Graziano: Tyrone Tracy Jr. Could Emerge as Giants' Lead Running Back
Oct 21, 2026, 10:01 AM ETNew York Giants running back Tyrone Tracy Jr. could see a larger workload moving forward, according to ESPN's Dan Graziano. In six games this season, Tracy has 13 carries for 40 yards and a touchdown, plus four receptions for 52 yards and a touchdown. The Giants' backfield saw a major shakeup last week, with Cam Skattebo playing just six snaps and taking no carries, despite being the team's lead back through the first five games. With Skattebo phased out and veteran Najee Harris released on Tuesday, Tracy could be in line for an increased workload in Week 7. Fantasy managers should roster Tracy in most leagues this week, as he could emerge as the lead back, assuming the Giants don't add another back at this year's trade deadline.--Nathan Harvey
Source: ESPN
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Saquon Barkley Emerging as Trade Candidate Ahead of Deadline
Nathan Harvey
Nathan Harvey
Oct 21, 2026, 9:53 AM ETPhiladelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley (hamstring) could be a trade candidate at this year's trade deadline, according to ESPN's Dan Graziano. In four games this season, Barkley has totaled 36 carries for 182 yards and just four receptions for eight yards. With the Eagles losing four straight games and their starting quarterback, Jalen Hurts, out for the season with a blood clot, the team could be sellers at this year's trade deadline. Barkley is earning $16.75 million this season, but Philadelphia has already paid $15,450,100 of that through option and workout bonuses. Graziano says Barkley is a low-risk financial acquisition, but the Eagles would need to receive a high price for the former Offensive Player of the Year. Teams to watch in the Barkley sweepstakes include the Houston Texans, Cincinnati Bengals, or even his former team, the New York Giants, though that is less likely.--Nathan Harvey
Source: ESPN
Vita Vea Emerging as Trade Candidate Ahead of Deadline
Nathan Harvey
Nathan Harvey
Oct 21, 2026, 9:43 AM ETTampa Bay Buccaneers defensive tackle Vita Vea is a name to watch at this season's trade deadline, according to ESPN's Dan Graziano. Vea signed a one-year, $30 million deal in the offseason after requesting a trade during training camp. Although his contract expires after the 2027 season, Graziano notes that he is on a minimum salary this year and is guaranteed $23 million for 2027. In six games, Vea has recorded only 13 tackles, no sacks, and no tackles for loss. With the Buccaneers currently 1-5 and not getting much production from their former defensive anchor, they could look to trade the 31-year-old tackle at the deadline. Teams like the Chicago Bears, Green Bay Packers, and San Francisco 49ers could be teams to watch in the Vea sweepstakes.--Nathan Harvey
Source: Dan Graziano - ESPN
Jordyn Tyson Will Not Practice This Week
Nathan Harvey
Nathan Harvey
Oct 21, 2026, 9:32 AM ETNew Orleans Saints rookie wide receiver Jordyn Tyson (hamstring) will not practice this week, according to general manager Mickey Loomis. Loomis said Tyson is improving and that the team is happy with his rehab progress, but he will not be activated. Tyson suffered a hamstring injury during a joint practice in August and was placed on injured reserve, with the expectation that he would miss multiple months. Although the rookie receiver made the trip to Paris ahead of their Week 7 matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers, he will be held out through the bye week, with hopes of suiting up in Week 9. Fantasy managers should continue to stash the 2026 eighth overall pick and expect Chris Olave, Devaughn Vele, and rookie Bryce Lance to have substantial roles in Week 7.--Nathan Harvey
Source: Jeff Nowak
Efton Chism III a Deep-League Waiver-Target Amid Patriots WR Injuries
Nathan Harvey
Nathan Harvey
Oct 21, 2026, 9:26 AM ETNew England Patriots wide receiver Efton Chism III could be an intriguing option in Week 7 following injuries in the receiver room. After back-to-back solid outings in Weeks 4 and 5, Chism was held without a reception in the 26-19 win over the New York Jets. Despite his quiet showing, he played 61% of snaps even after AJ Brown returned, marking the second-highest snap count of his career. With Mack Hollins (calf) and Romeo Doubs (shoulder) placed on injured reserve, Chism has an opportunity to be a key playmaker for an offense that is starting to find its groove. While he's not a priority target in most fantasy leagues, managers in deeper leagues can keep an eye on the 2025 undrafted receiver, especially if additional injuries plague this room.--Nathan Harvey
Source: RotoBaller
Brandin Cooks Could See Expanded Role in Week 7
Nathan Harvey
Nathan Harvey
