Nov 26, 2026, 9:36 AM ET

Tampa Bay Lightning right wing Pontus Holmberg (undisclosed) exited Wednesday's 3-1 loss to Carolina in the second period. Tampa Bay had Brandon Hagel and Zemgus Girgensons back in the lineup but lost another forward to injury. Holmberg skated on the second line and the second power-play unit. He made a strong impact early in the season but saw his point drought reach seven games on Wednesday night. Overall, Holmberg has contributed six goals and seven assists in 24 games, averaging nearly one hit. The Lightning close out the week with a back-to-back against Ottawa and Florida, and Scott Sabourin is likely to re-enter the lineup if Holmberg isn't healthy enough to play.