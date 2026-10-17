Jamal Murray Leads Nuggets with 21 Points in Preseason Finale
Oct 17, 2026, 10:01 AM ETDenver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray scored a game-high 21 points in Friday's 121-106 preseason win over the Los Angeles Lakers, adding three rebounds, six assists, and one steal in 31 minutes. He shot 8-for-15 from the field and scored 10 points in the first quarter, though he missed all three of his attempts from deep. That isn't much of a concern after Murray shot 43.5% from three last season while averaging career highs of 25.4 points and 7.1 assists. DeMar DeRozan should handle plenty of second-unit offense, leaving Murray firmly in place as Denver's No. 2 option behind Nikola Jokic.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA
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Nikola Jokic Nearly Perfect From the Field in Preseason Finale
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Oct 17, 2026, 9:49 AM ETDenver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic finished with 17 points, six rebounds, eight assists, and two steals in 31 minutes of Friday's 121-106 preseason win over the Los Angeles Lakers. The three-time MVP shot 7-for-8 from the field and 3-for-4 from deep, while Jamal Murray led Denver with 21 points. Jokic also posted a triple-double earlier in the preseason, and Friday's efficient outing was another reminder that there is little to worry about heading into Thursday's opener at Oklahoma City. He remains one of the safest anchors at the top of fantasy drafts.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA
Domantas Sabonis Logs 30 Minutes in Preseason Finale
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Oct 17, 2026, 9:42 AM ETSacramento Kings forward/center Domantas Sabonis recorded 14 points and 10 rebounds in 30 minutes during Friday's 126-97 preseason loss to the San Antonio Spurs. He shot 4-for-9 from the field and 5-for-10 at the line while committing five turnovers. The workload was the bigger takeaway after Sabonis played only 19 games last season before undergoing surgery on a torn left meniscus. With Maxime Raynaud (knee) and Dylan Cardwell (calf) sidelined to begin the season, Sabonis should get plenty of work inside, while Precious Achiuwa looks set to handle most of the backup center minutes.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA
Ben Simmons Fills the Box Score in Preseason Finale
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Oct 17, 2026, 9:35 AM ETSacramento Kings guard Ben Simmons finished with 14 points, eight rebounds, seven assists, and one steal in 26 minutes during Friday's 126-97 preseason loss to the San Antonio Spurs. He shot 5-for-9 from the field and 4-for-4 at the line in just his second exhibition appearance after sitting out all of last season. Simmons started alongside rookie Darius Acuff Jr. and is expected to remain in the first unit for Wednesday's opener against the Clippers. If Simmons keeps getting this kind of run, the assists and rebounds should be useful. The bigger question is whether he can stay healthy enough to hold the role.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA
Tyrese Maxey Wraps Up Preseason with 22 Points
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Oct 17, 2026, 9:29 AM ETPhiladelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey scored 22 points on 7-for-11 shooting in Friday's 125-120 preseason loss to the Boston Celtics, adding three rebounds, six assists, and one steal in 30 minutes. He also went 7-for-7 at the line, though four turnovers took some shine off the night. Maxey averaged a career-high 28.3 points and 3.1 threes last season, but touches will be harder to come by with LeBron James, Jaylen Brown, and Joel Embiid sharing the floor. The volume could dip, though more clean catch-and-shoot looks may help offset some of that loss.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA
Joel Embiid Pours in 27 Points in Preseason Finale
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Oct 17, 2026, 9:23 AM ETPhiladelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid scored a game-high 27 points in Friday's 125-120 overtime preseason loss to the Boston Celtics, adding eight rebounds, five assists, one steal, and one block in 29 minutes. He shot 7-for-13 from the field and 11-for-13 at the line, a sharp bounce-back from his sloppy debut against Brooklyn. Philadelphia made a point of getting Embiid involved early, and he looked comfortable attacking the rim alongside LeBron James, Jaylen Brown, and Tyrese Maxey. The upside remains obvious, but after playing only 38 games last season, availability is still the biggest concern heading into Tuesday's opener in New York.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA
AJ Dybantsa Exits Preseason Finale with Ankle Injury
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Oct 16, 2026, 9:32 PM ETWashington Wizards forward AJ Dybantsa (ankle) left Friday's preseason finale against the New Orleans Pelicans in the second quarter after rolling his ankle while landing on a running jumper, according to The Athletic's Josh Robbins. The 19-year-old walked to the locker room on his own, and Washington has yet to provide an update on the severity. Dybantsa averaged 13.0 points, 4.3 rebounds, 2.3 assists, and 2.0 steals through his first three exhibitions despite going 1-for-8 from three. With Wednesday's opener against Milwaukee approaching, his status is worth watching closely. Bilal Coulibaly could see more wing minutes if Dybantsa can't go.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Josh Robbins
