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Josh Norris in Concussion Protocol

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Oct 16, 2026, 9:28 AM ET

Buffalo Sabres forward Josh Norris is in concussion protocol after being hurt in Thursday's overtime win against Toronto. Shortly before Owen Power's game-winning goal in overtime, Norris was involved in a collision with Maple Leafs defenseman Oliver Ekman-Larsson and didn't finish the contest. Norris has had a tough start to the season, totaling just two points (one goal, one assist) in eight games. This is another setback for him. Buffalo lost Jiri Kulich (undisclosed) before Thursday's game, and Jason Zucker (abdomen) remained out, so the team's forward depth will be tested in the upcoming games.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Sportsnet
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Oct 16, 2026, 9:20 AM ET

Toronto Maple Leafs center John Tavares had a productive night cut short by an undisclosed injury on Thursday against Buffalo. He left the game in the third period after colliding with Sabres forward Josh Norris. Before leaving, Tavares set up two goals, making it his second straight multi-point game. In total, Tavares has seven points (two goals, five assists) in seven games. Gavin McKenna could rejoin the top six if Tavares misses time. On Thursday, this year's top draft pick played just 6:36 and saw his point streak come to an end at four games.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Sportsnet
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Oct 16, 2026, 9:12 AM ET

Minnesota Wild winger Kirill Kaprizov (undisclosed) is reportedly fine after being injured in Thursday's win over St. Louis. In the third period, he received a hit from Blues goaltender Joel Hofer and didn't finish the game. However, The Athletic's Michael Russo reported that a couple of teammates indicated after the game that Kaprizov was "OK." We should get an official update before Sunday's game against Columbus. Kaprizov has looked spectacular early in the season, recording 14 points (nine goals, five assists) in eight games. He has finished without a point only once and has four multi-point performances.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Michael Russo
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Oct 15, 2026, 6:32 PM ET

Ottawa Senators defenseman Artem Zub (knee) will slot into the lineup for his season debut on Thursday against the New York Islanders. He has finally shaken off a knee injury, providing much-needed reinforcement to Ottawa's blue line. On defense, the team will remain without Jake Sanderson (lower body) and Nikolas Matinpalo (upper body). Zub, who recorded a career-high 30 points (five goals, 25 assists) in 81 games last season, will join Thomas Chabot on the first defensive pairing. As a result, Jordan Spence must settle for a third-pairing role. Spence hasn't done much offensively this season and now has even less fantasy appeal.--Taavi Pailk
Source: NHL.com
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Oct 15, 2026, 6:27 PM ET

Ottawa Senators forward Ridly Greig (strain) will suit up on Thursday against the New York Islanders. He missed the end of Tuesday's loss to St. Louis with what head coach Travis Green described as a "strain," but Greig has been cleared to play on Thursday night. Greig has one point in five outings this season. He's struggled to produce offensively and likely won't make a significant impact against the Islanders either, as he will work on the fourth line and won't have power-play duties.--Taavi Pailk
Source: NHL.com
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Oct 15, 2026, 6:21 PM ET

Chicago Blackhawks defenseman Bowen Byram (upper body) is day-to-day and won't play on Thursday against the Winnipeg Jets. This will be Byram's second absence this season, after he missed one game at the start of the month for personal reasons. Since moving from Buffalo, Byram has struggled to meet his usual standards. He has recorded one assist and a minus-seven rating in his first six appearances for the Blackhawks. Still, Byram will be a big loss for Chicago, as he leads the team with 24:42 of ice time per game. With Byram out, Ethan Del Mastro is expected to join the blue line, but he offers little value from a fantasy perspective.--Taavi Pailk
Source: NHL.com
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Oct 15, 2026, 6:13 PM ET

Vancouver Canucks center Filip Chytil (shoulder) will make his 2026-27 debut in Thursday's matchup with the Florida Panthers. This will be his first regular-season appearance since Feb. 2. Chytil has dealt with several health issues and missed the start of this season with a shoulder injury. He will center the third line on Thursday night and skate with the second power-play unit. While Chytil isn't a flashy player, he's averaged close to 0.5 points per game in his career, which gives him some fantasy appeal. Arshdeep Bains will sit as a healthy scratch to accommodate Chytil's return.--Taavi Pailk
Source: NHL.com
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Oct 15, 2026, 6:05 PM ET

