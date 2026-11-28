Nov 27, 2026, 5:53 PM ET

Edmonton Oilers winger Zach Hyman (migraine) doesn't have a timeline for his return, Jim Matheson of the Edmonton Journal reports. Hyman has been experiencing migraines that have affected his vision. He will sit out a third consecutive game on Friday against Seattle. Hyman recently missed five games due to a stiff neck. He was unavailable for six games at the start of the season due to an undisclosed injury. Because of these health issues, Hyman has appeared in just 14 games, posting four goals and two assists. With Hyman out of commission, Kasperi Kapanen has more fantasy appeal and has been busy in the two most recent games, recording one goal and two assists.