. Sanderson will be back in action on Thursday in a favorable matchup against San Jose, which has allowed 3.40 goals per game.--Taavi Pailk
Source: ESPN
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Oct 22, 2026, 10:29 AM ET

Colorado Avalanche right wing Logan O'Connor (lower body) is expected to be in the lineup for the first time this season when the team hosts Tampa Bay on Friday. The 30-year-old has dealt with a lower-body injury and was placed on long-term Injured Reserve on Sept. 28. Meanwhile, forwards Nicolas Roy (lower body) and Zachary L'Heureux (upper body) are considered week-to-week. As a result, O'Connor could see extra usage in his season debut. He was a regular 20-point scorer before running into health issues and appearing in just 13 games last season.--Taavi Pailk
Source: NHL.com
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Oct 22, 2026, 10:25 AM ET

Detroit Red Wings center J.T. Compher (undisclosed) is probable to play on Thursday against Vancouver, Helene St. James of The Detroit Free Press reports. The Red Wings are expected to have him back after seven games without Compher. At the start of the season, Compher produced two scoreless performances before landing on the shelf with an undisclosed health issue. Overall, Compher's production has been trending down since the 2022-23 season, hurting his fantasy value. His return will probably bump Sheldon Dries out of the lineup.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Helene St. James
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Oct 22, 2026, 10:22 AM ET

New York Islanders forward Mathew Barzal (knee) still doesn't have a timetable for his return, general manager Mathieu Darche said Wednesday. Barzal is nursing a knee injury and hasn't played this season. "We feel the inflammation is down, but we're still working with him about getting his strength back and how comfortable he feels," Darche said. "He's skating. ... We hope it's sooner, but at the end of the day, every day he's starting to skate a bit more, and we're hoping to at some point get him with the team, and then from there we go from there." With Barzal sidelined, Bo Horvat has been the Islanders' leading scorer with 10 points (five goals, five assists) in nine games.--Taavi Pailk
Source: NHL.com
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Oct 22, 2026, 10:20 AM ET

Boston Bruins forward Marat Khusnutdinov has signed a three-year, $11.85 million contract extension. He's currently in the final season of a two-year, $1.85 million contract. In 2025-26, Khusnutdinov posted a career-high 33 points (15 goals, 18 assists) in 77 games. Early this season, his ice time has dropped slightly, but Khusnutdinov's productivity has improved to 0.5 points per game. He has two goals and three assists in 10 outings. Four of his points have come in the last five games, giving Khusnutdinov short-term fantasy appeal.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Boston Bruins
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Oct 22, 2026, 10:15 AM ET

Ottawa Senators goaltender Linus Ullmark (lower body) was injured in the third period against the Florida Panthers on Wednesday. He had a strong performance, with 17 saves on 18 SOG in a 5-1 victory, but went down early in the third frame after making a save. Samuel Ersson closed out the game and faced only one effort from the Panthers. Senators head coach Travis Green said after the game that Ullmark left with a lower-body strain and will be further evaluated on Thursday. A serious injury to Ullmark would be a major blow for the Senators. The former Vezina Trophy winner has been nearly flawless in 2026-27, going 7-1-0 with a 1.33 goals-against average and a .945 save percentage.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Sportsnet
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Oct 21, 2026, 7:27 PM ET

Edmonton Oilers forward Ryan Nugent-Hopkins (lower body) will make his season debut on Thursday against the Carolina Hurricanes. He's been unavailable up to this point after suffering a lower-body injury at practice on Sept. 28. Nugent-Hopkins brings veteran experience and scoring ability to the Oilers' lineup. The 33-year-old has averaged 0.75 points per game over the past three seasons. Through the years, Nugent-Hopkins has always enjoyed facing the Hurricanes, posting 22 points (nine goals, 13 assists) in 23 career games.--Taavi Pailk
Source: NHL.com
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Oct 21, 2026, 7:17 PM ET

Philadelphia Flyers winger Tyson Foerster (hand) will return from a one-game absence on Wednesday against Buffalo, Jackie Spiegel of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports. He has been nursing a hand injury and was initially considered a game-time decision for Wednesday's matchup. Foerster will skate alongside Sean Couturier and Alex Bump, with Michael Bunting coming out of the lineup. The Flyers hope some time off has improved Foerster's form. He's sitting on one goal and zero assists through 10 outings this season.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Jackie Spiegel
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Oct 21, 2026, 7:12 PM ET

