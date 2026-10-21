Sam LaPorta Frustrated with Lions Over Contract
Oct 21, 2026, 4:09 PM ETDetroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta expressed frustration with his team over his current contract status in a recent Pardon My Take podcast appearance, calling it "disappointing" that he hasn't received an extension off his rookie deal. LaPorta is currently playing out the final season of his first NFL contract with Detroit and is poised to hit free agency at the end of the year. The 25-year-old has played well for the Lions so far in 2026, hauling in 27 catches for 316 yards and three touchdowns on 37 targets across five games. Since being selected by Detroit in the second round of the 2023 NFL Draft, LaPorta has compiled over 2,400 receiving yards and 23 touchdowns across 47 games. It does not appear that LaPorta is considering any sort of holdout that would impact his game availability, but the star tight end is clearly unhappy with how negotiations with the Lions have progressed to this point.--Will Brady
Source: Pardon My Take
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Emeka Egbuka Misses Practice With Concussion and Foot Injury
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 21, 2026, 4:04 PM ETTampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Emeka Egbuka (concussion, foot) did not participate in Wednesday's practice ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Carolina Panthers. Both ailments appeared on Tampa Bay's opening injury report, which raises concerns about the second-year receiver's availability after he saw a season-high 16 targets in Sunday's 26-19 overtime loss to Pittsburgh. Egbuka caught seven passes for 48 yards and a touchdown, accounting for more than a third of Jalon Daniels' pass attempts. That heavy involvement has made him the focal point of Tampa Bay's passing attack despite the offense's inconsistent production. Chris Godwin and rookie Ted Hurst could absorb more targets if Egbuka misses time, although his status remains uncertain heading into Thursday's practice.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Scott Smith
Jeremiyah Love Remains Sidelined Ahead of Week 7
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 21, 2026, 3:57 PM ETArizona Cardinals rookie running back Jeremiyah Love (ankle) will not practice Wednesday, according to Tyler Drake of Arizona Sports. The rookie missed all three practices last week and sat out Sunday's 18-16 victory over the Los Angeles Rams with a lingering left ankle injury, separate from the right ankle sprain he suffered during the preseason. Head coach Mike LaFleur previously acknowledged that the injury has affected Love's cutting ability and limited his involvement in the passing game. His availability for Sunday's matchup against Denver remains uncertain, which leaves Tyler Allgeier and Bam Knight as potential replacements once again. Allgeier started against Los Angeles and handled 18 carries but managed only 38 yards. Knight was far more effective, rushing 15 times for 80 yards while adding two receptions for 18 yards. That gap could complicate the backfield distribution if Love misses another game, especially after Knight showed he could produce with a substantial workload.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Tyler Drake
A.J. Brown Cleared to Play on Thursday Night in Chicago
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 21, 2026, 3:51 PM ETNew England Patriots wide receiver A.J. Brown (ankle) was removed from the final Week 7 injury report on Wednesday and will play on Thursday night against the hosting Chicago Bears. Brown was limited in practice on Monday and Tuesday before upgrading to full participation on Wednesday. The 29-year-old three-time Pro Bowler returned from Injured Reserve to play in the Week 6 win over the division-rival New York Jets on Sunday. He played 76% of the offensive snaps, but he was rusty and battled crucial drops, ultimately finishing with only three catches on 10 targets for 27 yards. The positive takeaway is that quarterback Drake Maye targeted Brown double-digit times in his first game back. Another week removed from his high-ankle sprain, fantasy managers will be hoping he can finally produce in just his third game with the Patriots. Brown caught three of his four targets for 26 yards in the Week 1 loss to the Seattle Seahawks before spraining his ankle. At worst, he should be considered a low-end WR2 for fantasy managers this week.--Keith Hernandez
Source: New England Patriots
Josh Jacobs Could be Given a Big Role in Offense
