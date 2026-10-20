Rasmus Dahlin on Track to Return Wednesday
Oct 20, 2026, 9:16 AM ETBuffalo Sabres defenseman Rasmus Dahlin (upper body) practiced on Monday and looks set to return to action in Wednesday's game against Philadelphia. The Swedish rearguard told reporters he "thinks he'll be ready" for Wednesday's action. In six outings this season, Dahlin has recorded four points (two goals, two assists), 19 SOG, 14 blocks, and eight hits. If he's ready to return, Dahlin will take a spot on the first defensive pairing and the top power-play unit, cutting into the ice time of Owen Power and Olen Zellweger.--Taavi Pailk
Source: NHL.com
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Calum Ritchie to Miss 4-6 Weeks
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Oct 20, 2026, 9:12 AM ETNew York Islanders forward Calum Ritchie (lower body) will be out for 4-6 weeks. The team provided an update on Ritchie Monday after he suffered a lower-body injury in Saturday's win over Toronto. Ritchie has had a limited role in New York, averaging 12:11 of ice time, but he has chipped in with a goal and an assist in eight games this season. With Matias Maccelli (lower body) also landing on the shelf, the team recalled Mitchell Chaffee from the AHL. Chaffee has been a point-per-game player in the minors. However, he's unlikely to make a significant impact in the NHL, as he's expected to enter the lineup on the fourth line in Tuesday's contest against Anaheim.--Taavi Pailk
Source: NHL.com
Matias Maccelli Out for 2-4 Weeks
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Oct 20, 2026, 9:06 AM ETNew York Islanders winger Matias Maccelli (lower body) will be sidelined for 2-4 weeks, the team announced Monday. Maccelli has been sharp early in the season, but a lower-body injury has disrupted his strong start. The Finnish forward has recorded six points (two goals, four assists) in eight games. He was on a five-game point streak before being hurt in Saturday's win over Toronto. The Islanders also lost Calum Ritchie (lower body) in the same contest, forcing head coach Peter DeBoer to make several changes against Anaheim on Tuesday night.--Taavi Pailk
Source: NHL.com
Jake Sanderson Expected to Return Wednesday
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Oct 19, 2026, 5:58 PM ETOttawa Senators defenseman Jake Sanderson (lower body) is trending toward returning to the lineup on Wednesday night against Florida. He practiced on Monday after missing eight games with a lower-body injury. Sanderson's return will be timely for the Senators, as the team just lost Thomas Chabot (upper body) from defense for at least one week. Despite missing 15 games last season, Sanderson was Ottawa's highest-scoring defenseman with 54 points. Since the start of 2024-25, he has scored 25 goals, tied for eighth-most among blue-liners in the league.--Taavi Pailk
Source: NHL.com
Thomas Chabot Ruled Out for 1-2 Weeks
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Oct 19, 2026, 5:48 PM ETOttawa Senators defenseman Thomas Chabot (upper body) will miss 1-2 weeks, head coach Travis Green said Monday. Chabot sustained an upper-body injury in Saturday's loss to Philadelphia and missed the third period. He's been crucial to the team early in the season because of Jake Sanderson's (lower body) absence. Across nine games, Chabot has averaged 25:20 of ice time, recording four points (one goal, three assists), 19 SOG, 24 blocks, and a plus-five rating. Fortunately for the Senators, Sanderson appears ready to return to action on Wednesday against Florida. After missing eight games, Sanderson may need time to find his rhythm, but he should have a major role on the blue line in Chabot's absence.--Taavi Pailk
Source: NHL.com
William Nylander Questionable for Monday Due to Illness
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Oct 19, 2026, 5:41 PM ETToronto Maple Leafs forward William Nylander (illness) missed Monday's morning skate, leaving him questionable for the team's tilt against San Jose. The Maple Leafs will keep their fingers crossed that Nylander can shake off his illness before puck drop. Nine games into the season, Nylander ranks second on his team in scoring, with five goals and seven assists. Gavin McKenna and Easton Cowan would benefit from Nylander's absence, especially with John Tavares (lower body) already unavailable. Cowan has been sharper than McKenna in recent games, collecting assists in back-to-back outings.--Taavi Pailk
Source: NHL.com
Mikael Granlund Available Monday
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Oct 19, 2026, 5:33 PM ETAnaheim Ducks center Mikael Granlund (upper body) will return from a one-game absence on Monday against the New York Rangers. Due to an upper-body injury, he wasn't available Friday night when the Ducks hosted Boston. Granlund has been one of Anaheim's best players this season, recording eight points (two goals, six assists) in six games. His return to action will send Nikita Nesterenko to the press box as a healthy scratch. Meanwhile, Cutter Gauthier is expected to drop to the third line. However, Gauthier's line change doesn't affect his fantasy value, and he will still play an important role on offense.--Taavi Pailk