Cam Christie Returns to Clippers on Two-Way Deal
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Oct 16, 2026, 9:27 PM ETThe Los Angeles Clippers have signed guard/forward Cam Christie to a two-way contract after he cleared waivers, according to HoopsHype's Michael Scotto. Los Angeles waived the 21-year-old Wednesday before his $2.3 million salary became guaranteed. Christie appeared in 55 games last season, averaging 2.8 points and 1.4 rebounds in 8.7 minutes while shooting 24.5% from three. He showed more as a rookie with the G League's San Diego Clippers, averaging 18.2 points per game. The two-way deal keeps him in the organization, but he'll need injuries or a big developmental jump to earn enough NBA minutes for fantasy consideration.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Michael Scotto
Aday Mara's NBA Debut Challenged by Former Spanish Club
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Oct 16, 2026, 9:13 PM ETOklahoma City Thunder center Aday Mara is facing a contract dispute with former Spanish club Basket Zaragoza ahead of Tuesday's season opener at San Antonio. Zaragoza claims the 21-year-old remains under contract through 2026-27, but Oklahoma City says the NBA advised the team that no clearance is required after Mara spent three seasons in the NCAA. There is no indication yet that he will be forced to sit. Mara averaged 13.4 points, 7.6 rebounds, 2.8 assists, and 2.4 blocks in five preseason games while shooting 78.8% from the field, so fantasy managers should monitor the situation without overreacting.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Donatas Urbonas
Mikel Brown Jr. to Remain on Minutes Restriction
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Oct 16, 2026, 9:08 PM ETBrooklyn Nets guard Mikel Brown Jr. will remain on a minutes restriction for Wednesday's season opener against Charlotte, according to the New York Post's Brian Lewis. Head coach Jordi Fernandez said he wants a player cleared for more than 24 minutes before putting him in the starting lineup, and Brown isn't there yet. The No. 6 overall pick missed Brooklyn's first three preseason games with a sprained left ankle before scoring 15 points with three rebounds, three assists, and two steals in 18 minutes against Miami. Egor Demin is in line to start at point guard, while Brown's fantasy upside should grow as the restriction eases.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Brian Lewis
Julian Strawther to be Re-Evaluated in Six Weeks
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Oct 16, 2026, 9:01 PM ETDenver Nuggets guard/forward Julian Strawther (knee) will be re-evaluated in six weeks after suffering a left knee sprain in Wednesday's preseason loss to the Los Angeles Clippers, according to Katy Winge. The 24-year-old had been one of Denver's better preseason performers, averaging 13.3 points in 18.5 minutes while shooting 43.5% from three. Strawther also averaged 7.2 points across 57 games last season and is entering a contract year. With Spencer Jones (hamstring) still limited to non-contact work, Alpha Diallo has a better chance to earn rotation minutes while Strawther is sidelined.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Katy Winge
Collin Murray-Boyles Stuffs Stat Sheet in Preseason Loss to Knicks
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Oct 16, 2026, 9:47 AM ETToronto Raptors forward/center Collin Murray-Boyles finished with 12 points, five rebounds, three steals, two assists, and one block in 22 minutes off the bench during Thursday's 122-120 preseason loss to the New York Knicks. The 21-year-old shot 4-for-8 from the field and 1-for-3 from three, giving him averages of 12.5 points and 8.0 rebounds across four exhibitions. The All-Rookie Second Team selection appears headed for a reserve role, but his ability to play both frontcourt spots should keep him involved. Four combined steals and blocks Thursday were another reminder that he doesn't need a big scoring night to fill the box score.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA
Alperen Sengun Wraps Up Preseason with All-Around Line
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Oct 16, 2026, 9:40 AM ETHouston Rockets forward/center Alperen Sengun recorded 14 points, seven rebounds, five assists, two blocks, and one steal in 24 minutes during Thursday's 116-89 preseason win over the Oklahoma City Thunder. The two-time All-Star shot 7-for-11 from the field and missed both of his three-point attempts. Fred VanVleet finished with eight assists and no turnovers after missing all of last season, when Sengun averaged 6.2 assists. VanVleet's return could take some playmaking off Sengun's plate, but his 16-point, 10-rebound, 10-assist triple-double in the Macao opener showed Houston will still run plenty of offense through its big man.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA
Jalen Williams Leads Thunder with 18 Points in Preseason Finale
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Oct 16, 2026, 9:35 AM ETOklahoma City Thunder guard/forward Jalen Williams scored a team-high 18 points in Thursday's 116-89 preseason loss to the Houston Rockets, adding seven rebounds and one block in 25 minutes. He shot 7-for-14 from the field and 2-for-5 from three. Williams' workload climbed from 19 to 21 to 25 minutes across his three preseason appearances, and he averaged 16.7 points on 22-for-39 shooting. The production wasn't the problem last season, but staying on the floor was, as he appeared in only 33 games. If his health holds, Williams should remain the No. 2 scoring option behind Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA
