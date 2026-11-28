Martin Pospisil Ready to Return Saturday
Nov 28, 2026, 5:58 PM ETCalgary Flames forward Martin Pospisil (upper body) will return from a three-game absence on Saturday against the New York Rangers, Sportsnet's Eric Francis reports. A week ago, Pospisil was injured on a high hit in a game against Chicago. While he missed the start of the team's five-game road trip, he has linked up with his teammates in the Big Apple. Pospisil is a hitting machine, recording 113 hits across 24 outings this season. He has also provided some offense, with four goals and six assists. His return comes at a good time, as the Flames have just lost a significant physical presence in Brennan Othmann (upper body).--Taavi Pailk
Source: Eric FrancisComments · Join ChatOpen App
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Nick Blankenburg Available Against Penguins Saturday
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Nov 28, 2026, 5:50 PM ETToronto Maple Leafs defenseman Nick Blankenburg (upper body) has been activated from Injured Reserve ahead of Saturday's tilt against Pittsburgh. In a corresponding move, the Maple Leafs placed defenseman Chris Tanev (lower body) on Injured Reserve. Blankenburg has been unavailable for 15 games due to an upper-body injury. In total, he made just six appearances this season, recording one goal, six SOG, and six hits. While Blankenburg is available for selection, Dakota Mermis is expected to replace Tanev.--Taavi Pailk
Source: NHL.com
Jack Roslovic Considered a Game-Time Call Saturday
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Nov 28, 2026, 5:43 PM ETToronto Maple Leafs forward Jack Roslovic (upper body) is a game-time decision on Saturday night against Pittsburgh. He's missed a pair of games with an upper-body injury. Roslovic may be ready to return Saturday after taking part in the optional morning skate in a regular jersey. The 29-year-old has played well on Toronto's first line this season, registering 23 points (nine goals, 14 assists) in 24 games. His return to action will probably bump Nicholas Paul down in the lineup.--Taavi Pailk
Source: NHL.com
David Pastrnak to Miss Sunday's Action
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Nov 28, 2026, 5:32 PM ETBoston Bruins right wing David Pastrnak (lower body) is day-to-day and won't suit up for Sunday's clash against Vancouver. He'll be forced to sit out his first game of the season after suffering a lower-body injury in Friday's loss to Toronto. Pastrnak leads the Bruins with 21 assists and 32 points in 25 games and is tied for the team lead in goals with 11. Morgan Geekie is poised to take Pastrnak's spot on the first line, while James Hagens (back) could be ready to return from an eight-game absence. He could also benefit from Pastrnak's absence.--Taavi Pailk
Source: NHL.com
Rickard Rakell Unavailable Saturday
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Nov 28, 2026, 5:25 PM ETPittsburgh Penguins forward Rickard Rakell (lower body) has been ruled out for Saturday's contest against Toronto. He's considered day-to-day with a lower-body injury. Rakell is tied for the most goals on the team with nine, but he's had an inconsistent campaign, posting 15 points in 25 games. His absence leaves a spot open on Pittsburgh's first line and the first power-play unit. Avery Hayes and Ville Koivunen could get a chance to step up. Meanwhile, Andrei Kuzmenko is likely to fill the void in the lineup.--Taavi Pailk
Source: NHL.com
Brandon Hagel Won't Play Saturday
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Nov 28, 2026, 5:20 PM ETTampa Bay Lightning winger Brandon Hagel (lower body) will sit out the Battle of Florida against the Panthers on Saturday, according to Diandra Loux of The Hockey News. Hagel recently missed three games with a lower-body injury and is still dealing with the same issue. The 28-year-old managed just two appearances before dropping out of the lineup again. Hagel has tallied 13 goals and 12 assists in 22 outings this season. Guys like Sam O'Reilly and Ilya Mikheyev are candidates for expanded roles without Hagel on Saturday.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Diandra Loux
Martin Necas Misses Second Straight Game Saturday
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Nov 28, 2026, 5:14 PM ETColorado Avalanche right wing Martin Necas (upper body) will be absent for a second straight game on Saturday against San Jose. He was a late scratch on Friday against Minnesota due to an upper-body injury and will be sidelined for at least one more game. Necas has racked up 29 points (11 goals, 18 assists) in 25 appearances this season. He's joined Nathan MacKinnon (lower body) on the shelf, giving players like T.J. Hughes and Nicolas Roy more fantasy value. Hughes has been hot lately and thrived in a first-line role on Friday, recording a goal and an assist in a 4-3 shootout win.--Taavi Pailk
Source: NHL.com
Noah Ostlund Out for at Least One Month