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 21, 2026, 3:38 PM ETGreen Bay Packers running back Josh Jacobs has the support of head coach Matt LaFleur following his six-game absence on the commissioner's exempt list. Speaking Wednesday, LaFleur described Jacobs as "extremely remorseful" and stressed his belief in second chances after the veteran's no-contest pleas to misdemeanor battery and criminal damage to property charges stemming from a May domestic incident. Jacobs was removed from the exempt list Monday, which allows him to resume practicing, although the NFL's investigation under its personal conduct policy is still ongoing. LaFleur hasn't committed to Jacobs playing Sunday against Detroit, with his readiness and potential workload still being evaluated after an extended absence from football activities. Green Bay has averaged an NFL-low 59.8 rushing yards per game without Jacobs, which makes his potential return particularly significant for an offense that has struggled to establish its ground attack.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Matt Schneidman
Lamar Jackson Gets in Limited Work on Wednesday
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 21, 2026, 3:31 PM ETUpdating a previous report, Baltimore Ravens head coach Jesse Minter said that quarterback Lamar Jackson (ankle) got in some limited work in practice on Wednesday, according to Ryan Mink of the team's official website. Jackson was not present on the field during the period of practice open to the media, but the two-time MVP eventually mixed into some drills. It is unclear if Jackson will be listed as limited or as a DNP on Wednesday's final injury report. Jackson sprained his left ankle in the Week 4 win over the Tennessee Titans and has missed each of the last two games as a result. If he continues to make progress in practice through Friday, Jackson could be cleared to return in Week 7 against the division-rival Cincinnati Bengals, but that remains to be seen. In four games played so far in 2026, Jackson checks in as the QB10 while averaging 20.8 fantasy points per game with 967 passing yards, six touchdowns, and only one interception. Jackson has added 144 rushing yards and one rushing touchdown. Fantasy managers are just hoping that Jackson continues to run the ball after he returns from his ankle sprain.--Keith Hernandez
Source: BaltimoreRavens.com - Ryan Mink
Dont'e Thornton Jr. Has Chance to Return Against Rams
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 21, 2026, 3:30 PM ETLas Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dont'e Thornton Jr. (hamstring) could be activated from injured reserve ahead of Sunday's Week 7 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams, though head coach Klint Kubiak wants to see more before making a decision. According to Sam Warren, Kubiak acknowledged that Thornton has made encouraging progress during his first two weeks of practice but stressed that he still needs to show he's ready. The 23-year-old has been sidelined since suffering a hamstring injury during training camp and returned to practice October 7. Thornton has been a full participant throughout both practice weeks but stayed on injured reserve for Las Vegas' last two games. The 2025 fourth-round pick caught just 10 passes for 135 yards in 15 appearances as a rookie. With Tre Tucker coming off a five-catch, 97-yard, two-touchdown performance against Buffalo and Jalen Nailor back in the lineup, Thornton faces plenty of competition for targets even if he's activated.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Sam Warren
Kyle Monangai Out for Third Consecutive Game
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 21, 2026, 3:22 PM ETChicago Bears running back Kyle Monangai (toe, thumb) has been ruled out for Thursday's Week 7 matchup against the New England Patriots, according to Kevin Fishbain of The Athletic. Monangai will miss his third consecutive game after suffering the injuries during Chicago's Week 4 victory over the New York Jets, when he rushed for 146 yards and two touchdowns on 30 carries. The second-year back hasn't played since that performance, which has left D'Andre Swift and Roschon Johnson to handle the backfield duties. Swift recorded 16 carries for 44 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's 31-23 victory over Atlanta, adding four receptions for 26 yards. Johnson was heavily involved too, rushing 13 times for 51 yards and a touchdown while catching two passes for 34 yards, although he lost a fumble. With Monangai unavailable, both backs should keep seeing substantial opportunities, with Swift holding the lead role.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Kevin Fishbain
Tyler Warren Missing Practice on Wednesday