New Jersey Devils winger Luke Evangelista (illness) will remain sidelined Thursday against the New York Rangers. At the start of the week, Evangelista played through illness against Ottawa, but he exited the lineup Tuesday against Detroit and will miss a second consecutive game. Evangelista has tallied two goals and one assist in five appearances. The Devils also remain without Connor Brown (lower body) up front, giving Dawson Mercer and Arseny Gritsyuk a chance to move into the top six. Gritsyuk looks like the better fantasy target at the moment, having notched two points (one goal, one assist) in the last three games.--Taavi Pailk
Source: NHL.com
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Oct 15, 2026, 6:00 PM ET

St. Louis Blues forward Pavel Buchnevich (personal) won't be in action against Minnesota Thursday night. He has left the team for the birth of his child. Buchnevich produced three assists in the last game against Ottawa and has improved offensively in recent outings. Overall, he has five points (one goal, four assists) in six games. Zach Dean will re-enter the lineup to fill in for Buchnevich. Dean has a limited skill set and isn't a recommended fantasy target. The Blues also have a road game Saturday against Nashville, and it's unclear whether Buchnevich will rejoin the team by then.--Taavi Pailk
Source: St. Louis Blues
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Oct 15, 2026, 5:52 PM ET

Buffalo Sabres defenseman Rasmus Dahlin (upper body) will miss Thursday's clash against the Toronto Maple Leafs. He recently exited the lineup with an upper-body injury and will miss a second straight game. Sabres head coach Lindy Ruff said Dahlin is 50/50 to play on Saturday against Montreal. Owen Power and Olen Zellweger have more fantasy value with Dahlin on the shelf. Both have also been productive offensively: Zellweger is coming off a two-goal game, and Power is averaging a point per game.--Taavi Pailk
Source: NHL.com
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Oct 15, 2026, 9:58 AM ET

Colorado Avalanche forward Nazem Kadri recorded an assist on both of the team's goals in Wednesday's 3-2 shootout loss to Dallas. He set up Gabriel Landeskog and Brock Nelson. With this effort, Kadri boosted his total to five assists this season. While he hasn't yet scored in seven outings, the veteran forward has played a big role on offense. Nathan MacKinnon is the only Avalanche player with more assists this season. Kadri continues his search for his first goal of the year Saturday against the Pittsburgh Penguins.--Taavi Pailk
Source: ESPN
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Oct 15, 2026, 9:50 AM ET

Montreal Canadiens defenseman Lane Hutson was in top form Wednesday night in a special matchup against his brother, Cole, and the Washington Capitals. He finished an entertaining 5-4 loss with a goal and an assist. Hutson scored an even-strength goal in the first period and set up a power-play goal in the third. With three multi-point games already this season, Hutson is tied for fourth in scoring among defensemen. He has notched eight points (two goals, six assists) in seven games. The 22-year-old has enjoyed back-to-back multi-point outings. Hutson will try to stretch the streak to three games on Saturday against Buffalo. So far, he has registered two three-game multi-point streaks in his young career.--Taavi Pailk
Source: ESPN
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Oct 15, 2026, 9:39 AM ET

Washington Capitals winger Alex Tuch led the offense in Wednesday's 5-4 victory over Montreal. He scored two goals, including a short-handed tally, and added one assist. This was Tuch's second multi-point performance of the season. The 30-year-old has been inconsistent in his new gear, but Tuch's overall productivity has been fine. After seven games, he leads the Capitals with five goals and is tied for the scoring lead with six points. In Saturday's tilt against New Jersey, Tuch will attempt to record points in back-to-back games for the first time since joining the Capitals.--Taavi Pailk
Source: ESPN
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Oct 15, 2026, 9:28 AM ET

Dallas Stars forward Oskar Back (upper body) joined the team's growing list of absentees in Wednesday's 3-2 shootout win over Colorado. He was on the ice for only five shifts before being ruled out for the rest of the contest with an upper-body injury. Back has one assist in seven outings this season. He generally doesn't see much action, but Back's ice time has grown in recent games because of Dallas' lineup issues. Up front, the team has lost two key contributors: Matt Duchene (abdomen) and Wyatt Johnston (illness). Dallas hopes to have Johnston back on Saturday against Chicago. Johnston will likely fill Back's spot in the lineup if he can't play.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Dallas Stars
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Oct 15, 2026, 9:18 AM ET

Colorado Avalanche forward Nicolas Roy was a late scratch on Wednesday against Dallas due to a lower-body injury, Ryan O'Hara of The Hockey News reports. Avalanche head coach Jared Bednar labeled him day-to-day. Roy has started the season well on the fourth line, recording two goals and two assists in six games. In Roy's absence, Gavin Brindley made his season debut. He was largely anonymous, logging just 6:46 of ice time. Colorado will finish this week's slate against Pittsburgh on Friday. Roy could be back for that one, as his injury hasn't been deemed serious.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Ryan O'Hara
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Oct 15, 2026, 9:08 AM ET

