Kyle Palmieri Sustains Lower-Body Injury Monday
Nov 24, 2026, 9:47 AM ETNew York Islanders left wing Kyle Palmieri (lower body) was hurt in the second period of Monday's 4-2 loss to Toronto. He appeared to injure his right leg in a collision in the Islanders' crease, and the team ruled him out for the third period. Palmieri has seen action on the first line and the second power-play unit, but his numbers have been disappointing in 2026-27. With 23 games played, he has four goals and nine points. Palmieri's exit from the lineup could give Anthony Duclair a larger role, especially after his run of three goals in four games.--Taavi Pailk
Source: New York IslandersComments · Join ChatOpen App
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Morgan Frost Suffers Upper-Body Injury in Monday's Loss
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Nov 24, 2026, 9:40 AM ETCalgary Flames center Morgan Frost (upper body) left Monday's 2-1 loss to the Ottawa Senators in the second period. He suffered an upper-body injury on a hit from Senators defenseman Tyler Kleven. After a trip to the locker room, Frost returned for a couple of shifts, but he couldn't finish the game. Frost has recorded 14 points (five goals, nine assists) in 25 outings this season. Recently, he's been slumping, going scoreless in six of his last eight games. Frost has been skating on the first line and the first power-play unit, making his absence significant for the Flames.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Sportsnet
Michael Carcone Unavailable for 3-4 Months
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Nov 24, 2026, 9:29 AM ETUtah Mammoth left wing Michael Carcone (upper body) will be sidelined for 3-4 months, Cole Bagley of KSL Sports reports. The 30-year-old is recovering from upper-body surgery and won't play again until at least late February. Carcone provides physicality to the Mammoth's lineup, recording 38 hits in 15 games this season. He has one goal and two assists. Utah's frontline has been badly banged up, but there was some positive news on Monday when Clayton Keller and Dylan Guenther rejoined the lineup.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Cole Bagley
Erik Gustafsson Ruled Out for 2-4 Weeks
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Nov 24, 2026, 9:21 AM ETLos Angeles Kings defenseman Erik Gustafsson (hand) will miss 2-4 weeks and has been placed on Injured Reserve. He suffered a non-displaced fracture in his hand on Saturday against Ottawa. During his first campaign in L.A., Gustafsson has made 16 appearances. He has averaged one block per game while picking up nine points (two goals, seven assists). Cody Ceci filled the void in the lineup on Monday against Montreal, recording four hits and a plus-one rating across 16:22 of ice time. He will likely see regular playing time until Gustafsson returns, but Ceci doesn't offer much fantasy value.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Los Angeles Kings
Connor Bedard to Miss Approximately Four Months
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Nov 24, 2026, 9:19 AM ETChicago Blackhawks forward Connor Bedard (shoulder) is expected to be out until late March. He had shoulder surgery on Monday, and team physician Michael Terry said Bedard is expected "to make a full recovery in an approximate timeline of four months." It's sad to see the young star miss a significant chunk of the season again, but hopefully this is the last time we hear about his shoulder issues. With Bedard sidelined, Roman Kantserov has gotten a look as the top-line center, erupting for six points (four goals, two assists) in the last two games.--Taavi Pailk
Source: ESPN
Jordan Kyrou Out at Least One Week
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Nov 23, 2026, 5:58 PM ETWashington Capitals right wing Jordan Kyrou (upper body) will miss at least one week. The Capitals have a three-game week scheduled, starting Wednesday with a tilt against Philadelphia. The team plans to re-evaluate Kyrou next week. A short break may benefit Kyrou, since he hasn't been himself recently. After a productive start to the campaign, Kyrou hasn't scored any points in seven straight games. He has amassed five goals and nine assists in 21 games during his first year in D.C. As a result of Kyrou's absence, Anthony Beauvillier could get a look in the top six.--Taavi Pailk
Source: NHL.com
Jacob Trouba Ruled Out for the Week
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Nov 23, 2026, 5:49 PM ETSan Jose Sharks defenseman Jacob Trouba (lower body) won't play this week, according to head coach Ryan Warsofsky. Trouba will depart the lineup on Monday against Minnesota and will be out for at least four games. Warsofsky said Trouba has been playing through an injury lately. The veteran blue-liner has been a big presence at the back, registering 11 points (two goals, nine assists), 41 SOG, 39 blocks, and 44 hits in 25 outings. Michael Kesselring has big skates to fill and will re-enter the lineup after being a healthy scratch on Saturday night against Seattle.--Taavi Pailk
Source: NHL.com
Leo Carlsson Not Expected to Play Monday Night
