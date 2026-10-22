Bruins Extend Marat Khusnutdinov for Three Years

Oct 21, 2026, 7:12 PM ET

Winger Patrik Laine still hopes to make an impact in the NHL, ESPN's Emily Kaplan reports. The Finnish forward is an unrestricted free agent after dealing with several health issues in the past few years. Last season, Laine suited up for just five games with the Montreal Canadiens, recording one assist. Kaplan reported that Laine has no intention of signing with a European team and is "motivated to prove people wrong." At 28, Laine still has time to turn his career around. When healthy, he can be a highly productive player. However, it's not a great sign that no NHL team is rushing to sign him despite his strong resume. In 537 career NHL games, Laine has scored 224 goals and 422 points.