Scottie Barnes Hits Four Triples in Preseason Loss
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Oct 16, 2026, 9:29 AM ETToronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes scored a team-high 23 points in Thursday's 122-120 preseason loss to the New York Knicks, adding three rebounds, four assists and four blocks in 28 minutes. He shot 9-for-15 from the field and made four of five three-point attempts. Barnes shot just 30.4 percent from three last season, so one hot preseason night doesn't erase the concern. But if the jumper becomes even a little more reliable, it would round out an already strong fantasy profile built on assists, steals, and blocks.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA
Karl-Anthony Towns Nearly Posts Triple-Double in Preseason Finale
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Oct 16, 2026, 9:19 AM ETNew York Knicks forward/center Karl-Anthony Towns finished one assist shy of a triple-double in Thursday's 122-120 preseason win over the Toronto Raptors, recording 13 points, 15 rebounds and nine assists in 29 minutes. He shot 4-for-8 from the field and 2-for-5 from three after resting Tuesday. Towns facilitated well, while Jalen Brunson led New York with 20 points and seven assists. If the Knicks continue running more offense through Towns, the extra playmaking could add another useful layer to his fantasy production heading into Tuesday's opener against Philadelphia.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA
Josh Hart Expected to be Ready for Season Opener
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Oct 16, 2026, 9:05 AM ETNew York Knicks guard/forward Josh Hart (ankle) is expected to be available for Tuesday's season opener against the Philadelphia 76ers, according to Kristian Winfield of the New York Daily News. Head coach Mike Brown said he doesn't expect Hart's right ankle soreness to keep him out after the 31-year-old missed Thursday's preseason finale against Toronto. Hart averaged 12.0 points, 7.4 rebounds, 4.8 assists, and 1.1 steals last season, making him a steady source of production across several categories. Barring a setback, he should return to his usual role Tuesday. Mohamed Diawara could pick up extra minutes if Hart isn't ready to handle his normal workload.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Kristian Winfield
Cameron Matthews Signs Training Camp Deal With Houston
Andrew Lennox
Andrew Lennox
Oct 15, 2026, 9:30 PM ETPaul Garcia of The Spot Up Shot reports that free-agent forward Cameron Matthews signed a training camp contract with the Houston Rockets on Thursday. The undrafted Mississippi State standout averaged 7.1 points, 6.7 rebounds, 3.6 assists, and 2.4 steals in 29.4 minutes per game over 34 contests in his final campaign as a Bulldog last season. He will likely start this season with Houston's G League affiliate, the Rio Grande Valley Vipers.--Andrew Lennox
Source: Paul Garcia
Hunter Dickinson Inks Training Camp Contract With Pelicans
Andrew Lennox
Andrew Lennox
Oct 15, 2026, 9:13 PM ETThe Spot Up Shot reports that free-agent center Hunter Dickinson signed a training camp contract with the New Orleans Pelicans on Tuesday. The Pelicans waived the 25-year-old big man last month after he signed a two-way contract earlier this summer. Dickinson averaged 17.6 points, 10.9 rebounds, and 2.3 assists in the G League last season. He also played five games with the Pelicans but made little impact and is expected to spend most of this campaign in the G League this campaign.--Andrew Lennox
Source: The Spot Up Shot
Keaton Wagler Shines in First Preseason Start
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Oct 15, 2026, 9:56 AM ETLos Angeles Clippers guard Keaton Wagler recorded 12 points, five rebounds, and four assists in his first preseason start Wednesday, helping Los Angeles beat the Denver Nuggets 122-110. Starting alongside Darius Garland while Kris Dunn rested, the 19-year-old shot 4-for-9 from the field and 3-for-7 from three without committing a turnover in 28 minutes. Wagler struggled with his shot in the preseason, finishing at 30.3 percent from the field and 25.0 percent from three. Still, with Brandon Ingram (Achilles) and Bradley Beal (knee) sidelined to start the season, the rookie should have a chance to earn a regular spot in the rotation.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA
Rui Hachimura Leads Clippers with 16 Points in Preseason Finale
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Oct 15, 2026, 9:38 AM ETLos Angeles Clippers forward Rui Hachimura scored a team-high 16 points in Wednesday's 122-110 preseason win over the Denver Nuggets, adding five rebounds, two steals, and one assist in 24 minutes. He shot 5-for-12 from the field, 3-for-5 from three, and 3-for-3 at the line. Hachimura led Los Angeles in scoring in all three exhibitions, totaling 51 points. He averaged 11.5 points while shooting 44.3 percent from deep with the Lakers last season, but Brandon Ingram (Achilles) and Max Strus (foot) will miss the start of the year, leaving Hachimura with more scoring opportunities when the Clippers open Wednesday against Sacramento.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA