Nov 23, 2026, 5:08 PM ET

Minnesota Wild defenseman Quinn Hughes (undisclosed) has been placed on Injured Reserve, Kevin Woodley of NHL.com reports. He was injured Thursday against Calgary and was ruled out for the rest of the team's three-game road trip. The Wild make their final stop on the trip Monday when they visit the San Jose Sharks. It's now clear that Hughes also won't play in Wednesday's contest against Utah. Hughes has been phenomenal this season, with eight goals and 26 assists in 28 games. He's in the final year of his contract and is clearly working hard to earn a big payday. Brock Faber has replaced Hughes on the first power-play unit, with Jonas Brodin and Jared Spurgeon also having more fantasy value.