Source: NHL.com
Samuel Girard a Game-Time Decision Against Mammoth
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Oct 19, 2026, 5:27 PM ETPittsburgh Penguins defenseman Samuel Girard (undisclosed) is a game-time decision on Monday against the Utah Mammoth. Girard was banged up over the weekend against Vegas but could still remain in the lineup. Having Girard would be a huge plus for the Penguins, who have traveled to Salt Lake City as clear underdogs. The 28-year-old has totaled seven points (one goal, six assists) in nine games this season. If Girard isn't ready to play, Ilya Solovyov will make his season debut. While Solovyov found some success in Pittsburgh last season, fantasy managers can't count on him most nights.--Taavi Pailk
Source: NHL.com
Egor Chinakhov a Game-Time Call Monday
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Oct 19, 2026, 5:19 PM ETPittsburgh Penguins winger Egor Chinakhov (lower body) is a game-time decision for Monday's matchup with Utah. He could return from a two-game absence. Chinakhov has had a tough start to the season, registering just one goal and one assist in seven games. If he's cleared to play, Chinakhov will likely bump Ville Koivunen out of the lineup. He should link up with Evgeni Malkin on the second line and will work on the second power-play unit. Chinakhov's lone goal this season came with the man advantage, and the Penguins' power play could make some headlines Monday night as it faces a 73.3 percent penalty kill.--Taavi Pailk
Source: NHL.com
Owen Tippett Heads to Injured Reserve
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Oct 19, 2026, 5:16 PM ETPhiladelphia Flyers winger Owen Tippett (upper body) was placed on Injured Reserve and will miss a second consecutive contest on Monday against Colorado, Jackie Spiegel of the Philadelphia Inquirer reports. He also won't be eligible to play Wednesday night against Buffalo. Tippett has joined Travis Konecny (lower body) on Injured Reserve. On Monday night, the Flyers could also be without Sean Couturier (undisclosed) and Tyson Foerster (hand). As a result, Alex Bump was recalled from the minors and could have a significant role against the Avalanche. Bump has been hot offensively in the minors, amassing eight points (seven goals, one assist) in five games.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Jackie Spiegel
Sebastian Aho Delivers Another Assist Sunday
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Oct 19, 2026, 10:00 AM ETCarolina Hurricanes center Sebastian Aho set up Jalen Chatfield for the team's second goal in Sunday's 3-2 loss to Calgary. In his 10th outing of the campaign, Aho already posted his eighth assist. The Finnish forward has complemented his playmaking ability with six goals. He's one of five players with at least six goals and eight assists this season. Aho has been a point-per-game player five times in his career and looks as sharp as ever in 2026-27. He will look to build on his success on Tuesday against a weak Vancouver defense.--Taavi Pailk
Source: ESPN
Morgan Frost Collects Multiple Points Against Reigning Champions
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Oct 19, 2026, 9:53 AM ETCalgary Flames center Morgan Frost marked his 400th career game with a multi-point effort in Sunday's 3-2 win over the Carolina Hurricanes. He scored a power-play goal and added an even-strength assist. After a bad start to the year, Frost has averaged a point per game over his last four outings. He has three goals and five points in eight games this season. Although Frost has upped his offensive performance lately, he faces a very tough matchup next against the Minnesota Wild, who hold the league's fifth-best defensive record.--Taavi Pailk
Source: ESPN
Kirill Kaprizov Nets 10th Goal of the Season
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Oct 19, 2026, 9:43 AM ETMinnesota Wild left wing Kirill Kaprizov maintained his hot goal-scoring form in Sunday's clash against Columbus, netting his 10th goal of the season in a 2-1 win. Kaprizov potted the game-winning goal on the power play early in the second period. It's been a special start to the season for Kaprizov, who made history as the first Wild player to reach 10 goals before anyone else in the NHL. He's also had five assists in nine games. Tuesday's matchup with Edmonton will give Kaprizov a chance to record his first four-game goal streak since November 2025.--Taavi Pailk
Source: ESPN
Ross Johnston Added to Injured Reserve
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Oct 19, 2026, 9:33 AM ETSt. Louis Blues left wing Ross Johnston (lower body) was placed on Injured Reserve Sunday. The veteran forward missed Saturday's loss to Nashville due to a lower-body injury. With him moved to Injured Reserve, the Blues expect to be without Johnston for multiple games. The team will primarily miss Johnston's physical presence, as he's averaging 4.5 hits per game this season. Offensively, he has recorded one assist in six appearances. Defenseman Theo Lindstein replaced Johnston in the lineup over the weekend as the Blues opted for 11 forwards.--Taavi Pailk
Source: St. Louis Blues
Mark Jankowski Leaves Road Trip Due to Injury
