Steelers Traveling to Paris on a Red-Eye Flight
Oct 22, 2026, 1:50 PM ETIn a season that was kicked off with widely scrutinized travel plans ahead of the Week 1 international game between the Rams and 49ers, the Pittsburgh Steelers are the latest franchise to raise eyebrows with their scheduled itinerary. According to Andrew Fillipponi of Pittsburgh's 93.7 the Fan, the Steelers are traveling to Paris on a Thursday night red-eye flight ahead of their Week 7 matchup with the Saints and will reportedly travel directly to the practice field upon arrival. While the unconventional travel plans to Australia did not work out for the Rams, the Steelers will hope for a better outcome in Europe as they look to extend their two-game win streak on Sunday.--Patrick McGrath
Source: Andrew Fillipponi
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Elijah Arroyo Having Season-Ending Shoulder Surgery
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 22, 2026, 2:17 PM ETSeattle Seahawks tight end Elijah Arroyo (shoulder) is having season-ending surgery on Thursday, a source told Adam Schefter of ESPN. The Seahawks were expecting Arroyo to miss an extended amount of time, but the entire season is the worst-case scenario. The 23-year-old will finish his second year in the NFL with just one catch on two targets for 17 yards in six games played after posting a 15-179-1 line on 26 targets through 13 regular-season games (four starts) as a rookie in 2025. Arroyo injured his shoulder in last Thursday night's overtime loss to the Denver Broncos. His absence for the rest of the season will definitely raise teammate AJ Barner's fantasy ceiling as a TE2. The 24-year-old Barner, a former fourth-rounder in 2024 from Michigan, has yet to score this year through six weeks and has 15 catches on 24 targets for 138 yards. He had a career year in 2025 with 52 receptions, 519 yards, and six receiving touchdowns in 17 starts.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN - Adam Schefter
Seahawks Officially Activate Zach Charbonnet From PUP List
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 22, 2026, 2:11 PM ETThe Seattle Seahawks officially activated running back Zach Charbonnet (knee) from the Physically Unable to Perform list on Thursday, according to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network. Charbonnet was a full participant in Wednesday's practice and appears to be ready to make his 2026 season debut this Sunday night in a showdown against the 5-0 Kansas City Chiefs. The 25-year-old has not played yet this year due to a torn ACL that he suffered in the postseason back in January. Rookie first-rounder Jadarian Price (chest) is on Injured Reserve, so Charbonnet could have a pretty big role in Seattle's backfield right away while sharing touches with Emanuel Wilson and George Holani. Fantasy managers should be tempering their expectations for Charbonnet in his first game back, especially if the Seahawks' coaches put a limit on his touches for the night. But with the fourth-year back returning, he should be in play as an RB3/flex option for fantasy managers against KC. Charb has 20 rushing touchdowns in the last two years and rushed for 730 yards on 184 carries in 2025 in 16 regular-season games, so the production speaks for itself.--Keith Hernandez
Source: NFL Network - Ian Rapoport
Josh Simmons Going on Injured Reserve With Back Injury
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 22, 2026, 2:02 PM ETThe Kansas City Chiefs will place left tackle Josh Simmons (back) on Injured Reserve, head athletic trainer Rick Burkholder told Sam McDowell of The Kansas City Star. Simmons has been trying to recover from a bulging disc in his back. The 23-year-old was able to practice last week for the first time since training camp this summer, but apparently his body did not react well to the increased activity, and he will now be forced to miss at least another four games in 2026. When healthy, the former 32nd overall pick in 2025 from Ohio State is the Chiefs' long-term starting left tackle. At this point, it remains to be seen if Simmons will be able to make it back during the regular season, but if he does, Kansas City's offense and the protection for quarterback Patrick Mahomes' blind side will be in much better hands. Injuries limited Simmons to only eight starts in his rookie campaign, and he has yet to play in his sophomore season.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Kansas City Star - Sam McDowell
Aaron Jones Sr. Faces a Drastically Lowered Ceiling with Teammate's Return
Patrick McGrath
Patrick McGrath
