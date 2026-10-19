Mark Jankowski Leaves Road Trip Due to Injury
Oct 19, 2026, 9:19 AM ETCarolina Hurricanes center Mark Jankowski (lower body) has left the team's road trip, Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site reports. He's been sent back to Raleigh for evaluation of a lower-body injury. Jankowski missed his first game of the season on Sunday against Calgary. Early in the season, Jankowski has been one of the league's hottest goal-scorers, lighting the lamp in six straight appearances. Nicolas Deslauriers filled in for Jankowski on Sunday and contributed an assist in a 3-2 loss. The Hurricanes also hope to have Seth Jarvis (shoulder) back in the fold soon.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Walt Ruff
More Recent News
Filip Gustavsson Not Close to Returning
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Oct 19, 2026, 9:08 AM ETMinnesota Wild goaltender Filip Gustavsson (hip) is expected to miss at least one more month, Dylan Loucks of The Hockey News reports. After hip surgery, Gustavsson has started skating again, but Wild head coach John Hynes said Sunday that the Swedish netminder is "quite a ways" from returning to action. Fortunately for the Wild, Jesper Wallstedt has been in great early-season form, going 6-1-1. He has allowed 1.99 goals with a .921 save percentage. Calvin Pickard has also started one game during Gustavsson's absence.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Dylan Loucks
Flyers Place Cam York on Injured Reserve
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Oct 18, 2026, 6:00 PM ETPhiladelphia Flyers defenseman Cam York (upper body) was moved to Injured Reserve Sunday, Jackie Spiegel of the Philadelphia Inquirer reports. The 25-year-old has missed five games with an upper-body injury, and it remains unclear when York can return. In his first five outings of the year, York didn't produce any offense. He's been more prominent defensively, recording 10 blocks and five hits. The Flyers' defense is also without Rasmus Ristolainen (upper body), leaving Oliver Bonk to fill a top-pairing role. Bonk registered one assist, five SOG, five blocks, and two hits in four outings. Even in a larger role, he lacks fantasy appeal.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Jackie Spiegel
Owen Tippett a Game-Time Decision Monday
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Oct 18, 2026, 5:52 PM ETPhiladelphia Flyers right wing Owen Tippett (upper body) is expected to be a game-time decision on Monday against the Colorado Avalanche, Jordan Hall of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports. He was also a game-time call for Saturday's matchup with Ottawa and ultimately didn't play due to an upper-body injury. After recording the second 50-point campaign of his career in 2025-26, Tippett has struggled out of the gate this season, notching one goal and one assist in two games. With Tippett on the shelf, Matvei Michkov and Porter Martone played key roles against the Senators.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Jordan Hall
Tyson Foerster Dealing With Hand Injury
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Oct 18, 2026, 5:43 PM ETPhiladelphia Flyers left wing Tyson Foerster (hand) wasn't on the ice for Sunday's practice, Jordan Hall of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports. The 24-year-old injured his hand when a puck hit him in Saturday's win over Ottawa. Early in the season, nothing has gone right for Foerster, who has recorded one goal and no assists in 10 appearances. Foerster will be a game-time decision for Monday's tilt against Colorado, along with Sean Couturier (undisclosed) and Owen Tippett (upper body). Philadelphia's injury situation has elevated the fantasy value of Michael Bunting, Matvei Michkov, and Porter Martone.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Jordan Hall
Sean Couturier Misses Practice
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Oct 18, 2026, 5:35 PM ETPhiladelphia Flyers center Sean Couturier (undisclosed) missed Sunday's practice. Jordan Hall of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports. The Flyers captain is reportedly banged up and might have to sit out his first game of the season on Monday against Colorado. In 10 outings this season, Couturier has contributed three assists, while the entire team has struggled to generate offense. With Owen Tippett (upper body) and Tyson Foerster (hand) also ailing, the offensive woes could continue in Monday's difficult matchup. Christian Dvorak and Noah Cates will have more fantasy value if Couturier doesn't play Monday night.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Jordan Hall
Jared Spurgeon Moved to Injured Reserve
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Oct 18, 2026, 5:26 PM ETMinnesota Wild defenseman Jared Spurgeon (upper body) was added to Injured Reserve on Sunday, Dylan Loucks of The Hockey News reports. The Wild captain returned to the ice for practice on Saturday, but he will miss a third consecutive game as Minnesota hosts Columbus. Before landing on the shelf, Spurgeon had a wonderful start to the season, notching five points (one goal, four assists) in six games. Olli Maatta (upper body) and Brock Faber (skull) are also missing from the Wild defense, giving more ice time to the likes of Zach Bogosian and Daemon Hunt.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Dylan Loucks
