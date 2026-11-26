LeBron James Notches First Triple-Double as a Sixer
Nov 26, 2026, 9:14 AM ETPhiladelphia 76ers forward LeBron James delivered his first triple-double as a Sixer in Wednesday's 111-104 NBA Cup win over the Miami Heat, posting a season-high 25 points, 10 rebounds, and 12 assists. The 41-year-old shot 9-for-15 from the field and 4-for-6 from deep, scoring 14 consecutive points in the second quarter. James has gone 8-for-11 from beyond the arc over his last two outings after shooting just 10-for-46 through his first 13 games. With Joel Embiid (illness) sidelined and Jaylen Brown (hamstring) battling a recurring injury, James could continue shouldering more of the offensive load Friday against Indiana.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBAComments · Join ChatOpen App
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OG Anunoby Resumes Individual On-Court Work
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Nov 26, 2026, 9:05 AM ETNew York Knicks forward OG Anunoby (calf) progressed to individual on-court work Wednesday and is considered day-to-day, per Stefan Bondy of the New York Post. The 29-year-old missed his third consecutive game Wednesday against Cleveland with a left calf strain. With the Knicks winning all three games in his absence, there's little incentive to rush him back. Pacome Dadiet chipped in seven points in 14 minutes against Cleveland but remains a fringe fantasy option. Anunoby's ability to contribute across multiple categories makes him an easy hold, with Friday's NBA Cup matchup against Miami representing his next opportunity to return.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Stefan Bondy
Andre Drummond Leaves Early Against Cleveland
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Nov 26, 2026, 8:57 AM ETNew York Knicks center Andre Drummond (head) didn't play in the second half of Wednesday's 121-102 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers after taking a hit to the head in the second quarter. The 33-year-old finished with three points and two rebounds in nine minutes. James Wiseman stepped into the backup center role, collecting six points and seven rebounds in just six minutes. Wiseman could see more playing time if Drummond misses Friday's matchup against Miami, especially with Karl-Anthony Towns having entered Wednesday's contest on the injury report with right knee inflammation.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Stefan Bondy
Zach Edey Exits with Left Ankle Soreness
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Nov 26, 2026, 8:42 AM ETMemphis Grizzlies center Zach Edey (ankle) sat out the second half of Wednesday's 115-97 win over the Los Angeles Clippers after reporting left ankle soreness at halftime, per Damichael Cole. The 24-year-old recorded seven points, four rebounds, two assists, and two blocks in just nine minutes. Edey has undergone two surgeries on the same ankle over the past 18 months, making his status for Friday's matchup in Minnesota worth monitoring. Isaiah Stewart would be the most intriguing fantasy pickup if Edey misses time, while Taylor Hendricks and Quinten Post could also see increased frontcourt minutes.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Damichael Cole
LaMelo Ball Helped Off the Court Against Thunder
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Nov 26, 2026, 8:35 AM ETMinnesota Timberwolves guard LaMelo Ball (ankle) had to be helped off the court after rolling his left ankle late in Wednesday's 113-106 NBA Cup win over the Oklahoma City Thunder. The 25-year-old finished with 19 points, seven rebounds, and eight assists, shooting 5-for-9 from beyond the arc. Head coach Chris Finch said afterward that the injury looked bad but was unsure of its severity. With Anthony Edwards (knee) already sidelined, Ayo Dosunmu could take on even more playmaking duties, while Bones Hyland and Terrence Shannon Jr. would be worth a look if Ball misses Friday's matchup against Memphis.--Brian Dailisan
Source: ESPN
Moritz Wagner Exits with Left Knee Soreness
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Nov 26, 2026, 8:28 AM ETBrooklyn Nets center Moritz Wagner (knee) was ruled out at halftime of Wednesday's 104-97 win over the Milwaukee Bucks after experiencing left knee soreness. The 29-year-old finished with two points in four minutes. Given that Wagner tore his left ACL in December 2024, his status for Friday's matchup in Toronto bears watching. He entered Wednesday averaging 9.9 points and 3.3 rebounds on 60.9 percent shooting in 17.9 minutes per game. Day'Ron Sharpe, who posted 11 points and 14 rebounds against Milwaukee, and Noah Clowney stand to benefit from extra frontcourt minutes if Wagner misses time.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Brooklyn Nets
De'Aaron Fox Remains a Game-Time Decision Wednesday
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Nov 25, 2026, 8:58 PM ETSan Antonio Spurs guard De'Aaron Fox (lower leg) remains a game-time decision for Wednesday's NBA Cup matchup against the Portland Trail Blazers, per Jeff McDonald of the San Antonio Express-News. Head coach Mitch Johnson is more optimistic about Victor Wembanyama (back) playing than Fox, who missed Monday's win over Sacramento with a right shin contusion. The former Kentucky standout is averaging 13.6 points, 5.8 assists, and 1.3 steals in 28.6 minutes per game this season. With Dylan Harper (hip) also sidelined, Stephon Castle could once again run the offense after putting up 28 points, 11 assists, and eight rebounds against the Kings.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Jeff McDonald