Oct 21, 2026, 9:18 AM ETSan Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandin Cooks should see an expanded role in Week 7. Over two games, Cooks has caught two of four targets for 20 yards and a touchdown while playing just 34% of snaps. The veteran receiver signed with the 49ers' practice squad in late September after multiple key receivers went down early in the season. While the 49ers are 6-0, their wide receiver room is deteriorating, with Mike Evans (Achilles) and Deebo Samuel Sr. (hamstring) trending towards possibly missing their Week 7 matchup against the Atlanta Falcons. The current room includes Jordan Watkins, Jacob Cowing, and potentially Christian Kirk (calf) if he's activated off the PUP list. Although he's struggled to start his tenure with San Francisco, Cooks has a legitimate opportunity to start for one of the NFL's most high-powered passing attacks. Fantasy managers in deeper leagues should consider rostering the 33-year-old receiver, especially if they're dealing with bye weeks and injuries this week.--Nathan Harvey
Source: RotoBaller
Josh Jacobs Expected to Play in Week 7
Nathan Harvey
Nathan Harvey
Oct 21, 2026, 9:09 AM ETGreen Bay Packers running back Josh Jacobs is expected to play in Week 7 against the Detroit Lions, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Rapoport said Jacobs is expected to practice, has been in good shape, and should be active this week. Jacobs was placed on the commissioner's exempt list following domestic violence charges stemming from the offseason. He has missed the first six games of the season, but was activated off the exempt list last week and appears to be trending toward his 2026 debut in Week 7. In 15 games last season, he had 234 carries for 929 yards and 13 touchdowns, while adding 282 receiving yards and a touchdown on 36 receptions. With the Packers struggling to run the ball without him, Jacobs should have a major workload, assuming he's in good shape. Jacobs should be rostered in all leagues and has RB2 value against the Detroit Lions in Week 7.--Nathan Harvey
Source: Ian Rapoport - NFL Network
Austin Ekeler a Short-Term, Deep-League Stash at RB in Washington
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 20, 2026, 10:28 PM ETThe Washington Commanders will be on their bye in Week 7, so the next time veteran running back Austin Ekeler will take the field will be in Week 8 against the division-rival Philadelphia Eagles. The 31-year-old running back does not have much fantasy upside now that he is on the wrong side of 30, but he is on the waiver-wire radar in deep fantasy football leagues this week after the Commanders placed Jacory Croskey-Merritt (groin) on Injured Reserve. With Croskey-Merritt out in the Monday night loss to the San Francisco 49ers, Ekeler played only 10% of the offensive snaps for the second straight week and had just one carry for three yards. He added two catches on two targets for four yards. In three games played so far in 2026, Ekeler has only eight rushing attempts for 31 yards (3.9 yards per carry) and four receptions for 30 yards through the air. There could be some more opportunities for Ekeler as long as JCM is out, but Jeremy McNichols just returned from an IR stint and will also battle for touches behind Rachaad White. Ekeler suffered a torn Achilles tendon in Week 3 of last year and is no longer the slippery and elusive RB in space that he once was.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Pro Football Reference
J.J. McCarthy a Waiver Target as he Looks to Seize Starting Job
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 20, 2026, 10:18 PM ETQuarterback J.J. McCarthy's fantasy football value hit rock bottom when he lost out to Kyler Murray in Minnesota earlier this year, but the New York Giants swung a trade for him after Jaxson Dart's season-ending knee injury, and now he potentially has a chance to start under center for the G-Men in the Week 7 contest against the Houston Texans. The 23-year-old replaced a struggling Jameis Winston on Sunday against the New Orleans Saints and made the game interesting, going 11-for-21 passing for 243 yards, one touchdown, and one interception. The Giants have not revealed their plan at the QB position yet for this weekend against Houston, but there have been rumors that it will be McCarthy making his first start of 2026. The former 10th overall pick from Michigan missed his entire first year in the NFL due to a knee injury that required surgery, and he fell flat with poor accuracy, decision-making, and injuries in his first year as the starter in Minnesota in 2025. A change of scenery might just be what the doctor ordered for a McCarthy turnaround, and while he may not have Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison anymore, he has plenty of weapons in the passing game in New York as well. Fantasy managers in two-QB superflex leagues should be interested in adding McCarthy for depth.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Pro Football Reference
Tommy Tremble a Waiver-Wire Pickup After Two-Touchdown Game?
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 20, 2026, 10:08 PM ETCarolina Panthers tight end Tommy Tremble caught all four of his targets for the second straight week for 46 yards and his first two touchdowns of the season on Sunday in the 25-14 win over the hosting Philadelphia Eagles in Week 6. The 26-year-old played 68% of the offensive snaps, more than both Mitchell Evans and Darren Waller, coming out of the Week 5 bye, and he now has exactly four targets in each of the last three games. The Panthers' offense has looked much better early on this year, but Tremble still is not getting the type of volume that fantasy managers should really be chasing on the waiver wire, outside of deep two-TE leagues. Tremble has never proven to be much of a fantasy-relevant tight end in his five-plus years in the NFL, never going over 27 catches, 249 yards, or three touchdowns in a single season. He has 15 catches on 19 targets through five games in 2026 for 128 yards and two scores. Waller did not have a single reception against the Eagles, but he should still be considered the team's best red-zone weapon at the TE position as long as he is healthy.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Pro Football Reference
Rookie Eli Raridon Still Mostly a Dynasty Stash at Tight End
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 20, 2026, 10:00 PM ETNew England Patriots rookie third-round tight end Eli Raridon has clear pass-catching potential at the position in just his first year in the league, but Hunter Henry's presence makes him a volatile, touchdown-dependent TE2/3 option every week. The 22-year-old from Notre Dame popped for a five-catch, 57-yard game on Oct. 11 in a blowout win over the Las Vegas Raiders, and he has played nearly 60% of the offensive snaps in each of the last three games. Through his first five NFL games, Raridon has caught nine of his 12 targets for 112 yards and one touchdown, while Henry has 19 receptions for 225 yards and two touchdowns on 24 targets in six games. If anything were to happen to Henry, Raridon could immediately have TE1 upside in an ascending offense led by young quarterback Drake Maye. Raridon has torn his ACL twice, but his pure athleticism and pass-catching ability are what make the 6-foot-6, 245-pounder interesting as a keeper stash.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Pro Football Reference
Geno Smith has Put Himself on the QB2 Streaming Radar
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 20, 2026, 9:47 PM ETNew York Jets veteran quarterback Geno Smith is playing much better than he did last year with the Las Vegas Raiders. In his first six games with the Jets, the two-time Pro Bowler has completed 68.9% of his 177 pass attempts for 1,336 yards, seven touchdowns, and only one interception. The lack of interceptions is particularly noteworthy after Smith tossed a league-high 17 picks in 15 starts for the Raiders in his lone year in Sin City. The 36-year-old went 20-for-30 for 252 yards, one touchdown, and one interception in Sunday's 26-19 Week 6 loss to the division-rival New England Patriots. Smith did not have eye-popping numbers, but he was impressive nevertheless and brought the Jets back in the second half to make things interesting. It has helped his cause that rookie first-round receiver Omar Cooper Jr. is back from Injured Reserve. Cooper caught six passes for 103 yards and a touchdown against the Pats in his first game back. Going into a Week 7 divisional contest against the winless Miami Dolphins, Smith is an attractive QB2 streamer in superflex leagues. He is the QB19 in overall fantasy points early in the season.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Pro Football Reference
Devin Singletary Suddenly Interesting in Giants RB Committee
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 20, 2026, 9:40 PM ETNew York Giants running back Devin Singletary had nine carries for 25 yards in the first two games of the 2026 season, but he did not resurface again until the Week 6 loss on Sunday to the New Orleans Saints. Cam Skattebo played only six offensive snaps and did not have a single rushing attempt on the day, with Singletary carrying the ball four times for 14 yards and catching his only target for a 19-yard gain. The 29-year-old obviously has not done much in New York's backfield through six weeks, but he is much more interesting as a cheap waiver-wire claim in deeper fantasy leagues with Skattebo potentially in the doghouse and after veteran Najee Harris was cut by the team on Tuesday. Singletary might be the RB3 for the G-Men behind Skattebo and Tyrone Tracy Jr., but he is definitely in a better position to see weekly opportunities with Harris out of the picture going into the team's Week 7 matchup against the Houston Texans this Sunday. In his first two years in the Big Apple with the Giants in 2024 and 2025, Singletary averaged 3.8 yards per carry and had nine rushing scores and 874 yards on the ground in 32 games played (six starts), adding 39 catches for 270 yards as a pass-catcher.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Pro Football Reference
Tyler Goodson the Top RB Handcuff in Dallas