Maxim Tsyplakov Scratched on Sunday
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Oct 18, 2026, 5:17 PM ETCalgary Flames winger Maxim Tsyplakov will be a healthy scratch on Sunday against the Carolina Hurricanes. He's had a minor role in the bottom six, averaging 11:12 of ice time. Tsyplakov has averaged nearly three hits per game this season but has contributed only one assist in six outings on the offensive end. The Flames will insert Brennan Othmann into the lineup for his second appearance of the season. Othmann is a fourth-line grinder and shouldn't generate any fantasy interest.--Taavi Pailk
Source: NHL.com
Kirill Kaprizov Expected to Play Sunday
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Oct 18, 2026, 5:08 PM ETMinnesota Wild winger Kirill Kaprizov (illness) is expected to suit up on Sunday against the Columbus Blue Jackets, Joe Smith of The Athletic reports. The superstar forward was hurt in the previous game against St. Louis and didn't practice on Saturday due to illness. However, he won't have to miss his first game of the season. Kaprizov has played superbly in 2026-27, amassing 14 points (nine goals, five assists) in eight games. He's the league's leading goal-scorer.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Joe Smith
Josh Norris, Jiri Kulich Available Saturday
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Oct 17, 2026, 5:41 PM ETBuffalo Sabres forwards Josh Norris (concussion) and Jiri Kulich (illness) will suit up for Saturday's contest against the Montreal Canadiens. Kulich returns from a one-game absence, while Norris is available after clearing concussion protocol following his early exit in Thursday's overtime win against Toronto. Both players will hope to kickstart their campaigns after being limited to two points so far. Of the two, Norris has more fantasy value because he logs regular power-play time. Norris' production should increase once Buffalo improves its 10.3 percent power-play efficiency.--Taavi Pailk
Source: NHL.com
Oliver Kapanen Making Season Debut Against Sabres
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Oct 17, 2026, 5:29 PM ETMontreal Canadiens center Oliver Kapanen (lower body) will make his season debut on Saturday against the Buffalo Sabres. He will bump Owen Beck out of the lineup. Kapanen's 2026-27 debut has been delayed due to a lower-body injury he sustained just before the season started. The Swedish forward began the campaign on the shelf after playing in all 82 games last term. Kapanen had a strong rookie year, scoring 22 goals and totaling 37 points. Since he will enter the lineup on the fourth line against Buffalo, fantasy managers shouldn't expect Kapanen to make an immediate impact.--Taavi Pailk
Source: NHL.com
Brandon Montour Out Saturday
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Oct 17, 2026, 5:21 PM ETSeattle Kraken defenseman Brandon Montour (lower body) won't take the ice on Saturday against the Florida Panthers. He will miss a meeting with his former team after sustaining a lower-body injury in Thursday's overtime loss to Tampa Bay. Seattle will miss Montour's playmaking ability and defensive presence. The 32-year-old has registered five assists, 13 SOG, 13 blocks, and seven hits in eight games this season. Seattle called up Ty Nelson from the minors on Friday, and he could make his NHL debut. Cale Fleury is another option to replace Montour in the lineup.--Taavi Pailk
Source: NHL.com
Wyatt Johnston Back in Action Saturday
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Oct 17, 2026, 5:13 PM ETDallas Stars forward Wyatt Johnston (illness) has been cleared to return to action on Saturday against the Chicago Blackhawks. He has missed a pair of games due to illness. Unfortunately, this illness ended Johnston's 333-game Ironman streak. Before this week, he hadn't missed any action in his five-year NHL career. Johnston has tallied four assists in five games this season. He's goalless despite firing 11 attempts on net. The Blackhawks have the league's fifth-worst defensive record, giving Johnston a good chance to finally light the lamp in 2026-27.--Taavi Pailk
Source: NHL.com
Owen Tippett a Game-Time Decision Saturday
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Oct 17, 2026, 5:07 PM ETPhiladelphia Flyers winger Owen Tippett (upper body) is a game-time decision for Saturday's contest against the Ottawa Senators. He missed the morning skate, a bad sign for his availability, but the Flyers haven't officially ruled Tippett out yet. Flyers head coach Rick Tocchet said Tippett re-aggravated an upper-body issue in Thursday's loss to Detroit. Philadelphia can't buy a win right now, and the poor form has affected the whole team, including Tippett. He has only two points (one goal, one assist) through nine games. If Tippett is ruled out Saturday, Matvei Michkov and Porter Martone could take on bigger roles.--Taavi Pailk