Detroit Red Wings interim general manager Shawn Horcoff has no interest in trading defenseman Simon Edvinsson, who is an unsigned restricted free agent, Nicholas J. Cotsonika of NHL.com reports. "I have zero interest in trading Simon Edvinsson," Horcoff said Wednesday. "I want to keep him." Horcoff called Edvinsson a "big part" of the Red Wings' future and "someone that's very hard to come by." He's open to "anything" regarding a new contract. Edvinsson, the sixth pick of the 2021 draft, has shown huge potential. In 2025-26, he recorded 25 points (nine goals, 16 assists), 88 SOG, 148 blocks, 94 hits, and a plus-12 rating across 72 games.--Taavi Pailk
Source: NHL.com
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Oct 14, 2026, 7:28 PM ET

Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Rasmus Ristolainen (upper body) will remain out on Thursday against Detroit, Charlie O'Connor of PHLY Sports reports. Ristolainen isn't traveling with the team and will miss a sixth consecutive game. However, O'Connor reported that Ristolainen is close to returning, so he may be an option Saturday night against Ottawa. The Finnish blue-liner was in the lineup for the first three games of the season, registering one goal, four SOG, seven blocks, and four hits. With Cam York (upper body) also out, Oliver Bonk has taken on a big role on the Flyers' defense, though he isn't an appealing fantasy option.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Charlie O'Connor
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Oct 14, 2026, 7:18 PM ET

Montreal Canadiens defenseman Mike Matheson (lower body) remains day-to-day and is set to miss a second consecutive game on Wednesday against Washington, according to Sportsnet's Priyanta Emrith. Matheson's absence has left a significant gap on defense, as he has averaged 24:09 of ice time in 2026-27. Lane Hutson and Kaiden Guhle led the blue line in ice time during Tuesday's shootout win over Buffalo. The two are expected to be busy again on Wednesday. Matheson's next chance to return will be in a rematch with the Sabres on Saturday.--Taavi Pailk
Source: PruPriyanta Emrith
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Oct 14, 2026, 7:15 PM ET

Dallas Stars forward Wyatt Johnston (illness) is expected to be back in the lineup on Saturday against Chicago, Lia Assimakopoulos of The Dallas Morning News reports. Johnston isn't feeling well and will miss a second consecutive game on Wednesday night against Colorado. However, the team hopes to have him available for the weekend. Johnston has recorded four assists in five appearances this season. With Johnston joining Matt Duchene (core) on the shelf, Tyler Seguin saw more action on Tuesday against Colorado, producing a goal and an assist in a 3-2 loss. Sam Steel's usage has also increased recently.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Lia Assimakopoulos
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Oct 14, 2026, 7:06 PM ET

Dallas Stars winger Joel Kiviranta (lower body) will rejoin the lineup on Wednesday against the Colorado Avalanche. He has been sidelined for the last three games with a lower-body injury. Before being hurt, Kiviranta recorded one goal and three hits in two appearances. The Finnish forward is an effective fourth-liner, but he remains a non-factor in fantasy. With Kiviranta available, the Stars are expected to revert back to six defensemen, resulting in Kyle Capobianco sitting out the game as a healthy scratch.--Taavi Pailk
Source: NHL.com
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Oct 14, 2026, 6:56 PM ET

Washington Capitals forward Pierre-Luc Dubois (illness) will miss a third straight game on Wednesday against Montreal. He still hasn't fully recovered from an illness that knocked Dubois out of the lineup last weekend. Dylan Strome and Boone Jenner have seen their workload increase over the past couple of games without Dubois. Both players have significant fantasy appeal. Jenner is on a three-game goal streak heading into Wednesday's contest, while Strome is Washington's leading playmaker. He has recorded five assists in six games this season.--Taavi Pailk
Source: NHL.com
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REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

Josh Norris

in Concussion Protocol
John Tavares

Hurt in Thursday's Loss
Karl-Anthony Towns

Nearly Posts Triple-Double in Preseason Finale
Kirill Kaprizov

Fine After Injury Scare
Josh Hart

Expected to be Ready for Season Opener
Bo Nix

Falls Flat in Tough Outing
Jaxon Smith-Njigba

Continues Early Dominance
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Cameron Matthews Signs Training Camp Deal With Houston
Ashton Jeanty

Practices in Full on Thursday
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Hunter Dickinson Inks Training Camp Contract With Pelicans
DJ Moore