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 20, 2026, 8:23 PM ETAlthough Dallas Cowboys running back Tyler Goodson has barely seen the field this year, he is the clear RB2 in Dallas as the handcuff for fantasy managers who have starter Javonte Williams rostered. Goodson, an undrafted free agent from Iowa, has appeared in four games for the Cowboys so far this year and has 11 rushing attempts for 34 yards while catching two of five targets for four yards. In his first three seasons with the Indianapolis Colts, the 25-year-old had 54 carries for 264 yards and one touchdown on the ground while adding 19 catches on 27 targets for 103 yards and one touchdown through the air in 33 games played (one start). Goodson began the year on the Atlanta Falcons' roster buried behind Bijan Robinson and Brian Robinson, so he has a much clearer path to fantasy relevance in Dallas. Barring an injury to Williams, though, Goodson will not even come close to carrying standalone fantasy value. And in the event of Williams missing time with an injury, Goodson would likely share backfield work with Emari Demercado.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Pro Football Reference
NFLPA Calls for Full Investigation on Jalen Hurts' Health Situation
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 20, 2026, 8:15 PM ETThe NFL Players Association released a statement on Tuesday, calling for a full and thorough investigation of how Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts' medical situation was handled leading up to the Week 5 game in London against the Jacksonville Jaguars as Hurts dealt with blood clots, according to Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network. "The NFLPA is not aware of any NFL investigation into the medical care provided to Jalen Hurts. In fact, the league previously informed the union that it did not plan to review the care he received. Before conclusions are drawn about how this situation was handled, there must be a full investigation into what occurred. Determining the facts is essential to ensuring players receive the highest level of care and protection going forward," the NFLPA said in a statement. NFL chief medical officer Allen Sills staunchly defended the medical process involving Hurts's blood-clot issue and said the Eagles' approach to the situation was "appropriately guarded." "The notion that there's external factors that any of our physicians would put a player in harm's way -- that's nonsense," Sills said. The 28-year-old Hurts, who has multiple blood clots in his lungs, is expected to make a full recovery, but he will miss the rest of the 2026 season. He has deep-vein thrombosis and bilateral pulmonary emboli, meaning a blood clot traveled from his legs to his lungs.--Keith Hernandez
Source: NFL Network - Mike Garafolo
CJ Donaldson a Short-Term Waiver Option at RB in Deep Leagues
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 20, 2026, 7:58 PM ETNew Orleans Saints undrafted rookie running back CJ Donaldson played 33% of the offensive snaps in Sunday's Week 6 win over the New York Giants and saw a season-high six rushing attempts for 39 yards. He failed to bring in his only target in the passing game, had a goal-line score overturned, and lost a fumble in the fourth quarter. Donaldson's day could have looked much different with a touchdown, but it was notable that he had an increased role with Travis Etienne Jr. (hamstring) still on Injured Reserve. Etienne will be sidelined for at least one more game, so the 22-year-old Donaldson could be involved more again alongside Alvin Kamara and Kendre Miller in Paris in Week 7 on Sunday against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Donaldson has been efficient with his limited opportunities through his first six NFL games, averaging 4.8 yards per carry for 81 rushing yards on 17 carries, adding four catches on six targets for 10 yards through the air. Fantasy managers in deep leagues should temper their expectations, though, as Donaldson is still no better than the Saints' RB3, even with Etienne on the shelf.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Pro Football Reference
Eagles Waive Running Back Carson Steele on Tuesday
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 20, 2026, 7:44 PM ETThe Philadelphia Eagles waived running back Carson Steele (shoulder) on Tuesday, according to Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Sports. Steele played in just his second game for the Eagles this year with Saquon Barkley (hamstring) missing a second straight game and Tank Bigsby (abdomen) and Will Shipley (foot) on Injured Reserve, but he handled just one catch on two targets for four yards before suffering a shoulder injury and never returning in the Week 6 loss to the visiting Carolina Panthers. The 23-year-old former undrafted free agent from UCLA did not have a single offensive touch in the loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars in London on Oct. 11. If Steele goes unclaimed on waivers, which is a good possibility because he is also injured, he will revert to Philly's IR. After the Eagles waived both Steele and Jaydon Blue, they added Elijah Mitchell to their practice squad. Mitchell could be brought up to the active roster for Monday night's game against the division-rival Dallas Cowboys if Barkley is forced to sit for a third straight game.--Keith Hernandez
Source: KPRC 2 Sports - Aaron Wilson