Victor Wembanyama Remains a Game-Time Decision Against Portland
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Nov 25, 2026, 8:55 PM ETSan Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama (back) remains a game-time decision for Wednesday's NBA Cup matchup against the Portland Trail Blazers, per San Antonio Express-News' Jeff McDonald. Head coach Mitch Johnson is more optimistic about Wembanyama playing than De'Aaron Fox (lower leg). The 22-year-old missed his first game of the season Monday due to lower back tightness and is averaging 29.9 points, 12.3 rebounds, and 3.9 blocks. With a 10 p.m. ET tip-off, fantasy managers should have a backup plan in place. Stephon Castle and Julian Champagnie could again shoulder more of the offensive load if both stars sit.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Jeff McDonald
Markelle Fultz Signs with Raptors 905
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Nov 25, 2026, 8:45 PM ETFree-agent guard Markelle Fultz is joining the Toronto Raptors' G-League affiliate, the Raptors 905, according to HoopsHype's Michael Scotto. The former No. 1 overall pick earned a 10-day contract with Toronto last March, averaging just 7.2 minutes across five NBA appearances. Fultz was more productive in the G League, averaging 11.0 points, 5.9 assists, 2.4 rebounds, and 1.0 steals across seven starts last season. Even if the 28-year-old earns another NBA contract, finding consistent minutes behind Immanuel Quickley and Jamal Shead could prove difficult. Fultz can safely be left off fantasy radars for now.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Michael Scotto
Stephen Curry to be Re-Evaluated on Friday
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Nov 25, 2026, 8:38 PM ETGolden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (abdomen) will be re-evaluated on Friday, per NBC Sports Bay Area's Dalton Johnson. The 38-year-old suffered a right oblique tear against the Houston Rockets on Nov. 11 and is averaging 27.8 points and 3.9 assists while shooting 45.7 percent from deep this season. Friday's evaluation should provide more clarity on his recovery timeline, but fantasy managers shouldn't expect an immediate return. Yaxel Lendeborg (illness) and Brandin Podziemski should remain heavily involved offensively, while De'Anthony Melton and Brandon Williams (hamstring) could benefit from additional backcourt opportunities until Curry returns.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Dalton Johnson
Brandon Williams Expected Back Wednesday
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Nov 25, 2026, 8:32 PM ETGolden State Warriors guard Brandon Williams (hamstring) is expected to return Wednesday against the Sacramento Kings, head coach Steve Kerr told NBC Sports Bay Area's Dalton Johnson. The former Maverick has missed six consecutive games since straining his left hamstring against New Orleans on Nov. 9. Williams was averaging 10.4 points, 2.3 assists, and 2.1 rebounds in just 16.1 minutes per game before the injury. With Stephen Curry (abdomen) still sidelined, Williams is worth a speculative pickup for fantasy managers needing points and assists, while LJ Cryer could see his minutes decline.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Dalton Johnson
Yaxel Lendeborg Expected to Play Against Kings
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Nov 25, 2026, 8:25 PM ETGolden State Warriors forward Yaxel Lendeborg (illness) is expected to play Wednesday against the Sacramento Kings, head coach Steve Kerr told NBC Sports Bay Area's Dalton Johnson. The No. 11 overall pick has struggled with his shot lately, going a combined 8-for-24 from the field over his last two games. Still, the rookie is averaging 19.2 points, 7.4 rebounds, and 3.6 assists this season. With Stephen Curry (abdomen) sidelined, Lendeborg remains a focal point of Golden State's offense, though the expected return of Brandon Williams (hamstring) could take some pressure off him.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Dalton Johnson
Jaylen Brown to Undergo Imaging on Hamstring
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Nov 25, 2026, 8:08 PM ETPhiladelphia 76ers guard/forward Jaylen Brown (hamstring) will undergo imaging after exiting Wednesday's win over the Miami Heat, per PhillyVoice's Adam Aaronson. The 30-year-old was ruled out at halftime with left hamstring tightness, finishing with six points on 2-for-8 shooting in 17 minutes. It's a concerning development for fantasy managers, as Brown already missed two games last week with the same issue. His status for Friday's matchup against Indiana is now in doubt. Tyrese Maxey, LeBron James, and VJ Edgecombe could see increased offensive usage if Brown misses time, while Dean Wade is a candidate to enter the starting lineup.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Adam Aaronson
Zach LaVine Downgraded to Out Wednesday
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Nov 25, 2026, 7:52 PM ETSacramento Kings guard/forward Zach LaVine (knee) has been ruled out for Wednesday's NBA Cup matchup against the Golden State Warriors. The 31-year-old was a late addition to the injury report with right knee soreness and will miss just his second game of the season. LaVine is averaging 20.3 points and 2.6 three-pointers on 49.6 percent shooting from the field. His next chance to play comes Sunday against Minnesota. Malik Monk is an intriguing streaming option after posting 14 points and 10 assists in LaVine's previous absence, while rookie Darius Acuff Jr. could take on even more offensive responsibility.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA Injury Report