Winger Patrik Laine still hopes to make an impact in the NHL, ESPN's Emily Kaplan reports. The Finnish forward is an unrestricted free agent after dealing with several health issues in the past few years. Last season, Laine suited up for just five games with the Montreal Canadiens, recording one assist. Kaplan reported that Laine has no intention of signing with a European team and is "motivated to prove people wrong." At 28, Laine still has time to turn his career around. When healthy, he can be a highly productive player. However, it's not a great sign that no NHL team is rushing to sign him despite his strong resume. In 537 career NHL games, Laine has scored 224 goals and 422 points.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Emily Kaplan
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Oct 21, 2026, 7:03 PM ET

Carolina Hurricanes winger Seth Jarvis (shoulder) was activated from Injured Reserve Wednesday. This sets the stage for him to make his season debut on Thursday against Edmonton. Jarvis was initially expected to be out until November after an offseason shoulder injury. He had dealt with a shoulder issue for several years. Now that he's at 100 percent, Jarvis may be even more productive. He has reached 30 goals and 60 points in three consecutive seasons. At Wednesday's practice, Jarvis skated on the third line. He's also set to strengthen Carolina's power play.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Carolina Hurricanes
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Oct 21, 2026, 6:56 PM ET

Washington Capitals goaltender Logan Thompson (lower body) was deemed day-to-day by head coach Spencer Carbery on Wednesday. Thompson was banged up in Tuesday's loss to Los Angeles and may miss Saturday's matchup with Buffalo. So far in 2026-27, Thompson has been inconsistent, posting a 4-3-0 record, a 2.90 goals-against average, and a .901 save percentage. Charlie Lindgren, who is 1-1-0, will shoulder a heavier workload if Thompson misses time.--Taavi Pailk
Source: NHL.com
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Oct 21, 2026, 6:49 PM ET

Buffalo Sabres left wing Jason Zucker (abdomen) will make his season debut on Wednesday night against Philadelphia. The veteran forward missed the start of the season after undergoing sports hernia surgery. At 34, Zucker isn't in his prime anymore, but he can still make a positive impact. Last season, he scored 25 goals and 45 points in 62 games. The Flyers have been awful so far, giving Zucker a good chance to hit the ground running. He will join the third line and the second power-play unit.--Taavi Pailk
Source: NHL.com
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Oct 21, 2026, 6:42 PM ET

Buffalo Sabres defenseman Rasmus Dahlin (upper body) has been officially cleared to play on Wednesday against the Philadelphia Flyers. The Sabres have been without their No. 1 defenseman for three games. Dahlin will take his usual spot on the first defensive pairing and will skate on the first power-play unit. He has had a decent start to the season, scoring two goals and recording two assists in six games. With Dahlin back in action, Dennis Gilbert is expected to exit the lineup.--Taavi Pailk
Source: NHL.com
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Oct 21, 2026, 9:57 AM ET

Dallas Stars winger Mikko Rantanen did all the scoring for the team in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime victory against Boston, recording his 11th career hat trick. He scored two game-tying goals at even strength during regulation and lit the lamp on a power play 3:52 into the extra frame. With his 321st career goal, Rantanen tied Olli Jokinen for the third-most among Finnish skaters in NHL history. Rantanen has potted five goals this season, adding six assists in nine games. He's among the league's most consistent scorers and looks poised for another big campaign.--Taavi Pailk
Source: ESPN
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REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