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Nov 23, 2026, 5:41 PM ETAnaheim Ducks center Leo Carlsson (upper body) is not expected to play on Monday against Seattle. After being hurt in Saturday's loss to Winnipeg, Carlsson missed Sunday's practice and was listed as day-to-day. Carlsson has been very productive in 2026-27, recording seven goals and 22 assists in 24 games. With him out, Mikael Granlund will serve as Anaheim's de facto No. 1 center. Tim Washe and Roger McQueen are also in a position to take on more responsibility. Additionally, Nico Myatovic becomes a player to watch, especially after Beckett Sennecke's (upper body) exit from the lineup.--Taavi Pailk
Source: NHL.com
Clayton Keller, Dylan Guenther Available Monday
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Nov 23, 2026, 5:32 PM ETUtah Mammoth forwards Clayton Keller (illness) and Dylan Guenther (upper body) are both available for Monday's tilt against the Winnipeg Jets, Ken Wiebe of The Winnipeg Free Press reports. Keller missed Saturday's win over Anaheim due to illness, and Guenther has dealt with an upper-body injury for a couple of weeks. Utah activated Guenther from Injured Reserve after the morning skate. Kailer Yamamoto and Anders Lee may see fewer minutes as Utah's frontline gets healthier. The top six will remain without Nick Schmaltz (lower body), who will miss a sixth straight game.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Ken Wiebe
Artemi Panarin Rejoins Kings Lineup Monday
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Nov 23, 2026, 5:22 PM ETLos Angeles Kings left wing Artemi Panarin (personal) will play Monday against Montreal. He has missed four games for personal reasons. Panarin was initially expected to return Saturday night against Ottawa, but the Kings didn't want to rush him back into action. While Los Angeles has struggled this season, Panarin won't complain about his numbers. The veteran winger has recorded a team-high 19 points (eight goals, 11 assists) in 17 games. Panarin will rejoin his regular partners Alex Laferriere and Adrian Kempe on the first line and slot into the first power-play unit.--Taavi Pailk
Source: NHL.com
Filip Gustavsson Makes Season Debut Monday
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Nov 23, 2026, 5:14 PM ETMinnesota Wild goaltender Filip Gustavsson (hip) was activated from Injured Reserve and will make his season debut in Monday's matchup against San Jose. After recovering from offseason hip surgery, Gustavsson had a brief conditioning assignment in the AHL last week. He stopped 29 pucks in Iowa Wild's 4-3 win over the San Diego Gulls. Wild's No. 1 Jesper Wallstedt will be rested Monday, with Calvin Pickard serving as the backup. Gustavsson is in a good spot to build some momentum after his lengthy absence, facing a team that averages only 2.64 goals per game and has lost nine of its last 14 games.--Taavi Pailk
Source: NHL.com
Quinn Hughes Added to Injured Reserve
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Nov 23, 2026, 5:08 PM ETMinnesota Wild defenseman Quinn Hughes (undisclosed) has been placed on Injured Reserve, Kevin Woodley of NHL.com reports. He was injured Thursday against Calgary and was ruled out for the rest of the team's three-game road trip. The Wild make their final stop on the trip Monday when they visit the San Jose Sharks. It's now clear that Hughes also won't play in Wednesday's contest against Utah. Hughes has been phenomenal this season, with eight goals and 26 assists in 28 games. He's in the final year of his contract and is clearly working hard to earn a big payday. Brock Faber has replaced Hughes on the first power-play unit, with Jonas Brodin and Jared Spurgeon also having more fantasy value.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Kevin Woodley
Zach Benson Tallies Three Points in Sunday's Win
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Nov 23, 2026, 9:59 AM ETBuffalo Sabres left wing Zach Benson notched a goal and two assists in Sunday's impressive 6-2 road win over the Tampa Bay Lightning. Benson's playmaking helped Buffalo to a 4-1 lead in the second period. The team cruised in the third, with Benson icing the game with an empty-net goal. Earlier this month, Benson found himself in a slump, going four games scoreless. But he is now riding a four-game point streak. The 21-year-old boasts a team-high 17 assists and has scored four goals in 24 games. After a career-high 43 points in 2025-26, Benson is on track to shatter his scoring record this season.--Taavi Pailk
Source: ESPN
Jake Oettinger Shuts Out Penguins With 33 Saves
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Nov 23, 2026, 9:53 AM ETDallas Stars goaltender Jake Oettinger recorded a 33-save shutout in Sunday's 1-0 win over the Pittsburgh Penguins. After allowing six goals in an embarrassing 8-3 loss to Winnipeg earlier this month, Oettinger has produced two shutouts in four starts. His form has been crucial for the Stars this season, as the team doesn't score many goals. Oettinger is 13-4-1 after 18 starts, with a league-high five shutouts. No other goalie has managed more than two shutouts this season. Dallas' No. 1 is also among the league leaders with a 2.13 goals-against average. His save percentage stands at .909.--Taavi Pailk