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 21, 2026, 3:14 PM ETIndianapolis Colts tight end Tyler Warren (groin) is not practicing on Wednesday, according to James Boyd of The Athletic. Warren popped up on the Week 6 injury list late on Saturday with a groin injury and did not play in Sunday's loss to the division-rival Tennessee Titans. The 24-year-old is off to a bad start so far this week and is very much up in the air to play on the road this Sunday against the 5-0 Minnesota Vikings. If Warren cannot return to practice and is forced to miss a second straight game, fantasy managers in deep leagues could look to Mo Alie-Cox as a touchdown-dependent TE streamer against a tough Vikings defense. Alie-Cox had only one catch for one yard with Warren out against the Titans, but that one catch went for his first touchdown reception of the 2026 season. Fantasy managers should be able to find better options to stream. Warren is a TE1 in fantasy when he is healthy. He was a Pro Bowler as a rookie in 2025 and has 30 receptions for 213 yards and two touchdowns on 36 targets through five games this year.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Athletic - James Boyd
Jordan Addison Returning to Practice Ahead of Week 7
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 21, 2026, 3:10 PM ETMinnesota Vikings wide receiver Jordan Addison (hamstring) will practice Wednesday, according to ESPN's Kevin Seifert, as the team prepares to host the Indianapolis Colts in Week 7. Addison missed Minnesota's 23-13 victory over New Orleans on October 11 after being limited in the final two practices leading up to the game. The Vikings' Week 6 bye gave the 24-year-old extra recovery time, and he has recorded 11 receptions for 163 yards and one touchdown across four appearances this season. Addison had become more involved before the injury, catching nine passes for 142 yards and a touchdown across Weeks 3 and 4. He also played 75 of 78 offensive snaps against Miami in his most recent appearance. His return would put him back alongside Justin Jefferson to re-form Minnesota's primary receiving duo, giving quarterback Kyler Murray another established target heading into Sunday's matchup.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Kevin Seifert
T.J. Hockenson Expected to Practice on Wednesday
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 21, 2026, 3:02 PM ETMinnesota Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell said that tight end T.J. Hockenson (concussion) is expected to practice on Wednesday, according to The Athletic's Alec Lewis. Hockenson entered the league's concussion protocol after injuring his head in the Week 5 win over the New Orleans Saints, but with the benefit of the Week 6 bye, the 29-year-old is back at practice and could have a good shot at playing this weekend against the visiting Indianapolis Colts in Week 7. Fantasy managers looking to stream Hockenson in a favorable matchup need to keep a close eye on his status through Friday to see if he can clear the league's concussion protocol before the weekend. It is a good sign that he is practicing on Wednesday. Hockenson only had one catch for seven yards in Week 5 because of his head injury, but he caught all 13 of his targets for 119 yards in the Week 4 win over the Miami Dolphins when receiver Justin Jefferson sat out with an injury. The two-time Pro Bowler has 23 catches on 27 targets for 202 yards and one touchdown in his first five games this year.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Athletic - Alec Lewis
Jordan Mason Expected to Practice on Wednesday
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 21, 2026, 2:53 PM ETMinnesota Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell said that running back Jordan Mason (thumb) is expected to practice on Wednesday, according to Alec Lewis of The Athletic. The expectation has been that Mason will come off Injured Reserve this week to play in Week 7 against the visiting Indianapolis Colts, although it is not official just yet. The 27-year-old has missed the last four games after having surgery to fix a small fracture in his thumb. When he returns to Minnesota's backfield, he should take over lead-back duties as the Vikings look to take some of the heavy load off of Aaron Jones Sr. In the season-opening win over the division-rival Green Bay Packers, Jones saw 15 carries for 59 yards and a touchdown. He was not targeted in the passing game. Mason is currently rostered in 68% of Yahoo leagues, but that number should be rising once it is officially announced that he will return for Week 7 action. With a potentially lighter workload as the Vikings work Mason back into the fold, he is trending as more of an RB3/flex if he is active against the Colts.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Athletic - Alec Lewis
Jawhar Jordan Placed on Practice Squad Injured List