Oct 22, 2026, 2:00 PM ETMinnesota Vikings running back Aaron Jones Sr. was the fantasy RB12 from Weeks 2-5, but with teammate Jordan Mason (thumb) practicing in full after the team's Week 6 bye and expected to make his return after a four-game stint on Injured Reserve, the 31-year-old veteran is likely to find himself back in a timeshare. In a Week 1 win over the Packers, Mason handled 15 carries to Jones' 12, but his absence has given the former Pro Bowler an almost unheard-of 90.4% running back rush share while still finding involvement in the passing game. While Jones has made the most of his expanded opportunities, Mason's return will almost certainly eat into his week-winning workload, and he has fallen to RotoBaller's RB27 ahead of a Week 7 clash with the Colts.--Patrick McGrath
Source: RotoBaller
David Montgomery Not Expected to Play in Week 7
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 22, 2026, 1:54 PM ETHouston Texans running back David Montgomery (groin) is missing another practice on Thursday and is not expected to play in Sunday's Week 7 game against the New York Giants, according to Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Sports. Montgomery injured his groin in the Week 5 win over the division-rival Tennessee Titans and did not play in the win over the division-rival Jacksonville Jaguars in London this past Sunday. The 29-year-old has not practiced since his injury and is on the verge of being ruled out for this weekend against the Giants. It means that Woody Marks is ready for another elevated workload as the team's lead back in an offense that is on the rise with quarterback C.J. Stroud playing at a high level early on. Jawhar Jordan (quadriceps) is on the practice-squad injured list, so Dare Ogunbowale is likely to be Marks' backup against New York. Montgomery's fantasy stock is way down after his injury and his 2.7 yards-per-carry average on 52 rushing attempts through his first five games with Houston. The Texans' bye is coming in Week 8, so if Monty does not play this weekend, his next chance to suit up would not be until Week 9 against the Los Angeles Chargers.--Keith Hernandez
Source: KPRC 2 Sports - Aaron Wilson
Tyler Warren Still Absent from Practice on Thursday
Patrick McGrath
Patrick McGrath
Oct 22, 2026, 1:40 PM ETIndianapolis Colts tight end Tyler Warren (groin) missed the team's Week 6 loss to the Titans after appearing on the injury report late in the week with a groin injury, and for the second straight day, he was absent from the start of practice. In his absence on Sunday, wide receiver Keenan Allen led the team with 12 targets, which he converted into eight receptions for 82 yards, and should Warren miss another game, the 14-year veteran makes for a viable start in Week 7, even against a Vikings team that has been the most formidable against the position to begin the year. Through five weeks, Warren had been the TE6, but fantasy managers will need to monitor Friday's practice report and have a plan in place should he miss the final session of the week.--Patrick McGrath
Source: Kevin Bowen
Josh Jacobs Practicing on Thursday
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 22, 2026, 1:37 PM ETGreen Bay Packers running back Josh Jacobs took part in his first official practice of the season on Thursday, according to Matt Schneidman of The Athletic. The Packers held a walkthrough practice on Wednesday, so Thursday is the 28-year-old's first full practice of the year after he was removed from the commissioner's exempt list on Monday and allowed to rejoin the team after an off-the-field legal issue. The Packers have not officially announced whether Jacobs will be active in a Week 7 divisional tilt on the road against the Detroit Lions, but the expectation is that he will be available for the first time this year. The Packers have been getting by mostly with a backfield combination of MarShawn Lloyd and Kaleb Johnson, but neither RB has been effective, with the Packers averaging a league-worst 59.8 rushing yards per game. Jacobs should immediately help them improve in that category, and he should be viewed as an RB2 against Detroit's soft defense if he is officially active in Motown this Sunday.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Athletic - Matt Schneidman
Breece Hall Moving Well at Practice, Could Play in Week 7
Patrick McGrath
Patrick McGrath
Oct 22, 2026, 1:27 PM ETNew York Jets running back Breece Hall (quadriceps) was back on the practice field on Thursday and moving well, according to beat reporter Brian Costello. Hall has missed the past three games after injuring his quad in the fourth quarter of a Week 3 loss to the Lions, and in his absence, third-year back Braelon Allen has averaged over 95 total yards per game on a 4.6-yard-per-carry average. Hall's return could make for a muddled backfield as he faces the potential of a limited snap count as he eases back to a full workload, lowering the fantasy ceilings of both backs for at least a week. In a Week 7 divisional matchup with a Dolphins team that has been among the league's most favorable matchups for fantasy running backs, both Hall and Allen can still provide value from the flex but come with the risk of eating into one another's work and should be started with tempered expectations.--Patrick McGrath