Alexander Wennberg

Downgraded to Week-to-Week
Rashee Rice

Misses Another Practice on Thursday
Jared Spurgeon

Returns to Wild Lineup Thursday
Quinton Byfield

a Game-Time Call Thursday
Linus Ullmark

Out 1-2 Weeks
Nick Suzuki

Faces 2-4 Week Absence
Bryan Rust

Ruled Out for Six Weeks
Jordan Love

Upgrades to Full Practice on Thursday
Benjamin Kindel

Could Return to Practice Next Week
Lamar Jackson

Remains Limited in Practice on Thursday
Mike Evans

Not Seen at Practice on Thursday
Saquon Barkley

Returns to Practice, Expected to Play in Week 7
Baker Mayfield

Says his Thumb is "Strong Enough to Play"
Zach Charbonnet

Seahawks Officially Activate Zach Charbonnet From PUP List
David Montgomery

Not Expected to Play in Week 7
Pittsburgh Steelers

Steelers Traveling to Paris on a Red-Eye Flight
Ty Jerome

Sets Grizzlies Opening-Night Record with 45 Points
Anthony Black

a Full Participant in Thursday's Practice
Tyler Warren

Still Absent from Practice on Thursday
Oso Ighodaro

Exits Season Opener with Hip Injury
AJ Dybantsa

Ruled Out Again Friday
Breece Hall

Moving Well at Practice, Could Play in Week 7
Jarrett Allen

Expects to Suit Up Against 76ers
Lamar Jackson

Present for the Start of Thursday's Practice
Matthew Golden

Should be Fine Despite Dealing With Shoulder Injury
Christian Watson

Packers Not Concerned About Christian Watson's Ankle Issue
Emeka Egbuka

Trending Toward Missing Week 7, Misses Practice Again Thursday
Jeremiyah Love

Expected to Miss Second Consecutive Game
Tampa Bay Rays

Rays Have Options to Start Game 1 of World Series
Jake Sanderson

Returns With Two Assists
Logan O'Connor

Expected to Make His Season Debut Friday
J.T. Compher

Probable for Thursday's Matchup
Mathew Barzal

Remains Without Timetable for Return
Marat Khusnutdinov

Bruins Extend Marat Khusnutdinov for Three Years
Los Angeles Angels

Kurt Suzuki Won't Return as Angels' Manager in 2027
Linus Ullmark

Exits Win With Lower-Body Strain
Saquon Barkley

Expected to Practice Thursday, In Line to Play in Week 7
Tacko Fall

Ruled Out Against Cavaliers
Bradley Beal

Sidelined Through the Weekend
Yanic Konan Niederhauser

Out This Week for Clippers
Max Strus

Ruled Out for Clippers' Road Trip
Brandon Ingram

Remains Sidelined This Week
Jarrett Allen

Questionable for Season Opener Against 76ers
Chicago White Sox

Roch Cholowsky Progressing Well from Wrist Injury
Malik Monk

Ruled Out Against Clippers
Shohei Ohtani

Surgery Not on the Table for Shohei Ohtani, Expected to Pitch in 2027
Khaman Maluach

to Start Season Opener Against Portland
Micah Potter

Available Against Suns
Brandon Woodruff

Unlikely to Return for World Series
Deni Avdija

Will Play and Start Against Suns
Dalton Rushing

Undergoing Elbow Surgery, Facing Nine-Month Recovery
Stephen Curry

Good to Go Wednesday
New York Yankees

Brian Cashman Agrees to New Contract With Yankees
Brock Bowers

Limited With Two New Injuries on Wednesday
Jaylen Waddle

Dealing With Chest Injury, Limited on Wednesday
Nikola Topić

Nikola Topic Out Again on Thursday
Jett Howard

Out on Wednesday
Isaiah Stewart

Out of Action Against Jazz
Ryan Nugent-Hopkins

Cleared for Season Debut Thursday
Jordan Love

has a Sore Back, "No Chance" he Misses Week 7
Tyson Foerster

Available Wednesday
Collin Sexton

Sidelined on Wednesday
NHL

Patrik Laine is "Motivated to Prove People Wrong"
Zach Charbonnet

Practices in Full on Wednesday
Seth Jarvis

Hurricanes Activate Seth Jarvis From Injured Reserve
Logan Thompson

Deemed Day-to-Day With Lower-Body Injury
Jason Zucker

Ready for Season Debut Wednesday
Rasmus Dahlin

Returns to Action Wednesday
Charles Bassey

Sidelined on Wednesday
Mikko Rantanen

Takes Bruins Down With Hat Trick
Davis Thompson

Having Issues with the Fall Swing as Bermuda Looms
Austin Eckroat

Returns at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship
Denny McCarthy

Appears in Bermuda Off Solid Baycurrent Classic Result
Joel Dahmen

Could Struggle Once More in Bermuda
Luke Clanton

Tries to Capitalize off Big Result in Utah
Eric Cole

Continues to Build Momentum Going Into Next Season
Andrew Novak

Returning to Port Royal In Search of Elusive Victory
Miles Russell

Making PGA Tour Appearance at Bermuda Championship
Freddy Peralta

Named ALCS MVP After Another Strong Start
Teoscar Hernández

Teoscar Hernandez a Potential Trade Candidate this Offseason
Sandy Alcantara

Marlins Expected to Exercise Sandy Alcantara's Team Option
New York Yankees

Aaron Boone Will Return as Yankees' Manager
Shohei Ohtani

Plans to Pitch in 2027
Jeremy Peña

Jeremy Pena on the Trade Block?
J.T. Realmuto

Phillies Looking to Reduce J.T. Realmuto's Catching Workload in 2027
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