Source: NHL.com
Jacob Markstrom Returns to Panthers Crease Saturday
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Oct 17, 2026, 4:59 PM ETFlorida Panthers goaltender Jacob Markstrom (undisclosed) has been named the starter for Saturday's matchup against the Seattle Kraken. He's ready to return to work after missing two games with an undisclosed health issue. Markstrom has started his second spell in Florida well, posting a 2-1-1 record, a 2.03 goals-against average, and a .904 save percentage. With Florida a -200 favorite on Saturday, Markstrom is expected to pick up another victory, though it's a matchup against a hot team: Seattle has won five of eight games so far, going 4-1-1 on the road.--Taavi Pailk
Source: NHL.com
John Tavares Out Week-to-Week
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Oct 17, 2026, 4:53 PM ETToronto Maple Leafs center John Tavares (lower body) is week-to-week, the team announced before Saturday's tilt against the New York Islanders. He will miss his second game of the season and isn't expected back quickly. The Maple Leafs placed Tavares on Injured Reserve. Before he sustained a lower-body injury against Buffalo Thursday night, Tavares was enjoying a great start to the season. He has seven points (two goals, five assists) in seven games. With Tavares out, Easton Cowan will join the top six on Saturday, while Bo Groulx will take his spot in the lineup. Fantasy managers should give Cowan a look, as he's been in good early-season form.--Taavi Pailk
Source: NHL.com
Oskar Back Out 4-6 Weeks With Broken Finger
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Oct 17, 2026, 10:14 AM ETDallas Stars forward Oskar Back will miss 4-6 weeks with a broken finger. He landed on Injured Reserve after being hurt in Wednesday's win over Colorado. Back has recorded one assist in seven games this season. While Back isn't a primary contributor in Dallas, he'd be a useful option now that injuries have hit the forward group. For additional depth, the Stars signed winger David Perron to a one-year, $850,000 contract on Thursday. However, Saturday's game comes too soon for Perron to debut.--Taavi Pailk
Source: NHL.com
Vladislav Namestnikov Deemed Week-to-Week
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Oct 17, 2026, 10:07 AM ETWinnipeg Jets forward Vladislav Namestnikov (undisclosed) is considered week-to-week. He suffered an undisclosed injury during Thursday's morning skate. Namestnikov will miss a second consecutive game on Saturday against Carolina. At the start of the season, the Russian forward hasn't been at his best offensively, contributing only one assist in six games. The Jets used Brad Lambert as Namestnikov's replacement in the lineup on Thursday against Chicago. Lambert made a positive impact with an assist, but he saw less than eight minutes of action on the fourth line and shouldn't be expected to contribute regularly to scoring.--Taavi Pailk
Source: NHL.com
Taylor Hall Week-to-Week With Upper Body Injury
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Oct 17, 2026, 9:59 AM ETCarolina Hurricanes left wing Taylor Hall (upper body) is week-to-week, head coach Rod Brind'Amour said Friday. The former MVP sustained an upper-body injury against Washington earlier this week and will miss his first game of the season when the reigning champions take on Winnipeg on Saturday. Hall has three goals and five points in eight outings this season. With Jordan Staal (calf) also dropping out of the lineup, the Hurricanes have brought up Bradly Nadeau and Felix Unger Sorum from the minors. However, Seth Jarvis (shoulder) is nearing his season debut and will also help cover for the absences.--Taavi Pailk
Source: NHL.com
Seth Jarvis Could Be an Option This Weekend
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Oct 17, 2026, 9:50 AM ETCarolina Hurricanes winger Seth Jarvis (shoulder) has joined the team for a five-game road trip and could make his season debut as soon as this weekend. "I would hope so," Hurricanes head coach Rod Brind'Amour said about Jarvis playing during the trip. "He hasn't been cleared yet, so when he gets that clearance, then we'll see." Carolina faces Winnipeg on Saturday and Calgary on Sunday. Jarvis is on the cusp of his season debut after working his way back from shoulder surgery. His addition to the squad comes at a good time, as Carolina just lost Taylor Hall (upper body) from the lineup.--Taavi Pailk
Source: NHL.com
Pierre-Luc Dubois Remains Unavailable Saturday
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Oct 17, 2026, 9:46 AM ETWashington Capitals forward Pierre-Luc Dubois (illness) will be absent for a fourth straight game on Saturday against New Jersey. He's having trouble recovering from illness. Dubois' absence has left the Capitals without a player who averaged a point per game across the first four contests of the year. On Saturday, Washington could also be without Justin Sourdif (illness), forcing head coach Spencer Carbery to make further changes up front. In this situation, Ethen Frank could earn a regular spot in the lineup. So far, he's appeared in only two games this season.--Taavi Pailk
Source: NHL.com