Source: Brian Costello
Bucs Still Non-Committal on Week 7 Starting QB
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 22, 2026, 1:24 PM ETTampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator Zac Robinson said that the team is ready for anything when it comes to who is in at quarterback for the Week 7 game this Sunday against the division-rival Carolina Panthers, according to Pewter Report. Head coach Todd Bowles will make the final decision. Robinson has done preparation for rookie Jalon Daniels or Baker Mayfield (thumb) starting in Carolina. Mayfield has missed the last three games due to a dislocated thumb on his throwing hand, but he has returned to practice this week and was a full participant on Wednesday. That would seem to indicate that Mayfield is good to go to face the Panthers, but the Buccaneers might want the veteran signal-caller to check off a few more boxes before they make the announcement. If Mayfield makes his return this weekend, he is expected to be without one of his top receivers in Emeka Egbuka (concussion, foot), which would be a hit to Mayfield's QB2 streaming case. The two-time Pro Bowler led the team to an 0-3 start while throwing for 615 yards, two touchdowns, and two interceptions on 96 pass attempts.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Pewter Report
Lamar Jackson Present for the Start of Thursday's Practice
Patrick McGrath
Patrick McGrath
Oct 22, 2026, 1:13 PM ETAfter missing the past two games with an ankle injury, Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (ankle) was again spotted at the start of Thursday's practice. Jackson logged a limited session on Wednesday and appears to be trending in the right direction after missing not just the past two games but two straight weeks of practice. Despite exiting early from the team's Week 4 win over the Titans, Jackson was the fantasy QB9 through the first four weeks of the season, and his presence elevates the ceilings of both wide receiver Zay Flowers and running back Derrick Henry. Facing a Bengals defense in Week 7 that has improved since last season but still ranks in the bottom half of the league against fantasy quarterbacks, Jackson can be started with confidence if he's able to suit up on Sunday.--Patrick McGrath
Source: Jamison Hensley
A.J. Brown Ready to Bounce Back on Thursday Night?
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 22, 2026, 12:58 PM ETNew England Patriots veteran wide receiver A.J. Brown returned from a high-ankle sprain that landed him on Injured Reserve in the Week 6 win over the division-rival New York Jets, but he struggled with drops and caught only three of his 10 targets for 27 yards in his second game with the Patriots. Brown also disappointed in his debut with New England in the Week 1 loss to the Seattle Seahawks, when he caught three of his four targets for 26 yards before injuring his ankle. Thursday Night Football analyst Kirk Herbstreit thinks Brown is primed to bounce back to form on Thursday night against the hosting Chicago Bears in Week 7. "I would be shocked if AJ Brown doesn't play incredibly well tonight. He was getting back into rhythm last week coming back from injury," Herbstreit said on The Pat McAfee Show. Brown is a difference-maker when healthy, and quarterback Drake Maye is expected to try to get his WR1 the ball early and often on Thursday night. Fantasy managers should be starting Brown this week, even after his lackluster return from injury in Week 6. Do not forget that receiver Romeo Doubs (shoulder) is on IR and will miss the next four games, which will raise Brown's fantasy ceiling.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Kirk Herbstreit
Kalif Raymond Still in Play for TNF
Alex Ciulla
Alex Ciulla
Oct 22, 2026, 12:41 PM ETChicago Bears wide receiver Kalif Raymond is a fine low-end option in deep leagues ahead of his Thursday Night Football matchup against the New England Patriots. Raymond was looking like a waiver-wire steal after a hot start to 2026. The veteran's production would fizzle out just as quickly, though, as he's accumulated only eight targets over the last three weeks compared with 21 in his first three appearances. While that bodes poorly for Raymond's season-long outlook, he's still an enticing option in deeper formats and a solid DFS bet, especially with quarterback Caleb Williams healthy and dialed in. Thursday's matchup isn't particularly appealing for fantasy, but Chicago's offense will get a boost as the Pats' defense is down several players to injury. The 32-year-old lands as RotoBaller's PPR WR51 for this week's slate.--Alex Ciulla