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Oct 19, 2026, 9:19 AM ETCarolina Hurricanes center Mark Jankowski (lower body) has left the team's road trip, Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site reports. He's been sent back to Raleigh for evaluation of a lower-body injury. Jankowski missed his first game of the season on Sunday against Calgary. Early in the season, Jankowski has been one of the league's hottest goal-scorers, lighting the lamp in six straight appearances. Nicolas Deslauriers filled in for Jankowski on Sunday and contributed an assist in a 3-2 loss. The Hurricanes also hope to have Seth Jarvis (shoulder) back in the fold soon.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Walt Ruff
Filip Gustavsson Not Close to Returning
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Oct 19, 2026, 9:08 AM ETMinnesota Wild goaltender Filip Gustavsson (hip) is expected to miss at least one more month, Dylan Loucks of The Hockey News reports. After hip surgery, Gustavsson has started skating again, but Wild head coach John Hynes said Sunday that the Swedish netminder is "quite a ways" from returning to action. Fortunately for the Wild, Jesper Wallstedt has been in great early-season form, going 6-1-1. He has allowed 1.99 goals with a .921 save percentage. Calvin Pickard has also started one game during Gustavsson's absence.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Dylan Loucks
Flyers Place Cam York on Injured Reserve
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Oct 18, 2026, 6:00 PM ETPhiladelphia Flyers defenseman Cam York (upper body) was moved to Injured Reserve Sunday, Jackie Spiegel of the Philadelphia Inquirer reports. The 25-year-old has missed five games with an upper-body injury, and it remains unclear when York can return. In his first five outings of the year, York didn't produce any offense. He's been more prominent defensively, recording 10 blocks and five hits. The Flyers' defense is also without Rasmus Ristolainen (upper body), leaving Oliver Bonk to fill a top-pairing role. Bonk registered one assist, five SOG, five blocks, and two hits in four outings. Even in a larger role, he lacks fantasy appeal.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Jackie Spiegel
Owen Tippett a Game-Time Decision Monday
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Oct 18, 2026, 5:52 PM ETPhiladelphia Flyers right wing Owen Tippett (upper body) is expected to be a game-time decision on Monday against the Colorado Avalanche, Jordan Hall of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports. He was also a game-time call for Saturday's matchup with Ottawa and ultimately didn't play due to an upper-body injury. After recording the second 50-point campaign of his career in 2025-26, Tippett has struggled out of the gate this season, notching one goal and one assist in two games. With Tippett on the shelf, Matvei Michkov and Porter Martone played key roles against the Senators.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Jordan Hall
Tyson Foerster Dealing With Hand Injury
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Oct 18, 2026, 5:43 PM ETPhiladelphia Flyers left wing Tyson Foerster (hand) wasn't on the ice for Sunday's practice, Jordan Hall of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports. The 24-year-old injured his hand when a puck hit him in Saturday's win over Ottawa. Early in the season, nothing has gone right for Foerster, who has recorded one goal and no assists in 10 appearances. Foerster will be a game-time decision for Monday's tilt against Colorado, along with Sean Couturier (undisclosed) and Owen Tippett (upper body). Philadelphia's injury situation has elevated the fantasy value of Michael Bunting, Matvei Michkov, and Porter Martone.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Jordan Hall
Sean Couturier Misses Practice
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Oct 18, 2026, 5:35 PM ETPhiladelphia Flyers center Sean Couturier (undisclosed) missed Sunday's practice. Jordan Hall of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports. The Flyers captain is reportedly banged up and might have to sit out his first game of the season on Monday against Colorado. In 10 outings this season, Couturier has contributed three assists, while the entire team has struggled to generate offense. With Owen Tippett (upper body) and Tyson Foerster (hand) also ailing, the offensive woes could continue in Monday's difficult matchup. Christian Dvorak and Noah Cates will have more fantasy value if Couturier doesn't play Monday night.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Jordan Hall
Jared Spurgeon Moved to Injured Reserve
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Oct 18, 2026, 5:26 PM ETMinnesota Wild defenseman Jared Spurgeon (upper body) was added to Injured Reserve on Sunday, Dylan Loucks of The Hockey News reports. The Wild captain returned to the ice for practice on Saturday, but he will miss a third consecutive game as Minnesota hosts Columbus. Before landing on the shelf, Spurgeon had a wonderful start to the season, notching five points (one goal, four assists) in six games. Olli Maatta (upper body) and Brock Faber (skull) are also missing from the Wild defense, giving more ice time to the likes of Zach Bogosian and Daemon Hunt.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Dylan Loucks