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Nov 28, 2026, 5:08 PM ETBuffalo Sabres center Noah Ostlund (undisclosed) is expected to miss at least one month of action. "The news wasn't good. At least a month, and probably more," Sabres head coach Lindy Ruff said after Friday's 6-3 loss to Pittsburgh. Ostlund missed that game with an undisclosed injury. Ruff's update suggests that Ostlund may not see any action until 2027. The 22-year-old has played well during his sophomore season, recording 15 points (five goals, 10 assists) in 25 games. Ostlund's absence pushed Ryan McLeod into the second-line center role Friday. He logged nearly 20 minutes of action and picked up one assist.--Taavi Pailk
Source: NHL.com
Pontus Holmberg Sidelined for Four Weeks
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Nov 28, 2026, 10:31 AM ETTampa Bay Lightning right wing Pontus Holmberg (lower body) will be out of action for four weeks, Benjamin Pierce of the Lightning's official site reports. After sustaining a lower-body injury earlier in the week, Holmberg missed his first game of the season on Friday against Ottawa. Holmberg has amassed 13 points (six goals, seven assists) in 24 games. With him out, the Lightning went with seven defensemen in Friday's game. However, Victor Hedman (undisclosed) made an early exit, so another lineup change could be coming up for Saturday's tilt against Florida.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Benjamin Pierce
Filip Chytil Suffers New Injury Blow
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Nov 28, 2026, 10:25 AM ETVancouver Canucks center Filip Chytil (undisclosed) didn't finish Friday's loss to Philadelphia, Postmedia's Patrick Johnstone reports. He logged just 5:16 of ice time, leaving the contest after colliding with Flyers forward Tyson Foerster. Chytil has gone through a number of health issues, including a shoulder problem earlier this month. It's possible he may have to miss time again. The 27-year-old has made 15 appearances this season, contributing four goals and three assists. Recently, he has filled in for Elias Pettersson (upper body) as the first-line center.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Patrick Johnstone
Owen Tippett Day-to-Day with Lower-Body Injury
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Nov 28, 2026, 10:18 AM ETPhiladelphia Flyers winger Owen Tippett (lower body) is day-to-day, according to Jordan Hall of NBC Sports Philadelphia. He departed the lineup on Friday against Vancouver and could sit out another game on Saturday, when Philadelphia wraps up a back-to-back against the Islanders. However, Tippett isn't dealing with a long-term issue and should rejoin the action soon. It's been a challenging season for Tippett, who missed six games with an upper-body injury last month. He's managed only four goals and five assists in 21 outings.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Jordan Hall
Matvei Michkov to Return to Flyers Lineup Saturday
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Nov 28, 2026, 10:08 AM ETPhiladelphia Flyers winger Matvei Michkov will re-enter the lineup on Saturday against the New York Islanders, Jordan Hall of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports. Michkov was scratched for Friday's tilt against Vancouver due to "an internal team matter." The Flyers hope this incident won't have any lingering effects in the locker room. Despite irregular playing time, Michkov leads his team with 11 goals and 20 points in 27 games. He has one goal and six assists in his last eight appearances.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Jordan Hall
Philipp Grubauer Hurt Versus Oilers
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Nov 28, 2026, 10:01 AM ETSeattle Kraken goaltender Philipp Grubauer (upper body) sat out the third period of Friday's 4-2 victory over Edmonton. He left the contest with an upper-body injury, leaving the crease to Joey Daccord. Grubauer allowed two goals on 18 SOG. This was his 12th start of the season. He's been solid with his work, posting a 6-5-1 record, a 3.02 goals-against average, and a .894 save percentage. A significant injury to Grubauer will force Seattle to bring in reinforcement from the minors, while Daccord would carry an increased workload. He appears likely to start in Saturday's rematch against the Oilers.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Seattle Kraken PR
Victor Hedman Exits Early in Friday's Loss
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Nov 28, 2026, 9:53 AM ETTampa Bay Lightning defenseman Victor Hedman (undisclosed) logged only 3:43 of action in Friday's 6-2 loss to the Ottawa Senators, Diandra Loux of The Hockey News reports. Hedman missed Wednesday's big matchup with Carolina due to illness and is now dealing with another health issue. Lightning head coach Jon Cooper said that the two were unrelated. After spending more than a decade as Tampa Bay's No. 1 defenseman, Hedman's workload has decreased to an average of 15:24 of ice time this season, delivering a major blow to his fantasy value. He has recorded six points (four goals, two assists), 22 SOG, and 25 blocks in 23 games. The Lightning captain should be regarded as questionable for Saturday's tilt against Florida.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Diandra Loux
Mark Stone Makes Early Exit Due to Injury Friday