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 21, 2026, 2:42 PM ETThe Houston Texans placed running back Jawhar Jordan (undisclosed) on the practice-squad injured list on Wednesday, according to Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Sports. Jordan, who had a touchdown run in the Week 6 win in London against the division-rival Jacksonville Jaguars, will now be required to miss at least the next four games. David Montgomery (groin) missed the Week 6 win and could very well miss a second straight game this weekend against the visiting New York Giants in Week 7, so the Texans could be down to Woody Marks, Dare Ogunbowale, and Deuce Vaughn, who is currently on the practice squad. Jordan was active for the first time for the Texans this past weekend overseas with Montgomery inactive, and he had six carries for 43 yards and a touchdown while catching his only target in the passing game for seven yards. Jordan no longer has much fantasy value in even the deepest of leagues now that he will miss at least four games.--Keith Hernandez
Source: KPRC 2 Sports - Aaron Wilson
Jerry Jones "Frustrated," But Cowboys Unlikely to Sell
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 21, 2026, 2:37 PM ETDallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is "frustrated" and "disappointed" about the current state of the franchise, but it has not changed his interest in potentially improving the roster before the Nov. 10 trade deadline, according to Jon Machota of The Athletic. "I'll be real clear, I would be active if we could get a chance to help the team this year," Jones said. When asked if there was a scenario where Dallas would be sellers at the deadline, Jones said, "No. No, I don't see that." The fact that the NFC East is so bad this year "gives me a lot of promise. I see opportunity." The Cowboys offense, expected to once again be one of the best in the league this year, has been bad in the last two losses to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers, and their defense continues to be a liability. Despite the team's struggles, executive vice president Stephen Jones said on Monday that the team "absolutely" still believes in head coach Brian Schottenheimer. The good news for Dallas is that five of their next six opponents have losing records, so they could quickly jump to the top of the weak NFC East.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Athletic - Jon Machota
David Montgomery Still Sidelined at Wednesday's Practice
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 21, 2026, 2:29 PM ETHouston Texans running back David Montgomery (groin) remains sidelined for the first practice of the week on Wednesday, according to Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Sports. Additionally, the Texans placed Jawhar Jordan (undisclosed) on the practice-squad injured list, leaving Woody Marks, Dare Ogunbowale, and Deuce Vaughn (practice squad) as the remaining healthy RBs. Montgomery did not practice at all last week before being inactive for the Week 6 win over the division-rival Jacksonville Jaguars in London. He should be considered week-to-week for now, and his DNP on Wednesday is not a great start for his availability for a Week 7 game this Sunday against the visiting New York Giants. Whenever Monty returns to the Texans' backfield, he could see less work alongside Marks after underwhelming before getting hurt. The 29-year-old has averaged just 2.7 yards per carry on 52 rushing attempts for 138 yards and two touchdowns in his first five games. As of right now, fantasy managers should be preparing to be without Montgomery for a second straight week.--Keith Hernandez
Source: KPRC 2 Sports - Aaron Wilson
Packers Still Non-Committal on Josh Jacobs' Week 7 Status
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 21, 2026, 2:26 PM ETWhen asked if two full practices are enough to get running back Josh Jacobs ready to play in Week 7 against the division-rival Detroit Lions, Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur said on Wednesday, "We'll see. We'll work through it," according to ESPN's Rob Demovsky. Jacobs was removed from the commissioner's exempt list on Monday and has returned to practice with the team after missing the first six weeks of the season due to off-the-field issues. He is expected to make his 2026 season debut this Sunday against the Lions, but the Packers are holding off on making any official announcements and want to see how Jacobs looks on the practice field this week. Green Bay is doing a jog-through workout on Wednesday because they are coming off a Sunday night game and also have a Thursday game next week. Jacobs needs to be rostered in all fantasy football leagues now that he is on the verge of a return, but he is not a lock to play this weekend, and if he does play, he could be somewhat limited as he gets his conditioning back. MarShawn Lloyd and Kaleb Johnson were unable to do much to begin the year in the Packers' backfield with Jacobs out, and they will now be dropped in most leagues with Jacobs back in the fold.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN.com - Rob Demovsky