Source: ESPN
Dalton Schultz Back at Practice on Thursday
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 22, 2026, 12:35 PM ETHouston Texans tight end Dalton Schultz (quadriceps) is back on the practice field on Thursday, according to Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Sports. Schultz missed practice on Wednesday, putting his availability for the Week 7 contest against the visiting New York Giants this Sunday in question. The 30-year-old veteran's status is still up in the air, but it is a good sign that he was able to return to the field for the second practice of the week. Schultz was banged up in the Week 6 win over the division-rival Jacksonville Jaguars in London, and it remains to be seen if he will be ready to go this weekend. The former fourth-rounder by the Dallas Cowboys in 2018 from Stanford caught four of his six targets for 33 yards in London. He does not have a touchdown catch yet through six games and has done very little outside of his 12-catch, 140-yard game on 14 targets in the Week 2 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals, which was a game that top receiver Nico Collins missed due to injury. The emergence of second-year wideout Jaylin Noel and the addition of former first-round receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. do not strengthen the streaming case for Schultz this year.--Keith Hernandez
Source: KPRC 2 Sports - Aaron Wilson
Cam Skattebo Praised for Response to Week 6 Demotion
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 22, 2026, 12:33 PM ETNew York Giants running back Cam Skattebo drew praise from offensive coordinator Matt Nagy for the way he handled last week's demotion. According to Dan Duggan of The Athletic, Nagy called Skattebo's response "impressive" and described him as a "true pro." The second-year back was told before Sunday's loss to New Orleans that Najee Harris would start after Skattebo committed his fourth fumble of the season against Washington in Week 5. He ended up playing just six offensive snaps without a carry or target, even though he entered the game as New York's leading rusher with 294 yards on 81 attempts. Harris was released Tuesday, which leaves Skattebo competing with Tyrone Tracy Jr. and Devin Singletary for opportunities against Houston. Head coach John Harbaugh has acknowledged that none of his running backs has established himself as the clear lead option, so the backfield distribution is still unsettled heading into Week 7.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Dan Duggan
Jonathan Taylor Hasn't Considered Possibility of Being Traded
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 22, 2026, 12:32 PM ETIndianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor said he hasn't given any thought to potentially being traded following the firing of general manager Chris Ballard. Speaking with reporters Thursday, Taylor told Jake Arthur he was "just lost for words" and "definitely upset" about Monday's decision, adding that he has reflected on what he and his teammates could have done differently to prevent the outcome. The Colts fired Ballard after a 2-4 start, although owner Carlie Irsay-Gordon stressed that the leadership change doesn't alter the team's intention to compete this season. Taylor signed a two-year, $44 million contract extension in August that keeps him under contract through 2028. The 27-year-old has remained a major part of Indianapolis' offense, rushing for 492 yards and seven touchdowns on 122 carries through six games. Trade speculation has followed the front-office shakeup, but Taylor's comments give no indication that he expects to be moved.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Jake Arthur
Bucky Irving Back at Practice After Wednesday's Absence
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 22, 2026, 12:31 PM ETTampa Bay Buccaneers running back Bucky Irving (illness) returned to practice Thursday after sitting out Wednesday's session, according to Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times. His return is an encouraging development ahead of Sunday's Week 7 matchup against the Carolina Panthers, especially after an illness hit several Tampa Bay players earlier in the week. Irving has handled 96 carries for 452 yards and two touchdowns through six games and holds a substantial advantage in the backfield workload. He got 19 carries and three targets in Sunday's overtime loss to Pittsburgh, while Kenneth Gainwell managed just two rushing attempts and one target. Sean Tucker (quadriceps), who missed that contest, was a full participant Wednesday and could rejoin the rotation against Carolina. Irving's precise Thursday participation level hasn't been confirmed yet.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Rick Stroud