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Nov 28, 2026, 9:50 AM ETVegas Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone (undisclosed) is questionable for Saturday's game against Montreal after being hurt Friday night. The Golden Knights kicked off a back-to-back with a 4-1 loss to San Jose and were without their captain for most of the third period. Stone exited the game for evaluation near the end of the second frame. He returned for the third but logged just three shifts. Although Stone has a lengthy injury history, he hasn't missed any games this season. The veteran forward has 11 goals and 12 assists in 27 outings. If Stone misses time, Ivan Barbashev could move back into the top six, while Victor Olofsson is also an option.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Sportsnet
Filip Hallander to Miss Multiple Weeks with MCL Sprain
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Nov 27, 2026, 6:01 PM ETEdmonton Oilers left wing Filip Hallander (knee) won't be available for multiple weeks, Jamie Umbach of the Oilers' official site reports. He was diagnosed with an MCL sprain after being hurt in Tuesday's loss to Vegas. Hallander has one goal and 21 hits in 15 appearances with the Oilers this season. Max Jones will enter the lineup as Hallander's replacement on Friday against Seattle. This is a minor adjustment on the fourth line, so fantasy managers don't need to pay close attention to the situation.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Jamie Umbach
Zach Hyman Without Timeline for Return
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Nov 27, 2026, 5:53 PM ETEdmonton Oilers winger Zach Hyman (migraine) doesn't have a timeline for his return, Jim Matheson of the Edmonton Journal reports. Hyman has been experiencing migraines that have affected his vision. He will sit out a third consecutive game on Friday against Seattle. Hyman recently missed five games due to a stiff neck. He was unavailable for six games at the start of the season due to an undisclosed injury. Because of these health issues, Hyman has appeared in just 14 games, posting four goals and two assists. With Hyman out of commission, Kasperi Kapanen has more fantasy appeal and has been busy in the two most recent games, recording one goal and two assists.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Jim Matheson
Chris Tanev Exits Early Friday with Lower-Body Injury
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Nov 27, 2026, 5:39 PM ETToronto Maple Leafs defenseman Chris Tanev (lower body) didn't finish Friday's 3-1 win over Boston. He sustained a lower-body injury on a hit from Bruins forward Kastelic. Injuries have plagued Tanev all season, limiting him to 16 appearances. He has two points (one goal, one assist), six SOG, 33 blocks, and 10 hits. The Maple Leafs will likely bring Dakota Mermis back into the lineup if Tanev isn't available for Saturday's action against Pittsburgh. As a depth defenseman, Mermis has no fantasy value.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Sportsnet
David Pastrnak Sustains Lower-Body Injury Friday
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Nov 27, 2026, 5:30 PM ETBoston Bruins right wing David Pastrnak (lower body) was forced to exit early on Friday against Toronto. With six minutes remaining in the first period, Pastrnak left the game with a non-contact lower-body injury. The team hopes to learn more about Pastrnak's injury Saturday. His absence would be a major blow to Boston. Pastrnak has once again been a scoring machine in 2026-27, recording 11 goals and 32 points in 25 games. If he misses time, the Bruins would need to adjust their top line and first power-play unit. Morgan Geekie would be a strong candidate to move into the top six.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Sportsnet
Matvei Michkov Scratched on Friday Due to "Internal Team Matter"
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Nov 27, 2026, 5:22 PM ETPhiladelphia Flyers winger Matvei Michkov was scratched for Friday's tilt against Vancouver due to an "internal team matter." The Michkov situation in Philadelphia appears to be getting messier with each week. Recently, a report said he had requested a trade. Now, he has been removed from the team after logging a season-low 12:19 of ice time in Wednesday's loss to Washington. Despite a turbulent season, Michkov leads the Flyers with 20 points (11 goals, nine assists) in 27 games. It's unclear whether Michkov will return to the lineup when the team finishes a back-to-back on Saturday against the New York Islanders.--Taavi Pailk
Source: NHL.com
Patrick Kane Placed on Injured Reserve
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Nov 27, 2026, 5:14 PM ETChicago Blackhawks right wing Patrick Kane (lower body) was placed on Injured Reserve Friday. This rules him out for at least three games, starting with Friday's matchup against the New York Rangers. Kane injured his right foot/ankle area in Wednesday's victory over Seattle. Despite the Blackhawks' struggles, Kane has been productive, recording 18 points (two goals, 16 assists) in 22 games. He's done especially well in recent weeks, stringing together a six-game point streak. This week, the Blackhawks also lost Tyler Bertuzzi (illness), creating increased opportunities for players like Ryan Donato and Oliver Moore.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Sportsnet