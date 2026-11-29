Nov 29, 2026, 4:36 PM ET

Vancouver Canucks center Filip Chytil (upper body) is expected to miss at least two games, starting with Sunday's contest against Boston. He suffered an upper-body injury in Friday's loss to Philadelphia. This will already be the third time this season that Chytil misses time. He's made 15 appearances, notching four goals and three assists. With Chytil and Elias Pettersson (upper body) out, Marco Rossi will take over first-line center duties. While Rossi has fantasy potential, he's underperformed this season, collecting only nine points (five goals, four assists) in 26 games. Four of his points, including three goals, came in the first two games of the season.