Kevin Porter Jr. Finalizing Two-Year Deal with Magic
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Nov 25, 2026, 7:45 PM ETFree-agent guard Kevin Porter Jr. is finalizing a two-year deal with the Orlando Magic, according to ESPN's Shams Charania. The 26-year-old was waived by Milwaukee before opening night after undergoing right knee surgery in April. Porter averaged 17.4 points, 7.4 assists, 5.2 rebounds, and 2.2 steals in 33.2 minutes across 38 games last season. He gives Orlando another shot creator with Paolo Banchero (ankle) sidelined, but he'll have to compete for minutes with Desmond Bane, Jalen Suggs, and Anthony Black. Porter's ability to contribute across multiple categories makes him an intriguing speculative stash, though his role and game readiness remain uncertain.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Shams Charania
Josh Hart Upgraded to Available Against Cavaliers
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Nov 25, 2026, 7:30 PM ETNew York Knicks guard/forward Josh Hart (shoulder) is available for Wednesday's NBA Cup matchup against the Cleveland Cavaliers, per Newsday's Steve Popper. The former Villanova standout was initially questionable with a right shoulder sprain before being upgraded to probable. Despite shooting just 34.0 percent from the field and 27.4 percent from deep this season, Hart remains valuable in fantasy thanks to his 6.7 rebounds, 4.0 assists, and 1.5 steals per game. Coming off a triple-double against Indiana on Sunday, Hart should continue to see plenty of minutes with OG Anunoby (calf), Miles McBride (groin), and Jordan Clarkson (foot) sidelined.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Steve Popper
Karl-Anthony Towns Good to Go Wednesday
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Nov 25, 2026, 7:24 PM ETNew York Knicks forward/center Karl-Anthony Towns (knee) is available for Wednesday's NBA Cup matchup against the Cleveland Cavaliers, per Newsday's Steve Popper. The 31-year-old was initially questionable with right knee inflammation before being upgraded to probable. Towns has been excellent for fantasy managers this season, averaging 21.8 points, 13.9 rebounds, and 4.0 assists while shooting 54.3 percent from the field and 41.5 percent from deep. Andre Drummond will remain in a reserve role but still offers value as a rebounding specialist, averaging 7.8 boards in just 14.0 minutes per game.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Steve Popper
Jalen Brunson Cleared to Play Against Cavaliers
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Nov 25, 2026, 7:19 PM ETNew York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (illness) will start in Wednesday's NBA Cup matchup against the Cleveland Cavaliers. The 30-year-old was a late addition to the injury report but has since been cleared to play. Brunson is averaging 26.5 points and 5.9 assists while shooting 40.5 percent from beyond the arc this season. Fantasy managers should keep him in their lineups. With Miles McBride (groin) and Jordan Clarkson (foot) sidelined, Tyler Kolek and Jose Alvarado could pick up extra minutes if Brunson needs more rest than usual.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA Injury Report
Jalen Smith Ruled Out on Wednesday
Andrew Lennox
Andrew Lennox
Nov 25, 2026, 5:44 PM ETChicago Bulls forward/center Jalen Smith (illness) is out for Wednesday's matchup against Charlotte as he continues to deal with a gastrointestinal issue. Smith missed Friday's game against Washington before returning Sunday against Denver, scoring a career-high 26 points on 10-for-14 shooting, including six three-pointers, plus four rebounds, two steals, and two blocks. The 26-year-old is averaging 14.1 points, 7.5 rebounds, and 2.2 assists this campaign. With Smith sidelined, Nic Claxton will likely take on an expanded role after playing 23 minutes off the bench on Monday, boosting his short-term fantasy value.--Andrew Lennox
Source: NBA Injury Report
Jalen Brunson Expected to Suit Up Wednesday
Andrew Lennox
Andrew Lennox
Nov 25, 2026, 5:28 PM ETNew York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (illness) is listed as probable for Wednesday's matchup against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Despite feeling under the weather, Brunson is expected to suit up. The 30-year-old has yet to miss a game this season, averaging 26.5 points, 5.9 assists, and 3.1 rebounds in 34.4 minutes through 17 appearances. He has scored at least 20 points in eight consecutive games and remains a strong fantasy play if cleared, though managers should confirm his availability before tipoff.--Andrew Lennox
Source: NBA Injury Report
Miles McBride Sidelined Again on Wednesday
Andrew Lennox
Andrew Lennox
Nov 25, 2026, 5:13 PM ETNew York Knicks guard Miles McBride (groin) is unavailable for Wednesday's NBA Cup matchup against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Despite practicing Tuesday, McBride will miss his second straight game due to an adductor issue. The 26-year-old is averaging 6.8 points and 1.8 three-pointers in 17.2 minutes per game while shooting 42.0 percent from beyond the arc. With McBride sidelined, Tyler Kolek and Jose Alvarado could see extra backcourt minutes, though both remain risky fantasy plays given their uncertain roles.--Andrew Lennox
Source: NBA Injury Report