Brian Thomas Jr. Unplayable After Back-to-Back Catchless Outings
Patrick McGrath
Patrick McGrath
Oct 21, 2026, 1:59 PM ETSeeing two targets in the team's Week 6 loss to the Texans, Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. was held without a catch for the second straight week. He regularly left the field in favor of sixth-round rookie Josh Cameron and two-way star Travis Hunter, who played a season-high nine offensive snaps and finished the game with 59 yards and a touchdown on four receptions. Trade rumors continue to swirl around Thomas, who has disappointed mightily since a 1,282-yard, 10-touchdown rookie season, but as long as he remains with the Jaguars, he has become unplayable for fantasy. After opening the year with back-to-back 40-yard outings, Thomas has made only three catches for 25 yards since Week 3 and has fallen all the way to WR90 on the year.--Patrick McGrath
Source: RotoBaller
Cam Skattebo Takes First-Team Reps on Wednesday
Patrick McGrath
Patrick McGrath
Oct 21, 2026, 1:50 PM ETNew York Giants running back Cam Skattebo was held without a single touch in the team's Week 6 loss to the Saints, but on the first practice rep of the week, with a new starting quarterback under center, it was the second-year running back who was given the handoff. After coming on in relief of an inefficient Jameis Winston, former first-round pick J.J. McCarthy was named the Giants' starter for a Week 7 matchup with the Texans, and seemingly past the unofficial punishment for his early-season fumbling issues, Skattebo appears poised to rejoin him with the first-team offense. Skattebo had averaged 18.2 opportunities per game through Week 5, and following the release of veteran Najee Harris, he should again see enough volume on Sunday to make him a viable flex option.--Patrick McGrath
Source: Pat Leonard
Bo Nix Little More Than a Desperation Play Despite Advantageous Matchup
Patrick McGrath
Patrick McGrath
Oct 21, 2026, 1:37 PM ETThe Denver Broncos face the Arizona Cardinals in Week 7, and despite the Cardinals giving up the fourth-most fantasy points above expectation to the position, Broncos quarterback Bo Nix remains virtually unplayable in almost all formats. Nix's 6.3-yard average depth of target ranks 36th of 38 qualified quarterbacks in 2026. He has topped 215 passing yards only once in his six starts while providing almost nothing on the ground. In 2025, Nix added 3.4 fantasy points per game with his legs, but after an offseason spent rehabbing the fractured ankle he sustained in a playoff win over the Bills, that number has dropped to -0.4 points per game when factoring in his league-leading six fumbles. Despite the favorable matchup, the third-year quarterback is RotoBaller's QB18 in a week with four NFL teams on bye.--Patrick McGrath
Source: RotoBaller
Jalen Hurts Will Require Blood Thinners for 3-6 Months
Patrick McGrath
Patrick McGrath
Oct 21, 2026, 1:24 PM ETPhiladelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (blood clots), who is out for the year after doctors discovered blood clots in his lungs, is going to require blood thinners for at least three months and potentially up to six, according to ex-NFL doctor David J. Chao. While he will be unable to play as long as he's on blood thinners, Chao emphasized that despite the frightening diagnosis, Hurts should be fine long-term and is not facing a career-threatening situation. Now 28 years old and in his seventh professional season, Hurts' contract runs through the 2028 season after signing a five-year extension in 2023.--Patrick McGrath
Source: Dr. David J. Chao
Courtland Sutton Continues to Slip in Rest-of-Season Rankings
Patrick McGrath
Patrick McGrath
Oct 21, 2026, 1:13 PM ETDespite decent usage early in the year, Denver Broncos wide receiver Courtland Sutton has topped 25 receiving yards only once, and he's now seen just three targets in back-to-back games. With the Broncos offense struggling through six weeks, Sutton ranks as the fantasy WR78, and the red-zone opportunities that have elevated his value in recent years have all but dried up. This year, he's seen only five red zone targets and has come down with only two catches and one touchdown. Heading into what should be a favorable Week 6 matchup with the Cardinals, Sutton is RotoBaller's WR44 and best left on the bench wherever possible.--Patrick McGrath
Source: RotoBaller