Matthew Golden Should be Fine Despite Dealing With Shoulder Injury
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 22, 2026, 12:28 PM ETGreen Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur said that there is no concern about wide receiver Matthew Golden (shoulder) as the team prepares to face the division-rival Detroit Lions on Sunday in Week 7, according to Weston Hodkiewicz of the team's official website. Golden was listed as a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, leaving some concern about his status for the weekend, but fantasy managers should be assured now that the 23-year-old second-year wideout will suit up in Motown. Quarterback Jordan Love (back) and receiver Christian Watson (ankle) are also dealing with minor injuries but should also be active on Sunday. Golden, a first-rounder last year out of Texas, is following through on his breakout potential in his second year in the league and has been very productive for his fantasy managers, catching 30 passes on 57 targets for 501 yards and three touchdowns so far through six weeks. He has been the WR7 in half-PPR scoring and should be locked into all starting fantasy lineups against the Lions' shaky pass defense.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Packers.com - Weston Hodkiewicz
Packers Not Concerned About Christian Watson's Ankle Issue
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 22, 2026, 12:13 PM ETGreen Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur said there is no concern about wide receiver Christian Watson's (ankle) status for the Week 7 game on the road this Sunday against the division-rival Detroit Lions, according to Weston Hodkiewicz of the team's official website. Watson was included on the Week 7 injury report and was listed as a limited participant in practice on Wednesday, but apparently the 27-year-old is fine and will be available this weekend as the Packers' offense looks to stay on a roll. Quarterback Jordan Love (back) and receiver Matthew Golden (shoulder) were also limited with injuries, but Green Bay is expected to have all of their top weapons while potentially getting starting running back Josh Jacobs back as well. Watson has stayed healthy through the first six weeks of 2026 and has been phenomenal for his fantasy managers, ranking third at the position in half-PPR scoring with 29 receptions on 48 targets for 538 yards and six touchdowns. Only Jaxon Smith-Njigba and CeeDee Lamb have more fantasy points than Watson.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Packers.com - Weston Hodkiewicz
Baker Mayfield Throwing Well as Week 7 Decision Nears
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 22, 2026, 11:59 AM ETTampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield (thumb) continues to make encouraging progress toward a potential return Sunday against the Carolina Panthers. According to Greg Auman of FOX Sports, Mayfield appeared to be throwing effectively during Thursday's practice, building on his full participation Wednesday. The veteran hadn't practiced since dislocating his right thumb against Minnesota in Week 3, and head coach Todd Bowles previously indicated that Mayfield looked increasingly comfortable throwing while wearing a glove on his injured hand. Bowles hopes to determine Friday whether Mayfield or rookie Jalon Daniels will start against Carolina. Mayfield's recovery is progressing, but the potential absences of wide receiver Emeka Egbuka (concussion/foot) and right tackle Luke Goedeke (calf) could complicate his return. Both players appear unlikely to suit up, according to Auman's latest observations.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Greg Auman
Emeka Egbuka Trending Toward Missing Week 7
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 22, 2026, 11:49 AM ETTampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Emeka Egbuka (concussion, foot) appears unlikely to play Sunday against the Carolina Panthers, according to Greg Auman of FOX Sports. The second-year receiver missed Wednesday's practice with both ailments, and Auman's latest assessment suggests Tampa Bay may need to prepare for his absence. Egbuka leads the Buccaneers with 28 receptions for 240 yards through six games, which makes up a big share of an offense that has struggled to produce consistently through the air. Chris Godwin, who has 23 receptions for 216 yards, could take on a larger role if Egbuka is unavailable. Rookie Ted Hurst is another potential beneficiary after drawing six targets against Pittsburgh last week. Egbuka hasn't officially been ruled out, and his availability depends on his recovery from both injuries.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Greg Auman