Misses Another Practice on Thursday
Jalen Hurts

Facing 6-12 Week Recovery Period?
Shohei Ohtani

Back in Leadoff Spot in Game 4 of NLCS
Artem Zub

Making Season Debut Against Islanders
DeVonta Smith

Devonta Smith Returns to Limited Practice on Thursday
Ridly Greig

Set to Play Thursday
Saquon Barkley

Officially Misses Another Practice
Bowen Byram

Out Against Jets With Upper-Body Injury
Tank Dell

Will Remain on Injured Reserve in Week 6
Filip Chytil

Available for Season Debut Thursday
Luke Evangelista

Misses Second Straight Game Thursday
Pavel Buchnevich

Won't Play Thursday
David Montgomery

Officially Out in Week 6
CeeDee Lamb

Not Expected to Have Any Limitations in Week 6
Rasmus Dahlin

Unavailable Against Maple Leafs
Lamar Jackson

Still Not Practicing on Thursday
Zay Flowers

Added to Week 6 Injury Report With Toe Injury
Chris Olave

Misses Second Straight Practice on Thursday
Jeremiyah Love

Remains Sidelined from Practice on Thursday
Rico Dowdle

Logs Full Practice on Thursday, Poised for Week 6 Return?
Malik Nabers

Believes He Still Has Another Level to Reach
Caleb Williams

' Week 6 Status Uncertain
Mike Evans

Missing Practice on Thursday with Achilles Soreness
Caleb Williams

Logs Another Full Practice Ahead of Week 6
Kyle Schwarber

to See More Time at First Base in 2027
Trea Turner

Phillies Plan to Keep Trea Turner at Shortstop
Rashee Rice

Not Practicing Again on Thursday
Jalen Hurts

"Out Indefinitely" With Blood Clot
Nazem Kadri

Delivers Two Assists in Losing Effort
Keaton Wagler

Shines in First Preseason Start
Lane Hutson

Records Third Multi-Point Outing of the Season
Alex Tuch

Enjoys Three-Point Night Against Canadiens
Rui Hachimura

Leads Clippers with 16 Points in Preseason Finale
Giannis Antetokounmpo

Posts 20-15 Double-Double Against Brooklyn
Oskar Bäck

Oskar Back Sustains Upper-Body Injury in Wednesday's Win
Mikel Brown Jr.

Impresses in Limited Minutes Wednesday
Nicolas Roy

Dealing With Lower-Body Injury
Michael Porter Jr.

Scores 27 Points in Preseason Finale
Simon Edvinsson

Red Wings Determined to Keep Simon Edvinsson
Kristaps Porzingis

Back at Warriors Facility, Remains Out Indefinitely
Bradley Beal

to Miss the Beginning of the Regular Season
Houston Astros

Joe Espada Will Not Return as Astros Manager in 2027
Jalen Duren

Dominates in His Preseason Debut
Munetaka Murakami

White Sox Discussing Extension With Munetaka Murakami
Shohei Ohtani

Batting Sixth in NLCS Game 3 on Wednesday
Rasmus Ristolainen

to Remain Out Thursday
Mike Matheson

to Miss Second Consecutive Game
Wyatt Johnston

Stars Hope to Have Wyatt Johnston Back on Saturday
Joel Kiviranta

Available Wednesday
Pierre-Luc Dubois

Still Out Wednesday
Philadelphia Phillies

Don Mattingly To Manage Phillies For Two More Years
Brandin Podziemski

Tallies 17 Points in Win Over Lakers
Yaxel Lendeborg

Shakes Off Ankle Scare in Las Vegas
Austin Reaves

Pours in 28 Points Against Warriors
Tyrese Haliburton

Scores 24 Points in Return to Oklahoma City
James Wiseman

Posts Double-Double in Preseason Start
Kawhi Leonard

Looks Sharp in Toronto Return
Shohei Ohtani

Will Be in Dodgers' Game 3 Lineup
Ziaire Williams

Ruled Out Again on Tuesday
Luka Dončić

Luka Doncic Resting Tuesday Versus Golden State
Walker Kessler

Set to Make Preseason Debut Tuesday
Shohei Ohtani

Dodgers Consider Benching Shohei Ohtani for Game 3 of NLCS
Sonny Gray

Will Return for Another Year in 2027
Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

has Laser Eye Surgery
Shane McClanahan

Won't Return in the Postseason
Drew Rasmussen

Starting Game 1 of ALCS Against Cleveland
José Ramírez

Jose Ramirez Hits Decisive Homer To Lift Guardians
Gavin Williams

Elite In Game 5 Win Over White Sox
Jacob Misiorowski

to Start Game 1 of NLCS Against Dodgers
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