NFL to Increase Security for Paris Game Amid Civil Unrest
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 20, 2026, 7:38 PM ETThe NFL said that security will be heightened for the game in Paris in Week 7 between the Pittsburgh Steelers and New Orleans Saints on Sunday after civil unrest engulfed the French capital last weekend, according to The Associated Press. "There's nothing more important from our standpoint than the teams' security, the fans' security -- everybody involved with this game," executive vice president of club business, international and league events Peter O'Reilly said at the league's annual fall owners meeting. "Obviously being very vigilant in everything we do, in all of our planning on an hour-by-hour basis, working closely with the two teams." O'Reilly said the game was never in danger of not being played at Stade de France, which is on the outskirts of Paris in Saint-Denis. Around 2,400 people were arrested over the weekend, and authorities said that thousands of businesses were damaged or looted. The Saints traveled directly to Paris after playing the New York Giants on Sunday and are practicing in the area this week, while the Steelers plan to travel closer to kickoff.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Associated Press
Audric Estime a Short-Term Waiver Option Amid RB Injuries in Cleveland
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 20, 2026, 7:32 PM ETCleveland Browns running back Audric Estime endeared himself to Browns fans immediately by finding the end zone in his debut with the team in the Week 6 upset win over the division-rival Baltimore Ravens on Sunday. Estime carried the ball nine times for 19 yards and a touchdown and was not involved in the passing game. The 23-year-old former fifth-rounder in 2024 from Notre Dame was signed by the Browns after injuries to starter Quinshon Judkins (groin) and Raheim Sanders (hip). Dylan Sampson (knee) is also still on Injured Reserve. Jaleel McLaughlin saw the same number of carries as Estime on Sunday and rushed for a more efficient 41 yards while also catching all four of his targets for 14 yards as a receiver. Estime's 19 offensive snaps paled in comparison to McLaughlin's 39. Estime will only be in play as a flex option in the deepest of fantasy leagues in Week 7 against the one-win Tennessee Titans on Sunday if Judkins misses a second straight game. Sampson could also return from IR to play this weekend, which would render Estime essentially useless in all leagues.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Pro Football Reference
James Conner an Injury Stash at RB With Return Looming
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 20, 2026, 7:22 PM ETArizona Cardinals veteran running back James Conner (foot) injured his right foot in Week 3 of the 2025 season and has not played for the Cardinals since. However, he was close to returning to the practice field last week and could have his 21-day practice window to return from Injured Reserve opened this week. With the 31-year-old nearing a return, rumors have surfaced that the 2-4 Cardinals could look to dangle Tyler Allgeier before the Nov. 10 trade deadline. Rookie first-rounder Jeremiyah Love (ankle) missed the Week 6 upset win over the division-rival Los Angeles Rams, but he could split the backfield workload with Conner to close out the season if Allgeier were traded. Conner could also be a trade candidate himself, but with his return looming, fantasy managers searching for additional RB depth may want to stash the former third-rounder to see where things wind up. Before his foot injury in 2025, Conner had back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons in Arizona in 2023 and 2024, and he has over 6,000 rushing yards and 60 rushing touchdowns in his nine seasons in the NFL. Conner is rostered in only 6% of Yahoo leagues right now.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Pro Football Reference
Treylon Burks an Interesting Waiver Target After Teammate's Injury
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 20, 2026, 7:08 PM ETWashington Commanders wide receiver Treylon Burks had his best game of the season in the Monday night loss to the San Francisco 49ers, and it was not a coincidence that it came in the same game in which Terry McLaurin suffered a season-ending knee injury. Burks played 55% of the offensive snaps and caught four of his six targets for 66 yards in the 23-17 loss on the road in the Bay Area. The 26-year-old former 18th overall pick by the Tennessee Titans in 2022 from Arkansas now has nine grabs on the year in five games for 152 yards and two touchdowns, and with McLaurin now out for the rest of the season, he should have a regular role in three-wide sets alongside Stefon Diggs and rookie Antonio Williams. Burks ended up being a massive bust for the Titans, but he looked better in his limited time (eight games) with Washington last year and is definitely on pace for a career year in D.C. in 2026 now that McLaurin is done for the season. He is more of a deep-league waiver-wire target and is not currently rostered in any Yahoo leagues. In Burks' first year in the NFL with the Titans, he had 33 catches for 444 yards and one touchdown in 11 games (six starts).--Keith Hernandez
Source: Pro Football Reference