Source: ESPN
Roman Kantserov Nets First NHL Hat Trick
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Nov 23, 2026, 9:48 AM ETChicago Blackhawks forward Roman Kantserov scored his first career hat trick and added an assist in Sunday's 6-3 victory over Vancouver. He had a goal in each period and finished with three power-play points. After initially struggling to make an impact, Kantserov has been sneaky good in recent weeks. He has taken over the rookie scoring lead, putting up 18 points (13 goals, five assists) in 24 games. With Connor Bedard (shoulder) out for months, Kantserov has a chance to log action as Chicago's first-line center, putting him in a good position to maintain his productivity.--Taavi Pailk
Source: ESPN
Canadiens Send Samuel Montembeault to Detroit
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Nov 23, 2026, 9:46 AM ETGoaltender Samuel Montembeault (lower body) will continue his NHL career as a member of the Detroit Red Wings, ESPN's Kristen Shilton reports. On Sunday, the Montreal Canadiens shipped him to Motor City in a deal to acquire Dylan Larkin. Montembeault spent five seasons in Montreal, posting an 81-84-29 record in 206 appearances. He hasn't played this season while dealing with a lower-body injury. Montembeault has a chance to make himself valuable for the Red Wings, given John Gibson's ongoing struggles and Daniil Tarasov's recent dip in form.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Kristen Shilton
Kirby Dach Moves to Detroit
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Nov 23, 2026, 9:25 AM ETThe Detroit Red Wings have acquired forward Kirby Dach from the Montreal Canadiens, ESPN's Kristen Shilton reports. Dach was involved in a blockbuster deal that sent Dylan Larkin to Montreal. The 25-year-old made 22 appearances with the Canadiens this season, recording two goals and six assists. Dach has been limited to 11:42 of ice time per game. His production could increase if he carves out a bigger role in Detroit, though fantasy managers shouldn't expect any miracles.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Kristen Shilton
Dylan Larkin Lands in Montreal
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Nov 23, 2026, 9:16 AM ETThe Montreal Canadiens acquired center Dylan Larkin from the Detroit Red Wings on Sunday, ESPN's Kristen Shilton reports. The Canadiens also added a second-round pick and a third-round pick in the deal. In exchange, the team gave up forward Kirby Dach, goaltender Samuel Montembeault, forward prospect Michael Hage, two first-round picks, a second-round pick, and a fourth-round pick. This ends a long saga after Larkin requested a trade in the summer. Larkin will be happy to have landed on a competitive team, though his fantasy value takes a hit with his move to Montreal, as he must settle for the second-line center role behind Nick Suzuki.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Kristen Shilton
Jack Roslovic Considered Day-to-Day
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Nov 22, 2026, 6:02 PM ETToronto Maple Leafs forward Jack Roslovic (upper body) didn't practice on Sunday and is day-to-day. Roslovic recorded an assist for the third straight game in Saturday's loss to Columbus, but he may not have the chance to extend the streak in Monday's matchup with the Islanders. The Maple Leafs are having a challenging season, but Roslovic should be happy with his contribution. He's been a great fit on the first line, amassing 23 points (nine goals, 14 assists) in 24 games. Colton Sissons (lower body) and Kirill Marchenko (lower body) are also day-to-day, leaving Toronto with a banged-up frontline.--Taavi Pailk
Source: NHL.com
Zach Hyman Out Sunday
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Nov 22, 2026, 5:53 PM ETEdmonton Oilers winger Zach Hyman (migraine) won't play in Sunday's contest against St. Louis, Oilers play-by-play announcer Jack Michaels reports. Due to a migraine, Hyman couldn't finish Saturday's matchup with Carolina, and he apparently hasn't fully shaken it off. Hyman has been in and out of the Oilers' lineup all season, appearing in just 14 games. He has tallied four goals and two assists. The team will use Max Jones as his replacement against St. Louis. With zero points in 10 appearances, Jones is not someone fantasy managers should target.--Taavi Pailk
Source: NHL.com
Ryan Nugent-Hopkins Unlikely to Play Sunday
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Nov 22, 2026, 5:40 PM ETEdmonton Oilers forward Ryan Nugent-Hopkins (undisclosed) is expected to miss a fifth straight game on Sunday against St. Louis. He was taken out by an undisclosed injury last week. Doctors have cleared him for action, but Oilers head coach Mike Babcock plans to wait until Tuesday's contest against Vegas before reinserting Nugent-Hopkins into the lineup. Nugent-Hopkins has averaged nearly a point per game this season, recording four goals and seven assists in 12 games. Colton Dach has served as the second-line center during Nugent-Hopkins' absence, but he has only one point in four games since moving up in the lineup.--Taavi Pailk
Source: NHL.com